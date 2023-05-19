The quarterfinal round in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state baseball playoffs has two area conference teams remaining that have reached new heights for their respective programs.

Both Draughn and North Iredell are in the state quarterfinals for the first time and one game away from playing for a regional championship. Both teams will play on the road, with Draughn seeking to avenge a loss from last year.

The winners from Friday’s contests will play in next week’s best-of-three regional championship series with dates to be announced.

(Note: Key players for local schools were offered by area coaches. Any of the players’ stats are taken by MaxPreps. Many of the baseball programs do not list statistical information or rosters. Playoff records listed by the NCHSAA are from the 1980 to 2022 seasons.)

NCHSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinals: Friday; Regionals: May 22-27 (exact dates TBA); State championships: Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs and Burlington Athletic Stadium

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 3 DRAUGHN (22-4) at NO. 2 UWHARRIE CHARTER (16-10), 7 p.m.

Pitching can make such a difference in a one-and-done format, and thus far, Draughn has shown it has the arms to perform in such a setting. Tate Jensen threw 6 2/3 innings of a combined no-hitter in the first-round win over Thomasville. Junior Blake McElyea followed that with a two-hitter in last Friday’s mercy-rule win over East Wilkes. Jensen came back in Round 3 against Starmount, over a two-day period, and threw a one-hit complete game effort, striking out 10. Draughn has now allowed fewer than two runs in a game 12 times, including seven shutouts.

They’ll have to face a hot team in the Eagles, who have scored double digits in each of the three playoff games and in five of the last seven.

This is a rematch of last year’s second round game, which was won by Uwharrie Charter in Valdese, 7-3.

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference co-champions, 7-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key players: P/ OF Tate Jensen, So. (.475, 8 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI; 9-1, 1.12 ERA, 56.1 IP, K, 95 BB); P Blake McElyea, Jr. (8-3, 1.56 ERA, 58.1 IP, 88 K, 11 BB); SS Trey Jensen, Sr. (.500, 12 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 48 RBI); Jacob Mull, So. (.338, 8 2B, 2 HR, 28 RBI)

About the Eagles

Coach: Rob Shore

Next up: No. 21 Eastern Randolph (7-17) No. 9 Union Academy (14-11)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 24 NORTH IREDELL (15-11) at NO. 13 OAK GROVE (17-9), 7 p.m.

Two teams with little success are a win away from being in the Final Four, and both have a lot of similarities.

Both are in the quarterfinals for the first time. North Iredell had yet to have a playoff win in 57 years before getting its first one last week. Oak Grove is only in its sixth season of varsity baseball, two of those seasons hampered by COVID. The Grizzlies entered the postseason with four playoff wins.

Both had to eke out wins in their last at-bat in the third round.

Hunter Baldwin hit arguably the biggest home run in the history of North Iredell baseball in the top of the seventh to provide the difference in the Raiders' upset of No. 1 Ledford. Oak Grove won a stressful extra-inning game in the 10th when Bo Tiller singled in a run to defeat Fred T. Foard 2-1.

Both have had strong pitching to get here. Dan Loyd threw a four-hit shutout in the second round and Cole Johnson matched him in Tuesday’s win for North Iredell. Oak Grove blanked East Lincoln in Round 1 and give up just the one run to Foard.

Both played in difficult conferences. North Iredell had the gauntlet of St. Stephens, Hickory, Foard, North Lincoln and East Lincoln to pass through. And it’s the Raiders that are the last team standing. Oak Grove played in a conference that had five of the six members make the 3A playoffs.

So, both teams enter Friday’s game feeling they are the team of destiny, but of course only one of the two will advance. As the game progresses, it’ll be interesting to see how momentum plays with the mindset of both.

About the Raiders (Wild card entry, 3-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Derrick Wishon

Key players: P/ OF Colby Umbarger, Sr. (.354, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI); P/ SS Cole Johnson, Sr (3-2, 2.88 ERA, 41.1 IP, 56 K, 15 BB); P/ IF Tate Green, Sr. (.418, 8 2B, 1 HR, 20 RBI); P/ IF Dan Loyd, Sr. (.274, 8 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI; 7-3, 2.39 ERA; 44 IP, 31 K, 18 BB)

About the Grizzlies (Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference runner-up, 7-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Case Mitchell

Next up: No. 10 East Rowan (23-5) or No. 3 West Henderson (22-4)