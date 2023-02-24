Saturday’s “Sweet 16” round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state playoffs in this area will have a little something for basketball fans — games between elite programs, classic rematches and Cinderella stories to name a few.

Eight girls teams and two boys squads made it through Round 2 and now seek to make the quarterfinals, scheduled for Tuesday.

In the girls' brackets, one feature will be conference foes tangling, each for a fourth time. Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) regular season champion East Burke will host tournament champion Newton-Conover in the seventh meeting in two seasons between the two squads, and the third time in the playoffs since 2019. Also squaring off will be Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) rivals East Lincoln and St. Stephens, which will play each other for the second time in eight days.

Another story on the girls' side is the Cinderella aspect. As a 23rd seed, St. Stephens is the lowest seed — boys or girls – left in the area. However, arguably the biggest surprise is Draughn in the 1A West bracket. The Wildcats went on the road on Thursday and upset No. 1 seed Mountain Heritage, the only top seed to miss the third round in the state, boys or girls.

Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC), three of the five girls teams are still in the hunt in their respective classifications. Watauga remains the lone remaining area team in the 4A West bracket, while Freedom took down conference rival Hibriten and Ashe County avenged last year’s playoff loss at Parkwood.

For the boys, Ben L. Smith comes to Hickory for a 3A matchup between two teams that are a combined 54-4 this season. West Caldwell is the lone CVAC school left in the 2A with the Warriors hosting Salisbury.

Below are capsules for all eight games scheduled for Saturday, along with comments from many of the coaches about their teams and the games ahead.

NCHSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Third round – Saturday; Quarterfinals- Tuesday; Regional Finals – Saturday, March 4; State Finals – Saturday, March 11.

2A GIRLS

NO. 13 NEWTON-CONOVER (25-4) AT NO. 5 EAST BURKE (25-2), 6 p.m.

About the matchup: When the brackets came out last Saturday, this was probably the most hoped-for matchup in this part of the state. It is the fourth meeting between these two CVAC rivals this season.

East Burke swept the two regular season games. The first was an overtime win at home, then at Newton, the Cavs blocked a shot as time ran down to seal a 59-57 win and the CVAC title. The Red Devils stormed into the revenge game in the CVAC tournament final and won by 13.

East Burke pulled away in the second quarter and beat the Red Devils in this round back in 2019. A year later, Newton-Conover rallied in the fourth quarter to tie and won in overtime on the way to a state co-championship.

About the Red Devils

State championships: 2 (1992, 2020)

Coach: Sylvia White

Key players: Cassidy Geddes (21.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 6.0 spg), Lizzie Sain (11.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg)

Newton-Conover opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter and from there was never threatened in a 53-35 win at No. 4 Lincoln Charter, the third road playoff win for the program under White. For the second time in two rounds, Geddes (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Lizzie Sain (16 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles. Both Geddes and Sain matched their point totals from the first round. Geddes added seven assists and six rebounds for the Red Devils. A win would put Newton-Conover into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2020.

Comments from Coach White:

What has pleased you about your team in the playoffs so far?

"It has been exciting to see how our ladies have played. They have executed well and are well prepared for each game. Our two team goals are to become a team and get better every day. I think they work each day to achieve these goals and it has helped get us to where we are today."

What are the advantages/disadvantages in playing a team you are so familiar with at this point of the playoffs?

"I think the advantages and disadvantages can be the same. First of all, we always love to see teams from our conference advance in the playoffs. Playing a team like East Burke that many times means you better be ready each time. At this point you know each other. The players know who they are going to guard and each team knows the strengths and weaknesses of the other team. It becomes exciting when you are like us this season, one team won the conference but the other team won the conference tournament, so it gives both teams something a little extra to play for."

What makes the other team difficult to play and beat?

"First of all, they have a good and strong team. Coach (Crystal) Bartlett works hard and has her girls ready to play. They are well-coached. She has talent inside and outside, and their kids play hard. I do think we are close in talent level and similar with the strong guards and inside game too."

About the Cavaliers

Coach: Crystal Bartlett

Key players: Braelyn Stilwell (16.8 ppg, 7.7 apg), Aubree Grigg (7.8 rpg), Kara Brinkley (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

A 10-0 run from late in the second quarter into the third quarter gave East Burke the lead for good in a 68-51 win over East Surry. Grigg scored 24 to lead the Cavaliers. Stilwell, who scored 26 points in the first round, had 16 on Thursday and Brinkley had 13. A win puts East Burke into the quarterfinals for the first time since playing Newton-Conover in 2020 and for the fifth time under Bartlett since 2016.

Next up: No. 8 East Rutherford (27-2) or No. 1 Randleman (26-1)

1A GIRLS

NO. 16 DRAUGHN (15-12) AT NO. 8 NORTH ROWAN (20-8), 1 p.m.

About the matchup: Draughn relies on defense to get desired results. Allowing 48 points per game, the Wildcats are 1-6 when they allow 60 or more points. That could be a factor against a North Rowan team that scores an average of 60 per game. The Cavaliers are 15-1 when they score at least 60, 5-7 when they don’t.

About the Wildcats

Coach: Liz Taylor

Key players: Elia Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Jenna Abernathy

After losing twice by double digits to Mountain Heritage in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play, Draughn turned the tables by eliminating the top seed in the 1A West Region. The two wins in the postseason match the total number of wins in the program’s history. Draughn’s other two victories came in 2009, when they reached the Sweet 16.

Comments from Coach Taylor:

What clicked in your win over Mountain Heritage, especially given their two wins over your team earlier?

"I was very proud of the effort that we played with, I could not be more proud of this group. I believe that a big factor in winning the game was our defense and players fulfilling roles that were expected of them. Even though Mountain Heritage is a great team, we were excited to be able to play them again because we knew we had the abilities to beat them."

What concerns do you have about North Rowan?

"As far as North Rowan, it seems like they are a quick and scrappy team. I think our defense and handling pressure from them will be key factors."

About the Cavaliers

Coach: Anthia Smith

Key player: Bailey Goodlett (28 ppg)

North Rowan has won eight of 10 games since late January with the two losses coming against Central Carolina champion and 2A Sweet 16 team Salisbury. The Cavaliers advanced to today with a 47-38 win over No. 9 Highlands. This is the second round-of-16 appearance in two seasons. North Rowan has not made the quarterfinals since 1997.

Next up: No. 13 Robbinsville (19-8) or No. 5 Eastern Randolph (19-7)

3A GIRLS

NO. 23 ST. STEPHENS (21-8) AT NO. 2 EAST LINCOLN (29-0), 6 p.m.

About the matchup: This will be the fourth meeting of the season between these two schools, but St. Stephens has to hope the last meeting is a more indicative trend as far as the gap closure. East Lincoln won both regular season games by 40 points, but in the WFAC tournament, the Indians fought to the end before losing 62-53. It was the first game out of the five over the last two seasons the margin has been within 10, and the closest any team has been to East Lincoln this season since mid-December. The 53 points scored by St. Stephens were the most allowed by the Mustangs this year.

About the Indians

Coach: Andy Bennett

Key players: Kennedy Blevins (15.8 ppg), Molli Harris (14.1 ppg)

St. Stephens opened up a double-digit lead on the road and upset No. 7 Hunter Huss 64-50 on Thursday. Aubrey Gibbs pumped in 21 points and Kennedy Blevins 20 for the win. The Indians are now looking for their first quarterfinal appearance since 1988.

Comments from Coach Bennett:

What is the difficulty in playing an opponent a fourth time?

"It's always difficult playing a team three or four times. They know a lot about you at that point and know your tendencies. A lot of times it turns into who can outlast the other or who can make the plays when they have to. East Lincoln is a really strong team and very well-coached, so we're going to have to battle and be locked in all four quarters this time around."

What are you most pleased with in the playoffs so far?

"Our team has been playing pretty solid defense recently. We didn't shoot the ball well against Stuart Cramer but were able to squeak out a win because of some gritty defense. It's given us a sense of belief recently. Our team has really come together and we are each other's biggest cheerleaders. The girls get really excited for their teammates and aren't worried about who might get the credit. We're playing as a team and it's been fun to be a part of."

About the Mustangs

State championships: 1 (1973)

Coach: Jason Otey

Key players: Kiara Anderson (10.9 ppg), Hailey McFadden (10.9 ppg), Emma Montanari (10.7 ppg)

East Lincoln had little trouble in putting away No. 15 Ashbrook, 55-35. The Mustangs were led by freshman Emma Montanari’s 18 points and 10 from senior Madison Self. This is the second Sweet 16 in a row for East Lincoln, which seeks its first quarterfinal appearance since winning it all in 1973.

Comments from Coach Otey:

What is the difficulty in playing an opponent a fourth time?

"Obviously having two teams meet in the Sweet 16 demonstrates the strength of our conference. It will be a difficult matchup, as both teams know each other extremely well and you are not going to fool anybody. As a matter of fact, we just played each other in an exciting conference tournament final just a week ago that could have gone either way. It really now becomes more of a chess match, and we have a lot of respect for Coach Bennett and his girls, and what they have accomplished."

What are you most pleased with in the playoffs so far?

"So far this postseason, we are pleased with our level of focus and commitment to our scout and film sessions. We have played two very good teams, completely opposite of each other and been able to adjust to their differences and execute our game plan. Our kids love to play and love to compete and that is all you can ask for."

Next up: No. 14 Freedom (14-12) or No. 6 Oak Grove (21-6)

NO. 14 FREEDOM (14-12) AT NO. 6 OAK GROVE (21-6), 4 p.m.

About the matchup: Despite the records, for Freedom this has the appearance of playoff pedigree against the upstarts for a second meeting in a row. The Patriots with five state championships, nine Sweet 16 appearances in 11 years and 21 wins in the quarterfinals and beyond will take on a program in Oak Grove that has played six varsity seasons and got its first playoff win this week. It’s been a tough year for Freedom and it’s not used to 3-7 conference seasons. However, the expectations have remained for the program.

About the Patriots

State championships: 5 (1989, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016)

Coach: Amber Reddick

Key players: Sydnie Demiter, Peyton Caldwell

Freedom returned to the Sweet 16 after a 59-50 win at No. 3 Hibriten. They are 10-4 against nonconference foes this season. A win puts the Patriots back into the quarterfinals for the first time since a loss to Hickory in 2021.

Comments from Coach Reddick:

What has clicked for you folks in the playoffs and how did the NWC slate of tough teams prepare your team for the postseason?

"I'm thrilled for our team with two playoff wins. We are a young team and played a tough schedule. We knew we would be battle-tested after the conference we played in, but also were concerned about our confidence with such a tough season. Postseason play has been sort of a breath of fresh air for us. We seem to have our legs under us and are clicking at the right time together. We have really tried to sell them team on everybody's record is 0-0 when playoff time begins, and they have embraced that."

What are your concerns against Oak Grove?

"Oak Grove is a tough team with a lot of size. We know it's a tall order, but we are playing well and we have been out-sized for most of the season. We are ready for the challenge."

About the Grizzlies

Coach: Lynne Rausch

Key players: Trista Charles (15.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Zaire Jones (13 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Haley Long (10.1 ppg, 4.2 spg)

Two days after the program’s first postseason win, Oak Grove made it two in a row with a 56-51 win over Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference foe Ledford. Winners of 12 in a row, the Grizzlies were led by Jones’ 22 points and 21 from Charles. Jones also had 13 rebounds.

Next up: No. 23 St. Stephens (21-8) or No. 2 East Lincoln (29-0)

NO. 9 ASHE COUNTY (19-8) AT NO. 1 WEST ROWAN (27-0), 5 p.m.

About the matchup: Both teams are seeking to reach heights rarely, if ever attained, historically. West West Rowan hasn’t been to the quarterfinals since 2005 and the last time as Ashe County school got there, it was known as Ashe Central in 1985.

This game could come down to which team can pass a test. The Huskies are hoping their trial by fire in the NWC will pay off, while West Rowan hopes its string of routs continue — no team has been within 23 points this season — or at least it finds out that it can play a tight game, if it needs to. The curious part will be, can Ashe County, which has allowed 44.5 points per game, hold back a team that has scored 75 per game.

About the Huskies

Coach: Brianna Ashley

Key player: Paige Overcash (17.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Ashe County avenged a loss to Parkwood from last year by defeating the Wolf Pack 62-52. This is the first Sweet 16 for the Huskies since 2020.

Comments from Coach Ashley:

What has pleased you about your team and what concerns do you have against Ashe County?

"Our first two games were completely different. We lead the entire game vs. Crest, and trailed most of the game vs Parkwood. I was pleased with our effort and toughness in both games. Our conference is tough and there are no off nights and that schedule has helped to prepare us for the playoffs. Obviously, West Rowan is a very good team. They are athletic and can score a lot of points. Our team is battle-tested and I expect it to be a great game with two great teams on Saturday."

About the Falcons

Coach: Ashley Poole

Key players: Lauren Arnold (15.3 ppg), Demya Phifer (11.9 ppg), Tiara Thompson (11.8 ppg), Emma Clarke (10.1 ppg)

West Rowan cleared 80 points for the eighth time this season on Thursday in an 89-39 win over No. 16 Northwest Davidson. The Falcons have scored 70 or more in 20 games. Defensively, teams have scored 27.7 per game. No team this season has reached 50 points and only four have scored more than 40.

Next up: No. 5 Pisgah (23-4) or No. 4 Ben L. Smith (24-2)

4A GIRLS

NO. 7 SOUTH MECKLENBURG (24-4) AT NO. 2 WATAUGA (22-6), 6 p.m. (NFHS)

About the matchup: Like Freedom and Ashe County mentioned above, Watauga has to hope a tough conference schedule will serve it well as the playoff run goes deeper. What may also help the Pioneer is a nonconference schedule that included Charlotte-area competition. This year, that included at defending 4A state champ Chambers (55-43 win) Myers Park (53-41 win), the runner-up to South Mecklenburg in the South Meck 4A Conference, Lake Norman (74-40 loss) and Charlotte Catholic (53-42 loss). Whereas this area’s 4A schools tend to be overmatched against the Charlotte region, the Pioneers, at the very least, won’t be intimidated.

About the Pioneers

Coach: Laura Berry

Key players: Katie Sears (20.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.0 apg), Charlotte Torgerson (11.4 ppg)

Watauga ran away from the No. 15 Vikings 22-8 in the first quarter and never looked back. Spears scored 31 points and Torgerson 14 for the Pioneers, who returned to the Sweet 16 after two seasons away. The last quarterfinal appearance for Watauga came in 1997.

Comments from Coach Barry:

What has pleased you about your team so far and what concerns do you have about South Meck?

"It's a good time of year to see your team play great defense and close it out on the glass. We have three seniors, a junior and a sophomore in our starting lineup who have playoff experience and are keeping this team focused on 1-0. We go behind our point guard Kate Sears, and she has been fantastic the first two rounds (57 poits, 15 rebounds, 15 assists, 8 steals, 8 made 3-pointers). South Meck is a great team that hasn't lost since December. We will have our work cut out for us stopping their scorers, but our kids will be prepared and will fight. When Watauga plays with confidence, we are very tough to beat."

About the Sabres

State championships: 1 (2006)

Coach: Justin Clarke

Key player: Betsey Burnett (17.5 ppg), Anastasia Sinclair (14.4 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.0 spg), Maggie Houpt (11.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg)

Tied at the half, South Meck pulled away with a 21-10 third quarter to advance past No. 10 Asheville 79-57. Four players scored in double figures with three creating a double-double. Burnett led with 23 points to go with 12 boards, while Sinclair had 17 points and 11 assists and Deidre Miller scored 16 points with 16 rebounds. Lilly Heaslet pumped in 10 points. A win puts South Meck in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Next up: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic (23-6) or No. 3 Northern Guilford (27-0)

3A BOYS

NO. 10 BEN L. SMITH (26-3) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (28-1), 7:30 p.m. (NFHS)

About the matchup: A balanced team offensively with various moving parts that can be used according to what the opposition presents, Hickory can penetrate to get to the basket or pop a 3-pointer, if the opportunity presents. Smith appears to be the Red Tornadoes' athletic equal. The Golden Eagles have scored 20 more points total than Hickory in the same number of games (73 ppg each), but is a little less stingy defensively. They’ve allowed 55 points a game (Hickory 50, but all in all of its losses, it has allowed 60 or more.) Hickory has given up more than 60 three times in the last 14 games — one of those was 62 in overtime.

The common opponent could be instructive here. Dudley played Smith tightly three times, winning once — the same Dudley team Hickory blew out by 20 points two days ago. However, prior to last night, Greensboro-area schools hadn’t been kind to Hickory in recent years. The Red Tornadoes were eliminated by Mount Tabor in 2021, Southern Guilford in 2019 and Ben L. Smith in 2018.

About the Red Tornadoes

Coach: Daniel Willis

Key players: Jay Powell, Jamien Little, John Holbrook

In winning its 24th straight game, Hickory hit 22 of 28 free throws in the second half and Little filled the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots to defeat No. 15 Dudley 67-47. A win gets the Red Tornadoes back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Comments from Coach Willis:

In response to moving past the second round

"We’ve just got to take one step at a time and that's kind of been our motto going into this thing. This is a team, a lot of these guys ain't never been here. These guys have been playing big minutes, so I'm just so proud of the seniors and the way they've responded. This team, they love to play with each other and I just love coaching them."

About the Golden Eagles

Coach: Derrick Partee

Ben E. Smith won its 16th in a row by winning at No. 10 Asheboro 73-46. This is the fourth Sweet 16 appearance for the Golden Eagles since 2018. In all four, they have advanced to at least the quarterfinals. Should they win on Saturday, a possible rematch from last year’s quarterfinals could await against West Charlotte.

Next up: No. 22 West Charlotte (13-13) or No. 19 Northwest Cabarrus (14-11)

2A BOYS

NO. 6 SALISBURY (21-5) AT NO. 3 WEST CALDWELL (26-2), 7 p.m.

About the matchup: These two teams have similar traits and similar visions. Both West Caldwell and Salisbury enter with winning streaks in the teens and are reflections of each, in that each averages 74 points a game with West Caldwell giving up 57 points to the Hornets' 56.

However, the bigger picture is almost the same story. Since an emotional loss at North Surry in the quarterfinals last year, with much of the team back, West Caldwell has been determined to get back there again and beyond. Salisbury lost to the same North Surry team in the Sweet 16 and would certainly love a crack at the Greyhounds again. Yet, both will need a win here and in the quarterfinals against a quality opponent.

About the Warriors

Coach: Billy Anderson

Key players: Malek Patterson (19.5 ppg, 8 rpg), Jordan Patterson (16.7 ppg)

West Caldwell advanced after a 75-56 win over No. 19 Community School of Davidson on Thursday. A quarterfinal visit would be the second in a row after an absence since 2010.

Comments from Coach Anderson:

What has pleased you about your team so far and what concerns do you have against Salisbury?

"We are excited about being in the sectional finals again. We are also super happy to be playing in front of our home crowd. In the first two rounds, I was extremely proud of our team's effort and unselfishness. We have had a bunch of guys, both starters and guys off the bench, who have contributed. We are excited to play a very good Salisbury team, which features one of the best players in the state."

About the Hornets

State championships: 1 (1987)

Coach: Bryan Withers

Key players: Juke Harris

After blasting Pine Lake Prep in Round 1, Salisbury had to hold off No. 22 East Surry in a 60-56 win on Thursday. The player to watch will be junior guard Juke Harris, who has already made official visits to Houston, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. A win puts Salisbury into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Next up: No. 7 Robinson (22-6) or No. 2 Reidsville (23-0)