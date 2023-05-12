Fourteen area conference teams started in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state softball playoffs and nine remain for tonight's second round. With a little luck, the third round has the possibilities of familiar foes matching up.

From Tuesday’s first round, three teams of the four teams from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference advanced. Alexander Central and South Caldwell from the 4A part of the league moved ahead, which raises the possibility that the two schools could meet for a fourth time this year in the third round. However, both schools will need to win for that to happen. Alexander Central will host South Mecklenburg, while South Caldwell heads to Hough. Ashe County, the remaining 3A school from the league, hosts Tuscola with the winner advancing to play 3A West No. 1 Enka.

Speaking of the 3A West, the brackets are such that Western Athletic 3A Conference champion East Lincoln could meet league runner-up Fred T. Foard on Tuesday. Foard will have its hands full with a game at West Rowan, while East Lincoln is home to take on Pisgah. If the Mustangs and Tigers both win, East Lincoln would host the third meeting between the two rivals.

Finally, there is the possibility that Catawba Valley 2A Conference rivals Maiden and Bandys could meet in the third round. However, both teams will have tough opponents on Friday. CVAC champion Maiden welcomes in R-S Central — which ended the season with a higher RPI ranking than Maiden, but was the Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up. However, Bandys has the tougher task of playing at three-time defending 2A state champion West Stanly.

Also left in the 2A West bracket is West Lincoln, which goes on the road to play at No. 1 McMichael.

Finally, Draughn powered up in the 1A bracket to advance, but the Wildcats have a tough road contest at No. 1 South Stokes.

Below are quick capsules of the area teams, along with key players (supplied by coaches or taken from MaxPreps).

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 15 SOUTH MECKLENBURG (19-5) at NO. 2 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (19-4), 6 p.m.

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, tournament champion, 91-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 6 state titles (Last 2018))

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key players: P Laney Wike, So.; 3B Ava Chapman, Jr.; OF Kensley Davis, Fr.

About the Sabres (South Meck 4A runner-up, 4-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Emmy Turybury

Key players: P Taylor Barlow, Sr.; Tia Montgomery, So.; McKenna Jones, Jr; MC Millikan, So.

Next up: No. 7 Hough (16-5) or No. 10 South Caldwell (16-4)

NO. 7 HOUGH (16-5) at NO. 10 SOUTH CALDWELL (16-4)

About the Spartans (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, 33-21 NCHSAA playoff, 1 state title (2019))

Coach: Casey Justice

Key players: OF Brooklyn Johnson; P Kadie Becker, Sr.; 1B Kennedy Crouch, Jr.; Kenzie Clontz, Jr.

About the Huskies (Queen City 3A/4A champion, 7-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Michael Connelly

Key players: P Morgan Flowe, Jr.; Madden McMahan-Waters, Jr.; Mia Kibelbek, Jr.; Mathea Broadland, Sr.; Anna Partridge, Sr.

Series history: South Caldwell defeated Hough 2-0 in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.

Next up: No. 15 South Mecklenburg (19-5) or No. 2 Alexander Central (19-4)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 13 FRED T. FOARD (14-4) at NO. 3 WEST ROWAN (19-3)

About the Tigers (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 35-21 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1998))

Coach: Kolleen Willis

Key players: P Karsyn Sigmon, Fr.; P Alyssa Smith, Sr.; C Riley Vogel, Jr.; 2B Alexis Stuebe, Fr.

About the Falcons (South Piedmont 3A champion, 33-22 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2002, 2003))

Coach: Jimmy Greene

Key players: P Arabella Shulenburger; Ashlee Ennis, Sr.; Emma Clarke, Jr.; Ea Nance, So.; Karsen Simpson, Sr.; Brooke Kennerly, Sr.

Series history: The last meeting of these teams came in 2014, also in the second round. Foard scored a run in the top of the eighth and edged the Falcons 2-1.

Next up: No. 21 Pisgah (13-8) or No. 5 East Lincoln (18-1)

NO. 21 PISGAH (13-8) at NO. 5 EAST LINCOLN (18-1)

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A Champion, 13-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key players: C Betsy Eatmon, Sr.; OF Taniyah Thomas, So.; OF Tatum Martin, Jr.; OF Jaelyn Freeston, Sr.; P Leah Correll, Sr.

About the Black Bears (Wild card entry, 47-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2011))

Coach: Heidi Morgan

Next up: No. 13 Fred T. Foard (15-4) or No. 4 West Rowan (19-3-1)

NO. 24 TUSCOLA (11-9) at NO. 8 ASHE COUNTY (14-6)

About the Huskies (Northwestern 3A representative, 4-8 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Justin Wood

Key players: P Maleah Lovell, So.; Becka Wonsick, Sr.; Ally Greer, So.; Hannah Osborne, So.

About the Mountaineers: (Wild card entry, 8-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Lindsay Markos

Key players: Faith Caldwell, Sr.; Allison Setzer, Jr.; Addi Sampson, So.; Taryn Estes, Sr.

Next up: at No. 1 Enka (22-0)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 12 R-S CENTRAL (18-3) at NO. 5 MAIDEN (19-3)

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 9-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Heath Kiser

Key players: SS Macy Michael, Jr.; C Averie Waddell, Jr.; P/2B Raegan Rembert, Fr.; P/1B Tristan Smalling, Sr.

About the Mountaineers (Mountain Foothills 7 2A, 18-22 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Todd White

Series history: The last playoff meeting of these two also came in the second round, when R-S Central routed visiting Maiden 8-0.

Next up: No. 13 Bandys (20-4) at No. 4 West Stanly (24-1)

NO. 13 BANDYS (19-4) at NO. 4 WEST STANLY (24-1)

About the Trojans (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 14-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Todd Smith

Key players: P Owyen Lyall, Jr.; P Ellie Hale, Jr.; Util Avery Alexander, So.; 1B Paige Barrymore, So.; OF Haven Helton, So.

About the Colts (Rocky River 2A/3A champion, 79-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 5 state titles (1997, 2013, 2019, 2021, 2022))

Coach: Emily Smith

Key players: P Lily Huneycutt; Teagan Ritchie, Sr. Kristen Smith, Jr.; Payton Little, Sr.

Next up: No. 12 R-S Central (18-3) or No. 5 Maiden (19-3)

NO. 17 WEST LINCOLN (18-8) at NO. 1 McMICHAEL (25-0)

About the Rebels (Wild card entry, 21-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Allan Chapman

Key players: Stacia Cowan, Carolina Robinson, Gracie Elmore

About the Phoenix (Mid-State 2A champion, 3-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Key players: P Dakota Redmon, Jr.; Jada Johnson, Sr.; Makenna Stewart, Jr.; Savannah Lockhart, Sr.; Bradyn Case, Sr.

Coach: Bob Casto

Next up: No. 25 Anson (12-11) or No. 8 West Davidson (18-7)

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 16 DRAUGHN (20-4) at NO. 1 SOUTH STOKES (21-1)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A co-champion, 12-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Cozort

About the Sauras (Northwest 1A champion, 28-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Rick McHone

Series history: Back in 2017, Draughn hosted South Stokes in the Sweet 16 round and defeated the Sauras 5-1.

Next up: No. 9 South Davidson (12-9) or No. 8 Bethany (15-6)