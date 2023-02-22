Fortune smiled on most of the area girls basketball teams in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs. Unfortunately, the same kindness was not shared with the boys’ teams.

Ten of the 16 girls teams, including all five from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC), advanced to Thursday’s second round after winning on Tuesday. Two of them — Hibriten and Freedom — will play each other in Lenoir, while Watauga stays at home to host Northwest Guilford. Alexander Central and Ashe County will have tough road matchups at North Mecklenburg and Parkwood, respectively.

In the 2A West bracket, Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) foes East Burke and Newton-Conover are each one win away from a potential fourth game this season on Saturday. East Burke welcomes East Surry to Icard, while Newton-Conover travels to Denver to play Lincoln Charter.

In the 3A West bracket, Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) champion East Lincoln and runner-up St. Stephens both advanced to Round 2. The Mustangs remain home to host Ashbrook, while St. Stephens plays the second Big South opponent in a row in a game at Hunter Huss.

Finally, Draughn travels to Burnsville to take on 1A West No. 1 seed Mountain Heritage.

Only three of the original 17 boys teams in the tournament made it through with a victory in the first round. In the 3A West, Hickory welcomes Dudley to David W. Craft Gymnasium, while Freedom also plays at home in a rematch from last year against Northwest Cabarrus. Finally, West Caldwell plays Community School of Davidson at home in Lenoir.

Here are the capsules from all 12 games on Thursday. The winners advance to the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

(Note: Games that will be streamed at NFHSnetwork.com are listed in parenthesis. The NFHS Network requires a subscription to watch games.)

NCHSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Second round – Thursday; Third round – Saturday; Quarterfinals- Tuesday Feb. 28; Regional Finals – Saturday, March 4; State Finals – Saturday, March 11.

4A GIRLS

NO. 15 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (21-7) AT NO. 2 WATAUGA (21-6), 6 p.m. (NFHS)

About the Pioneers

Coach: Laura Berry

Key players: Katie Sears (20.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.0 apg), Charlotte Torgerson (11.4 ppg)

NWC co-player of the year Katie Sears scored 26 points, Charlotte Torgerson had 22 and Brooke Scheffler 16 during the Pioneers' rout of defending 4A champion Chambers on Tuesday. Watauga led 18-3 after one quarter and was never threatened. Sears also had 10 assists with the team assisting on 21 of 28 baskets. A win on Thursday puts Watauga in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

About the Vikings

State Championships: 2 (2017, 2018)

Coach: Haley Hackett

Key player: Madison Young

Runner-up in the Metro 4A Conference, Northwest Guilford advanced with a 60-50 win over R.J. Reynolds on Tuesday, the ninth win in the last 11 games for the Vikings. The win snapped a three-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back the Sweet 16 round in 2020.

Common opponents: The Vikings lost to Alexander Central 41-37 in mid-January, while Watauga defeated R.J. Reynolds by 30 in a game played in Boone in December.

Next up: No. 10 Asheville (24-2) or No. 7 South Mecklenburg (23-4).

NO. 13 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (20-7) AT NORTH MECKLENBURG (25-2), 6 p.m. (NFHS)

About the Cougars

Coach: Jon Presnell

Key players: Meredith Wike (10.2 ppg), Kirstyn Herman (9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Sydney Hayes (9.6 ppg)

Trailing Cox Mill by seven after one quarter and 31-25 at the half, Alexander Central clamped down defensively with a shutout in the third quarter and allowed six points for the entire second half for the 50-37 win in the first round. Cox Mill made just 3 of 17 shots in the second half and the Cougars forced 25 turnovers in the game. Meredith Wike scored 25 points for Alexander Central. A win would put the Cougars in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

About the Vikings

State Championships: 1 (1986)

Coach: Jennifer Baker

Key players: Nevaeh Farmer (17.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 5.2 spg), Kairah Dixon-Booker (14.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Boston Bates (12.8 ppg)

After a loss to Mallard Creek in the finals of the Queen City 3A/4A Conference tournament snapped a 20-game losing streak, North Meck responded with a thumping of McDowell 67-38 in Tuesday’s first round. Dixon-Booker had 23 points, Dearia Page scored 14 and both Farmer and Bates finished with 12 each. The Vikings forced 22 turnovers. A win puts North Meck in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons.

Next up: No. 12 Myers Park (22-6) or No. 5 A.C. Reynolds (21-7)

3A GIRLS

NO. 23 ST. STEPHENS (20-8) AT NO. 7 HUNTER HUSS (20-7), 6 p.m.

About the Indians

Coach: Andy Bennett

Key players: Kennedy Blevins (15.8 ppg), Molli Harris (14.1 ppg)

In its first-round game on Tuesday, St. Stephens rallied from four down at the end of three quarters to defeat Stuart Cramer 36-34. The win was the 12th in 15 games for the Indians, and also the first playoff win for the program since 2010. Kennedy Blevins scored 21 of the 36 points to lead St. Stephens, which is the lowest seed to win a first-round game in the 3A West bracket.

About the Huskies

Coach: Bobby Lipscomb

Key players: Brooklyn Swann (15.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg), Myla Hoover (15.5 ppg), Anyssiah Love (9.1 rpg)

An 11-2 first quarter for the Big South Conference champions set up the Huskies for a 54-44 win over Atkins on Tuesday. Swann scored 13 points and added six assists, while Love added 12 points to go with 10 boards for the win. It was the first playoff victory since defeating Foard in 2002.

Common opponent: Stuart Cramer is the lone team played by both, after St. Stephens' win there on Tuesday. Huss lost two of three to the Storm this season, including a 62-37 blowout in last week’s conference tournament.

Next up: No. 15 Ashbrook (17-10) or No. 2 East Lincoln (28-0)

NO. 15 ASHBROOK (17-10) AT NO. 2 EAST LINCOLN (28-0), 7 p.m.

About the Mustangs

State Championships: 1 (1973)

Coach: Jason Otey

Key players: Kiara Anderson (10.9 ppg), Hailey McFadden (10.9 ppg), Emma Montanari (10.7 ppg)

The WFAC champs advanced with a 66-39 win over North Buncombe on Tuesday. McFadden pumped in 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks. Madison Self scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Good ball movement had seven players recording assists with 16 total among 25 made buckets. A win puts East Lincoln into the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

About the Green Wave

Coach: Tremayne Booker

Key players: Madison Cole (21.0 ppg), Kennette Bess (15.5 ppg), Nykira Arrington (9.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg)

Arrington scored 15 points to lead Ashbrook to a 53-45 win over Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday. A win on Thursday puts the Green Wave in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row.

Common opponents: Both teams defeated North Lincoln in routs this season. Ashbrook split with Big South Conference foe Stuart Cramer, with East Lincoln scoring a 52-46 win over the Storm back in November. The Mustangs blew out Ashbrook’s first-round opponent, Lake Norman Charter, 71-32 in late December.

Series history: East Lincoln has beaten Ashbrook four times in the last two seasons. The Mustangs blew out the Green Wave 67-29 in Denver but had to squeak out a 40-35 road win in the second game.

Next up: No. 23 St. Stephens (20-8) or No. 7 Huss (20-7)

NO. 14 FREEDOM (13-12) AT NO. 3 HIBRITEN (22-4), 6 p.m.

About the Panthers

Coach: Maury Patterson

Key players: Katie Story, Zoey Walker, Emma Poarch

The first playoff game at Hibriten on Tuesday since 1999 was a success, as the Panthers routed Fred T. Foard 60-30. Four players scored in double figures, led by Walker’s 14 points and Poarch’s 13. Story dropped in 11 points to go with 14 rebounds and five assists and Jada Brown had 10 points.

About the Patriots

State Championships: 5 (1989, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016)

Coach: Amber Reddick

Key players: Sydnie Demiter, Peyton Caldwell

Behind 27 points from Sydnie Demiter, Freedom took down Franklin 62-37 in what was the 17th first-round win in a row for the program. The Patriots are now 10-4 against out-of-conference opponents, but they’ll take on a rival NWC foe, in a league in which they were 3-8, including last week’s tournament loss. After a rare second-round loss a year ago, Freedom looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in 11 seasons.

Common opponents: Outside of conference foes, Hibriten took on several common teams. Freedom defeated both Burke County rivals Patton and Draughn twice, while Hibriten played and defeated both once. Each beat Enka back in December. Shelby played both schools in a tournament hosted by Freedom. The Patriots lost to Shelby 40-35, while Hibriten pummeled the Golden Lions 54-35.

Series history: Each team won their conference home games against the other this season. For Hibriten, it was the first win over the Patriots since at least prior to 2006.

Next up: No. 11 Ledford (20-5) or No. 6 Oak Grove (20-6)

NO. 9 ASHE COUNTY (17-8) AT NO. 8 PARKWOOD (22-5), 6 p.m.

About the Huskies

Coach: Brianna Ashley

Key player: Paige Overcash (17.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Overcash scored 20 points, Abby Sheet 15 and Abigail Jones 11 for Ashe County in its 54-41 win over Crest Tuesday. They Huskies will play in the second round at Parkwood for the second year in a row. A win would place the Huskies back into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2020.

About the Wolf Pack

State Championships: 1 (1983)

Coach: Jesse Boyce

Key players: Jade Washington (17.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Nicole Fosati (13.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

Parkwood trailed Hickory much of the night, but got a late run to edge the Red Tornadoes 52-49 on Tuesday. Peyton Collins scored 20 to lead the team with Fosati adding 15 to go with 10 boards. The Wolf Pack reached the Sweet 16 last year for the first time since 2017.

Series history: Parkwood defeated Ashe County 46-39 in the second round last year, and 62-28 back in 2014.

Next up: No. 16 North Davidson (18-10) or No. 1 West Rowan (26-0)

2A GIRLS

NO. 12 EAST SURRY (20-5) AT NO. 5 EAST BURKE (23-2), 6 p.m.

About the Cavaliers

Coach: Crystal Bartlett

Key players: Braelyn Stilwell (16.8 ppg, 7.7 apg), Aubrey Grigg (7.8 rpg), Kara Brinkley (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

East Burke responded from its CVAC tournament final loss with a 77-40 rout of Polk County. Stilwell had 26 points, Brinkley 14 and Taylor Bostain 12. A win on Thursday would put the Cavaliers into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2020, which was the final year of a five-year stretch they made it to that level and beyond.

About the Cardinals

State Championships: 1 (2001)

Coach: Jay Boaz

Key players: Merry Boaz (12.4 ppg), Addie Phipps (12.2 ppg), Bella Hutchens (11.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg)

East Surry rumbled over Community School of Davidson 70-22 in the first round on Tuesday. Phipps had 19 points and Boaz 13 to lead the Cardinals. A win returns East Surry to the Sweet 16 after a four-year run at that in the 1A class ended with a second-round loss to Shelby last year.

Next up: No. 13 Newton-Conover (24-4) at No. 4 Lincoln Charter (21-4)

NO. 13 NEWTON-CONOVER (24-4) AT NO. 4 LINCOLN CHARTER (21-4), 6 p.m.

About the Red Devils

State Championships: 2 (1992, 2020)

Coach: Sylvia White

Key players: Cassidy Geddes (21.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 6.0 spg), Lizzie Sain (11.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg)

Four different players had double-doubles to lead Newton-Conover to an 83-48 win over Reidsville, in what became a running-clock game in the fourth. Cassidy Geddes led with 23 points to go with 10 boards, while Lizzie Sain added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sara Sain led the Red Devils with 13 rebounds to go with 11 points and Hadleigh Swagger finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. A win on Thursday puts Newton-Conover into the Sweet 16 for the fifth year in a row.

About the Eagles

Coach: Kim Allen

Key players: Maddie Lusk (15.7 ppg), Grace Rinaldo (9.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg)

The Catawba Shores 1A/2A champions led 31-14 at the half before finishing off Brevard 60-43. A win puts the Eagles into the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

Common opponents: The lone opponent for both was West Caldwell, which Newton-Conover defeated in conference three times and Lincoln Charter routed once.

Next up: No. 12 East Surry (20-5) at No. 5 East Burke (23-2)

1A GIRLS

NO. 16 DRAUGHN (14-12) AT NO. 1 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE (23-2), 6 p.m.

About the Wildcats

Coach: Liz Taylor

Key players: Elia Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Jenna Abernathy

Elia Abernathy hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to lead Draughn to a 57-56 win over Union Academy. The senior had 14 points to help the Wildcats earn their first playoff win since 2009. Snyder and Jenna Abernathy each had 13 points.

About the Cougars

Coach: Susie Shelton

Key players: Keira Wilson (13.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Lilly Neill (7.2 rpg)

The West No. 1 seed had almost no resistance in an 85-9 win over Bethany on Tuesday. All 12 players to take the floor scored for Mountain Heritage, led by Wilson’s 15 points and Neill’s 12. Vega Dayton and Kaydence Kooles each dropped in 10 in a game that hit the running-clock margin in the second quarter. A win places Mountain Heritage into the Sweet 16 for the seventh year in a row.

Series history: Since Draughn joined Mountain Heritage in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the Cougars have won four of the five games played, including two by double digits this year.

Next up: No. 9 North Rowan (19-8) or No. 8 Highlands (19-6)

3A BOYS

NO. 15 DUDLEY (19-6) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (27-1), 7 p.m. (NFHS)

About the Red Tornadoes

Coach: Daniel Willis

Key players: Jay Powell, Jamien Little, John Holbrook

A 23rd win in a row for Hickory moved the Red Tornadoes to the second round after a 91-52 win over Pisgah on Tuesday. Hickory will try and exorcise a second-round demon that has taken it out despite a home-court advantage the last two years, with losses to Mount Tabor and North Iredell.

About the Panthers

State Championships: 3 (1995, 2005, 2006)

Coach: Josh Prince

Key players: Denzel Foster (11.6 ppg), Tre McNeil (10.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg)

Down 32-13 in the second quarter, Dudley came all the way back and snapped a two-game losing streak in the playoffs with a 56-49 win over East Lincoln. The Panthers are looking for their first Sweet 16 bid since 2016.

Common opponent: With Dudley beating East Lincoln on Tuesday, the Mustangs became the lone common opponent for both, Hickory swept East Lincoln in WFAC play.

Next up: No. 10 Ben L. Smith (25-3) or No. 7 Asheboro (20-5)

NO. 19 NORTHWEST CABARRUS (13-11) AT NO. 3 FREEDOM (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

About the Patriots

State Championships: 4 (1994, 1998, 2014, 2020)

Coach: Clint Zimmerman

Key players: Amore Connelly, Gavin McNaughton, Mekhi Harris

Connelly scored 23 points and Philly Harris added 21 for the Patriots in a 63-49 win over NWC rival Ashe County. A 25-10 second quarter pushed Freedom into control of the contest. Freedom is looking to return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since winning the 3A co-championship in 2020. The Patriots were upset at home by North Lincoln last year in the second round.

About the Trojans

Coach: Ricky Moore

Northwest Cabarrus went on the road to Huss and returned home with a 66-58 win over the Huskies. It was the first playoff win for the Trojans since 2019 and guarantees the program this first winning season since the 2012-13 season. NW Cabarrus seeks its first Sweet 16 slot since 2011.

Series history: Freedom eliminated the Trojans 68-49 in the first round last year, as Connelly scored 31 points and Harris 17 to lead the Patriots.

Next up: No. 27 Lake Norman Charter (12-13) or No. 22 West Charlotte (12-13)

2A BOYS

NO. 19 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON (18-9) AT NO. 3 WEST CALDWELL (25-2), 7 p.m.

About the Warriors

Coach: Billy Anderson

Key players: Malek Patterson (19.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg), Jordan Patterson (16.7 ppg)

West Caldwell took a running-clock margin win over West Stanly 89-43 in the first round. A win on Thursday puts the Warriors into the Sweet 16 for the third straight year.

About the Spartans

Coach: Jackie Drakeford

Key players: Seth Johnson (18.4 ppg), Conall Lowry (13.3 ppg)

CSD took a nine-point lead at the end of one quarter and nursed most of it in a 56-49 win at R-S Central. Lowry led the Spartans with 19 points with Johnson tacking on 15. A win puts the Spartans into the Sweet 16 for the first time as a 2A school, and the first time since 2020.

Common opponents: West Caldwell defeated R-S Central handily back in December. The other common opponent was CSD’s conference foe Lincoln Charter, which swept the Spartans in two games this year. West Caldwell edged the Eagles on the road 85-83.

Next up: No. 22 East Surry (13-12) or No. 6 Salisbury (20-5)