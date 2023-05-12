The Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) had a strong first round and now has four of the seven area conference teams still playing in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state baseball playoffs.

Four of the original six teams out of the WFAC got through the first round, with North Lincoln eliminating conference rival Hickory in a 1-0 nailbiter. St. Stephens and North Iredell will play at home tonight, with Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln staying on the road.

Two of the three 4A schools out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference advanced. Alexander Central is home against Providence, the defending 4A state champions, while South Caldwell scored an upset win and hits the road again.

Finally, Draughn stays at home in the 1A West playoffs.

Here is a capsule look at all seven games scheduled for tonight, with the winners moving on to Tuesday’s third round.

Below are capsules of the area teams, along with key players (supplied by coaches or taken from MaxPreps).

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 11 PROVIDENCE (23-5) at NO. 6 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (21-6)

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A champions, 29-30 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Pete Hardee

Key players: 3B/P Maddox Jack, Jr.; 1B/P J.D. Little, Sr.; OF/P Caleb Williams, Sr.; SS/P Mason Chapman-Mays, Sr.; 2B/SS Jaret Hoppes, Jr.

About the Panthers (Southwestern 4A runner-up, 63-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (1995, 2015, 2022)

Coach: Danny Hignight

Early in Round 1, it looked like a night to give the pitching staff a rest as the Cougars led 15-2 after two innings. However, the defense played a part in five unearned runs that chased the starter in the third and the bullpen teetered but held of A.C. Reynolds 16-11. Sawyer Chapman-Mays had four hits and finished a double short of the cycle, The Cougars powered up three homers among seven extra-base hits.

Providence tossed its seventh shutout of the season to defeat Porter Ridge 3-0 in the first round. It was the 15th game of the season the Panthers have allowed two or fewer runs this season. Fourteen of those came after giving up four in the first to lose 5-3 at Alexander Central and drop to 3-4 back in mid-March.

That game played at Taylorsville seemed to turn the season around for both clubs. Providence is 20-1 since that defeat. The Cougars were 5-4 heading into that game, but had lost three straight games in five days before opening conference play with a win over Ashe County. The Cougars then won 12 in a row and 15 of the last 17.

Series history: Outside of Alexander Central’s win back in March, Providence has dominated the series, winning 11 of 14 dating back to 2008. The Panthers won playoff games against the Cougars in 2014 and 2016.

Next up: No. 14 West Forsyth (19-8) or No. 3 Northwest Guilford (23-5)

NO. 24 SOUTH CALDWELL (17-8) at NO. 8 HOPEWELL (21-6)

About the Spartans (Wild card entry, 57-40 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1982, 2007))

Coach: Jeff Parham

Key players: P Elias Morales, Sr.; C Mason Reising, Sr.; Tristan Mearns, Jr.

About the Titans (Queen City 3A/4A champion, 6-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Sean McGeorge

South Caldwell threw a four-hitter and took down No. 9 Butler 4-0 in the first round. The pitching has been a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde situation. The Spartans have tossed four shutouts but allowed double-digit runs five times, eight or more seven times.

Down 3-0 at home, Hopewell avoided the upset by No. 25 Glenn when it scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk away with a 4-3 win. It was the second straight one-run win after edging Hough 2-1 in the conference tournament final. The Titans were able to take control of the Queen City league by a sweep of Hough in late April, scoring 19 runs against the league runner-up. The Titans score an average of eight runs a game.

Series history: Hopewell defeated South Caldwell in the first round back in 2013.

Next up: No. 17 Southeast Guilford (18-8) or No. 1 T.C. Roberson (19-6)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 15 NORTH DAVIDSON (15-10) at NO. 2 ST. STEPHENS (20-4), 6:30 p.m.

About the Indians (Western Foothills 3A champion, 16-21 NCSHAA playoffs, 3 state titles (1971, 1972, 1973))

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key players: Peyton Young, Sr; Will Everett, Jr.; Justin Skewes, Sr., James Tate, Sr.

About the Black Knights (Wild card entry, 43-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1966, 1967, 2016))

Coach: Matt Griffin

It wasn’t easy, but St. Stephens had enough at the end to earn a 7-5 win over No. 31 Central Davidson. Omar Cruz and James Tate each had three hits, plus two hits each from Justin Skewes and Will Everett, who pitched the first innings and gave up three runs. Since scoring just one run in a 2-1 loss to Newton-Conover, the Indians have won eight in a row, scoring seven or more in seven of the eight wins.

With a chance to win the Mid-Piedmont 3A title, North Davidson lost the final two games of the season to champion Ledford, then dropped the first game of the conference tournament to Oak Grove. The Black Knights then fell behind 1-0 in the first to Rockingham County before scoring two in the third to win. North Davidson struck out 11 and allowed three hits.

Next up: No. 26 Asheboro (13-11) or No. 10 East Rowan (21-5)

NO. 19 NORTH LINCOLN (14-9) at NO. 3 WEST HENDERSON (20-4)

About the Knights (Wild card entry, 16-15 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2019))

Coach: Charlie Goss

About the Falcons (Mountain 7 3A champion, 33-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1992))

Coach: Jackie Corn

North Lincoln scored the only run it needed on a miscue by Hickory in the fourth as Kellen Karr made it stand up, with assistance by Ty Goodson for the final two outs to seal the 1-0 victory. It was the fifth shutout of the season, with two of those coming against top-tiered WFAC teams Hickory and Foard.

West Henderson has been tough in Mountain 7 3A play, allowing just 28 runs in 12 league games. After a loss to Franklin left the door open for Tuscola to play for the conference title, West Henderson was able to sweep both games from Tuscola in the final week of the season to win the title outright. The Falcons blasted Atkins 16-1 in Round 1.

Series history: This is rematch from a Sweet 16 round game last year. North Lincoln took a 4-0 lead by the second inning, but had to sweat out a rally before leaving with a 4-3 win.

Next up: No. 27 Carson (13-11) or No. 11 Kings Mountain (18-5)

NO. 21 FRED T. FOARD (14-7) at NO. 5 SOUTH POINT (16-6)

About the Tigers (Wild card entry, 18-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Channon Vogel

Key players: P Stewart Simmons, Sr.; P/1B Josh Swink, Sr.; P/1B Sean Jenkins, So.; 2B Kylan Bolick, Sr.; SS Braxton Tramel, Jr.

About the Red Raiders (Big South 3A champion, 48-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1981, 2011))

Coach: Jason Lineberger

Sean Jenkins allowed two runs over six innings and struck out 13 to lead the Tigers to a 7-2 win over Crest, a Big South conference rival of South Point. Josh Swink had three hits and Jenkins two for Foard. The win stopped a three-game skid by Foard to end the regular season, in which it was outscored 19-1.

South Point led Dudley 4-1 after two innings and 6-4 after six, but had to hold its breath to eke out the 6-5 win. The Red Raiders slugged three homers and worked eight walks in the win.

Series history: South Point ended Foard’s season in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011.

Next up: No. 13 Oak Grove (15-9) or No. 4 West Rowan (19-6)

NO. 25 NORTHWEST CABARRUS (14-9) at NO. 24 NORTH IREDELL (13-11)

About the Raiders (Wild card entry, 1-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Derrick Wishon

Key players: P/OF Colby Umbarger, Sr.; P/SS Cole Johnson, Sr; P/IF Tate Green, Sr.; P/IF Dan Loyd, Sr.

About the Trojans (Wild card entry, 17-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, (1971))

Coach: Joseph Hubbard

North Iredell opened in 1966 and it took 57 years for the baseball program to win its first postseason game. That victory came at the expense of No. 9 Parkwood, as Cole Johnson had three doubles and a single, while Colby Umbarger had a three-run homer. Johnson also started and allowed four unearned runs with 10 strikeouts.

The Raiders will host a home game after Northwest Cabarrus took down No. 8 Ashe County 13-2. The Trojans led 10-0 in the fourth, but were unable to finish off the mercy-rule win. Blake Gaffney and Tyler Smith each had three hits with Smith driving in five on a pair of doubles. Dalton Hazlett pitched a complete-game four-hitter.

Next up: No. 17 Tuscola (16-7) or No. 1 Ledford (19-4)

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 14 EAST WILKES at NO. 3 DRAUGHN (20-4)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A co-champions, 4-7 NCHAA playoffs)

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key players: P/OF Tate Jensen, So.; P Blake McElyea, Jr.; SS Trey Jensen, Sr.

About the Cardinals (Wild card entry, 15-29 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Justin Call

Tate Jensen and Nick McGee teamed up to no-hit Thomasville in the 6-2 opening-round win by Draughn. Logan McGee had four hits to lead the 14-hit attack by the Wildcats. Draughn has won 11 of the last 12 games, scoring six or more runs in each win, while allowing more than two runs just twice.

East Wilkes started the year 4-7 before a two-game sweep of eventual Northwest 1A co-champion South Stokes. The Cardinals have won 11 of 14 since, including a 6-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Tuesday's first round. East Wilkes has scored six or more runs in 10 of the 11 wins.

Next up: No. 22 Starmount (9-13) or No. 6 Bethany (10-7)