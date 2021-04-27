Area boys soccer players named all-state, all-region

Postseason honors have been rolling in for boys soccer players in North Carolina over the past few weeks. The N.C. Soccer Coaches Association most recently revealed its all-state lists for private schools as well as public schools in the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications after previously announcing the all-region recipients for each classification.

Players from area conferences landing on the 2A all-state list included Newton-Conover senior forward Noel Fong, Fred T. Foard junior midfielder Irvin Martinez-Villa, Hibriten junior midfielder David Franquiz, senior midfielder Simon Hawkins and junior forward Kevin Rivera-Rios, Lincolnton senior midfielder Jose Garcia and East Lincoln senior defender Chase Lynch.

At the 3A level, Hickory senior defender Ben Boston and senior forward Carter Holt, as well as Watauga senior defender Colter Conway and senior midfielder Hatch Sevensky, were among the players honored as all-state selections. Additionally, Hickory’s Brian Jillings was named 3A coach of the year.