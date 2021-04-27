Area boys soccer players named all-state, all-region

Postseason honors have been rolling in for boys soccer players in North Carolina over the past few weeks. The N.C. Soccer Coaches Association most recently revealed its all-state lists for private schools as well as public schools in the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications after previously announcing the all-region recipients for each classification.
Players from area conferences landing on the 2A all-state list included Newton-Conover senior forward Noel Fong, Fred T. Foard junior midfielder Irvin Martinez-Villa, Hibriten junior midfielder David Franquiz, senior midfielder Simon Hawkins and junior forward Kevin Rivera-Rios, Lincolnton senior midfielder Jose Garcia and East Lincoln senior defender Chase Lynch.
At the 3A level, Hickory senior defender Ben Boston and senior forward Carter Holt, as well as Watauga senior defender Colter Conway and senior midfielder Hatch Sevensky, were among the players honored as all-state selections. Additionally, Hickory’s Brian Jillings was named 3A coach of the year.
As for the 2A All-Region 9 team, it included the aforementioned Fong, Martinez-Villa, Franquiz, Hawkins, Rivera-Rios, Garcia and Lynch. Also earning recognition were Newton-Conover freshman forward Jesus Mejia, senior defender Alvaro Moreno and junior midfielder Benji Soto; Foard senior defenders Carlos Erazo-Rojo and Erik Leal; Hibriten senior midfielder Allen Meza and sophomore forward Gerardo Rodriguez; Lincolnton senior defender/midfielder Jake Cerda Chavez and freshman forward/midfielder Aaron Lail; East Lincoln sophomore midfielder Landon Graden, sophomore forward/midfielder Blake Swanson, sophomore forward Jackson Thrap and senior goalkeeper Will White; East Burke senior midfielder Josh Aguirre; Lake Norman Charter junior midfielder/forward Andreas Racziu; Patton senior defender Luis Batz; and West Iredell senior defender Felipe Nunez and freshman midfielder Josue Rodriguez.
Making the 3A All-Region 11 squad from Hickory were Boston, Holt, senior forwards Patrick Ceccato and Jose Vallecillos and senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks. St. Stephens sophomore forward Eliseo Coronado was also honored, as were Alexander Central junior defender Austin Sink, South Caldwell senior forward Brady Haislip and Watauga’s Conway, Sevensky, senior midfielder Owen Combs, senior forward Ayden Franklin and senior goalkeeper Reilly Riddle. Meanwhile, Freedom rounded out the area contingent with senior midfielder Beckham Ixchajchal and senior defender Teague Miller.
Hibriten’s Jim Blanton received coach of the year honors for his specific 2A region.