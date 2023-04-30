As area high schools enter the final week of the regular season in baseball, it’s time to make the last push for the highest possible seed for the state playoffs, or for some, to make the field at all.

Some conferences will have league tournaments, while others simply play out the conference schedule by the end of the week.

This is the latest snapshot of the projected seeds for area conference teams and their opponents. The next projection is scheduled for Thursday prior to tournament championship games.

The state playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 9, with the seedings announced the day before.

Below is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area conference teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: for purposes of seeds and discussion, if there are two teams tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

3A WEST

In: No. 1 St. Stephens vs. No. 31 Franklin; No. 7 Ashe County vs. No. 26 Carson; No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 Northwest Cabarrus; No. 17 North Lincoln at No. 16 Tuscola; No. 19 North Iredell at No. 14 South Point; No. 20 Fred T. Foard at No. 13 North Davidson; No. 24 East Lincoln at No. 9 East Rowan.

Out: No. 42 Hibriten; No. 43 West Iredell; No. 49 Freedom; No. 53 Statesville.

Discussion: Out of the Northwestern 3A schools, Hibriten (5-16 overall, 3-7 NWC) and Ashe County (11-9, 3-7) finished in a tie for the league’s representative to the state playoffs. These two schools will play each in the first round in what is likely a win-or-go-home game.

Should Ashe County win, the Huskies will get the bid and — because they have a winning record — be seeded with No. 1 representatives from other leagues from across the region. If they lose, the current No. 33 RPI ranking will not be high enough to make the cut. If Hibriten wins, the Panthers will be in as a likely No. 31 seed. If they lose, their season is over.

Barring a massive upset by winless Statesville at St. Stephens, the Indians (17-4 overall, 10-2 Western Foothills) will wrap up the WFAC title on Monday, then close out the regular season on Thursday at Fred T. Foard (13-5, 8-4). The Indians are currently slotted as a No. 2 seed, which gets them home games through the quarterfinals, if they continue to win. St. Stephens will keep an eye on West Henderson, the closest team behind it, and its two-game series this week against Tuscola.

Hickory (14-6, 8-4) looks to be secure for a first-round home game, with North Lincoln (12-8, 8-4) just off the cusp of playing at home. The Knights will have a home game Thursday against East Lincoln, which could help secure a home game with a win. Hibriten defeating Ashe County would also help, as would victories by West Henderson against Tuscola.

Foard, East Lincoln and North Iredell are all safely in the playoff fold.

2A WEST

In: No. 9 Maiden vs. No. 24 Mount Pleasant; No. 25 Bandys at No. 8 Lincoln Charter; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 East Davidson; No. 28 West Lincoln vs. No. 5 Chase.

Out: No. 35 Newton-Conover; No. 36 Bunker Hill; No. 43 Patton; No. 44 Lincolnton; No. 51 West Caldwell.

Discussion: Maiden (16-6 overall, 13-1 Catawba Valley 2A) was able to move up one spot after North Stanly lost back-to-back games to end the regular season.

There is a chance the Blue Devils can get up to No. 8, which is not a small matter, as it would mean a second home playoff game should they win in the first round. Of course, the Blue Devils likely would need to win the CVAC tournament title this week.

However, keep an eye on the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference tournament, where East Davidson and West Davidson are tied for first. For now, East Davidson is projected as a No. 7, but West Davidson is at No. 30. If West Davidson wins the conference title or finishes deeper in the conference tournament than East Davidson, the Dragons will leap from No. 30 to a No. 10 or 11 seed, with East Davidson getting pushed down around a No. 16 slot, thereby Maiden bumping up one seed.

Bandys, East Burke and West Lincoln look comfortably in the playoff field and are close to the seed at which each will wind up for the first round.

Newton-Conover, Bunker Hill, Lincolnton and West Caldwell would have to win the CVAC tournament to make the playoff field. The Mountain Foothills 7 2A does not play a conference tournament, so Patton will not make the field.

1A WEST

In: No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 28 Bessemer City

Discussion: Draughn (16-4 overall, 9-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A) had hoped to prop up the playoff seeding during its conference bye last week, but the Wildcats played only one of the three nonconference games due to rainouts. So, for now, they are still looking at a fifth seed. Yet, there is room for movement up or down.

Draughn still must fend off a challenge by Mountain Heritage (10-5, 7-2) for the WHC No. 1 bid, although the Cougars need a lot to go right. They’ll have a makeup game at home against Madison on Monday, but regardless of that outcome, the Cougars will have to sweep a two-game series against Draughn, scheduled for Tuesday and Friday. If Mountain Heritage were to seize the No. 1 bid, Draughn’s seed would be no better than tenth.

On the other hand, with a little luck, the Wildcats could move up a couple of spots. North Stokes, the team directly ahead of them, would lose the tiebreaker for first place in the Northwest 1A if South Stokes wins its game against Elkin on Monday. Also, Cornerstone Charter, currently looking at a No. 2 seed, faces a winner-take-all game on Monday against Bethany for the Northwest Piedmont 1A title. A loss by Cornerstone would move Draughn further up the playoff chart.

4A WEST

In: No. 6 Alexander Central vs. No. 27 Marvin Ridge; No. 13 Watauga vs. No. 20 West Forsyth; No. 21 South Caldwell vs. No. 12 Ragsdale.

Discussion: Alexander Central (18-6 overall, 9-1 Northwestern) won both league games last week, but because the two teams — Hibriten and Freedom — are a combined 9-35, the strength of schedule got dinged and moved the Cougars from a No. 4 to a sixth seed, which could cost them a third home playoff game. All the Cougars can do is to win out in this week’s conference tournament and hope the numbers are enough to move back up.

Watauga (17-5, 8-2) and South Caldwell (15-7, 7-3) are both close to what their eventual seeds will be.