The countdown to the high school baseball state playoffs continue across the state, with the drive to the postseason continuing for area teams.

The final week of the regular season is on tap both in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences before each head into their conference tournaments next week. The other three area conferences do not play a tournament, so each of those leagues has two weeks left to enhance their state playoff resume.

Results from last week reshaped the playoff picture, with the 1A and 4A West regions getting more solidified.

The 2A West still has some fluidity at the lower end of the brackets, with several area teams on the edge of getting into the state tournament or seeing their seasons end.

Yet, nothing beats the wackiness that is the 3A West with a wide range of possible scenarios to be sorted out.

The state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 9, with the seedings announced the day before.

Below is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area conference teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: for purposes of seeds and discussion, if there are two teams tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

3A WEST

In: No. 3 St. Stephens vs. No. 30 Dudley; No. 7 Ashe County vs. No. 26 Franklin; No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 North Iredell; No. 19 Fred T. Foard at No. 14 South Point; No. 20 North Lincoln at No. 13 North Davidson; No. 21 East Lincoln at No. 12 Kings Mountain.

Out: No. 39 Hibriten; No. 40 West Iredell; No. 49 Freedom; No. 52 Statesville.

Discussion: The complications are aplenty for the seedings and matchups, as the four split conferences involving 3A West teams have made this a tough exercise.

At least two of the teams will finish below a No. 32 RPI for the 32-team 3A West bracket, and there is the possibility all four will do so, which would skew the entire bracket from the seventh seed to the end, with area teams caught in that whirlwind.

The No. 32 seed will be either West Charlotte (2-10 overall, No. 53 RPI) or West Mecklenburg (4-13, No. 55 RPI), the Queen City 3A rep. Each have one conference win, which came against each other, so it is likely those two will have a play-in game to determine that representative. Since neither will finish with a winning record or get to third place, the eventual representative will get the last seed at No. 32.

Parkwood (10-11, No. 36) has clinched the 3A spot out of the Rocky River Conference, and they are guaranteed to finish third or higher, which will bump them with the other No. 1 league reps, with the team getting no worse than a ninth seed.

Enka (7-10) and Erwin (8-9) are battling to be the 3A rep out of The Mountain Conference. Those two teams will play a two-game series May 2 and 5 to determine that slot. Neither will be able to finish third in that league, which could put them in as the No. 31 seed. However, both are close enough to the .500 mark, which would boost that rep as high as an eighth seed.

Next up is Hibriten (5-14) and Ashe County (10-7), which will represent the 3A schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A. Both are tied at 3-5 and already have split the regular season meetings. As it stands now, if they finish in a tie, those two schools are on target to meet in the first round of the NWC tournament next week to determine the playoff team. If it is Ashe County, because the Huskies are guaranteed to finish at .500 or better, they’ll likely get a No. 7 seed. If it is Hibriten, the Panthers are looking at a No. 30 or 31 seed. The loser likely sees their season end.

Add to all of the above that only one of the nine 3A West conference teams has clinched its league championship, and there are a lot of moving parts still to be determined.

With its win over Hickory last week, St. Stephens (15-4 overall, 8-2 Western Foothills) has moved up to a No. 3 seed. The Indians have a tough week ahead with games at North Lincoln (11-7, 7-3) on Tuesday and at East Lincoln (11-7, 6-4) on Friday. If St. Stephens clears that hurdle cleanly, the Indians could be looking at a No. 1 seed. The teams ahead of them are No. 1 Ledford, which has a two-game series this week against co-leader North Davidson in the Mid-Piedmont 3A, and No. 2 West Henderson (16-3), which plays twice against Franklin. The Indians are currently .00039 RPI points behind the Falcons for the second seed.

2A WEST

In: No. 10 Maiden vs. No. 23 McMichael; No. 24 Bandys at No. 9 Mount Pleasant; No. 27 East Burke at No. 6 West Stokes; No. 28 West Lincoln vs. No. 5 West Stanly.

Out: No. 32 Newton-Conover; No. 35 Bunker Hill; No. 41 Patton; No. 44 Lincolnton; No. 51 West Caldwell.

Discussion: The largest drop as a result from Friday’s games was by East Burke (9-8 overall, 7-5 Catawba Valley), which went from 25th to 27th after losing to seventh place Lincolnton (6-12 overall).

With Madison guaranteed a playoff spot as the Western Highlands 2A representative, despite a No. 36 RPI, the target for teams to make the field is 31st. Along with East Burke, West Lincoln (10-11, 7-5) is also getting close to the edge. Those two teams play each other at East Burke on Tuesday.

At No. 32, Newton-Conover (7-11, 5-7) is currently the first team out of the playoff field, but the Red Devils will need to finish ahead of No. 35 Bunker Hill (8-10, 5-7) in the standings to avoid the leapfrog provision. The Red Devils host the Bears on Tuesday. Bunker Hill could help its cause with a win at Bandys on Monday.

Maiden (14-6, 11-1) has clinched the CVAC title and is guaranteed no worse than a 10th seed. The Blue Devils' best chance to move up a notch will be dependent on the outcome of a two-game series between North Stanly and Mount Pleasant, which will determine the Yadkin Valley 2A representative. A split by those teams would send that tussle to the conference tournament to decide, which could leave the door open for Maiden to bump up.

4A WEST

In: No. 4 Alexander Central vs. No. 29 Glenn; No. 13 Watauga vs. No. 20 Sun Valley; No. 21 South Caldwell vs. No. 12 Providence.

Discussion: Despite a loss at home to South Caldwell last Friday, Alexander Central (16-6 overall, 7-1 Northwestern) is still a win away from wrapping up the NWC’s 4A bid. The Cougars play the bottom two teams in the league this week — Hibriten on Tuesday and last-place Freedom on Friday.

Alexander Central and Watauga (14-5, 6-2) each appear close to where their playoff seeds will be, while South Caldwell (13-7) is within a group of teams around the 20th seed that has shown some movement up and down.

1A WEST

In: No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 28 Thomasville.

Discussion: Draughn (15-4 overall, 9-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A) has its bye week in the WHC, but there are three nonconference games on the slate with one in particular that could be of use to the Wildcats.

The Wildcats currently are seeded fifth, but the strength of schedule is a hindrance to their ability to move higher. They are just behind Christ the King for the fourth spot, which would guarantee them a third playoff home game, should the Wildcats win in the first two rounds. Draughn’s opponents’ winning percentage (40% of the RPI’s calculation) is .379, the 10th lowest overall in the 1A West Region, and the third lowest among the top 20 seeds.

Draughn starts the week against Burke County rival Patton, which at 5-13 doesn’t help the Wildcats cause. Neither does Thursday’s game at Hibriten (5-14). But, the middle game of the week for Draughn is on Wednesday at Burns, leader of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A at 17-3 and the current No. 1 seed in the 2A West.

It’s a tough game for the Wildcats, but the boost to the RPI ranking, especially if they win, should help balance off the other two contests.