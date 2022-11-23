Area athletes receive fall 2022 accolades

In recent weeks, several honors have been announced for high school athletes in area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, Western Foothills 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A — who competed in fall sports during the 2022 season. All-conference football selections in the Catawba Valley 2A and Western Foothills 3A conferences will be released after Maiden and East Lincoln finish their runs in the state playoffs, but here’s a list of the remaining athletes recognized in each area conference (all-state and all-region selections are also listed where applicable):
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Boys Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, Newton-Conover – also named all-state, all-region
Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Miller, Bandys – also named all-region
People are also reading…
Coach of the Year: Carlos Arias, Newton-Conover
Diego Almarez, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region
Brayan Guzman-Maldonado, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region
Jared Deniz, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region
Christian Garcia, Newton-Conover (all-conference)
Thomas Gaviria, Newton-Conover (honorable mention) – also named all-region
Justin Acevedo (Newton-Conover (honorable mention)
Josh Ramirez, Bandys (all-conference) – also named all-region
Jacob Bandel, Bandys (all-conference) – also named all-region
CJ Schronce, Bandys (all-conference)
Chris Moore, Bandys (honorable mention)
Colin Guenther, Bandys (honorable mention)
Jayco Castro, West Caldwell (all-conference) – also named all-region
Jace Bumgarner, West Caldwell (all-conference) – also named all-region
Rakeem Smith, West Caldwell (all-conference)
Axell Briones, West Caldwell (all-conference)
Faris Cerrarto, West Caldwell (honorable mention)
Jeremy Castellon, West Caldwell (honorable mention)
Lucas Barnes, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Aaron Lail, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Alvaro Rodriguez, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Dominic Sanchez, Lincolnton (honorable mention)
Luis Torres, Lincolnton (honorable mention)
Jaccob Fair, East Burke (all-conference) – also named all-region
Eli Carico, East Burke (all-conference)
Joey Williams, East Burke (honorable mention)
Raleigh Slutsky, East Burke (honorable mention)
Davis Higgins, Maiden (all-conference) – also named all-region
Zachary Beard, Maiden (all-conference)
Michael Ly, Maiden (honorable mention)
Nymeir Ramseur, Maiden (honorable mention)
Aiden Avila, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Charles Murray, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)
Kevin Gonzalez, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)
Joel Sellers, West Lincoln (all-conference)
David Hoyle, West Lincoln (honorable mention)
Mark Aguilar, West Lincoln (honorable mention)
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Mya Benfield, Bandys
Coach of the Year: Carlee Belk, Bandys
La’Leya Thomas, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Camilia Holland, Lincolnton (honorable mention)
Amelia May, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Gracie Elmore, West Lincoln (honorable mention)
Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover (all-conference)
Sydney Stewart, Newton-Conover (honorable mention)
Katherine Greene, East Burke (all-conference)
Aubree Grigg, East Burke (all-conference)
Reese Abernethy, East Burke (honorable mention)
Ilysa Barr, Maiden (all-conference)
Aleah Ikard, Maiden (all-conference)
Payton Miller, Maiden (all-conference)
Annalee Smith, Maiden (all-conference)
Emily Dover, Maiden (honorable mention)
Marley Beegle, Bandys (all-conference)
Bayli Bryan, Bandys (all-conference)
Caroline Rhodes, Bandys (all-conference)
Raegan Howard, Bandys (honorable mention)
Allie Sigmon, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Kaylyn Hall, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)
Tori Davis, West Caldwell (all-conference)
Abby Bowman, West Caldwell (honorable mention)
Girls Tennis
Player of the Year: Alexa Allison, Newton-Conover
Coach of the Year: Ken Hilderbran, West Lincoln
Chloe Norman, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Bailey Huss, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Kaitlyn Ballenger, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Laura Willis, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Addison Sain, West Lincoln (honorable mention)
Emma Shokes, Maiden (all-conference)
Addison Fuller, Maiden (all-conference)
Maggie Sherrill, Maiden (all-conference)
Miranda Valerio, Maiden (honorable mention)
Lizzie Sain, Newton-Conover (all-conference)
Ella Cecil, Newton-Conover (honorable mention)
Taylor Bostain, East Burke (all-conference)
Braelyn Stilwell, East Burke (all-conference)
Marabeth Huffman, East Burke (honorable mention)
Emma Newman, Bandys (all-conference)
Olivia Belk, Bandys (honorable mention)
Kendria Bynum, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Kyndal Raimey, Lincolnton (honorable mention)
Kaylee Connor, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Brenda Silva, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)
Gracie Parsons, West Caldwell (all-conference)
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton
Meah Walsh, East Burke (all-conference)
Kylin Wayne, Maiden (all-conference)
Emily Hedrick, Bandys (all-conference)
Jillian Mawyer, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Ashley Hernandez, East Burke (all-conference)
Kaylee Nelson, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Adleigh Sutton, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Cadence Willis, East Burke (all-conference)
Lexi Matthews, Bandys (all-conference)
Madalyn Dillard, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Piper Strong, East Burke (all-conference)
Ryan Bartone, Lincolnton (all-conference)
McKenna Helms, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Abi Barkley, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Ben Martin, Bunker Hill
Hunter Smathers, Maiden (all-conference)
Isaac Carrol, Bandys (all-conference)
Jackson Brown, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Andy Saine, West Lincoln (all-conference)
Elijah Baker, East Burke (all-conference)
James Skeens, Bunker Hill (all-conference)
Cole Deal, Bandys (all-conference)
Winford Batten, Bandys (all-conference)
Chandler Sneed, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Jason Rosales, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Marc Denton, East Burke (all-conference)
Christopher Guernsey, Maiden (all-conference)
Dominic Sanchez Aila, Lincolnton (all-conference)
Riley Wesson, Lincolnton (all-conference)
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Blake Swanson, East Lincoln – also named all-state, all-region
Offensive Player of the Year: Orlando Almanza, Hickory – also named all-state, all-region
Defensive Player of the Year: Braxton Reeves, East Lincoln – also named all-region
Coach of the Year: Michael Arabie, East Lincoln
Alex Annas, Hickory (all-conference)
David Escobedo, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region
Justin Ortiz, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region
Brandon Garcia, Hickory (all-conference)
Ben Howard, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Cesar Rangel, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region
Helmut Rojas, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Landon Graden, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Jackson Thrap, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region
Jason Gonzalez, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Zachary Hoyt, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Aidan Morrison, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region
Kavyn Cardona, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region
Evan Brooks, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region
Aiden Withers, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Garrett Chase, North Iredell (all-conference)
Jerick Moreno, North Iredell (all-conference)
William Bush, North Iredell (all-conference)
Kenai Singchanh-Yang, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)
Camden Caldwell, North Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region
Hunter Kossler, North Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region
Taylor Gregory, West Iredell (all-conference) – also named all-region
Tanner Davis, Statesville (all-conference) – also named all-region
Additional All-Region Selections: David Tamas and Grayson Walker (Fred T. Foard); Belil Boyd and Lawson Hare (North Lincoln); Sam Buckner (Statesville); Isaac Bunton and Gabe Ivey (West Iredell)
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Emma Norris, North Iredell – also named all-state, all-region
Offensive Player of the Year: Ailena Mykins, North Iredell
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tilley Collins, North Iredell
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Kelly, St. Stephens
Coach of the Year: Dave Markland, North Iredell
Natigan Crutchfield, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)
Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Laney Craig, Fred T. Foard (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region
Skylar Bolin, North Iredell (all-conference)
Emily Campbell, North Iredell (all-conference)
Kaydan Flowers, North Iredell (all-conference)
Katie Cook, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region
Kendall Fisher, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region
Ellie Eichman, Hickory (all-conference)
Sami Gambill, Hickory (all-conference)
Julia Gnida, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Cassi Edwards, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Mackenzie Griffie, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Addison Gallyon, West Iredell (all-conference)
Gracie McClure, West Iredell (all-conference)
Lacie Evans, Statesville (all-conference)
Girls Tennis
Player of the Year: Emma Carver, North Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Neill Tapp, North Lincoln
Caitlin Simcox, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Natalie Gore, North Lincoln (all-conference)
LuLu King, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Rachel Fink, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Sarah Oetting, Hickory (all-conference)
Ellie Holtzman, Hickory (all-conference)
Karsyn Sink, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Molly McGuirk, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Katie Brown, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Elleigh Williams, North Iredell (all-conference)
Sydney Templeton, North Iredell (all-conference)
Anna Spatz, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Kate Reid, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)
Rebecca Manea, West Iredell (all-conference)
Lena Tham, Statesville (all-conference)
Girls Golf
Player of the Year: Lillian Bowman, Hickory
Coach of the Year: Jon Hancock, East Lincoln
Samantha Klein, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Kyla Callahan, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Maddie Reynolds, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Aspen Greene, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Christa Swanner, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Addie Kehoe, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Eva Cronin, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Claire Graham, Hickory (all-conference)
Kennedy Goulding, West Iredell (all-conference)
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Macy Parks, North Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Zach Millsaps, North Iredell
Bella Wood, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Olivia Ferraro, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Blythe Jaworsky, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Kayla Leslie, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Bella Green, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Harper White, Hickory (all-conference)
McKenzie Benfield, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Lily Guffey, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Emma Thomson, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Jade Gonzales-Cardenas, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Breanna Sturtevant, North Iredell (all-conference)
Julia Hollar, North Iredell (all-conference)
Mia Sohovich, North Iredell (all-conference)
Natalia Nieto, North Iredell (all-conference)
Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln
Co-Coach of the Year: Zach Millsaps, North Iredell
Co-Coach of the Year: Patrick Smith, St. Stephens
Juan Tinagero, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Mirko Glaven, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Alex Bradley, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Logan Richardson, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Bryce Anthony, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Connor Bagwell, North Lincoln (all-conference)
Clint Powers, Hickory (all-conference)
Payce Sherrill, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Jackson VanBeurden, St. Stephens (all-conference)
Carson Bess, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)
Ashley Odom, East Lincoln (all-conference)
Maddox Gant, North Iredell (all-conference)
Noah Whitemyer, North Iredell (all-conference)
Phillip Riddle, North Iredell (all-conference)
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Football
Player of the Year: Isaiah Shirley, Watauga
Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Peterson, Ashe County
Defensive Player of the Year: Dillan Earp, Hibriten
Special Teams Player of the Year: Carson Dyson, Freedom
Coach of the Year: Ryan Habich, Watauga
Willis Curtis, Watauga (all-conference)
Jackson Pryor, Watauga (all-conference)
Cole Horine, Watauga (all-conference)
Carlton Horine, Watauga (all-conference)
Johnny Miller, Watauga (all-conference)
Eli Greene, Watauga (all-conference)
Trey Thompson, Watauga (all-conference)
Maddox Greene, Watauga (all-conference)
Jonathan Lutabingwa, Watauga (all-conference)
Grant Kight, Watauga (all-conference)
JT Cook, Watauga (all-conference)
Jackson Lang, Watauga (all-conference)
Morgan Henry, Watauga (honorable mention)
Brody Martin, Watauga (honorable mention)
Coby Wilson, Hibriten (all-conference)
Jake Absher, Hibriten (all-conference)
Gerard Felder, Hibriten (all-conference)
Jesse Taylor, Hibriten (all-conference)
Gavin Riley, Hibriten (all-conference)
Matt Warhurst, Hibriten (all-conference)
Markle Helton, Hibriten (all-conference)
Silas Patterson, Hibriten (all-conference)
Gabe Suddreth, Hibriten (all-conference)
Avian Williams, Hibriten (all-conference)
Hugo Martinez, Hibriten (all-conference)
Chandler Wyke, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Elijah Amaya-Perez, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Avery Pollard, Freedom (all-conference)
Chris Hensley, Freedom (all-conference)
Nathan Vue, Freedom (all-conference)
BG Hampton, Freedom (all-conference
Demarcus Lowrance, Freedom (all-conference)
Sacred Baylor, Freedom (all-conference)
Jaylen Barnett, Freedom (all-conference)
Julian Castro, Freedom (all-conference)
Eli Thomas, Freedom (all-conference)
Curt Young, Freedom (honorable mention)
Mikey Cowling, Freedom (honorable mention)
Nate Erkman, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Garison Millsaps, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Mason Chapman-Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Tanner Moore, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Landon Barker, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Thomas Cline, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Sawyer Chapman-Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Nate Dahlstrom, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Luke Hammer, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Jonathan Specht, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Bryant Blevins, Ashe County (all-conference)
Colin Estes, Ashe County (all-conference)
Blake Peters, Ashe County (all-conference)
Caleb Blackburn, Ashe County (all-conference)
Dillan Borders, Ashe County (all-conference)
Ian Graybeal, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Manny Olvera, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Tyler Eggers, South Caldwell (all-conference)
JB Robbins, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Kevin Pereira, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Suan Moore, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Sylas Scruggs, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
JD Page, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten – also named all-state, all-region
Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Pruette, South Caldwell
Defensive Player of the Year: Kai Suyao, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton, Hibriten
Luke Hunter, Watauga (all-conference)
Ben White, Watauga (all-conference)
Noah Jamison, Watauga (all-conference)
Silas Jackson, Watauga (all-conference)
Kyle Painter, Watauga (all-conference)
Ayden Johnson, Watauga (all-conference)
Emmit Coffey, Watauga (all-conference)
Nathan Bishop, Watauga (all-conference)
Micah Duvall, Watauga (honorable mention)
Keowen Arguello, Watauga (honorable mention)
Johnny Pineda, Hibriten (all-conference)
Miguel Ayala, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region
Shane Stevens, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region
Eric Meza, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region
Tyler Roberts, Hibriten (all-conference)
Nick Hawkins, Hibriten (all-conference)
Miguel Garcia, Hibriten (all-conference)
Tristan Newcomb, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Ammon Blanton, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Ricky Flores, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Tristan Mearns, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Caden Pilato, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Zach Gouge, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Spencer Richards, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Paxton Perkins, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Jayden Drum, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Eli Kerley, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Cory Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Carson Davis, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Jony Gutierrez, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Orlando Castillo, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Dylan Short, Ashe County (all-conference)
Kohn Peterman, Ashe County (all-conference)
Montana Lopez, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Michael Acevedo, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Isaac Searcy, Freedom (all-conference)
Ashton Alva, Freedom (honorable mention)
Cole Johnson, Freedom (honorable mention)
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Caroline Farthing, Watauga
Offensive Player of the Year: Brooke Scheffler, Watauga
Defensive Player of the Year: Kenzie Baldwin, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor, Watauga
Cam Norris, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)
Evie Robbins, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)
Faith Watson, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)
Sara Marlowe, Watauga (honorable mention)
Kate McCullough, Watauga (honorable mention)
Paige Overcash, Ashe County (all-conference)
Emmi Cheek, Ashe County (all-conference)
Mallory Bledsoe, Ashe County (all-conference)
Lexi Rollins, Ashe County (all-conference)
Kirklyn Hudler, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Ashlyn Merritt, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Jenna Hensley, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Sarah Hollar, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Madalyn Motley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Allie Patton, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Katie Story, Hibriten (all-conference)
Emma Poarch, Hibriten (all-conference)
Parker Boggs, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Darby Keen, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Kadie Becker, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Kenzie Morgan, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Keira Reid, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Kailey Franklin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Hannah Buchanan, Freedom (all-conference)
Mary Taylor, Freedom (honorable mention)
Ava Whitaker, Freedom (honorable mention)
Girls Tennis
Player of the Year: Sienna Davidson, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Jenn Pillow, Watauga
Madison Ogden, Watauga (all-conference)
Amira Younce, Watauga (all-conference)
Larisa Muse, Watauga (all-conference)
Alaina Muse, Watauga (all-conference)
Laurel West, Watauga (honorable mention)
Larson Berry, Watauga (honorable mention)
Sydney Austin, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Victoria Villacorte, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Georgia Reichling, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Samantha Austin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Hayley Hartley, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Claira Corley, Ashe County (all-conference)
Addison Dollar, Ashe County (all-conference)
Julia Herman, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Maleah Lovell, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Ali Eller, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Taylor Sharpe, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Emmy Rogers, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Hannah Kilby, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Adisyn Eckard, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Paige Grimbeck, Hibriten (all-conference)
Natalie Jones, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Maddy Reid, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Ellie Deacon, Freedom (all-conference)
Emily Kania, Freedom (honorable mention)
Girls Golf
Player of the Year: Trinity White, Hibriten
Coach of the Year: Larry Taylor, Hibriten
Parker Matlock, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Rylee Farr, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Gabby Woods, Hibriten (all-conference)
Mabry Land, Hibriten (all-conference)
Meredith Wike, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Chelsea Arney, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Kendra Potter, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Zoey Walker, Hibriten (all-conference)
Chloe Neal, Ashe County (all-conference)
Addie Shaw, Ashe County (all-conference)
Hanna Piercy, Freedom (all-conference)
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Gwendolyn Anderson, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga
Brianna Anderson, Watauga (all-conference)
Savannah Duvall, Watauga (all-conference)
Katie Deacon, Freedom (all-conference)
Virginia St. Clair, Watauga (all-conference)
Andriana Rink, Watauga (all-conference)
Rachel Cathey, Watauga (all-conference)
Sullivan McAulay, Watauga (all-conference)
Sherry Billings, Ashe County (all-conference)
Janie Beach-Verhay, Watauga (all-conference)
Sydney Cate Townsend, Watauga (all-conference)
Leah Kirksey, Freedom (all-conference)
Sadie Buchanan, Watauga (all-conference)
Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Will Bradbury, Watauga
Co-Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga
Co-Coach of the Year: Joe Cornwell, Alexander Central
Collin Anderson, Watauga (all-conference)
Rylan Sedlacek, Hibriten (all-conference)
Roman Sibaja, Watauga (all-conference)
Colby Anderson, Freedom (all-conference)
Sam Nixon, Watauga (all-conference)
Noah Farmer, Ashe County (all-conference)
Thomas Campbell, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Parker Bowman, South Caldwell (all-conference)
Elliott Taft, Watauga (all-conference)
Jadent Buchholz, Hibriten (all-conference)
Zachary Zirkle, Alexander Central (all-conference)
Maxwell DePriest, Watauga (all-conference)