Area athletes receive fall 2022 accolades

In recent weeks, several honors have been announced for high school athletes in area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, Western Foothills 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A — who competed in fall sports during the 2022 season. All-conference football selections in the Catawba Valley 2A and Western Foothills 3A conferences will be released after Maiden and East Lincoln finish their runs in the state playoffs, but here’s a list of the remaining athletes recognized in each area conference (all-state and all-region selections are also listed where applicable):