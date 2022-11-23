 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area athletes receive fall 2022 accolades

In recent weeks, several honors have been announced for high school athletes in area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, Western Foothills 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A — who competed in fall sports during the 2022 season. All-conference football selections in the Catawba Valley 2A and Western Foothills 3A conferences will be released after Maiden and East Lincoln finish their runs in the state playoffs, but here’s a list of the remaining athletes recognized in each area conference (all-state and all-region selections are also listed where applicable):

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Boys Soccer

Offensive Player of the Year: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, Newton-Conover – also named all-state, all-region

Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Miller, Bandys – also named all-region

Coach of the Year: Carlos Arias, Newton-Conover

Diego Almarez, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region

Brayan Guzman-Maldonado, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region

Jared Deniz, Newton-Conover (all-conference) – also named all-region

Christian Garcia, Newton-Conover (all-conference)

Thomas Gaviria, Newton-Conover (honorable mention) – also named all-region

Justin Acevedo (Newton-Conover (honorable mention)

Josh Ramirez, Bandys (all-conference) – also named all-region

Jacob Bandel, Bandys (all-conference) – also named all-region

CJ Schronce, Bandys (all-conference)

Chris Moore, Bandys (honorable mention)

Colin Guenther, Bandys (honorable mention)

Jayco Castro, West Caldwell (all-conference) – also named all-region

Jace Bumgarner, West Caldwell (all-conference) – also named all-region

Rakeem Smith, West Caldwell (all-conference)

Axell Briones, West Caldwell (all-conference)

Faris Cerrarto, West Caldwell (honorable mention)

Jeremy Castellon, West Caldwell (honorable mention)

Lucas Barnes, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Aaron Lail, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Alvaro Rodriguez, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Dominic Sanchez, Lincolnton (honorable mention)

Luis Torres, Lincolnton (honorable mention)

Jaccob Fair, East Burke (all-conference) – also named all-region

Eli Carico, East Burke (all-conference)

Joey Williams, East Burke (honorable mention)

Raleigh Slutsky, East Burke (honorable mention)

Davis Higgins, Maiden (all-conference) – also named all-region

Zachary Beard, Maiden (all-conference)

Michael Ly, Maiden (honorable mention)

Nymeir Ramseur, Maiden (honorable mention)

Aiden Avila, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Charles Murray, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)

Kevin Gonzalez, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)

Joel Sellers, West Lincoln (all-conference)

David Hoyle, West Lincoln (honorable mention)

Mark Aguilar, West Lincoln (honorable mention)

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Mya Benfield, Bandys

Coach of the Year: Carlee Belk, Bandys

La’Leya Thomas, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Camilia Holland, Lincolnton (honorable mention)

Amelia May, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Gracie Elmore, West Lincoln (honorable mention)

Cassidy Geddes, Newton-Conover (all-conference)

Sydney Stewart, Newton-Conover (honorable mention)

Katherine Greene, East Burke (all-conference)

Aubree Grigg, East Burke (all-conference)

Reese Abernethy, East Burke (honorable mention)

Ilysa Barr, Maiden (all-conference)

Aleah Ikard, Maiden (all-conference)

Payton Miller, Maiden (all-conference)

Annalee Smith, Maiden (all-conference)

Emily Dover, Maiden (honorable mention)

Marley Beegle, Bandys (all-conference)

Bayli Bryan, Bandys (all-conference)

Caroline Rhodes, Bandys (all-conference)

Raegan Howard, Bandys (honorable mention)

Allie Sigmon, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Kaylyn Hall, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)

Tori Davis, West Caldwell (all-conference)

Abby Bowman, West Caldwell (honorable mention)

Girls Tennis

Player of the Year: Alexa Allison, Newton-Conover

Coach of the Year: Ken Hilderbran, West Lincoln

Chloe Norman, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Bailey Huss, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Kaitlyn Ballenger, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Laura Willis, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Addison Sain, West Lincoln (honorable mention)

Emma Shokes, Maiden (all-conference)

Addison Fuller, Maiden (all-conference)

Maggie Sherrill, Maiden (all-conference)

Miranda Valerio, Maiden (honorable mention)

Lizzie Sain, Newton-Conover (all-conference)

Ella Cecil, Newton-Conover (honorable mention)

Taylor Bostain, East Burke (all-conference)

Braelyn Stilwell, East Burke (all-conference)

Marabeth Huffman, East Burke (honorable mention)

Emma Newman, Bandys (all-conference)

Olivia Belk, Bandys (honorable mention)

Kendria Bynum, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Kyndal Raimey, Lincolnton (honorable mention)

Kaylee Connor, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Brenda Silva, Bunker Hill (honorable mention)

Gracie Parsons, West Caldwell (all-conference)

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton

Meah Walsh, East Burke (all-conference)

Kylin Wayne, Maiden (all-conference)

Emily Hedrick, Bandys (all-conference)

Jillian Mawyer, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Ashley Hernandez, East Burke (all-conference)

Kaylee Nelson, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Adleigh Sutton, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Cadence Willis, East Burke (all-conference)

Lexi Matthews, Bandys (all-conference)

Madalyn Dillard, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Piper Strong, East Burke (all-conference)

Ryan Bartone, Lincolnton (all-conference)

McKenna Helms, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Abi Barkley, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Ben Martin, Bunker Hill

Hunter Smathers, Maiden (all-conference)

Isaac Carrol, Bandys (all-conference)

Jackson Brown, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Andy Saine, West Lincoln (all-conference)

Elijah Baker, East Burke (all-conference)

James Skeens, Bunker Hill (all-conference)

Cole Deal, Bandys (all-conference)

Winford Batten, Bandys (all-conference)

Chandler Sneed, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Jason Rosales, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Marc Denton, East Burke (all-conference)

Christopher Guernsey, Maiden (all-conference)

Dominic Sanchez Aila, Lincolnton (all-conference)

Riley Wesson, Lincolnton (all-conference)

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year: Blake Swanson, East Lincoln – also named all-state, all-region

Offensive Player of the Year: Orlando Almanza, Hickory – also named all-state, all-region

Defensive Player of the Year: Braxton Reeves, East Lincoln – also named all-region

Coach of the Year: Michael Arabie, East Lincoln

Alex Annas, Hickory (all-conference)

David Escobedo, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region

Justin Ortiz, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region

Brandon Garcia, Hickory (all-conference)

Ben Howard, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Cesar Rangel, Hickory (all-conference) – also named all-region

Helmut Rojas, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Landon Graden, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Jackson Thrap, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region

Jason Gonzalez, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Zachary Hoyt, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Aidan Morrison, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region

Kavyn Cardona, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region

Evan Brooks, St. Stephens (all-conference) – also named all-region

Aiden Withers, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Garrett Chase, North Iredell (all-conference)

Jerick Moreno, North Iredell (all-conference)

William Bush, North Iredell (all-conference)

Kenai Singchanh-Yang, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)

Camden Caldwell, North Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region

Hunter Kossler, North Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region

Taylor Gregory, West Iredell (all-conference) – also named all-region

Tanner Davis, Statesville (all-conference) – also named all-region

Additional All-Region Selections: David Tamas and Grayson Walker (Fred T. Foard); Belil Boyd and Lawson Hare (North Lincoln); Sam Buckner (Statesville); Isaac Bunton and Gabe Ivey (West Iredell)

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Emma Norris, North Iredell – also named all-state, all-region

Offensive Player of the Year: Ailena Mykins, North Iredell

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tilley Collins, North Iredell

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Kelly, St. Stephens

Coach of the Year: Dave Markland, North Iredell

Natigan Crutchfield, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)

Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Laney Craig, Fred T. Foard (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell (all-conference) – also named all-state, all-region

Skylar Bolin, North Iredell (all-conference)

Emily Campbell, North Iredell (all-conference)

Kaydan Flowers, North Iredell (all-conference)

Katie Cook, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region

Kendall Fisher, East Lincoln (all-conference) – also named all-region

Ellie Eichman, Hickory (all-conference)

Sami Gambill, Hickory (all-conference)

Julia Gnida, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Cassi Edwards, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Mackenzie Griffie, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Addison Gallyon, West Iredell (all-conference)

Gracie McClure, West Iredell (all-conference)

Lacie Evans, Statesville (all-conference)

Girls Tennis

Player of the Year: Emma Carver, North Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Neill Tapp, North Lincoln

Caitlin Simcox, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Natalie Gore, North Lincoln (all-conference)

LuLu King, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Rachel Fink, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Sarah Oetting, Hickory (all-conference)

Ellie Holtzman, Hickory (all-conference)

Karsyn Sink, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Molly McGuirk, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Katie Brown, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Elleigh Williams, North Iredell (all-conference)

Sydney Templeton, North Iredell (all-conference)

Anna Spatz, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Kate Reid, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)

Rebecca Manea, West Iredell (all-conference)

Lena Tham, Statesville (all-conference)

Girls Golf

Player of the Year: Lillian Bowman, Hickory

Coach of the Year: Jon Hancock, East Lincoln

Samantha Klein, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Kyla Callahan, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Maddie Reynolds, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Aspen Greene, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Christa Swanner, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Addie Kehoe, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Eva Cronin, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Claire Graham, Hickory (all-conference)

Kennedy Goulding, West Iredell (all-conference)

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Macy Parks, North Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Zach Millsaps, North Iredell

Bella Wood, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Olivia Ferraro, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Blythe Jaworsky, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Kayla Leslie, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Bella Green, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Harper White, Hickory (all-conference)

McKenzie Benfield, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Lily Guffey, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Emma Thomson, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Jade Gonzales-Cardenas, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Breanna Sturtevant, North Iredell (all-conference)

Julia Hollar, North Iredell (all-conference)

Mia Sohovich, North Iredell (all-conference)

Natalia Nieto, North Iredell (all-conference)

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Stephen Fernetti, North Lincoln

Co-Coach of the Year: Zach Millsaps, North Iredell

Co-Coach of the Year: Patrick Smith, St. Stephens

Juan Tinagero, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Mirko Glaven, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Alex Bradley, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Logan Richardson, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Bryce Anthony, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Connor Bagwell, North Lincoln (all-conference)

Clint Powers, Hickory (all-conference)

Payce Sherrill, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Jackson VanBeurden, St. Stephens (all-conference)

Carson Bess, Fred T. Foard (all-conference)

Ashley Odom, East Lincoln (all-conference)

Maddox Gant, North Iredell (all-conference)

Noah Whitemyer, North Iredell (all-conference)

Phillip Riddle, North Iredell (all-conference)

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Football

Player of the Year: Isaiah Shirley, Watauga

Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Peterson, Ashe County

Defensive Player of the Year: Dillan Earp, Hibriten

Special Teams Player of the Year: Carson Dyson, Freedom

Coach of the Year: Ryan Habich, Watauga

Willis Curtis, Watauga (all-conference)

Jackson Pryor, Watauga (all-conference)

Cole Horine, Watauga (all-conference)

Carlton Horine, Watauga (all-conference)

Johnny Miller, Watauga (all-conference)

Eli Greene, Watauga (all-conference)

Trey Thompson, Watauga (all-conference)

Maddox Greene, Watauga (all-conference)

Jonathan Lutabingwa, Watauga (all-conference)

Grant Kight, Watauga (all-conference)

JT Cook, Watauga (all-conference)

Jackson Lang, Watauga (all-conference)

Morgan Henry, Watauga (honorable mention)

Brody Martin, Watauga (honorable mention)

Coby Wilson, Hibriten (all-conference)

Jake Absher, Hibriten (all-conference)

Gerard Felder, Hibriten (all-conference)

Jesse Taylor, Hibriten (all-conference)

Gavin Riley, Hibriten (all-conference)

Matt Warhurst, Hibriten (all-conference)

Markle Helton, Hibriten (all-conference)

Silas Patterson, Hibriten (all-conference)

Gabe Suddreth, Hibriten (all-conference)

Avian Williams, Hibriten (all-conference)

Hugo Martinez, Hibriten (all-conference)

Chandler Wyke, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Elijah Amaya-Perez, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Avery Pollard, Freedom (all-conference)

Chris Hensley, Freedom (all-conference)

Nathan Vue, Freedom (all-conference)

BG Hampton, Freedom (all-conference

Demarcus Lowrance, Freedom (all-conference)

Sacred Baylor, Freedom (all-conference)

Jaylen Barnett, Freedom (all-conference)

Julian Castro, Freedom (all-conference)

Eli Thomas, Freedom (all-conference)

Curt Young, Freedom (honorable mention)

Mikey Cowling, Freedom (honorable mention)

Nate Erkman, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Garison Millsaps, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Mason Chapman-Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Tanner Moore, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Landon Barker, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Thomas Cline, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Sawyer Chapman-Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Nate Dahlstrom, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Luke Hammer, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Jonathan Specht, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Bryant Blevins, Ashe County (all-conference)

Colin Estes, Ashe County (all-conference)

Blake Peters, Ashe County (all-conference)

Caleb Blackburn, Ashe County (all-conference)

Dillan Borders, Ashe County (all-conference)

Ian Graybeal, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Manny Olvera, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Tyler Eggers, South Caldwell (all-conference)

JB Robbins, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Kevin Pereira, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Suan Moore, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Sylas Scruggs, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

JD Page, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year: Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten – also named all-state, all-region

Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Pruette, South Caldwell

Defensive Player of the Year: Kai Suyao, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton, Hibriten

Luke Hunter, Watauga (all-conference)

Ben White, Watauga (all-conference)

Noah Jamison, Watauga (all-conference)

Silas Jackson, Watauga (all-conference)

Kyle Painter, Watauga (all-conference)

Ayden Johnson, Watauga (all-conference)

Emmit Coffey, Watauga (all-conference)

Nathan Bishop, Watauga (all-conference)

Micah Duvall, Watauga (honorable mention)

Keowen Arguello, Watauga (honorable mention)

Johnny Pineda, Hibriten (all-conference)

Miguel Ayala, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region

Shane Stevens, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region

Eric Meza, Hibriten (all-conference) – also named all-region

Tyler Roberts, Hibriten (all-conference)

Nick Hawkins, Hibriten (all-conference)

Miguel Garcia, Hibriten (all-conference)

Tristan Newcomb, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Ammon Blanton, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Ricky Flores, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Tristan Mearns, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Caden Pilato, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Zach Gouge, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Spencer Richards, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Paxton Perkins, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Jayden Drum, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Eli Kerley, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Cory Mays, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Carson Davis, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Jony Gutierrez, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Orlando Castillo, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Dylan Short, Ashe County (all-conference)

Kohn Peterman, Ashe County (all-conference)

Montana Lopez, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Michael Acevedo, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Isaac Searcy, Freedom (all-conference)

Ashton Alva, Freedom (honorable mention)

Cole Johnson, Freedom (honorable mention)

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Caroline Farthing, Watauga

Offensive Player of the Year: Brooke Scheffler, Watauga

Defensive Player of the Year: Kenzie Baldwin, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor, Watauga

Cam Norris, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)

Evie Robbins, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)

Faith Watson, Watauga Freedom (all-conference)

Sara Marlowe, Watauga (honorable mention)

Kate McCullough, Watauga (honorable mention)

Paige Overcash, Ashe County (all-conference)

Emmi Cheek, Ashe County (all-conference)

Mallory Bledsoe, Ashe County (all-conference)

Lexi Rollins, Ashe County (all-conference)

Kirklyn Hudler, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Ashlyn Merritt, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Jenna Hensley, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Sarah Hollar, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Madalyn Motley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Allie Patton, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Katie Story, Hibriten (all-conference)

Emma Poarch, Hibriten (all-conference)

Parker Boggs, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Darby Keen, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Kenzie Morgan, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Keira Reid, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Kailey Franklin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Hannah Buchanan, Freedom (all-conference)

Mary Taylor, Freedom (honorable mention)

Ava Whitaker, Freedom (honorable mention)

Girls Tennis

Player of the Year: Sienna Davidson, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Jenn Pillow, Watauga

Madison Ogden, Watauga (all-conference)

Amira Younce, Watauga (all-conference)

Larisa Muse, Watauga (all-conference)

Alaina Muse, Watauga (all-conference)

Laurel West, Watauga (honorable mention)

Larson Berry, Watauga (honorable mention)

Sydney Austin, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Victoria Villacorte, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Georgia Reichling, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Samantha Austin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Hayley Hartley, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Claira Corley, Ashe County (all-conference)

Addison Dollar, Ashe County (all-conference)

Julia Herman, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Maleah Lovell, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Ali Eller, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Taylor Sharpe, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Emmy Rogers, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Hannah Kilby, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Adisyn Eckard, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Paige Grimbeck, Hibriten (all-conference)

Natalie Jones, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Maddy Reid, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Ellie Deacon, Freedom (all-conference)

Emily Kania, Freedom (honorable mention)

Girls Golf

Player of the Year: Trinity White, Hibriten

Coach of the Year: Larry Taylor, Hibriten

Parker Matlock, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Rylee Farr, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Gabby Woods, Hibriten (all-conference)

Mabry Land, Hibriten (all-conference)

Meredith Wike, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Chelsea Arney, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Kendra Potter, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Zoey Walker, Hibriten (all-conference)

Chloe Neal, Ashe County (all-conference)

Addie Shaw, Ashe County (all-conference)

Hanna Piercy, Freedom (all-conference)

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Gwendolyn Anderson, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga

Brianna Anderson, Watauga (all-conference)

Savannah Duvall, Watauga (all-conference)

Katie Deacon, Freedom (all-conference)

Virginia St. Clair, Watauga (all-conference)

Andriana Rink, Watauga (all-conference)

Rachel Cathey, Watauga (all-conference)

Sullivan McAulay, Watauga (all-conference)

Sherry Billings, Ashe County (all-conference)

Janie Beach-Verhay, Watauga (all-conference)

Sydney Cate Townsend, Watauga (all-conference)

Leah Kirksey, Freedom (all-conference)

Sadie Buchanan, Watauga (all-conference)

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Will Bradbury, Watauga

Co-Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga

Co-Coach of the Year: Joe Cornwell, Alexander Central

Collin Anderson, Watauga (all-conference)

Rylan Sedlacek, Hibriten (all-conference)

Roman Sibaja, Watauga (all-conference)

Colby Anderson, Freedom (all-conference)

Sam Nixon, Watauga (all-conference)

Noah Farmer, Ashe County (all-conference)

Thomas Campbell, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Parker Bowman, South Caldwell (all-conference)

Elliott Taft, Watauga (all-conference)

Jadent Buchholz, Hibriten (all-conference)

Zachary Zirkle, Alexander Central (all-conference)

Maxwell DePriest, Watauga (all-conference)

