Area athletes post top finishes during 2A, 3A track meets

GREENSBORO — At the end of a full day at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A and 3A state track meets, eight area conference entries won gold and several teams had top-10 finishes in their classifications at the event held at the Irwin Belk Track at North Carolina A&T.

Collectively from the area, Burke County athletes had the best day atop the medal stand with four of their entrants winning events, all coming in the 2A meet.

Patton’s Vance Jones became the first Panther since 2009 to win an individual event, crossing the finish line first in the boys' 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.76. Jones also anchored the Panthers' 4x800 relay to a state championship with Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz and Charlie Bennett running the first three legs to a time of 8:11.54. After finishing second in the event last year, Patton’s Madison Clay won the girls' 3,200 meter run at 11:26.42, 26 seconds faster than the field.

From East Burke, Kenneth Byrd repeated his 2A state championship in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 15 feet, 4 inches — 10 inches higher than the rest of the field. Byrd also finished as the state runner-up in the high jump (6-4) and was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.62), which helped lead the Cavaliers to a sixth-place finish in the team competition with 28 points.

However, the top team finish from the area came from the Bandys boys, who finished third with 32 points. The Trojans had six scoring finishes on the day, led by Austin Cline, who came in second in the shot put (48-11.75) and fifth in the discus (131-8). Grant Parham also had a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter run (4:30.11) to go with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meters (10:36.51).

Bandys also had the top team score from the area in the 2A girls meet, finishing in a tie for 10th with 22 points. Paige Oldenburg led the way with a runner-up race in the 3,200 meter run (11:52.89) and a third-place finish in the 1,600 (5:33.07). Kaylee Cutshaw was fifth in the discus (108-8) and the Trojans' 4x800 relay also took fifth.

The other runner-up from the area was Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins in the girls' 1,600 meters (5:29.92).

Bunker Hill had two in the top four in the girls' pole vault, with Olivia Ellis taking third (8-6) and Tyra Mitchell fourth (8-0). Ayden Thompson was the lone boy to score for the Bears when he came in fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (11.57).

Maiden hurdler Callie Stamey had a pair of top-six finishes in her two events, coming in third in the 300-meter (46.95) and 100-meter (16.90) races. Joining Stamey on the medal stand was Chance Stull, who took bronze in the triple jump (43-2.75).

West Caldwell posted two top-five finishes in the boys' races. Makyis Dula did so in the 100-meter dash (11.43), as did the Warriors' 4x200 relay team (1:31.97).

Turning to the 3A state meet, North Lincoln, which was the defending 2A state champion for both the boys and girls, had each team finish in the top six. Led by seven scoring runs in the distance races, the Knights' girls finished in fourth with 36.5 points. Kelbi Pierce had the top finish for North Lincoln coming in third place in the 3,200 meter (11:29.92), along with Lori Glavan and Bella Wood taking sixth and seventh, respectively. North Lincoln’s 4x800-meter relay also came in third (10:08.34). Glavan and Cara Castro had scoring runs in the 1,600 meter, coming in fourth and seventh, respectively.

Liam Sutton had a hand in all 26 points for the North Lincoln boys, which came in sixth as a team. The Knights' lone gold came as Sutton anchored the 4x100-meter relay (42.95) after Jeremiah Sellers, Immanuel Mayner and Cameron Rice took the first three legs. Sutton also had runner-up finishes in both the 110-meter hurdles (51.11) and 300-meter hurdles (40.02).

Among other area conference athletes, sophomore Emily Hartsoe of Ashe County added a second state title in the girls' discus (136-8), plus won gold in the shot put for the first time (37-2.5).

West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie won her second state title to go with her girls' 400-meter gold from a year ago. The junior took first in the 100-meter dash (12.48), plus added a runner-up finish in the 200 (25.08) and a bronze finish in the 400 (58.04).

Hibriten’s Jada Brown had her second top-five finish in two seasons, taking fifth in the girls' long jump (17-10)

Outside of North Lincoln, Freedom’s Drew Costello was the only boys athlete to score, finishing second in the long jump (23-4).

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Hugh H. Cummings 76; 2. Eastern Wayne 43; 3. Bandys 32; 4. Pine Lake Prep 30; 5. T.W. Andrews 29; 6. East Burke 28.70; 7. Owen 27; 8. Polk County 26; 9. Monroe 24; 10. Patton 23. Other area conference teams: T-27. West Caldwell 8; T-31. Maiden 6; T-38. Bunker Hill 5.

Events (area conference schools only, top-8 finishers):

100 Meter Dash: 4. Spencer Goins (East Burke) 11.43; 5. Makyis Dula (West Caldwell) 11.43

200 Meter Dash: T-7. Spencer Goins (East Burke) 22.68

800 Meter Run: 1. Vance Jones (Patton) 1:55.76; 4. David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys) 1:57.03

1,600 Meter Run: 2. Grant Parham (Bandys) 4:30.11; 6. Caden Clontz (Patton) 4:39.84

3,200 Meter Run: 8. Grant Parham (Bandys) 10:36.51

110 Meter Hurdles: 4. Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill) 15.57; 6. Kenneth Byrd (East Burke) 15.62

4x100 Meter Relay: 8. Bandys (Will Nix, Nolan Jones, Fletcher Harris, Parker DeHart) 44.18

4x200 Meter Relay: 5. West Caldwell (Nehemiah Foxx, Nigel Ransby, Tony Petty, Victor Rosa) 1:31.97

4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Patton (Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz, Charlie Bennett, Vance Jones) 8:11.54

High Jump: 2. Kenneth Byrd (East Burke) 6-4; 7. Avery Fraley (East Burke) 6-0; T-8. Ian Cox (East Burke) 5-10

Pole Vault: 1. Kenneth Byrd (East Burke) 15-4; 4. Kage Hefner (Bandys) 11-6

Triple Jump: 3. Chance Stull (Maiden) 43-2.75

Shot Put: 2. Austin Cline (Bandys) 48-11.75

Discus: 5. Austin Cline (Bandys) 131-8

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. R-S Central 48; 2. East Carteret 42.5; 3. Pine Lake Prep 37; 4. Hugh M. Cummings 35; T-5. Camden County 32; T-5. Polk County 32; 7. West Stanly 31; 8. Surry Central 29; 9. Eastern Wayne 26.5; T-10 Bandys 22. Other area conference teams: 24. Bunker Hill 10.5; T-25. Patton 10; 28. Maiden 9; T-30. Lincolnton 8; T-41. East Burke 4.

Events (area conference schools only, top-8 finishers):

1,600 Meter Run: 2. Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton) 5:29.92; 3. Paige Oldenburg (Bandys) 5:33.07

3,200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Clay (Patton) 11:26.42; 2. Paige Oldenburg (Bandys) 11:52.89; 5. Meah Walsh (East Burke) 12:40.18.

100 Meter Hurdles: 6. Callie Stamey (Maiden) 16.90

300 Meter Hurdles: 3. Callie Stamey (Maiden) 46.95

4x800 Meter Relay: 5. Bandys (Paige Oldenburg, Allison Beard, Emily Hedrick, Lauren Buckminster) 10:29.84

Pole Vault: 3. Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill) 8-6; 4. Tyra Mitchell (Bunker Hill) 8-0

Discus: 5. Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys) 108-8

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Dudley 80; 2. Croatan 51.5; 3. South Central 31; 4. Walter M. Williams 29; 5. Central Academy 27; T-6. North Lincoln 26; T-6. Lake Norman Charter 26; T-6. Stuart Cramer 26; 9. West Henderson 24.5; 10. West Johnston 24. Other area conference schools: T-28. Hibriten; T-35. East Lincoln 5.

Events (area conference schools only, top-8 finishers):

110 Hurdles 2. Liam Sutton (North Lincoln) 15.11

300 Hurdles: 2. Liam Sutton (North Lincoln) 40.04

4x100 Relay: 1. North Lincoln (Jeremiah Sellers, Immanuel Mayner, Cameron Rice, Liam Sutton) 42.95; 3. East Lincoln (OJ Howell-Johnson, Keandre Walker, Christopher Dailey, Jaylen Roseboro) 43.39

Long Jump: 2. Drew Costello (Freedom) 23-4

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. West Henderson 49; 2. Dudley 46; 3. West Carteret 41; 4. North Lincoln 36.5; 5. West Mecklenburg 28; 6. Central Cabarrus 25; 7. West Iredell 24; T-8. Atkins 23; T-8. Stuart Cramer 23; T-8. Ashe County 23. Other area conference schools: T-39. Hibriten 4; T-43. East Lincoln 3; T-43 North Iredell 3; T-48. Freedom 1.

Events (area conference schools only, top-8 finishers):

100 Meter Dash: 1. Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell) 12.48

200 Meter Dash: 2. Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell) 25.08

400 Meter Dash: 4. Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell) 58.04

800 Meter Run: 5. Bella Green (North Lincoln) 2:27.54; 6. Erica Anderson (North Iredell) 2:30.48

1,600 Meter Run: 4. Lori Glavan (North Lincoln) 5:24.63; 7. Macy Parks (East Lincoln) 5:28.37; 8 Katie Deacon (Freedom) 5:33.29

3,200 Meter Run: 3. Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln) 11:29.92; 6. Lori Glavan 12:05.57 (North Lincoln); 7. Bella Wood (North Lincoln) 12:11.33

300 Meter Hurdles: 6. Emmi Cheek (Ashe County) 47.36

4x800 Relay: 3. North Lincoln (Blythe Jaworsky, Bella Green, Bella Wood, Kelbi Pierce) 10:08.34

Pole Vault: T-4th Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln) 10-0

Long Jump: 5. Jada Brown (Hibriten) 17-10

Shot Put: 1. Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County) 37-2.5

Discus: 1. Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County) 136-8