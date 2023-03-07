The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its all-district teams for the 2022-23 high school hoops season on Monday. A total of eight players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were selected in their respective districts, while Hickory’s Daniel Willis was named the District 10 boys coach of the year.

On the girls’ side, Newton-Conover senior Cassidy Geddes was named to the All-District 10 First Team. Meanwhile, fellow Red Devils senior Lizzie Sain landed on the All-District 10 Second Team.

Hibriten senior Katie Story was a first-team girls’ selection for District 11.

Hickory’s John Holbrook and Jamien Little, a junior and sophomore, respectively, were joined by Maiden senior Chris Culliver on the All-District 10 Boys Second Team. In addition, Blue Devils sophomore Raheim Misher made the All-District 10 Third Team.

West Caldwell senior Malik Patterson was a third-team boys’ selection for District 11.

All-conference selections for basketball, wrestling and swimming were recently announced as well, with the following area athletes making the cut (schools are listed in alphabetical order and players/coaches of the year as well as honorable mention selections are identified in parenthesis):

ALEXANDER CENTRAL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Meredith Wike

Sydney Hayes (honorable mention)

Kirstyn Herman (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Grayson Presnell

Avery Cook

Chad Lasher (honorable mention)

Carter Fortner (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Dylan Dalton

Kanon Harrington

Aaron Longinos

Nate Dalhstrom

BANDYS – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Kate Dutka

Rachel Anderson (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Micah Slaughter

Bobby DelGuercio (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Trey Story

Will Nix

Trey Ballew

Luke Burkett

Ian Moore

Camden Mongene

Zach Evans

Andrew McCrary

Matt Cranfield (honorable mention)

BUNKER HILL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Damireona Burch

Vanessa Morales (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Charles Murray

Elijah Boston (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Donta Davis

Michael McFerren (honorable mention)

Tyler Fox (honorable mention)

FRED T. FOARD – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Samaria Tipps

Boys Basketball

Preston Neel

Wrestling

Mike Carey (coach of the year)

Brock Carey (lower weight wrestler of the year)

Dylan Smith (upper weight wrestler of the year)

George Coleman

Austin Laws

Parker Johns

Brayden Johns

Brayden Mejia

Zane Birtchet

Sam Bolch

Hunter Clark

Girls Swimming

Emmalyn Buskirk

Kathryn Cinson

HIBRITEN – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Maury Patterson (coach of the year)

Katie Story (co-player of the year)

Jada Brown

Zoey Walker

Emma Poarch

Sydney Wike (honorable mention)

Alley Oliver (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Nylan Battle

James Willis (honorable mention)

Javier Maxwell (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Josiah Honer (lower weight wrestler of the year)

Dillan Earp (upper weight wrestler of the year)

Ross Watts

Elijah Amaya

Rylan Davidson

Brayden Reid

Brian Reid

Chandler Wyke

Girls Swimming

Elettra Dalcerri

Acacia Felmlee

Darby Keen

Anslie Norris

Lacie McPeak

Boys Swimming

Garrett Goudas

HICKORY – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Laken Powe

Boys Basketball

Daniel Willis (coach of the year)

John Holbrook (co-player of the year)

Jay Powell

Jamien Little

Britt Rumbaugh

Wrestling

Nick Martinez

Girls Swimming

Emma Pitts

Ella Brett Hitchcock

Colby Fields

Denise Olguin-Abreu

Boys Swimming

Joseph Mogray

Charles Fields

David Olguin-Abreu

Stephen Stillwell

MAIDEN – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Kennedie Noble

Khiara Culliver

Aleah Ikard (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Raheim Misher

Jalen Robinson

Chris Culliver (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Christian Wylie

Brandon Paretty

DJ Spring

Zachary Beard (honorable mention)

Ethan Bentley (honorable mention)

NEWTON-CONOVER – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Cassidy Geddes (player of the year)

Lizzie Sain

Hadleigh Swagger (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Javier Lineberger

Landen Lyerly

Trey Stinson (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Eddy Clark (coach of the year)

Owen Clark (wrestler of the year)

Christian Garcia

Isaiah Pittman

Phoenix Michaud

Connor Shumate

Jason Brawley

Caiden Rowe

Jordan Henze

Joseph Lioret-Tutty

Mykie Xiong (honorable mention)

Landon Williams (honorable mention)

Girls Swimming

Dayana Alvarez-Chavez

June Gordon

Morgan Ruebusch

Ella Whitener

SOUTH CALDWELL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Lillie Bumgarner

Kaylee Anderson (honorable mention)

Addison Edwards (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Tyler Eggers

Tyler Cline (honorable mention)

Connor Setzer (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Kevin Pereira

Kaleb Martin

Damian Harkey

Girls Swimming

Chloe Bolick

Zoe Annas

Jade Moyer

Kaylee Moore

Boys Swimming

Avery Annas (swimmer of the year)

Sawyer Thompson

Avery Annas

Skyler Shew

Owen Griffith

ST. STEPHENS – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Molli Harris

Kennedy Blevins

Boys Basketball

Peyton Young

Wrestling

Ivan Cortez

Cesar Chavez Alonzo

Brady Connell

Will Moore

Zamonte Bruen-Brown

Will Fincher

Jared Luna

Andrew Kehoe

Avery Rhymer

Dylan Herrera-Luna

Girls Swimming

LeeAnn Privett (coach of the year)

Katie Parmenter (swimmer of the year)

Riley Caudle

Ava Gruber

Zoe Coburn

Boys Swimming

Sebastian Castellanos-Morales

Cameron Broos

Jackson Broos

Gunner Smith

Noah Hedrick

WEST CALDWELL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Girls Basketball

Lucy Manuel

Anna Cline (honorable mention)

Boys Basketball

Billy Anderson (coach of the year)

Jordan Patterson (player of the year)

Malek Patterson

Mason Anthony

Zion Thomas (honorable mention)

Wrestling

Fernando Teniente

Rakeem Smith

J.T. Cox

Jacob Spencer (honorable mention)

Girls Swimming

Madison Eaches

Zoie Miller

Jazmin Robles Guerrero

Jaylie Gragg