The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its all-district teams for the 2022-23 high school hoops season on Monday. A total of eight players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were selected in their respective districts, while Hickory’s Daniel Willis was named the District 10 boys coach of the year.
On the girls’ side, Newton-Conover senior Cassidy Geddes was named to the All-District 10 First Team. Meanwhile, fellow Red Devils senior Lizzie Sain landed on the All-District 10 Second Team.
Hibriten senior Katie Story was a first-team girls’ selection for District 11.
Hickory’s John Holbrook and Jamien Little, a junior and sophomore, respectively, were joined by Maiden senior Chris Culliver on the All-District 10 Boys Second Team. In addition, Blue Devils sophomore Raheim Misher made the All-District 10 Third Team.
West Caldwell senior Malik Patterson was a third-team boys’ selection for District 11.
All-conference selections for basketball, wrestling and swimming were recently announced as well, with the following area athletes making the cut (schools are listed in alphabetical order and players/coaches of the year as well as honorable mention selections are identified in parenthesis):
ALEXANDER CENTRAL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Meredith Wike
Sydney Hayes (honorable mention)
Kirstyn Herman (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Grayson Presnell
Avery Cook
Chad Lasher (honorable mention)
Carter Fortner (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Dylan Dalton
Kanon Harrington
Aaron Longinos
Nate Dalhstrom
BANDYS – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Kate Dutka
Rachel Anderson (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Micah Slaughter
Bobby DelGuercio (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Trey Story
Will Nix
Trey Ballew
Luke Burkett
Ian Moore
Camden Mongene
Zach Evans
Andrew McCrary
Matt Cranfield (honorable mention)
BUNKER HILL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Damireona Burch
Vanessa Morales (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Charles Murray
Elijah Boston (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Donta Davis
Michael McFerren (honorable mention)
Tyler Fox (honorable mention)
FRED T. FOARD – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Samaria Tipps
Boys Basketball
Preston Neel
Wrestling
Mike Carey (coach of the year)
Brock Carey (lower weight wrestler of the year)
Dylan Smith (upper weight wrestler of the year)
George Coleman
Austin Laws
Parker Johns
Brayden Johns
Brayden Mejia
Zane Birtchet
Sam Bolch
Hunter Clark
Girls Swimming
Emmalyn Buskirk
Kathryn Cinson
HIBRITEN – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Maury Patterson (coach of the year)
Katie Story (co-player of the year)
Jada Brown
Zoey Walker
Emma Poarch
Sydney Wike (honorable mention)
Alley Oliver (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Nylan Battle
James Willis (honorable mention)
Javier Maxwell (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Josiah Honer (lower weight wrestler of the year)
Dillan Earp (upper weight wrestler of the year)
Ross Watts
Elijah Amaya
Rylan Davidson
Brayden Reid
Brian Reid
Chandler Wyke
Girls Swimming
Elettra Dalcerri
Acacia Felmlee
Darby Keen
Anslie Norris
Lacie McPeak
Boys Swimming
Garrett Goudas
HICKORY – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Laken Powe
Boys Basketball
Daniel Willis (coach of the year)
John Holbrook (co-player of the year)
Jay Powell
Jamien Little
Britt Rumbaugh
Wrestling
Nick Martinez
Girls Swimming
Emma Pitts
Ella Brett Hitchcock
Colby Fields
Denise Olguin-Abreu
Boys Swimming
Joseph Mogray
Charles Fields
David Olguin-Abreu
Stephen Stillwell
MAIDEN – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Kennedie Noble
Khiara Culliver
Aleah Ikard (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Raheim Misher
Jalen Robinson
Chris Culliver (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Christian Wylie
Brandon Paretty
DJ Spring
Zachary Beard (honorable mention)
Ethan Bentley (honorable mention)
NEWTON-CONOVER – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Cassidy Geddes (player of the year)
Lizzie Sain
Hadleigh Swagger (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Javier Lineberger
Landen Lyerly
Trey Stinson (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Eddy Clark (coach of the year)
Owen Clark (wrestler of the year)
Christian Garcia
Isaiah Pittman
Phoenix Michaud
Connor Shumate
Jason Brawley
Caiden Rowe
Jordan Henze
Joseph Lioret-Tutty
Mykie Xiong (honorable mention)
Landon Williams (honorable mention)
Girls Swimming
Dayana Alvarez-Chavez
June Gordon
Morgan Ruebusch
Ella Whitener
SOUTH CALDWELL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Lillie Bumgarner
Kaylee Anderson (honorable mention)
Addison Edwards (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Tyler Eggers
Tyler Cline (honorable mention)
Connor Setzer (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Kevin Pereira
Kaleb Martin
Damian Harkey
Girls Swimming
Chloe Bolick
Zoe Annas
Jade Moyer
Kaylee Moore
Boys Swimming
Avery Annas (swimmer of the year)
Sawyer Thompson
Avery Annas
Skyler Shew
Owen Griffith
ST. STEPHENS – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Molli Harris
Kennedy Blevins
Boys Basketball
Peyton Young
Wrestling
Ivan Cortez
Cesar Chavez Alonzo
Brady Connell
Will Moore
Zamonte Bruen-Brown
Will Fincher
Jared Luna
Andrew Kehoe
Avery Rhymer
Dylan Herrera-Luna
Girls Swimming
LeeAnn Privett (coach of the year)
Katie Parmenter (swimmer of the year)
Riley Caudle
Ava Gruber
Zoe Coburn
Boys Swimming
Sebastian Castellanos-Morales
Cameron Broos
Jackson Broos
Gunner Smith
Noah Hedrick
WEST CALDWELL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Girls Basketball
Lucy Manuel
Anna Cline (honorable mention)
Boys Basketball
Billy Anderson (coach of the year)
Jordan Patterson (player of the year)
Malek Patterson
Mason Anthony
Zion Thomas (honorable mention)
Wrestling
Fernando Teniente
Rakeem Smith
J.T. Cox
Jacob Spencer (honorable mention)
Girls Swimming
Madison Eaches
Zoie Miller
Jazmin Robles Guerrero
Jaylie Gragg