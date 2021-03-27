ANYTHING BUT EASY: Alexander Central survives scare from St. Stephens, runs winning streak to 3 games

After dropping a pair of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contests by a combined seven points to begin the season, the St. Stephens football team throttled nonconference Bessemer City at home two weeks ago. Then the Indians ran into the league’s first-place squad, Watauga, falling by a 36-point final margin last week.
St. Stephens bounced back on Friday night, coming oh-so-close to knocking off another conference foe. But despite a valiant effort on homecoming, the Indians ultimately lost to visiting Alexander Central by a 35-28 final to drop to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in Northwestern 3A/4A play.
On the other side, the Cougars won their third consecutive contest to move to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. Alexander Central is currently in third place behind Watauga (4-0 in league play) and South Caldwell (2-0), and the Cougars will host the Spartans on April 9 after entertaining Hickory on Thursday.
Speaking of South Caldwell, St. Stephens visits the Spartans on Thursday before ending the season with a road trip to crosstown rival Hickory on April 9. If the Indians hope to win those games, they must clean up the mistakes that have caused them to go 0-3 in games decided by seven points or less.
“I’m very proud of this team,” St. Stephens coach Wayne Hicks said. “... They’ve given me excellent effort in every game. Just a few plays here and there and we’d have a really good record right now.”
“We felt like we were hitting on all cylinders and then we get up here and get in a dogfight, which we was knew was very possible. They always play us well here,” Alexander Central coach Butch Carter added. “We’ve got to move forward now thinking that each week is a playoff game, we’ve got to just take care of our business and hope that everything falls for us.
After recovering an onside kick attempt by the Cougars to begin the contest, St. Stephens took over at midfield. However, the Indians went three-and-out and were forced to punt to Alexander Central, which embarked on a six-play, 54-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Lance Justice.
St. Stephens responded with a scoring drive that was led by its own signal caller, Zane McPherson. In addition to screen passes of 7 and 8 yards to Michael Watkins, McPherson also handed the ball off to Zak McLauchlin and Alex Brown before calling his own number twice in a row, the second time for a 5-yard TD run that tied things at 7-all with 3:59 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Indians took their first lead in the second quarter, using an interception and the ensuing 14-yard return from Troy Hicks to set up an 11-play, 35-yard series that ended with a 12-yard TD pass from McPherson to Noah Gscheidmeier midway through the period. St. Stephens successfully converted a pair of fourth downs during the drive, with McPherson finding Watkins for an 8-yard pickup on fourth-and-7 from the Cougars’ 32-yard line before hooking up with Gscheidmeier for 13 yards on fourth-and-8 from the 22.
Although Alexander Central scored just under five minutes later on a 6-yard scoring scamper from Cameron Lackey, St. Stephens would not be denied a halftime lead. The Indians advanced the ball 51 yards in six plays, and took just 54 seconds to do so. With 13.9 seconds left in the half, McPherson took a shotgun snap and fired a strike to McLauchlin for a 27-yard TD that gave the hosts a 21-14 advantage entering the locker room.
After going three-and-out on their initial drive of the second half, the Indians pinned the Cougars on their own 5 thanks to a 49-yard punt from Mason Buff. Undeterred, Alexander Central put together its longest scoring drive of the night. Four different ball carriers contributed during the 12-play voyage, which spanned 5:39 and ended with an 11-yard burst up the middle from Ryheem Craig.
St. Stephens countered with its longest drive of the contest, a 16-play, 82-yard expedition that chewed up 6:34 and took the game into the fourth quarter. The Indians converted two more fourth downs during the drive, with the second resulting in a 16-yard TD pass from McPherson to McLauchlin, who caught eight passes for 127 yards on the night.
Alexander Central quickly rumbled up the field for a 10-yard TD run from Craig less than a minute later, but after a bad snap on the extra point, the Cougars trailed 28-27 at the 6:09 mark of the final period. However, they forced the Indians to punt a few minutes later and Blake Martin came through with a blocked punt to give Alexander Central possession at the St. Stephens 25 with 3:36 to play.
From there, the Cougars did what they do best: chew up yards and clock on the ground. They picked up two first downs during a six-play drive that ended when Justice scored from 1 yard out for the second time, and then Justice found Martin in the end zone for a successful 2-point conversion pass with 1:14 remaining.
After Charlie Woy returned the subsequent kickoff to the Indians’ 48, the duo of McPherson and McLauchlin struck once again on second down, this time for a 42-yard completion that moved the ball to the Alexander Central 12. The pair also added a 7-yard connection a few plays later, but an interception by Peyton Payne on the game’s final play allowed the Cougars to escape with a seven-point victory.
“I want to give Coach Hicks and St. Stephens the credit they deserve,” said Carter. “We knew coming in here it was gonna be a dogfight. They’re always prepared, well-coached and ready to play.
“On our end we came out probably a little bit flat. We had a penalty on every possession we had in the first half, shooting ourselves in the foot, getting behind the sticks, we just looked tired,” he continued. “And then you get in a hole, then you’re playing for your playoff lives then, and somehow you’ve got to bow up and make some adjustments defensively. ... Great job by our coaching staff, I thought they adjusted, we never panicked.”
Craig led all rushers with 11 carries for 99 yards, while Justice and Lackey finished with 11 carries apiece for 78 and 72 yards, respectively. Dayente Calhoun added 49 yards on six carries for the Cougars, who only attempted the one pass play that was intercepted.
Conversely, St. Stephens put the ball in the air on 24 occasions, with McPherson completing 16 of his pass attempts for 183 yards. He also had 10 carries for 17 yards, while McLauchlin led the Indians with 78 yards on a game-high 23 carries.
“They’re very good up front,” said Hicks of Alexander Central, “so I was proud of our offensive line for the most part keeping them out of the backfield. And then Zane threw some very accurate passes tonight. He was on tonight.”
Notes: St. Stephens honored its 12 seniors on Friday prior to their final home game. Hicks, Woy, McPherson, McLauchlin, Brown, Buff, Omar Orozco, Nick Apollonio, Smith Wall, Luke Harris, Randall Lyons and Dorian Whitworth make up the Indians’ 2021 senior class.... Defensively, Alexander Central’s Ibrahim Boston had a game-high 11 tackles (five solo) to go with nine apiece from Craig and Dalton Beck, while St. Stephens was led by nine tackles each from Hicks and JI Ikard.
Alexander Central: 07 07 07 14 — 35
St. Stephens: 07 14 00 07 — 28
First Quarter
AC — Lance Justice 1-yard run (Daniel Specht kick), 7:37
SS — Zane McPherson 5-yard run (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 3:59
Second Quarter
SS — Noah Gscheidmeier 12-yard pass from McPherson (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 6:10
AC — Cameron Lackey 6-yard run (Specht kick), 1:14
SS —Zak McLauchlin 27-yard pass from McPherson (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), :13
Third Quarter
AC — Ryheem Craig 11-yard run (Specht kick), 2:21
Fourth Quarter
SS — McLauchlin 16-yard pass from McPherson (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 7:41
AC — Craig 10-yard run (run failed), 6:09
AC — Justice 1-yard run (Blake Martin pass from Justice), 1:14
Team Stats
First Downs: Alexander Central 19, St. Stephens 16
Rushes-yards: Alexander Central 48-344, St. Stephens 37-111
Comp-Att-Int: Alexander Central 0-0-1, St. Stephens 16-24-1
Passing yards: Alexander Central 0, St. Stephens 183
Fumbles-Lost: Alexander Central 1-0, St. Stephens 0-0
Penalties-yards: Alexander Central 9-63, St. Stephens 11-75
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Alexander Central: Ryheem Craig 11-99 and 2 TDs, Lance Justice 13-78 and 2 TDs, Cameron Lackey 13-72 and 1 TD, Dayente Calhoun 6-49, Andrew Bumgarner 3-29, Josh Abernathy 2-17. St. Stephens: Zak McLauchlin 23-78, Zane McPherson 10-17 and 1 TD, Alex Brown 3-11, Mason Buff 1-5.
PASSING — Alexander Central: Justice 0-1-1. St. Stephens: McPherson 16-24-1 for 183 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Alexander Central: None. St. Stephens: McLauchlin 8-127 and 2 TDs, Noah Gscheidmeier 3-33 and 1 TD, Michael Watkins 5-23.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.