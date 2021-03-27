ANYTHING BUT EASY: Alexander Central survives scare from St. Stephens, runs winning streak to 3 games

From there, the Cougars did what they do best: chew up yards and clock on the ground. They picked up two first downs during a six-play drive that ended when Justice scored from 1 yard out for the second time, and then Justice found Martin in the end zone for a successful 2-point conversion pass with 1:14 remaining.

After Charlie Woy returned the subsequent kickoff to the Indians’ 48, the duo of McPherson and McLauchlin struck once again on second down, this time for a 42-yard completion that moved the ball to the Alexander Central 12. The pair also added a 7-yard connection a few plays later, but an interception by Peyton Payne on the game’s final play allowed the Cougars to escape with a seven-point victory.

“I want to give Coach Hicks and St. Stephens the credit they deserve,” said Carter. “We knew coming in here it was gonna be a dogfight. They’re always prepared, well-coached and ready to play.

“On our end we came out probably a little bit flat. We had a penalty on every possession we had in the first half, shooting ourselves in the foot, getting behind the sticks, we just looked tired,” he continued. “And then you get in a hole, then you’re playing for your playoff lives then, and somehow you’ve got to bow up and make some adjustments defensively. ... Great job by our coaching staff, I thought they adjusted, we never panicked.”