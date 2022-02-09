ANOTHER ONE: Hickory girls collect second straight victory over Tigers

“Between her (Dellinger) and Imani (Ikard), they’ll step up in different spots,” said Foard coach Brandy Dawkins. “Hopefully we can get them both to step up at the same time.”

While Hickory went into the locker room at intermission with the game seemingly in control, Foard had other ideas about changing the energy and momentum, as well as the score, in its favor in the second half. As a result, the Red Tornadoes' eight-point lead soon evaporated.

“Just one possession at a time,” Dawkins said of her halftime message. “We’re not going to come out and get eight points on one possession. We’ve got to get defensive stops, take care of the ball and make sure we take good shots.”

The Tigers opened with a 9-0 spurt. Wolgemuth started the rally with a free throw, followed by a three-point play by Ikard who rebounded the miss and was fouled sticking it back in the basket.

A Hickory timeout did not slow the Tigers down. Kinzer Abernathy knocked down a free throw, Dellinger scored an easy two following a Hickory turnover and Ikard put back another offensive rebound. In less than three minutes, Foard went from trailing by eight to leading 32-31.