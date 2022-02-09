ANOTHER ONE: Hickory girls collect second straight victory over Tigers

NEWTON — The free-throw line was a liability for the Hickory girls basketball team for three quarters during Tuesday night's road game at Fred T. Foard. But the Red Tornadoes turned the same charity stripe into a game-saving asset in the final period to eke out an important 56-50 win.
“It was just enough,” said Hickory coach Barbara Helms. “Wild game, wasn’t it? Wild game.”
Hickory was just 2 of 7 from the foul line and trailed 39-37 through three quarters, but cashed in on 11 of 19 free throws in the last quarter to get the win.
It was the second win over Foard in four days for Hickory. The Tigers edged the Red Tornadoes by two in a nonconference meeting in December. But it was much more than the rubber game between the Catawba County neighbors as it opened up a three-game gap between Hickory and Foard for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference standings.
The Red Tornadoes had everything going their way in the first half. Behind Gabriela Greenard, Hickory built a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained that same eight-point advantage at halftime, 31-23.
While Hickory limited the looks for Foard’s leading scorer, Alexis Wolgemuth, the Tigers were able to keep the Red Tornadoes in reach thanks to the hot hand of Davoney Dellinger, who had 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first half.
“Between her (Dellinger) and Imani (Ikard), they’ll step up in different spots,” said Foard coach Brandy Dawkins. “Hopefully we can get them both to step up at the same time.”
While Hickory went into the locker room at intermission with the game seemingly in control, Foard had other ideas about changing the energy and momentum, as well as the score, in its favor in the second half. As a result, the Red Tornadoes' eight-point lead soon evaporated.
“Just one possession at a time,” Dawkins said of her halftime message. “We’re not going to come out and get eight points on one possession. We’ve got to get defensive stops, take care of the ball and make sure we take good shots.”
The Tigers opened with a 9-0 spurt. Wolgemuth started the rally with a free throw, followed by a three-point play by Ikard who rebounded the miss and was fouled sticking it back in the basket.
A Hickory timeout did not slow the Tigers down. Kinzer Abernathy knocked down a free throw, Dellinger scored an easy two following a Hickory turnover and Ikard put back another offensive rebound. In less than three minutes, Foard went from trailing by eight to leading 32-31.
“I don’t understand,” Helms said of her team’s rash of turnovers early in the third quarter that helped fuel the Foard rally. “It wasn’t like forced turnovers, it was self-inflicted. Like I told them, enjoy a lead. Don’t sit there and give someone the opportunity, enjoy it. Put the pedal to the metal when you’ve got that. Don’t give them a glimmer of hope.”
The Tigers and Red Tornadoes traded the lead four times in the third quarter. A Dellinger 3-pointer from the right corner gave Foard the lead and was the difference in the score heading into the final period with the Tigers ahead 39-37.
But momentum headed back on the other side of the midcourt line once the fourth quarter began. Even though Laken Powe and Greenard were in foul trouble, the duo jumpstarted the Hickory offense for a combined 13 points in the final stanza.
Powe gave the Red Tornadoes a lead with back-to-back buckets with less than four minutes to play. Taylor Ramseur, who was a spark off the Foard bench, tied the score at 46-all with a free throw at the three-minute mark.
But then the free-throw line, which had been a real nemesis to that point for Hickory, suddenly turned friendly. The Red Tornadoes hit six straight, four by Greenard, and two more by Joselin Turner to go ahead 52-47.
“We did some good things defensively in the fourth quarter,” Helms said. “Maybe we weren’t doing as well offensively, but defensively we made some good decisions.”
Ramseur struck again with a three-point play with less than 50 seconds remaining to make it a two-point game again. Seconds later, Greenard was whistled for her fifth foul on a charging call.
But Turner and Gabby Bryant held serve for the Red Tornadoes at the free-throw line to secure the win.
“We were rushing a little bit. Instead of running the plays and getting teammates open we were kind of on top of each other,” Dawkins said of the Tigers, who committed seven turnovers in the fourth period. “And we didn’t take care of the ball.”
Greenard led Hickory with 23 points, 12 in the second half. Turner turned in a strong performance with 13 points and Powe added 12.
Dellinger was the lone Tiger in double figures with 20 points. Wolgemuth was next with nine points.
Hickory, which improved to 14-6 overall and 10-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, will host St. Stephens tonight before finishing the regular season with a home game against Statesville on Friday. Foard, 13-9 and 7-5, will also play at home tonight against Statesville before visiting St. Stephens on Friday.
BOYS
Hickory 74, Fred T. Foard 43
The Red Tornadoes scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back in earning a 31-point victory on the Tigers' home court.
Hickory had the advantage in experience, size and quickness, and used all three to its advantage.
“Yes, it did,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of his team’s athleticism dominating play. “I was really proud of our ball movement. We worked yesterday on ball movement and the guys shared the ball. Moved it around, side to side. We were very unselfish and I was happy about that.”
To the Tigers' credit, they played the heavily-favored Red Tornadoes on nearly even terms for the first quarter. They fought back from the quick 8-0 deficit and trailed by just six heading into the second quarter, 19-13.
But in the second period, the Red Tornadoes’ depth began to take its toll on the Tigers. The Maddox brothers, Landan and Jayden, split four 3-pointers between them and Rico Walker muscled his way inside for two field goals as Hickory opened up a 38-22 lead by the intermission.
“I don’t ever have to worry about these guys playing hard,” Willis said. “They love to play together and they love to play hard.”
Hickory continued to pull away in the second half as the 3s kept falling and the defense continued to provide opportunities, including a breakaway dunk by Tyquan Hill.
The Red Tornadoes hit 14 triples on the night, with six players connecting from behind the arc.
“They were all good shots. That was the key,” Willis said. “The key was we were getting ball reversal and one ball reversal will get you the open shot a lot of times. All of our 3s were in rhythm and in range. That’s probably why we shot so well.”
Eleven Red Tornadoes scored, led by Jamien Little with 14 points and Josh Fisher with 13 off the bench.
Sam Hepler and Graham Orndoff each scored 10 points for the Tigers.
Tuesday's win was the 15th in a row for Hickory and moved the Red Tornadoes, 20-1 overall and 11-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, into first place in the conference standings thanks to East Lincoln's road loss at North Iredell. Meanwhile, Foard fell to 3-19 and 2-10.
Hickory hosts St. Stephens tonight before entertaining Statesville on Friday, while Foard hosts Statesville tonight before traveling to St. Stephens on Friday.
GIRLS
Hickory;14;17;06;19;–;56
Foard;06;17;16;11;–;50
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 23, Joselin Turner 13, Laken Powe 12, Gabby Bryant 3, Lea Boyens 3, Airreonna Lackey 2.
Foard – Davoney Dellinger 20, Alexis Wolgemuth 9, Taylor Ramseur 8, Imani Ikard 6, Samaria Tipps 6, Kinzer Abernathy 1.
BOYS
Hickory;19;19;14;22;–;74
Foard;13;09;09;12;–;43