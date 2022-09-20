Almanza's goal lifts Hickory soccer over St. Stephens

It was one of the bigger home matches in recent years for the St. Stephens boys soccer program. Entering the night, the Indians were ranked fourth in the RPI rankings among 3A West schools. Unbeaten at the start of the match, St. Stephens got its shot at Hickory — the defending 3A West champs and ranked third — with the hope of a long-awaited win. However, the Red Tornadoes had no interest in relinquishing their dominance.

Hickory scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute and made it stand up for the 1-0 win over the Indians in front of a raucous crowd ringing the fence Monday night at St. Stephens.

The Red Tornadoes remained unbeaten at 7-0-3 overall and improved to 3-0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. St. Stephens fell to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the league.

The victory inched Hickory ahead of St. Stephens in the standings and into a tie for first with East Lincoln, which defeated West Iredell. The Indians sit a half-game behind both in third place.

The win also continued the Red Tornadoes' stretch of 12 unbeaten matches against St. Stephens — spoiled only by a tie last year — dating back to the Indians' last victory over Hickory in 2016. Since 2013, the Red Tornadoes are 17-1-2 against St. Stephens.

However, the gap between the two teams has closed since the 11-goal margin in the two matches during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, which was a fluke season. Most of the matches since 2013 have been nailbiters, with nine of the losses by the Indians coming by one goal, and another in a shootout.

“Honestly, I think that in comparison to previous years we've come a long way,” said Indians head coach Fernando Munoz. “I think we were toe-to-toe. Unfortunately, we had that one loose ball, but overall, I think we're catching up to the great team that Hickory is. Hopefully, in our next go-around, we can pull off the win.”

Hickory head coach Brian Jillings senses that his players year after year have the confidence to do what is need against their crosstown rivals.

“Just try and impress on them to stay the course and just continue to believe in each other,” said Jillings, when asked about the dominance of Hickory in the series. “And they've had some success for years, so that confidence is a little bit ingrained in them. Just making sure that they know that we believe in them, that when we put them out on the field, we know that good things will happen, as long as they continue to work hard. We just happen to find a way.”

The way, on Monday, started from a free kick on the left side of the 18-yard box. Cesar Rangel sent a diagonal cross deep into the box that Orlando Almanza met near the right post and planted a header past the line for the score.

“Just a beautiful ball by Caesar and Orlando getting set on the back post,” Jillings said. “It was a well-executed set piece. We always talk about the importance of set pieces. It was not much between the two teams just going. You’re not sure what is going to break for you.”

The Indians controlled play early, earning a pair of corner kicks within the first six minutes. The first kick led to a scramble in the box from which Carter Bonini was able to get off a quick shot that sailed high.

The best opportunity in the first half came in the 10th minute, when Almanza sent a cross from the left corner to Ben Howard making the rush at the net, but his shot attempt sailed high.

Eduardo Figueroa and Eliseo Coronado got off mid-range shots for St. Stephens in the 16th and 17th minutes that were easily saved.

Hickory finally took control of play over the final 15 minutes of the first half. The best chance to score was in the 28th minute, when Almanza and Brandon Garcia worked a give-and-go from inside midfield to the 18-yard box with Garcia getting off a shot that St. Stephens goalkeeper Kavyn Cardona was able to deflect.

“We started to get our legs a little bit,” said Jillings. “Pressing a little bit better, winning the ball higher up the pitch and getting some looks down the flanks and get some crosses in. I thought once we started doing that, we caused them some problems. I was pleased with how we finished the first half and then came up second half strong again.”

Unofficially, both teams finished with 17 shots in the match with Hickory putting 10 on goal to the Indians' six.

The strong-legged Bonini was a weapon on deep free kicks, with one from his own side of the pitch in the 56th minute finding the arms of Hickory keeper Conner Mejia. A minute later, Bonini lobbed a pass into the box that Aidan Withers was able to get a head on, but the shot drifted high. Mejia was also able to tip Collin Buff’s free kick from 30 yards out of the way.

“As always, just two good teams going at it,” said Jillings. “He's (Munoz) got a good squad over there, some really good players, some technical players and some physical players, and they’re just strong all over the field. Coming in, you know you have to rise up to the challenge.”

Despite the disappointment from the defeat, Munoz said the prize of a conference championship is still in the picture.

“Obviously, everybody’s trying to get that state championship,” said Munoz. “But we have our mindset to the conference and that's what we're fighting for right now. I told the boys that you know tonight we took a loss, but we were going to get back up there and we're still playing for that conference championship.”

The Indians next play on Wednesday at North Lincoln, while Hickory hosts North Iredell.