ALL YOU NEED IS ONE: Cougars win 1-0, advance to regional title game on walk-off error

“That was a huge play,” said Cougars head coach Kylie Hamby. “A good throw and a great stop by the catcher to hold on to that ball. I felt like that gave us an energy boost going into that seventh inning.”

Alexander Central struck out 11 times against Strange, but the Cougars were also the recipient of five walks and a hit batter to go with their three hits. The Cougars stranded 10 in the contest, seven in scoring position.

“We tried everything,” said Hamby. “All I kept saying was, ‘Scratch me a run, scratch me a run. Any way you can get on base, get on base.’”

Despite the missed opportunities, Hamby said her team continued to believe it would find a way to get a run, as it did earlier in the tournament. In the end, the Cougars captured their second walk-off victory of the week after defeating Tuscola 5-4 on a squeeze bunt in the first round.

“I don’t feel like my kids were frustrated,” said Hamby. “I felt like we just weren’t taking advantage of the opportunities we were getting and executing. But, right now, all that matters is we executed to win.”

When Alexander Central put runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh, it appeared that chance would pass the Cougars by again.