ALL YOU NEED IS ONE: Cougars win 1-0, advance to regional title game on walk-off error

TAYLORSVILLE — A pitchers' duel during Saturday night’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament was decided on a defensive play that was made and one that wasn’t. Alexander Central was the beneficiary of both and walked off the field a 1-0 winner in the 3A state quarterfinals.
The Cougars (14-3), seeded as the No. 3 seed in the West Region, will play for the West title Tuesday night when they host No. 5 North Buncombe (15-0). The winner of that will face East Region winner — either No. 3 Gray’s Creek (12-2) or No. 4 Southern Alamance (14-3) — for the state title. The best-of-three series will be held next Friday and Saturday at either North Davidson High or Davie County High.
Both Faith Carrigan of Alexander Central and Haley Strange of East Rowan were sharp from the pitching circle on Saturday with the difference in the game coming in the field.
Scoreless after six innings, East Rowan (9-5) entered the seventh still seeking its first hit. With one out, Maddie Schroeder walked and moved to second on a groundout back to the circle. Tiffin Jacobs broke up the fledgling no-hitter with a ground ball up the middle. Chesney Stikeleather charged the play instantly from center field and fired a throw home. Catcher Kirstyn Herman made the catch and held the ball fast as she held off the hard slide of Schroeder at the plate.
“That was a huge play,” said Cougars head coach Kylie Hamby. “A good throw and a great stop by the catcher to hold on to that ball. I felt like that gave us an energy boost going into that seventh inning.”
Alexander Central struck out 11 times against Strange, but the Cougars were also the recipient of five walks and a hit batter to go with their three hits. The Cougars stranded 10 in the contest, seven in scoring position.
“We tried everything,” said Hamby. “All I kept saying was, ‘Scratch me a run, scratch me a run. Any way you can get on base, get on base.’”
Despite the missed opportunities, Hamby said her team continued to believe it would find a way to get a run, as it did earlier in the tournament. In the end, the Cougars captured their second walk-off victory of the week after defeating Tuscola 5-4 on a squeeze bunt in the first round.
“I don’t feel like my kids were frustrated,” said Hamby. “I felt like we just weren’t taking advantage of the opportunities we were getting and executing. But, right now, all that matters is we executed to win.”
When Alexander Central put runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh, it appeared that chance would pass the Cougars by again.
Coming off her throw, Stikeleather was a key component in the decisive run. With one out, she lined a double off the wall in center. Although Ava Chapman struck out, the Cougars caught a break when the catcher Schroeder’s pickoff throw to second went into center, allowing Stikeleather to move to third. After Carrigan was intentionally walked, Kenzie Church hit a routine grounder to the third baseman, who bobbled the ball and allowed Stikeleather to score the game’s lone run.
Carrigan reached three times on a hit and two walks, but it was her effort on the mound that was most noteworthy. The junior hurler had the Mustangs under control most of the night, retiring 13 in a row at one point. She allowed just the one hit in the seventh — the lone ball hit by the Mustangs into the outfield — walked three and struck out eight. Keeping the ball down, just one out was recorded in the air. Pounding the strike zone with excellent command of her pitches, Carrigan threw 61 of her 88 pitches for strikes and started 18 of the 24 hitters with a first-pitch strike.
East Rowan: 000 000 0 – 0 1 2
Alexander Central: 000 000 1 – 1 3 0
WP: Faith Carrigan (8-3)
LP: Haley Strange