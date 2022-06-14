All-state soccer, spring all-conference teams announced

The North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for the 2022 girls soccer season on June 6, with athletes from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties being named to the 3A all-state squad.

Fred T. Foard senior goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth, Hickory senior forward Madeline Mosteller and Hibriten junior keeper Rylee Conard were the local all-state representatives announced. All three were also named to the 3A All-Region 10 girls soccer team, along with Foard junior midfielder Brianna See, Hickory freshman defender Kate Bridges, Hickory sophomore forward Litzy Hernandez, Hickory senior keeper Taylor Rose, Hickory freshman midfielder Mia Zulueta, St. Stephens senior defender Olivia Beane, St. Stephens junior midfielder Mira Fogle, St. Stephens junior forward Juliette Hessong, Hibriten sophomore defender Haley Crowe, Hibriten freshman midfielder Bella Hawkins, Hibriten senior forward Charis Keen and Hibriten junior forward Abby Kidder.

Area players on the 2A All-Region 11 girls soccer team included Maiden junior midfielder Liz Mroz, Maiden junior defender Annalee Smith, Newton-Conover junior midfielder Lilly Gargis, Newton-Conover senior midfielder Madeline Loy and Newton-Conover junior forward Briseyda Vasquez.

All-conference teams for baseball, softball and girls soccer were also recently announced. Here’s a list of the all-conference teams for the three area leagues in each of those sports:

ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAMS

Baseball

Offensive Player of the Year: Parker Styborski, Bandys

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Spencer, Bandys

Coach of the Year: Frank Porter, Bandys

Zach Barnett, Bandys

Terick Bumgarner, Bandys

Nolan Jones, Bandys

Will Blackburn, Lincolnton

Sam Carpenter, Lincolnton

Easton Dellinger, Lincolnton

Gavin Jimenez, Lincolnton

Taylor Cook, West Lincoln

Noah Gantt, West Lincoln

Evan Hartsoe, West Lincoln

Brett Mason, West Lincoln

Carson Elder, Bunker Hill

Tanner Kanipe, Bunker Hill

Drew Moore, Bunker Hill

Preston Workman, Bunker Hill

Brenden Harrison, Maiden

Tyler Hedgepeth, Maiden

Colin Eckard, East Burke

Cooper Greene, East Burke

Jorge Rodriguez, Newton-Conover

Ashton Minton, West Caldwell

Softball

Offensive Player of the Year: Macy Michael, Maiden

Defensive Player of the Year: Harlie Burton, West Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Allan Chapman, West Lincoln

Annie Andrews, Bandys

Owyen Lyall, Bandys

Bailey McClellan, Bandys

Caroline McIntosh, Bandys

Kenley Rembert, Bandys

Bailey Huss, West Lincoln

Chloe Norman, West Lincoln

Farrah Richardson, West Lincoln

Kayla Wehunt, West Lincoln

Aleah Ikard, Maiden

Tristan Smalling, Maiden

Averie Waddell, Maiden

Taylor Bostain, East Burke

Addy Fortenberry, East Burke

Kaylee Paige, East Burke

Abigail Bowman, West Caldwell

Tori Davis, West Caldwell

Ashley Antonio, Lincolnton

Karlie Williams, Lincolnton

Ava Hamlett, Bunker Hill

Emma Fox, Newton-Conover

Girls Soccer

Ashley Hernandez, East Burke

Serenity Powell, East Burke

Chanelly Rodriguez, Bunker Hill

Liz Mroz, Maiden

Annalee Smith, Maiden

Kylin Wayne, Maiden

Elizabeth Sherwood, West Caldwell

Lilly Gargis, Newton-Conover

Briseyda Vasquez, Newton-Conover

Madeline Loy, Newton-Conover

Andrea Ozuna, Newton-Conover

Alexa Lopez, Lincolnton

Samantha Whitaker, Lincolnton

Robbie Kate Carpenter, Lincolnton

Taylor Rangel, Lincolnton

America Torres, Lincolnton

Victoria Hefner, Bandys

Kiera Adams, Bandys

Mia Legg, Bandys

Jasmine Braddock, Bandys

Lizzy Avery-Overfelt, Bandys

Trista Primmer, West Lincoln

Deedee Wallace, West Lincoln

ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAMS

Baseball

Player of the Year: Garrett Michel, East Lincoln

Pitcher of the Year: Landon Reeves, North Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Charlie Goss, North Lincoln

Graham Smiley, East Lincoln

Trey Spees, East Lincoln

Gavin Houser, East Lincoln

Isaac Armstrong, East Lincoln

Evan Matile, East Lincoln

Blake Kiser, Hickory

Henry Stewart, Hickory

Julien Peissel, St. Stephens

Elec Marvin, St. Stephens

Peyton Young, St. Stephens

Justin Skewes, St. Stephens

Silas Isenhour, St. Stephens

Lane Essary, Fred T. Foard

Braxton Tramel, Fred T. Foard

Kylan Bolick, Fred T. Foard

Hayden Tabor, Fred T. Foard

Connor Peschel, Fred T. Foard

Cole Johnson, North Iredell

Noah Owens, Statesville

Matt Heavner, North Lincoln

Reece Moody, North Lincoln

Maddux Walker, North Lincoln

Timmy Schafer, North Lincoln

Keller Karr, North Lincoln

Josh Fox, North Lincoln

Eli Josey, West Iredell

Softball

Players of the Year: Riley Vogel, Fred T. Foard/Lilly Stump, North Lincoln

Pitcher of the Year: Mayson Lail, St. Stephens

Coach of the Year: Breanna Tapp, North Lincoln

Leah Correll, East Lincoln

Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln

Betsy Eatmon, East Lincoln

Taniyah Thomas, East Lincoln

Tatum Martin, East Lincoln

Madison Currence, East Lincoln

Abby Puett, Hickory

Anicka McFarland, St. Stephens

Brylyn McFarland, St. Stephens

Shelby Dale, St. Stephens

Chloe Henline, St. Stephens

Kaitlyn Leonhardt, Fred T. Foard

Alyssa Smith, Fred T. Foard

Aly Punch, Fred T. Foard

Sarah Leonhardt, Fred T. Foard

Martha Parlier, North Iredell

Maicie Earnest, North Iredell

Te’Hanna Morrison, Statesville

Tessa Hunt, North Lincoln

CG Dellinger, North Lincoln

Ellie Huss, North Lincoln

Skyla Morrison, North Lincoln

Kaylee Chapman, West Iredell

Girls Soccer

Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard

Offensive Player of the Year: Deana Poteat, East Lincoln

Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Rose, Hickory

Coach of the Year: Jason Dragoon, East Lincoln

Madeline Mosteller, Hickory

Litzy Hernandez, Hickory

Jayden Fralick, Hickory

Mia Zulueta, Hickory

Ali Rose, Hickory

Addie Barrier, Hickory

Brianna See, Fred T. Foard

Anna Schmidt, Fred T. Foard

Kendall Brown, West Iredell

Abbie Hege, East Lincoln

Cambell Vander Haar, East Lincoln

Sadie Badgett, East Lincoln

Devin Poteat, East Lincoln

Ginny Overbay, East Lincoln

Hannah Casey, East Lincoln

Maris Chase, North Iredell

Cameryn Reavis, North Iredell

Brianna Ladino, North Iredell

Sophia Urdi, Statesville

Juliette Hessong, St. Stephens

Mira Fogle, St. Stephens

Olivia Beane, St. Stephens

Sarah McNeil, St. Stephens

Autumn Lutz, North Lincoln

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAMS

Baseball

Player of the Year: Mason Chapman, Alexander Central

Pitcher of the Year: Cade Miller, Alexander Central

Coach of the Year: Pete Hardee, Alexander Central

Grove Lowrance, Alexander Central

Caleb Williams, Alexander Central

Dusty Sigmon, Alexander Central

Gage Weaver, Alexander Central

Maddox Jack, Alexander Central

JD Little, Alexander Central

Dyson Lewis, Alexander Central

Jaret Hoppes, Alexander Central

Tristan Mearns, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Hunter Philyan, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Mason Reising, South Caldwell

Easton King, South Caldwell

Elias Morales, South Caldwell

Peyton Bley, South Caldwell

Ryan Fox, South Caldwell

Dylan Dula, South Caldwell

CJ Cook, South Caldwell

Jacob Dilley, Watauga

Tristan Salinas, Watauga

JT Cook, Watauga

Maddox Greene, Watauga

Cooper Riddle, Watauga

Cooper Critcher, Watauga (honorable mention)

Jameson Hodges, Watauga (honorable mention)

Jake Absher, Hibriten

Connor Woodward, Hibriten

Cameron Hodges, Hibriten

Ethan Watson, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Palmer Tucker, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Mason Mozeley, Freedom

Garren Bryant, Freedom

Jagger Bailey, Freedom (honorable mention)

Daniel Stevenson, Freedom (honorable mention)

Carson Dyson, Freedom (honorable mention)

Canyon Pennington, Ashe County

Hayden Jenkins, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Brodie Burgess, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Softball

Player of the Year: Faith Carrigan, Alexander Central

Pitcher of the Year: Kadie Becker, South Caldwell

Co-Coaches of the Year: Brittany Morton, Hibriten/Casey Justice, South Caldwell

Kirstyn Herman, Alexander Central

Peyton Price, Alexander Central

Ava Chapman, Alexander Central

Kenzie Church, Alexander Central

Abby Teague, Alexander Central

Anna Jordan, Alexander Central

Peyton Campbell, Alexander Central

Kara Hinkle, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Macy Law, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Kennedy Crouch, South Caldwell

Brooklyn Johnson, South Caldwell

Kaylee Anderson, South Caldwell

Liz Jarden, South Caldwell

Kenley Jackson, South Caldwell

Finlee Young, South Caldwell

Sydnee Bumgarner, South Caldwell

Sydni Woodward, South Caldwell

Cady Ferguson, Hibriten

Parker Boggs, Hibriten

Zoey Walker, Hibriten

Anna Reeves, Hibriten

Katie Story, Hibriten

Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Sydney Wike, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Elizabeth Noble, Watauga

Dagan Newsome, Watauga

Kara Brooks, Watauga

Elisa Presnell, Watauga (honorable mention)

Chloe Wilson, Watauga (honorable mention)

Ally Greer, Ashe County

Maleah Lovell, Ashe County

Gwyneth Wood, Ashe County

Nadilyn Eason, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Megan Powers, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Adeline Bowers, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Jasmine Webb, Freedom

Daniell Robinson, Freedom (honorable mention)

Tristan Silva-Juarez, Freedom (honorable mention)

Sarah Armentrout, Freedom (honorable mention)

Girls Soccer

Co-Players of the Year: Rylee Conard, Hibriten/Skyler Georges, Freedom

Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Kidder, Hibriten

Defensive Player of the Year: Lucy Willis, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Shea Bridges, Hibriten

Haley Crowe, Hibriten

Darby Keen, Hibriten

Charis Keen, Hibriten

Bella Hawkins, Hibriten

Mayra Tejamanil, Hibriten

Anslie Norris, Hibriten

Emily Elliott, Hibriten

Abigail Correll, Hibriten

Reagan Cline, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Katie Durham, Watauga

Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga

Lily Brown, Watauga

Yurihxi Paniagua, Watauga

Kate Sears, Watauga

Samantha Bertrand, Watauga

Maya Nelson, Watauga

Janie Soucek, Watauga

Georgia Parker, Watauga (honorable mention)

Valerie Laurencio, Watauga (honorable mention)

Abby Bryant, Freedom

Ellie Deacon, Freedom

Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Freedom

Malia Withrow, Freedom

Kaylee Ollis, Freedom

McKenna Carver, Freedom (honorable mention)

Yurani Regino, Freedom (honorable mention)

Madison Austin, South Caldwell

Jaedyn Nichols, South Caldwell

Chloe Greene, South Caldwell

Samantha Austin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Kylie Heavner, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Genesis Ponce, Alexander Central

Abigail Ponce, Alexander Central

Heidi Fox, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Taylor Sharpe, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Alyssa McCammon, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Jezik Martin, Ashe County

Jordan Jones, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Jayden Jones, Ashe County (honorable mention)