All-state soccer, spring all-conference teams announced

The North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for the 2022 girls soccer season on June 6, with athletes from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties being named to the 3A all-state squad.
Fred T. Foard senior goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth, Hickory senior forward Madeline Mosteller and Hibriten junior keeper Rylee Conard were the local all-state representatives announced. All three were also named to the 3A All-Region 10 girls soccer team, along with Foard junior midfielder Brianna See, Hickory freshman defender Kate Bridges, Hickory sophomore forward Litzy Hernandez, Hickory senior keeper Taylor Rose, Hickory freshman midfielder Mia Zulueta, St. Stephens senior defender Olivia Beane, St. Stephens junior midfielder Mira Fogle, St. Stephens junior forward Juliette Hessong, Hibriten sophomore defender Haley Crowe, Hibriten freshman midfielder Bella Hawkins, Hibriten senior forward Charis Keen and Hibriten junior forward Abby Kidder.
Area players on the 2A All-Region 11 girls soccer team included Maiden junior midfielder Liz Mroz, Maiden junior defender Annalee Smith, Newton-Conover junior midfielder Lilly Gargis, Newton-Conover senior midfielder Madeline Loy and Newton-Conover junior forward Briseyda Vasquez.
All-conference teams for baseball, softball and girls soccer were also recently announced. Here’s a list of the all-conference teams for the three area leagues in each of those sports:
ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAMS
Baseball
Offensive Player of the Year: Parker Styborski, Bandys
Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Spencer, Bandys
Coach of the Year: Frank Porter, Bandys
Zach Barnett, Bandys
Terick Bumgarner, Bandys
Nolan Jones, Bandys
Will Blackburn, Lincolnton
Sam Carpenter, Lincolnton
Easton Dellinger, Lincolnton
Gavin Jimenez, Lincolnton
Taylor Cook, West Lincoln
Noah Gantt, West Lincoln
Evan Hartsoe, West Lincoln
Brett Mason, West Lincoln
Carson Elder, Bunker Hill
Tanner Kanipe, Bunker Hill
Drew Moore, Bunker Hill
Preston Workman, Bunker Hill
Brenden Harrison, Maiden
Tyler Hedgepeth, Maiden
Colin Eckard, East Burke
Cooper Greene, East Burke
Jorge Rodriguez, Newton-Conover
Ashton Minton, West Caldwell
Softball
Offensive Player of the Year: Macy Michael, Maiden
Defensive Player of the Year: Harlie Burton, West Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Allan Chapman, West Lincoln
Annie Andrews, Bandys
Owyen Lyall, Bandys
Bailey McClellan, Bandys
Caroline McIntosh, Bandys
Kenley Rembert, Bandys
Bailey Huss, West Lincoln
Chloe Norman, West Lincoln
Farrah Richardson, West Lincoln
Kayla Wehunt, West Lincoln
Aleah Ikard, Maiden
Tristan Smalling, Maiden
Averie Waddell, Maiden
Taylor Bostain, East Burke
Addy Fortenberry, East Burke
Kaylee Paige, East Burke
Abigail Bowman, West Caldwell
Tori Davis, West Caldwell
Ashley Antonio, Lincolnton
Karlie Williams, Lincolnton
Ava Hamlett, Bunker Hill
Emma Fox, Newton-Conover
Girls Soccer
Ashley Hernandez, East Burke
Serenity Powell, East Burke
Chanelly Rodriguez, Bunker Hill
Liz Mroz, Maiden
Annalee Smith, Maiden
Kylin Wayne, Maiden
Elizabeth Sherwood, West Caldwell
Lilly Gargis, Newton-Conover
Briseyda Vasquez, Newton-Conover
Madeline Loy, Newton-Conover
Andrea Ozuna, Newton-Conover
Alexa Lopez, Lincolnton
Samantha Whitaker, Lincolnton
Robbie Kate Carpenter, Lincolnton
Taylor Rangel, Lincolnton
America Torres, Lincolnton
Victoria Hefner, Bandys
Kiera Adams, Bandys
Mia Legg, Bandys
Jasmine Braddock, Bandys
Lizzy Avery-Overfelt, Bandys
Trista Primmer, West Lincoln
Deedee Wallace, West Lincoln
ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAMS
Baseball
Player of the Year: Garrett Michel, East Lincoln
Pitcher of the Year: Landon Reeves, North Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Charlie Goss, North Lincoln
Graham Smiley, East Lincoln
Trey Spees, East Lincoln
Gavin Houser, East Lincoln
Isaac Armstrong, East Lincoln
Evan Matile, East Lincoln
Blake Kiser, Hickory
Henry Stewart, Hickory
Julien Peissel, St. Stephens
Elec Marvin, St. Stephens
Peyton Young, St. Stephens
Justin Skewes, St. Stephens
Silas Isenhour, St. Stephens
Lane Essary, Fred T. Foard
Braxton Tramel, Fred T. Foard
Kylan Bolick, Fred T. Foard
Hayden Tabor, Fred T. Foard
Connor Peschel, Fred T. Foard
Cole Johnson, North Iredell
Noah Owens, Statesville
Matt Heavner, North Lincoln
Reece Moody, North Lincoln
Maddux Walker, North Lincoln
Timmy Schafer, North Lincoln
Keller Karr, North Lincoln
Josh Fox, North Lincoln
Eli Josey, West Iredell
Softball
Players of the Year: Riley Vogel, Fred T. Foard/Lilly Stump, North Lincoln
Pitcher of the Year: Mayson Lail, St. Stephens
Coach of the Year: Breanna Tapp, North Lincoln
Leah Correll, East Lincoln
Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln
Betsy Eatmon, East Lincoln
Taniyah Thomas, East Lincoln
Tatum Martin, East Lincoln
Madison Currence, East Lincoln
Abby Puett, Hickory
Anicka McFarland, St. Stephens
Brylyn McFarland, St. Stephens
Shelby Dale, St. Stephens
Chloe Henline, St. Stephens
Kaitlyn Leonhardt, Fred T. Foard
Alyssa Smith, Fred T. Foard
Aly Punch, Fred T. Foard
Sarah Leonhardt, Fred T. Foard
Martha Parlier, North Iredell
Maicie Earnest, North Iredell
Te’Hanna Morrison, Statesville
Tessa Hunt, North Lincoln
CG Dellinger, North Lincoln
Ellie Huss, North Lincoln
Skyla Morrison, North Lincoln
Kaylee Chapman, West Iredell
Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard
Offensive Player of the Year: Deana Poteat, East Lincoln
Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Rose, Hickory
Coach of the Year: Jason Dragoon, East Lincoln
Madeline Mosteller, Hickory
Litzy Hernandez, Hickory
Jayden Fralick, Hickory
Mia Zulueta, Hickory
Ali Rose, Hickory
Addie Barrier, Hickory
Brianna See, Fred T. Foard
Anna Schmidt, Fred T. Foard
Kendall Brown, West Iredell
Abbie Hege, East Lincoln
Cambell Vander Haar, East Lincoln
Sadie Badgett, East Lincoln
Devin Poteat, East Lincoln
Ginny Overbay, East Lincoln
Hannah Casey, East Lincoln
Maris Chase, North Iredell
Cameryn Reavis, North Iredell
Brianna Ladino, North Iredell
Sophia Urdi, Statesville
Juliette Hessong, St. Stephens
Mira Fogle, St. Stephens
Olivia Beane, St. Stephens
Sarah McNeil, St. Stephens
Autumn Lutz, North Lincoln
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAMS
Baseball
Player of the Year: Mason Chapman, Alexander Central
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Miller, Alexander Central
Coach of the Year: Pete Hardee, Alexander Central
Grove Lowrance, Alexander Central
Caleb Williams, Alexander Central
Dusty Sigmon, Alexander Central
Gage Weaver, Alexander Central
Maddox Jack, Alexander Central
JD Little, Alexander Central
Dyson Lewis, Alexander Central
Jaret Hoppes, Alexander Central
Tristan Mearns, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Hunter Philyan, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Mason Reising, South Caldwell
Easton King, South Caldwell
Elias Morales, South Caldwell
Peyton Bley, South Caldwell
Ryan Fox, South Caldwell
Dylan Dula, South Caldwell
CJ Cook, South Caldwell
Jacob Dilley, Watauga
Tristan Salinas, Watauga
JT Cook, Watauga
Maddox Greene, Watauga
Cooper Riddle, Watauga
Cooper Critcher, Watauga (honorable mention)
Jameson Hodges, Watauga (honorable mention)
Jake Absher, Hibriten
Connor Woodward, Hibriten
Cameron Hodges, Hibriten
Ethan Watson, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Palmer Tucker, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Mason Mozeley, Freedom
Garren Bryant, Freedom
Jagger Bailey, Freedom (honorable mention)
Daniel Stevenson, Freedom (honorable mention)
Carson Dyson, Freedom (honorable mention)
Canyon Pennington, Ashe County
Hayden Jenkins, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Brodie Burgess, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Softball
Player of the Year: Faith Carrigan, Alexander Central
Pitcher of the Year: Kadie Becker, South Caldwell
Co-Coaches of the Year: Brittany Morton, Hibriten/Casey Justice, South Caldwell
Kirstyn Herman, Alexander Central
Peyton Price, Alexander Central
Ava Chapman, Alexander Central
Kenzie Church, Alexander Central
Abby Teague, Alexander Central
Anna Jordan, Alexander Central
Peyton Campbell, Alexander Central
Kara Hinkle, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Macy Law, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Kennedy Crouch, South Caldwell
Brooklyn Johnson, South Caldwell
Kaylee Anderson, South Caldwell
Liz Jarden, South Caldwell
Kenley Jackson, South Caldwell
Finlee Young, South Caldwell
Sydnee Bumgarner, South Caldwell
Sydni Woodward, South Caldwell
Cady Ferguson, Hibriten
Parker Boggs, Hibriten
Zoey Walker, Hibriten
Anna Reeves, Hibriten
Katie Story, Hibriten
Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Sydney Wike, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Elizabeth Noble, Watauga
Dagan Newsome, Watauga
Kara Brooks, Watauga
Elisa Presnell, Watauga (honorable mention)
Chloe Wilson, Watauga (honorable mention)
Ally Greer, Ashe County
Maleah Lovell, Ashe County
Gwyneth Wood, Ashe County
Nadilyn Eason, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Megan Powers, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Adeline Bowers, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Jasmine Webb, Freedom
Daniell Robinson, Freedom (honorable mention)
Tristan Silva-Juarez, Freedom (honorable mention)
Sarah Armentrout, Freedom (honorable mention)
Girls Soccer
Co-Players of the Year: Rylee Conard, Hibriten/Skyler Georges, Freedom
Offensive Player of the Year: Abby Kidder, Hibriten
Defensive Player of the Year: Lucy Willis, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Shea Bridges, Hibriten
Haley Crowe, Hibriten
Darby Keen, Hibriten
Charis Keen, Hibriten
Bella Hawkins, Hibriten
Mayra Tejamanil, Hibriten
Anslie Norris, Hibriten
Emily Elliott, Hibriten
Abigail Correll, Hibriten
Reagan Cline, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Katie Durham, Watauga
Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga
Lily Brown, Watauga
Yurihxi Paniagua, Watauga
Kate Sears, Watauga
Samantha Bertrand, Watauga
Maya Nelson, Watauga
Janie Soucek, Watauga
Georgia Parker, Watauga (honorable mention)
Valerie Laurencio, Watauga (honorable mention)
Abby Bryant, Freedom
Ellie Deacon, Freedom
Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Freedom
Malia Withrow, Freedom
Kaylee Ollis, Freedom
McKenna Carver, Freedom (honorable mention)
Yurani Regino, Freedom (honorable mention)
Madison Austin, South Caldwell
Jaedyn Nichols, South Caldwell
Chloe Greene, South Caldwell
Samantha Austin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Kylie Heavner, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Genesis Ponce, Alexander Central
Abigail Ponce, Alexander Central
Heidi Fox, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Taylor Sharpe, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Alyssa McCammon, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Jezik Martin, Ashe County
Jordan Jones, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Jayden Jones, Ashe County (honorable mention)