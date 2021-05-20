ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL: Bunker Hill's Wray, Newton-Conover's Loftin, other area players earn individual recognition

The Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences recently announced their all-conference teams for the 2021 softball season. Several area players received all-conference recognition, including player of the year and pitcher of the year honors for their respective conferences.
In the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten’s Jillian Jones was the league’s pitcher of the year. Additionally, Jim Blanton of Hibriten was the conference’s coach of the year.
In the South Fork 2A, Newton-Conover’s Grace Loftin was named offensive player of the year. Furthermore, in the Northwestern 3A/4A, South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather joined McDowell’s Jessica Cannon as co-players of the year.
Also earning individual accolades in the Northwestern 3A/4A were South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker (pitcher of the year) and Hickory’s Chad Puett (coach of the year).
Here’s a look at all of the players who received all-conference accolades for each of the three area conferences (teams are listed in order of conference finish):
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Hibriten (15-0 overall, 14-1 in league play; lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)
• Pitcher of the Year: Jillian Jones
• All-Conference: Zoey Walker
• All-Conference: Peyton Boggs
• All-Conference: Anna Reeves
• All-Conference: Cady Ferguson
• All-Conference: Sydney Wike
• Honorable Mention: Kelli Sanders
• Honorable Mention: Zoe Waters
• Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton
Bunker Hill (10-5 overall, 10-4 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Player of the Year: Addie Wray
• All-Conference: Camryn Bryant
• All-Conference: Makayla Herman
• All-Conference: Caley Powell
• All-Conference: Ava Hamlett
• Honorable Mention: DaLesha Linebarger
• Honorable Mention: Payton Parrish
Fred T. Foard (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)
• All-Conference: Breanna Minton
• All-Conference: Payton Thomas
• All-Conference: Kaylee Yoder
• All-Conference: Riley Vogel
• Honorable Mention: Kaitlyn Leonhardt
• Honorable Mention: Averie Waddell
Draughn (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)
• All-Conference: Chloe Gary
• All-Conference: Katie Cozort
• All-Conference: Maddie Crouch
• Honorable Mention: Regan Winkler
• Honorable Mention: Dakota Melancon
West Iredell (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)
• All Conference: Gracyn Millsaps
• All-Conference: Taylor McClure
• Honorable Mention: Emma Byers
East Burke (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)
• All-Conference: Danielle Foxx
• All-Conference: Kaylee Paige
• Honorable Mention: Taylor Bostain
West Caldwell (3-11 overall, 3-11 in league play)
• All Conference: Cam Crisp
• Honorable Mention: Alyssa McMasters
• Honorable Mention: Tori Davis
Patton (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)
• All-Conference: Emma Grindstaff
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
East Lincoln (16-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in 2A West Regional championship)
• Defensive Player of the Year: Payton Baker
• All-Conference: Taliyah Thomas
• All-Conference: Betsy Eatmon
• All-Conference: Katie Hogue
• All-Conference: Katelynn Crowe
• Coach of the Year: Mike Freeman
Bandys (10-5 overall, 10-4 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Caroline McIntosh
• All-Conference: Lydia Poovey
• All-Conference: Rylee Bost
• All-Conference: Annie Andrews
Newton-Conover (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)
• Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Loftin
• All-Conference: Kayla Hollar
• All-Conference: Georgia Ingle
North Lincoln (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)
• All-Conference: Tessa Hunt
• All-Conference: Morgan McCaslin
• All-Conference: Lilly Stump
• All-Conference: Ashlyn White
West Lincoln (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)
• All-Conference: Morgan Chapman
• All-Conference: Emma Bumgarner
Maiden (6-8 overall, 6-8 in league play)
• All-Conference: Kaidyn Rogers
• All-Conference: Kaley Kiser
Lake Norman Charter (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)
• All-Conference: Kristy Seifert
Lincolnton (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play)
• All-Conference: Ashley Antonio
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
South Caldwell (15-2 overall, 12-0 in league play; lost in 4A West Regional championship)
• Co-Player of the Year: Regan Weisner
• Pitcher of the Year: Kadie Becker
• All-Conference: Ciara Hanson
• All-Conference: Kaylee Anderson
• All-Conference: Zoey Shatley
• All-Conference: Kenley Jackson
• All-Conference: Chloe Phillips
• All-Conference: Addison Blair
• All-Conference: Jasmine Hall
• All-Conference: Maddie Carpenter
Alexander Central (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league play; lost in 3A state championship)
• Co-Player of the Year: Chesney Stikeleather
• All-Conference: Faith Carrigan
• All-Conference: Ava Chapman
• All-Conference: Kirstyn Herman
• All-Conference: Kenzie Church
• All-Conference: Peyton Price
• All-Conference: Kara Hinkle
• All-Conference: Abby Teague
McDowell (8-5 overall, 7-5 in league play)
• Co-Player of the Year: Jessica Cannon
• All-Conference: Madi Smith
• All-Conference: Lucy Hames
• All-Conference: Abby Wright
• All-Conference: Gracie Rice
• All-Conference: Avery Jordan
St. Stephens (7-6 overall, 6-6 in league play)
• All-Conference: Mayson Lail
• All-Conference: Macey Pennell
• All-Conference: Zoey Boston
Watauga (4-10 overall, 4-8 in league play)
• All-Conference: Linley Garwood
• All-Conference: Mattie Smith
Hickory (5-9 overall, 3-9 in league play)
• All-Conference: Abby Puett