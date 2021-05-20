ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL: Bunker Hill's Wray, Newton-Conover's Loftin, other area players earn individual recognition

The Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences recently announced their all-conference teams for the 2021 softball season. Several area players received all-conference recognition, including player of the year and pitcher of the year honors for their respective conferences.

In the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten’s Jillian Jones was the league’s pitcher of the year. Additionally, Jim Blanton of Hibriten was the conference’s coach of the year.

In the South Fork 2A, Newton-Conover’s Grace Loftin was named offensive player of the year. Furthermore, in the Northwestern 3A/4A, South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather joined McDowell’s Jessica Cannon as co-players of the year.

Also earning individual accolades in the Northwestern 3A/4A were South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker (pitcher of the year) and Hickory’s Chad Puett (coach of the year).

Here’s a look at all of the players who received all-conference accolades for each of the three area conferences (teams are listed in order of conference finish):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL