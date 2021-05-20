 Skip to main content
ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL: Bunker Hill's Wray, Newton-Conover's Loftin, other area players earn individual recognition
ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL: Bunker Hill's Wray, Newton-Conover's Loftin, other area players earn individual recognition

The Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences recently announced their all-conference teams for the 2021 softball season. Several area players received all-conference recognition, including player of the year and pitcher of the year honors for their respective conferences.

In the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten’s Jillian Jones was the league’s pitcher of the year. Additionally, Jim Blanton of Hibriten was the conference’s coach of the year.

In the South Fork 2A, Newton-Conover’s Grace Loftin was named offensive player of the year. Furthermore, in the Northwestern 3A/4A, South Caldwell’s Regan Weisner and Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather joined McDowell’s Jessica Cannon as co-players of the year.

Also earning individual accolades in the Northwestern 3A/4A were South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker (pitcher of the year) and Hickory’s Chad Puett (coach of the year).

Here’s a look at all of the players who received all-conference accolades for each of the three area conferences (teams are listed in order of conference finish):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

Hibriten (15-0 overall, 14-1 in league play; lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)

• Pitcher of the Year: Jillian Jones

• All-Conference: Zoey Walker

• All-Conference: Peyton Boggs

• All-Conference: Anna Reeves

• All-Conference: Cady Ferguson

• All-Conference: Sydney Wike

• Honorable Mention: Kelli Sanders

• Honorable Mention: Zoe Waters

• Coach of the Year: Jim Blanton

Bunker Hill (10-5 overall, 10-4 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Addie Wray

• All-Conference: Camryn Bryant

• All-Conference: Makayla Herman

• All-Conference: Caley Powell

• All-Conference: Ava Hamlett

• Honorable Mention: DaLesha Linebarger

• Honorable Mention: Payton Parrish

Fred T. Foard (10-4 overall, 10-4 in league play)

• All-Conference: Breanna Minton

• All-Conference: Payton Thomas

• All-Conference: Kaylee Yoder

• All-Conference: Riley Vogel

• Honorable Mention: Kaitlyn Leonhardt

• Honorable Mention: Averie Waddell

Draughn (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)

• All-Conference: Chloe Gary

• All-Conference: Katie Cozort

• All-Conference: Maddie Crouch

• Honorable Mention: Regan Winkler

• Honorable Mention: Dakota Melancon

West Iredell (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)

• All Conference: Gracyn Millsaps

• All-Conference: Taylor McClure

• Honorable Mention: Emma Byers

East Burke (4-10 overall, 4-10 in league play)

• All-Conference: Danielle Foxx

• All-Conference: Kaylee Paige

• Honorable Mention: Taylor Bostain

West Caldwell (3-11 overall, 3-11 in league play)

• All Conference: Cam Crisp

• Honorable Mention: Alyssa McMasters

• Honorable Mention: Tori Davis

Patton (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)

• All-Conference: Emma Grindstaff

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

East Lincoln (16-2 overall, 13-1 in league play; lost in 2A West Regional championship)

• Defensive Player of the Year: Payton Baker

• All-Conference: Taliyah Thomas

• All-Conference: Betsy Eatmon

• All-Conference: Katie Hogue

• All-Conference: Katelynn Crowe

• Coach of the Year: Mike Freeman

Bandys (10-5 overall, 10-4 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Caroline McIntosh

• All-Conference: Lydia Poovey

• All-Conference: Rylee Bost

• All-Conference: Annie Andrews

Newton-Conover (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)

• Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Loftin

• All-Conference: Kayla Hollar

• All-Conference: Georgia Ingle

North Lincoln (9-5 overall, 9-5 in league play)

• All-Conference: Tessa Hunt

• All-Conference: Morgan McCaslin

• All-Conference: Lilly Stump

• All-Conference: Ashlyn White

West Lincoln (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)

• All-Conference: Morgan Chapman

• All-Conference: Emma Bumgarner

Maiden (6-8 overall, 6-8 in league play)

• All-Conference: Kaidyn Rogers

• All-Conference: Kaley Kiser

Lake Norman Charter (2-12 overall, 2-12 in league play)

• All-Conference: Kristy Seifert

Lincolnton (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play)

• All-Conference: Ashley Antonio

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

South Caldwell (15-2 overall, 12-0 in league play; lost in 4A West Regional championship)

• Co-Player of the Year: Regan Weisner

• Pitcher of the Year: Kadie Becker

• All-Conference: Ciara Hanson

• All-Conference: Kaylee Anderson

• All-Conference: Zoey Shatley

• All-Conference: Kenley Jackson

• All-Conference: Chloe Phillips

• All-Conference: Addison Blair

• All-Conference: Jasmine Hall

• All-Conference: Maddie Carpenter

Alexander Central (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league play; lost in 3A state championship)

• Co-Player of the Year: Chesney Stikeleather

• All-Conference: Faith Carrigan

• All-Conference: Ava Chapman

• All-Conference: Kirstyn Herman

• All-Conference: Kenzie Church

• All-Conference: Peyton Price

• All-Conference: Kara Hinkle

• All-Conference: Abby Teague

McDowell (8-5 overall, 7-5 in league play)

• Co-Player of the Year: Jessica Cannon

• All-Conference: Madi Smith

• All-Conference: Lucy Hames

• All-Conference: Abby Wright

• All-Conference: Gracie Rice

• All-Conference: Avery Jordan

St. Stephens (7-6 overall, 6-6 in league play)

• All-Conference: Mayson Lail

• All-Conference: Macey Pennell

• All-Conference: Zoey Boston

Watauga (4-10 overall, 4-8 in league play)

• All-Conference: Linley Garwood

• All-Conference: Mattie Smith

Hickory (5-9 overall, 3-9 in league play)

• All-Conference: Abby Puett

• Coach of the Year: Chad Puett

Freedom (0-14 overall, 0-12 in league play)

• All-Conference: Mikhayla Lingafelt

