ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER: Area players receive individual accolades following 2021 season
Madeline Mosteller

Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller makes a play on the ball in a file photo from earlier this spring. Area girls soccer players recently earned all-conference recognition, with Mosteller being named the overall player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

 David Scearce/Record

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences recently handed out their all-conference awards for girls soccer for the 2021 season. Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller was the overall player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while other top award winners from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-school coverage area spanning the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander included St. Stephens’ Olivia Beane (Northwestern 3A/4A defensive player of the year) and Tina Voudouris (Northwestern 3A/4A coach of the year).

Here is the complete list of all-conference girls soccer players and coaches from the three area conferences (teams are listed in order of conference finish):

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCERHickory (12-2 overall, 12-0 in league play; lost in first round of 3A state playoffs)

Overall Player of the Year: Madeline Mosteller

All-Conference: Addie Barrier

All-Conference: Brooke Rowland

All-Conference: Taylen Light

All-Conference: Nicole Kozischek

All-Conference: Jayden Fralick

All-Conference: Taylor Rose

All-Conference: Litzy Hernandez

All-Conference: Zoey Tucker

St. Stephens (11-4 overall, 10-3 in league play; lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)

Defensive Player of the Year: Olivia Beane

All-Conference: Mira Fogle

All-Conference: Juliette Hessong

All-Conference: Kylie Yang

All-Conference: Linsy Rios Lopez

All-Conference: Lillian Hendricks

All-Conference: Bradyn Roberts

All-Conference: Rachel Hodakowski

Coach of the Year: Tina Voudouris

Watauga (10-5 overall, 9-4 in league play; lost in second round of 3A state playoffs) Offensive Player of the Year: Shaelyn Sheaff

All-Conference: Katie Durham

All-Conference: Samantha Bertrand

All-Conference: Brelyn Sturgill

All-Conference: Abby Camp

All-Conference: Georgia Parker

All-Conference: Janie Soucek

All-Conference: Yurihxi Paniaugua

Freedom (6-6 overall, 6-6 in league play) All-Conference: Abby Bryant

All-Conference: Kaylee Ollis

All-Conference: Skylar Georges

South Caldwell (4-11 overall, 4-8 in league play; lost in first round of 4A state playoffs)

All-Conference: Samantha Austin

All-Conference: Madison Austin

Alexander Central (2-10 overall, 2-10 in league play)

All-Conference: Bryanna Payne

McDowell (0-12 overall, 0-12 in league play)

All-Conference: Danae Lagos

ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman Charter (19-0 overall, 14-0 in league play; won 2A state championship)

Offensive Player of the Year: Asha Means

Defensive Player of the Year: Kristen Brady

All-Conference: Eliza Rich

All-Conference: Kaela Rasenberger

All-Conference: Reese Robinson

Coach of the Year: David Crutchfield

East Lincoln (11-4 overall, 11-3 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

All-Conference: Cambell Vanderhaar

All-Conference: Abigail Hege

All-Conference: Grace Harpster

All-Conference: Morgan Brotherton

Maiden (8-5-1 overall, 8-5-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Maggie Andrews

All-Conference: Brittny Cabalceta

All-Conference: Elizabeth Mroz

All-Conference: Payton Nolley

North Lincoln (7-6-1 overall, 7-6-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Addie Reid

All-Conference: Jamie Klein

All-Conference: Dylan Ambrose

Newton-Conover (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)

All-Conference: Cassidy Geddes

All-Conference: Ellen Williams

Lincolnton (5-9 overall, 5-9 in league play)

All-Conference: Samantha Whitaker

All-Conference: Alexa Lopez

Bandys (3-11 overall, 3-11 in league play)

All-Conference: Victoria Hefner

West Lincoln (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play)

All-Conference: Kristlyn Christopher

ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard (13-1-1 overall, 12-0-1 in league play; lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)

All-Conference: Alexis Wolgemuth

All-Conference: Anna Schmidt

All-Conference: Bianca Tamas

All-Conference: Monse Sanchez

All-Conference: Chloe Sain

Honorable Mention: Bri See

Honorable Mention: Samaria Tipps

Hibriten (12-2-1 overall, 12-1-1 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

All-Conference: Haley Crowe

All-Conference: Charis Keen

All-Conference: Rylee Conard

All-Conference: Abby Kidder

Honorable Mention: Reagan Cline

Honorable Mention: Caiden Ingram

Coach of the Year: Shea Bridges

Patton (8-6 overall, 8-6 in league play)

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Sacchetti

All-Conference: Leah Buckner

All-Conference: Kiera Robinson

All-Conference: Shelby Pascual

All-Conference: Elli Sacchetti

Honorable Mention: Marissa Lor

Honorable Mention: Danielle Wojcik

Draughn (7-6 overall, 7-6 in league play)

Overall Player of the Year: Haley Lowman

All-Conference: Alexis Diaz

All-Conference: Ada Caballero

All-Conference: Yadira Casteron

All-Conference: Ambria Blalock

Honorable Mention: Cora Hunt

Honorable Mention: Savannah Gentiou

West Iredell (6-7 overall, 6-7 in league play)

Offensive Player of the Year: Kendall Brown

All-Conference: Yanet Romero

All-Conference: Cali Brown

All-Conference: Maddie Milliron

Honorable Mention: Abby Goings

Honorable Mention: Amber Lackey

East Burke (6-9-1 overall, 6-9-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Meah Walsh

All-Conference: Chloe Cook

Honorable Mention: Serenity Powell

Honorable Mention: Abigail Wall

West Caldwell (6-10-1 overall, 6-10-1 in league play)

All-Conference: Elizabeth Sherwood

All-Conference: Daniela Arroyo

Honorable Mention: Kristy Gonzales

Bunker Hill (0-12 overall, 0-12 in league play)

All-Conference: Chanelly Rodriguez

