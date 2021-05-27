ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER: Area players receive individual accolades following 2021 season

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences recently handed out their all-conference awards for girls soccer for the 2021 season. Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller was the overall player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while other top award winners from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-school coverage area spanning the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander included St. Stephens’ Olivia Beane (Northwestern 3A/4A defensive player of the year) and Tina Voudouris (Northwestern 3A/4A coach of the year).