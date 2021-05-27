ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER: Area players receive individual accolades following 2021 season

The Northwestern 3A/4A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences recently handed out their all-conference awards for girls soccer for the 2021 season. Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller was the overall player of the year in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while other top award winners from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-school coverage area spanning the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander included St. Stephens’ Olivia Beane (Northwestern 3A/4A defensive player of the year) and Tina Voudouris (Northwestern 3A/4A coach of the year).
Here is the complete list of all-conference girls soccer players and coaches from the three area conferences (teams are listed in order of conference finish):
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCERHickory (12-2 overall, 12-0 in league play; lost in first round of 3A state playoffs)
Overall Player of the Year: Madeline Mosteller
All-Conference: Addie Barrier
All-Conference: Brooke Rowland
All-Conference: Taylen Light
All-Conference: Nicole Kozischek
All-Conference: Jayden Fralick
All-Conference: Taylor Rose
All-Conference: Litzy Hernandez
All-Conference: Zoey Tucker
St. Stephens (11-4 overall, 10-3 in league play; lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)
Defensive Player of the Year: Olivia Beane
All-Conference: Mira Fogle
All-Conference: Juliette Hessong
All-Conference: Kylie Yang
All-Conference: Linsy Rios Lopez
All-Conference: Lillian Hendricks
All-Conference: Bradyn Roberts
All-Conference: Rachel Hodakowski
Coach of the Year: Tina Voudouris
Watauga (10-5 overall, 9-4 in league play; lost in second round of 3A state playoffs) Offensive Player of the Year: Shaelyn Sheaff
All-Conference: Katie Durham
All-Conference: Samantha Bertrand
All-Conference: Brelyn Sturgill
All-Conference: Abby Camp
All-Conference: Georgia Parker
All-Conference: Janie Soucek
All-Conference: Yurihxi Paniaugua
Freedom (6-6 overall, 6-6 in league play) All-Conference: Abby Bryant
All-Conference: Kaylee Ollis
All-Conference: Skylar Georges
South Caldwell (4-11 overall, 4-8 in league play; lost in first round of 4A state playoffs)
All-Conference: Samantha Austin
All-Conference: Madison Austin
Alexander Central (2-10 overall, 2-10 in league play)
All-Conference: Bryanna Payne
McDowell (0-12 overall, 0-12 in league play)
All-Conference: Danae Lagos
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Norman Charter (19-0 overall, 14-0 in league play; won 2A state championship)
Offensive Player of the Year: Asha Means
Defensive Player of the Year: Kristen Brady
All-Conference: Eliza Rich
All-Conference: Kaela Rasenberger
All-Conference: Reese Robinson
Coach of the Year: David Crutchfield
East Lincoln (11-4 overall, 11-3 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
All-Conference: Cambell Vanderhaar
All-Conference: Abigail Hege
All-Conference: Grace Harpster
All-Conference: Morgan Brotherton
Maiden (8-5-1 overall, 8-5-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Maggie Andrews
All-Conference: Brittny Cabalceta
All-Conference: Elizabeth Mroz
All-Conference: Payton Nolley
North Lincoln (7-6-1 overall, 7-6-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Addie Reid
All-Conference: Jamie Klein
All-Conference: Dylan Ambrose
Newton-Conover (7-7 overall, 7-7 in league play)
All-Conference: Cassidy Geddes
All-Conference: Ellen Williams
Lincolnton (5-9 overall, 5-9 in league play)
All-Conference: Samantha Whitaker
All-Conference: Alexa Lopez
Bandys (3-11 overall, 3-11 in league play)
All-Conference: Victoria Hefner
West Lincoln (0-14 overall, 0-14 in league play)
All-Conference: Kristlyn Christopher
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard (13-1-1 overall, 12-0-1 in league play; lost in second round of 2A state playoffs)
All-Conference: Alexis Wolgemuth
All-Conference: Anna Schmidt
All-Conference: Bianca Tamas
All-Conference: Monse Sanchez
All-Conference: Chloe Sain
Honorable Mention: Bri See
Honorable Mention: Samaria Tipps
Hibriten (12-2-1 overall, 12-1-1 in league play; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
All-Conference: Haley Crowe
All-Conference: Charis Keen
All-Conference: Rylee Conard
All-Conference: Abby Kidder
Honorable Mention: Reagan Cline
Honorable Mention: Caiden Ingram
Coach of the Year: Shea Bridges
Patton (8-6 overall, 8-6 in league play)
Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Sacchetti
All-Conference: Leah Buckner
All-Conference: Kiera Robinson
All-Conference: Shelby Pascual
All-Conference: Elli Sacchetti
Honorable Mention: Marissa Lor
Honorable Mention: Danielle Wojcik
Draughn (7-6 overall, 7-6 in league play)
Overall Player of the Year: Haley Lowman
All-Conference: Alexis Diaz
All-Conference: Ada Caballero
All-Conference: Yadira Casteron
All-Conference: Ambria Blalock
Honorable Mention: Cora Hunt
Honorable Mention: Savannah Gentiou
West Iredell (6-7 overall, 6-7 in league play)
Offensive Player of the Year: Kendall Brown
All-Conference: Yanet Romero
All-Conference: Cali Brown
All-Conference: Maddie Milliron
Honorable Mention: Abby Goings
Honorable Mention: Amber Lackey
East Burke (6-9-1 overall, 6-9-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Meah Walsh
All-Conference: Chloe Cook
Honorable Mention: Serenity Powell
Honorable Mention: Abigail Wall
West Caldwell (6-10-1 overall, 6-10-1 in league play)
All-Conference: Elizabeth Sherwood
All-Conference: Daniela Arroyo
Honorable Mention: Kristy Gonzales
Bunker Hill (0-12 overall, 0-12 in league play)
All-Conference: Chanelly Rodriguez