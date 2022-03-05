All-conference basketball, wrestling announced

Nearly 200 athletes who play basketball or wrestle in the three area conferences primarily covered by the Hickory Daily Record — the Catawba Valley 2A, Western Foothills 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A — were recently recognized as all-conference selections for the 2021-22 season.
Here is a complete list of the individuals honored by each conference:
ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year: Cassidy Geddes (Newton-Conover)
Coach of the Year: Sylvia White (Newton-Conover)
Macy Rummage (Bandys)
Logan Dutka (Bandys)
Faith Isenhour (Bunker Hill)
Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill)
Damireona Burch (Bunker Hill)
Aubree Grigg (East Burke)
Braelyn Stilwell (East Burke)
Mackenzie Sand-Odom (Lincolnton)
Kennedie Noble (Maiden)
Emma Fox (Newton-Conover)
Chloe Norman (West Lincoln)
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Malek Patterson (West Caldwell)
Coach of the Year: Justin Brittain (Maiden)
Parker Styborski (Bandys)
Devin Brice (Bunker Hill)
Logan Coffey (East Burke)
Will Blackburn (Lincolnton)
Deandra Smith (Lincolnton)
Raheim Misher (Maiden)
Mason Lowman (Maiden)
Jay Powell (Newton-Conover)
JaKobe Hood (West Caldwell)
Holiday Hopper (West Lincoln)
Jordan Truesdale (West Lincoln)
Wrestling
Wrestler of the Year: Caleb Moore (Bandys)
Coach of the Year: Justin Adams (Bandys)
Lawson Vang (Bunker Hill)
Andy Saine (West Lincoln)
Isaiah Pittman (Newton-Conover)
Matt Davis (Lincolnton)
Boedi Kirkland (Bandys)
Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover)
Phoenix Michaud (Newton-Conover)
Chade Norman (West Lincoln)
Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton)
Joey Levix (Bandys)
Luke Heavner (West Lincoln)
Trey Story (Bandys)
Bryson Burkett (Bandys)
Kemp Wehunt (West Lincoln)
Alex Betancourt (Bunker Hill)
Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke)
Mason Avery (West Lincoln)
Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover)
Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill)
Ian Moore (Bandys)
Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover)
Raydyn Brooks (Bandys)
Braxton Young (West Lincoln)
Owen Clark (Newton-Conover)
Zackory Evans (Bandys)
Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover)
Austin Cline (Bandys)
DJ Spring (Maiden)
Camden Sain (West Lincoln)
Curtis Goins (West Lincoln)
Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill)
Josh White (Lincolnton)
Christian Garcia (Bunker Hill)
ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year: Madison Self (East Lincoln)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Otey (East Lincoln) and Andy Bennett (St. Stephens)
Ginny Overbay (East Lincoln)
Hailey McFadden (East Lincoln)
Taliyah Thomas (East Lincoln)
Gabriela Greenard (Hickory)
Joselin Turner (Hickory)
Molli Harris (St. Stephens)
Allie Reid (St. Stephens)
Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard)
Skylin Guill (North Iredell)
Nakayla White-Conner (Statesville)
Julia Frantz (North Lincoln)
Brooklyn Gibson (West Iredell)
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Drew Bean (East Lincoln)
Coach of the Year: Jon Hancock (East Lincoln)
Jeremiah Jones (East Lincoln)
Keandre Walker (East Lincoln)
Jayden Maddox (Hickory)
Jamien Little (Hickory)
Landan Maddox (Hickory)
Ji Ikard (St. Stephens)
Sam Hepler (Fred T. Foard)
Jackson Hawkins (North Iredell)
John Jackson (North Iredell)
Messiah Robinson (Statesville)
Jack Waggoner (North Lincoln)
Jermaine Cornelius (West Iredell)
Wrestling
Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard)
Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year: Joey Plyer (North Lincoln)
Coach of the Year: Mike Carey (Fred T. Foard)
George Coleman (Fred T. Foard)
Peyton Sutton (North Lincoln)
Karter Floyd (Fred T. Foard)
Devean Huskey (East Lincoln)
Brayden Mejia(Fred T. Foard)
Cesar Chavez Alonzo (St. Stephens)
Ryan Brown (St. Stephens)
Parker Galliher (Statesville)
Hunter Clark (Fred T. Foard)
Will Moore (St. Stephens)
Dawson Cody (Fred T. Foard)
Antonio Caldwell (Statesville)
Bray Trivette (North Iredell)
Landon Slager (Fred T. Foard)
Bronson Leonard (North Iredell)
Brixan Burgess (North Iredell)
Conner Weaver (Fred T. Foard)
Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard)
James Jackson (North Iredell)
Evan Steiger (Fred T. Foard)
Ian Marr (East Lincoln)
Colby Mace (Fred T. Foard)
Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard)
Eddie Flores (North Iredell)
Evan Vue (St. Stephens)
Steven Hamby (Statesville)
Luke Davidson (East Lincoln)
Evan Trossi (St. Stephens)
Joe Dishman (Statesville)
Kymani Evans (St. Stephens)
Andrew Kehoe (St. Stephens)
Andre Britt (St. Stephens)
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year: Kate Sears (Watauga)
Coach of the Year: Laura Barry (Watauga)
Charlotte Torgerson (Watauga)
Brelyn Sturgill (Watauga)
Brooke Scheffler (Watauga)
Laurel Kiker (Watauga) – honorable mention
Brielynn Myers (Watauga) – honorable mention
Julianna Walter (Alexander Central)
Chesney Stikeleather (Alexander Central)
Madeleine Jenkins (Alexander Central)
Sydney Hayes (Alexander Central) – honorable mention
Kirstyn Herman (Alexander Central) – honorable mention
Zakiah King (Freedom)
Christena Rhone (Freedom)
Stevee McGee (Freedom) – honorable mention
Sydnie Demiter (Freedom) – honorable mention
Paige Overcash (Ashe County)
Jayden Jones (Ashe County) – honorable mention
Jordan Jones (Ashe County) – honorable mention
Olivia Miller (South Caldwell)
Katlyn Wynn (South Caldwell) – honorable mention
Kenley Jackson (South Caldwell) – honorable mention
Katie Story (Hibriten)
Zoey Walker (Hibriten) – honorable mention
Emma Poarch (Hibriten) – honorable mention
Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Evan Presnell (Alexander Central)
Coach of the Year: Ed Wills (Alexander Central)
Amore Connelly (Freedom)
Mekhi Harris (Freedom)
Drew Costello (Freedom)
Trey Ledford (Freedom) – honorable mention
Gavin McNaughton (Freedom) – honorable mention
Avery Cook (Alexander Central)
Grove Lowrance (Alexander Central)
Dusty Sigmon (Alexander Central)
Grayson Presnell (Alexander Central) – honorable mention
Garrett Smargian (Hibriten)
Nylan Battle (Hibriten)
Trey Ramsey (South Caldwell)
Tyler Eggers (South Caldwell)
Colton Smith (South Caldwell) – honorable mention
Jordan Bentley (South Caldwell) – honorable mention
Jake Grubb (Ashe County)
Harrison Langdon (Ashe County) – honorable mention
Sawyer Eller (Ashe County) – honorable mention
Jonah Martin (Watauga)
Isaiah Shirley (Watauga) – honorable mention
Gresham Collins (Watauga) – honorable mention
Wrestling
Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year: Jeulena Khang (Freedom)
Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year: Andrew Peterson (Ashe County)
Coach of the Year: Zach Strickland (Watauga)
Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County)
Landen Wilson (Ashe County)
Drew Rowland (Ashe County)
Luke Sheets (Ashe County)
Luke Osborne (Ashe County)
Matthew Peterson (Ashe County)
Lukas Spencer (Ashe County)
Kabel Dillard (Ashe County)
Nate Brown (Ashe County)
Josiah Honer (Hibriten)
Ross Watts (Hibriten)
Dillan Earp (Hibriten)
Elijah Amaya-Perez (Hibriten)
Daniel Baker (Hibriten)
Sadharri Moore (Hibriten)
Brian Reed (Hibriten)
Christian McGalliard (Alexander Central)
Dylan Dalton (Alexander Central)
Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central)
Elijah Peal (Alexander Central)
Noah Medders (Alexander Central)
Nathaniel Dahlstrom (Alexander Central)
Furquan Maynard (Alexander Central)
Kalvin Khang (Freedom)
Fredy Vicente Perez (Freedom)
Holden Fulcher (South Caldwell)
Jonah McBurney (South Caldwell)
Ryder Sullivan (Watauga)
Jordan Lemus (Watauga)