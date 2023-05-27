Alexander Central senior Ansley Scott, seated in the center, signed her national letter of intent this week to join the cheerleading team at Davidson College after graduation.
alert
Alexander Central's Scott signs with Davidson for cheerleading
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory senior Joselin Turner, seated, signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Johnson & Wales University in …
For 78 minutes of Monday night’s 3A state playoff third-round match, Hickory High’s girls soccer team controlled the stat sheet, but St. Steph…
Monday's area girls soccer playoff scores (3rd round)
BURLINGTON — The Hickory boys tennis team made the most of its second chance on Saturday afternoon.
St. Stephens Indians will travel to Hickory for a playoff match for the first time since the Indians upset the Hickory Red Tornadoes in 2015.