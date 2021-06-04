Alexander Central's Craig leads area trio on HSOT all-state football

RALEIGH — HighSchoolOT (HSOT) announced its 2021 all-state team for football players in North Carolina on Thursday morning, with three players from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties receiving recognition. Alexander Central’s Ryheem Craig was on HSOT’s all-state first team, while Newton-Conover’s Allan Shade and Hickory’s Rico Walker landed on the second team.

HSOT’s all-state team contains four categories: two-way players, offensive players, defensive players and special teamers. All-state honorees were chosen after HSOT’s staff researched individual stats for each player, viewed Hudl film for offensive linemen and gathered input from its own staff and media members across the state.

The following area players earned HSOT all-state recognition:

• RYHEEM CRAIG

School: Alexander Central

Year: Senior

Positions: Defensive End/Running Back

Team Chosen To: First Team Two-Way Players

Offensive Stats: 63 carries for 493 yards and six touchdowns