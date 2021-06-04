Alexander Central's Craig leads area trio on HSOT all-state football

RALEIGH — HighSchoolOT (HSOT) announced its 2021 all-state team for football players in North Carolina on Thursday morning, with three players from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties receiving recognition. Alexander Central’s Ryheem Craig was on HSOT’s all-state first team, while Newton-Conover’s Allan Shade and Hickory’s Rico Walker landed on the second team.
HSOT’s all-state team contains four categories: two-way players, offensive players, defensive players and special teamers. All-state honorees were chosen after HSOT’s staff researched individual stats for each player, viewed Hudl film for offensive linemen and gathered input from its own staff and media members across the state.
The following area players earned HSOT all-state recognition:
• RYHEEM CRAIG
School: Alexander Central
Year: Senior
Positions: Defensive End/Running Back
Team Chosen To: First Team Two-Way Players
Offensive Stats: 63 carries for 493 yards and six touchdowns
Defensive Stats: 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one blocked punt
• ALLAN SHADE
School: Newton-Conover
Year: Senior
Positions: Running Back/Linebacker
Team Chosen To: Second Team Two-Way Players
Offensive Stats: 157 carries for 1,053 yards and 13 touchdowns; three catches for 27 yards
Defensive Stats: 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks
• RICO WALKER
School: Hickory
Year: Sophomore
Positions: Tight End/Defensive End
Team Chosen To: Second Team Two-Way Players
Offensive Stats: 13 catches for 374 yards and five touchdowns
Defensive Stats: 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles
Ryheem Craig has committed to play at the University of Louisville next season, while Shade has committed to Lenoir-Rhyne and Walker has already received numerous offers from teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten.
2021 HIGHSCHOOLOT ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
First Team Two-Way Players
Tyler Arrington, Shelby WR/DB (senior)
Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central DE/RB (senior)
Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson WR/DB/KR (senior)
Benji Gosnell, East Surry TE/LB (junior)
Ja'Vion Griffin, Riverside (Williamston) WR/DB (senior)
Kamron Hoover, Havelock WR/DB (senior)
Shaleak Knotts, Monroe WR/DB (junior)
Kaeman Marley, Eastern Randolph WR/DB/P (senior)
Kiylan Miller, CHASE WR/LB (senior)
Savone Tutt, Pamlico County RB/LB/KR/ST (senior)
First Team Offense
QB: Austin Grier, Vance (senior)
QB: Kyle Pinnix, Reidsville (senior)
RB: Tate Carney, Davie County (junior)
RB: Kamarro Edmonds, Havelock (senior)
RB: Daylan Smothers, Vance (sophomore)
WR: Wesley Grimes, Millbrook (junior)
WR: Kevin Hamilton, J.H. Rose (senior)
WR: Rodney McDay, T.C. Roberson (senior)
FLEX: Tresean Stewart, Winston-Salem Prep (senior)
TE: Bryson Nesbit, South Mecklenburg (senior)
OL: Jaleel Davis, Richmond (senior)
OL: Yousef Mugharbil, Murphy (senior)
OL: Colby Smith, Rockingham County (senior)
OL: Rylan Vann, Cary (junior)
OL: Jared Wilson, West Forsyth (senior)
First Team Defense
DL: Kaveon Freshwater, Northeastern (junior)
DL: Curtis Neal, Hough (junior)
DL: Javari Rice-Wilson, Kings Mountain (senior)
DL: Travis Shaw, Grimsley (junior)
DL: Jalen Swindell, Vance (junior)
LB: Josiah Banks, Mount Tabor (senior)
LB: Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic (senior)
LB: Jacorrey Bible, Rolesville (junior)
LB: Albert Redd, Glenn (junior)
LB: Jalon Walker, Salisbury (junior)
DB: Isaiah Crowell, East Forsyth (junior)
DB: Caleb Curtain, Grimsley (senior)
DB: Jaxon King, Hoggard (junior)
DB: Isaiah Lawson, Butler (senior)
DB: Bryson Parker, Weddington (senior)
First Team Special Teams
Andrew Conrad, East Forsyth K/P (junior)
Eddie Czaplicki, Providence P (senior)
Jake Marion, North Davidson K/P (senior)
Caden Noonkester, Marvin Ridge K/P (senior)
Mehki Wall, Dudley KR (junior)
Second Team Two-Way Players
Jack Crump, Monroe RB/DB/P (senior)
Devin Gardner, Harrells Christian RB/LB (junior)
T.J. Johnson, Lee County LB/RB (junior)
Larry Jones, SouthWest Edgecombe DB/RB (senior)
Ki Rankin, Reidsville OL/DL (senior)
Allan Shade, Newton-Conover RB/LB (senior)
Ty Smith, Avery County WR/DB (senior)
Kaleb Washington, Mallard Creek WR/DB (senior)
Rico Walker, Hickory TE/DE (sophomore)
Teddy Wilson, Edenton Holmes RB/LB/KR/ST (senior)
Second Team Offense
QB: Byrum Brown, Rolesville (junior)
QB: Skyler Locklear, Cleveland (junior)
RB: Jerry Garcia Jr., Gray's Creek (senior)
RB: James Gorham, Northside (Pinetown) (senior)
RB: Milan Summers, Dudley (senior)
WR: Breon Pass, Reidsville (senior)
WR: Jonathan Paylor, Cummings (freshman)
WR: Noah Rogers, Rolesville (sophomore)
FLEX: Brock Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons (senior)
TE: Lawson Albright, Grimsley (senior)
OL: Bryson Boyette, New Hanover (senior)
OL: Jesiah Henderson, Rolesville (junior)
OL: Kadin Lynch, Asheville (junior)
OL: Anthony Morris, E.E. Smith (senior)
OL: Ziair Parker, Hough (senior)
Second Team Defense
DL: Beau Atkinson, Leesville Road (junior)
DL: John Caramanico, Cardinal Gibbons (senior)
DL: Bryce Dixon, Butler (junior)
DL: James Pearce, Vance (junior)
DL: Taymore Thompson, Grimsley (junior)
LB: R.J. Brown, East Forsyth (sophomore)
LB: Malaki Hamrick, Shelby (junior)
LB: Hunter Morris, Cleveland (senior)
LB: Max U'ren, Mount Tabor (senior)
LB: Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick (junior)
DB: Shawn Chappell Jr., Southern Durham (senior)
DB: Omari Philyaw, Myers Park (junior)
DB: Collin Smith, Mount Tabor (senior)
DB: Amontae White, Statesville (junior)
Second Team Special Teams
William Boyd, Asheville K (senior)
Nolan Hauser, Hough K (freshman)
Bryce McFerson, Metrolina Christian K/P (junior)
Todd Pledger, Mountain Island Charter P (senior)
Syvion Taylor, Green Hope KR/ST (senior)
Third Team Two-Way Players
Luke Bullington, East Surry RB/LB (senior)
Kason Hall, Mountain Heritage RB/LB (senior)
Cooper Hogan, North Stanly WR/DB (senior)
RaSean McCoy, East Bladen RB/DB (senior)
Harrison Moffitt, Randleman QB/LB (senior)
Evan Morris, Tarboro OL/LB (senior)
Austin Poe, Ashe County WR/LB (senior)
Elliott Reid, Monroe WR/DB (junior)
Zamari Stevenson, Statesville QB/DB (junior)
Zion Wilson, Northside (Pinetown) OL/DL (senior)
Third Team Offense
QB: Alonza Barnett III, Grimsley (junior)
QB: Brody Whitson, T.C. Roberson (senior)
RB: Davion Nelson, Butler (senior)
RB: Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford (senior)
RB: Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian (senior)
WR: Cade Mintz, Christ School (senior)
WR: Jack Reynolds, Davie County (senior)
WR: Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek (senior)
FLEX: Bryson Canty, Reagan (senior)
TE: Andrew Jones, Reagan (senior)
OL: Jackson Gardner, Leesville Road (senior)
OL: Nathan Linkous, Stuart Cramer (senior)
OL: Cameron Nichols, Providence Day (junior)
OL: Austin Pronk, Weddington (senior)
Third Team Defense
DL: Javouse Chambers, Mount Tabor (senior)
DL: Zeek Biggers, West Rowan (senior)
DL: Jahrie Little, Dudley (senior)
DL: Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem Prep (senior)
DL: K.J. Sampson, New Bern (sophomore)
LB: Steven Bauer, Ardrey Kell (senior)
LB: Xavier Simmons, Northwest Guilford (junior)
LB: C.J. Tillman, Richmond (senior)
LB: Quentin Williamson, Grimsley (senior)
LB: Dameon Wilson, Kings Mountain (senior)
DB: Daniel Carter, North Lincoln(senior)
DB: Kaylon Keys, Terry Sanford (senior)
DB: J.J. McLean, Scotland (senior)
DB: Keyshawn Monk, Cleveland (junior)
DB: Terrell Spicer, Northside (Jacksonville) (senior)
Third Team Special Teams
Jake Mann, Northwood LS (senior)
Laith Marjan, Enloe K/P (senior)
Braeden McAlister, Porter Ridge K (junior)
Alex McLaughlin, Weddington LS (senior)
Jeff Yurk, Pinecrest K/P (senior)
Honorable Mention Two-Way Players
Fortino Beltran, Pungo Christian WR/DB (junior)
Josh Ferguson, Elkin OL/DL (senior)
Paulie Menegay, East Lincoln RB/LB (senior)
Honorable Mention Offense
QB: Monzelle Campbell, West Brunswick (senior)
QB: Timothy Davis, Winston-Salem Prep (junior)
QB: Andrew Frazier, Havelock (sophomore)
QB: Kaden Hampton, CHASE (senior)
QB: Wyatt Holland, Midway (junior)
QB: Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park (junior)
QB: Kendall McKoy, Western Alamance (senior)
QB: Deandre Proctor, Northeastern (senior)
RB: Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover (senior)
RB: Nickel Fields, Providence Day (senior)
RB: Jre Jackson, Terry Sanford (sophomore)
RB: Terry Moore, Washington (junior)
RB: JoRaye Morrison, Wilkes Central (senior)
RB: Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic (senior)
RB: Sam Pinckney, East Rowan (senior)
RB: Cameron Smith, Olympic (senior)
WR: Kyhlil Jones, Chapel Hill (senior)
WR: Antonio Yates, R.J. Reynolds (senior)
TE: Charlie Browder, Christ School (senior)
TE: Joshua George, South View (senior)
FLEX: Asauni Allen, Vance (senior)
FLEX: Michael Dipasquale, Wake Forest (sophomore)
Honorable Mention Defense
DL: Zae Clay, Salisbury (senior)
DL: Santana Hopper, Shelby (junior)
DL: Delmaz Jennings, Lee County (senior)
DL: Xavier Johnson, Pine Forest (senior)
DL: Derran McKoy, Lee County (senior)
DL: Isaiah Potts, Pine Forest (senior)
DL: Trey Robinson, Cleveland (senior)
DL: Gabe Stephens, Mountain Island Charter (senior)
DL: Dar'Savius Williams, Rocky Mount (senior)
LB: Ashton Applewhite, Granville Central (junior)
LB: Donta Autry, South View (senior)
LB: Tyson Connor, T.C. Roberson (junior)
LB: Aundrey Loftin Jr., Hunt (senior)
LB: Gibson MacRae, Pinecrest (senior)
LB: Jabril McNeill, Sanderson (senior)
LB: Erick Washington, St. Pauls (senior)
LB: Karic Williams, Westover (senior)
LB: Torren Wright, A.L. Brown (Kannapolis) (junior)