Alexander Central's Craig leads area trio on HSOT all-state football
Alexander Central's Craig leads area trio on HSOT all-state football

  • Updated
Ryheem Craig

Alexander Central’s Ryheem Craig, 4, makes his way through the St. Stephens defense in a file photo from this past season. Craig was one of three area players named to HighSchoolOT's 2021 all-state football team on Thursday morning.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

RALEIGH — HighSchoolOT (HSOT) announced its 2021 all-state team for football players in North Carolina on Thursday morning, with three players from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties receiving recognition. Alexander Central’s Ryheem Craig was on HSOT’s all-state first team, while Newton-Conover’s Allan Shade and Hickory’s Rico Walker landed on the second team.

HSOT’s all-state team contains four categories: two-way players, offensive players, defensive players and special teamers. All-state honorees were chosen after HSOT’s staff researched individual stats for each player, viewed Hudl film for offensive linemen and gathered input from its own staff and media members across the state.

The following area players earned HSOT all-state recognition:

• RYHEEM CRAIG

School: Alexander Central

Year: Senior

Positions: Defensive End/Running Back

Team Chosen To: First Team Two-Way Players

Offensive Stats: 63 carries for 493 yards and six touchdowns

Defensive Stats: 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one blocked punt

• ALLAN SHADE

School: Newton-Conover

Year: Senior

Positions: Running Back/Linebacker

Team Chosen To: Second Team Two-Way Players

Offensive Stats: 157 carries for 1,053 yards and 13 touchdowns; three catches for 27 yards

Defensive Stats: 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks

• RICO WALKER

School: Hickory

Year: Sophomore

Positions: Tight End/Defensive End

Team Chosen To: Second Team Two-Way Players

Offensive Stats: 13 catches for 374 yards and five touchdowns

Defensive Stats: 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles

Ryheem Craig has committed to play at the University of Louisville next season, while Shade has committed to Lenoir-Rhyne and Walker has already received numerous offers from teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten.

2021 HIGHSCHOOLOT ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Two-Way Players

Tyler Arrington, Shelby WR/DB (senior)

Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central DE/RB (senior)

Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson WR/DB/KR (senior)

Benji Gosnell, East Surry TE/LB (junior)

Ja'Vion Griffin, Riverside (Williamston) WR/DB (senior)

Kamron Hoover, Havelock WR/DB (senior)

Shaleak Knotts, Monroe WR/DB (junior)

Kaeman Marley, Eastern Randolph WR/DB/P (senior)

Kiylan Miller, CHASE WR/LB (senior)

Savone Tutt, Pamlico County RB/LB/KR/ST (senior)

First Team Offense

QB: Austin Grier, Vance (senior)

QB: Kyle Pinnix, Reidsville (senior)

RB: Tate Carney, Davie County (junior)

RB: Kamarro Edmonds, Havelock (senior)

RB: Daylan Smothers, Vance (sophomore)

WR: Wesley Grimes, Millbrook (junior)

WR: Kevin Hamilton, J.H. Rose (senior)

WR: Rodney McDay, T.C. Roberson (senior)

FLEX: Tresean Stewart, Winston-Salem Prep (senior)

TE: Bryson Nesbit, South Mecklenburg (senior)

OL: Jaleel Davis, Richmond (senior)

OL: Yousef Mugharbil, Murphy (senior)

OL: Colby Smith, Rockingham County (senior)

OL: Rylan Vann, Cary (junior)

OL: Jared Wilson, West Forsyth (senior)

First Team Defense

DL: Kaveon Freshwater, Northeastern (junior)

DL: Curtis Neal, Hough (junior)

DL: Javari Rice-Wilson, Kings Mountain (senior)

DL: Travis Shaw, Grimsley (junior)

DL: Jalen Swindell, Vance (junior)

LB: Josiah Banks, Mount Tabor (senior)

LB: Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic (senior)

LB: Jacorrey Bible, Rolesville (junior)

LB: Albert Redd, Glenn (junior)

LB: Jalon Walker, Salisbury (junior)

DB: Isaiah Crowell, East Forsyth (junior)

DB: Caleb Curtain, Grimsley (senior)

DB: Jaxon King, Hoggard (junior)

DB: Isaiah Lawson, Butler (senior)

DB: Bryson Parker, Weddington (senior)

First Team Special Teams

Andrew Conrad, East Forsyth K/P (junior)

Eddie Czaplicki, Providence P (senior)

Jake Marion, North Davidson K/P (senior)

Caden Noonkester, Marvin Ridge K/P (senior)

Mehki Wall, Dudley KR (junior)

Second Team Two-Way Players

Jack Crump, Monroe RB/DB/P (senior)

Devin Gardner, Harrells Christian RB/LB (junior)

T.J. Johnson, Lee County LB/RB (junior)

Larry Jones, SouthWest Edgecombe DB/RB (senior)

Ki Rankin, Reidsville OL/DL (senior)

Allan Shade, Newton-Conover RB/LB (senior)

Ty Smith, Avery County WR/DB (senior)

Kaleb Washington, Mallard Creek WR/DB (senior)

Rico Walker, Hickory TE/DE (sophomore)

Teddy Wilson, Edenton Holmes RB/LB/KR/ST (senior)

Second Team Offense

QB: Byrum Brown, Rolesville (junior)

QB: Skyler Locklear, Cleveland (junior)

RB: Jerry Garcia Jr., Gray's Creek (senior)

RB: James Gorham, Northside (Pinetown) (senior)

RB: Milan Summers, Dudley (senior)

WR: Breon Pass, Reidsville (senior)

WR: Jonathan Paylor, Cummings (freshman)

WR: Noah Rogers, Rolesville (sophomore)

FLEX: Brock Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons (senior)

TE: Lawson Albright, Grimsley (senior)

OL: Bryson Boyette, New Hanover (senior)

OL: Jesiah Henderson, Rolesville (junior)

OL: Kadin Lynch, Asheville (junior)

OL: Anthony Morris, E.E. Smith (senior)

OL: Ziair Parker, Hough (senior)

Second Team Defense

DL: Beau Atkinson, Leesville Road (junior)

DL: John Caramanico, Cardinal Gibbons (senior)

DL: Bryce Dixon, Butler (junior)

DL: James Pearce, Vance (junior)

DL: Taymore Thompson, Grimsley (junior)

LB: R.J. Brown, East Forsyth (sophomore)

LB: Malaki Hamrick, Shelby (junior)

LB: Hunter Morris, Cleveland (senior)

LB: Max U'ren, Mount Tabor (senior)

LB: Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick (junior)

DB: Shawn Chappell Jr., Southern Durham (senior)

DB: Omari Philyaw, Myers Park (junior)

DB: Collin Smith, Mount Tabor (senior)

DB: Amontae White, Statesville (junior)

Second Team Special Teams

William Boyd, Asheville K (senior)

Nolan Hauser, Hough K (freshman)

Bryce McFerson, Metrolina Christian K/P (junior)

Todd Pledger, Mountain Island Charter P (senior)

Syvion Taylor, Green Hope KR/ST (senior)

Third Team Two-Way Players

Luke Bullington, East Surry RB/LB (senior)

Kason Hall, Mountain Heritage RB/LB (senior)

Cooper Hogan, North Stanly WR/DB (senior)

RaSean McCoy, East Bladen RB/DB (senior)

Harrison Moffitt, Randleman QB/LB (senior)

Evan Morris, Tarboro OL/LB (senior)

Austin Poe, Ashe County WR/LB (senior)

Elliott Reid, Monroe WR/DB (junior)

Zamari Stevenson, Statesville QB/DB (junior)

Zion Wilson, Northside (Pinetown) OL/DL (senior)

Third Team Offense

QB: Alonza Barnett III, Grimsley (junior)

QB: Brody Whitson, T.C. Roberson (senior)

RB: Davion Nelson, Butler (senior)

RB: Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford (senior)

RB: Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian (senior)

WR: Cade Mintz, Christ School (senior)

WR: Jack Reynolds, Davie County (senior)

WR: Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek (senior)

FLEX: Bryson Canty, Reagan (senior)

TE: Andrew Jones, Reagan (senior)

OL: Jackson Gardner, Leesville Road (senior)

OL: Nathan Linkous, Stuart Cramer (senior)

OL: Cameron Nichols, Providence Day (junior)

OL: Austin Pronk, Weddington (senior)

Third Team Defense

DL: Javouse Chambers, Mount Tabor (senior)

DL: Zeek Biggers, West Rowan (senior)

DL: Jahrie Little, Dudley (senior)

DL: Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem Prep (senior)

DL: K.J. Sampson, New Bern (sophomore)

LB: Steven Bauer, Ardrey Kell (senior)

LB: Xavier Simmons, Northwest Guilford (junior)

LB: C.J. Tillman, Richmond (senior)

LB: Quentin Williamson, Grimsley (senior)

LB: Dameon Wilson, Kings Mountain (senior)

DB: Daniel Carter, North Lincoln(senior)

DB: Kaylon Keys, Terry Sanford (senior)

DB: J.J. McLean, Scotland (senior)

DB: Keyshawn Monk, Cleveland (junior)

DB: Terrell Spicer, Northside (Jacksonville) (senior)

Third Team Special Teams

Jake Mann, Northwood LS (senior)

Laith Marjan, Enloe K/P (senior)

Braeden McAlister, Porter Ridge K (junior)

Alex McLaughlin, Weddington LS (senior)

Jeff Yurk, Pinecrest K/P (senior)

Honorable Mention Two-Way Players

Fortino Beltran, Pungo Christian WR/DB (junior)

Josh Ferguson, Elkin OL/DL (senior)

Paulie Menegay, East Lincoln RB/LB (senior)

Honorable Mention Offense

QB: Monzelle Campbell, West Brunswick (senior)

QB: Timothy Davis, Winston-Salem Prep (junior)

QB: Andrew Frazier, Havelock (sophomore)

QB: Kaden Hampton, CHASE (senior)

QB: Wyatt Holland, Midway (junior)

QB: Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park (junior)

QB: Kendall McKoy, Western Alamance (senior)

QB: Deandre Proctor, Northeastern (senior)

RB: Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover (senior)

RB: Nickel Fields, Providence Day (senior)

RB: Jre Jackson, Terry Sanford (sophomore)

RB: Terry Moore, Washington (junior)

RB: JoRaye Morrison, Wilkes Central (senior)

RB: Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic (senior)

RB: Sam Pinckney, East Rowan (senior)

RB: Cameron Smith, Olympic (senior)

WR: Kyhlil Jones, Chapel Hill (senior)

WR: Antonio Yates, R.J. Reynolds (senior)

TE: Charlie Browder, Christ School (senior)

TE: Joshua George, South View (senior)

FLEX: Asauni Allen, Vance (senior)

FLEX: Michael Dipasquale, Wake Forest (sophomore)

Honorable Mention Defense

DL: Zae Clay, Salisbury (senior)

DL: Santana Hopper, Shelby (junior)

DL: Delmaz Jennings, Lee County (senior)

DL: Xavier Johnson, Pine Forest (senior)

DL: Derran McKoy, Lee County (senior)

DL: Isaiah Potts, Pine Forest (senior)

DL: Trey Robinson, Cleveland (senior)

DL: Gabe Stephens, Mountain Island Charter (senior)

DL: Dar'Savius Williams, Rocky Mount (senior)

LB: Ashton Applewhite, Granville Central (junior)

LB: Donta Autry, South View (senior)

LB: Tyson Connor, T.C. Roberson (junior)

LB: Aundrey Loftin Jr., Hunt (senior)

LB: Gibson MacRae, Pinecrest (senior)

LB: Jabril McNeill, Sanderson (senior)

LB: Erick Washington, St. Pauls (senior)

LB: Karic Williams, Westover (senior)

LB: Torren Wright, A.L. Brown (Kannapolis) (junior)

DB: Caleb Bowling, Davie County (senior)

DB: Noah Hartford, Pinecrest (senior)

DB: Micah Nelson, Cape Fear (senior)

DB: Nathaniel Spindle, Vance (senior)

Honorable Mention Special Teams

Todd Pelino, Cabarrus Warriors K (junior)

Austin Turner, Western Alamance LS (senior)

Mack West, Richmond P (senior)

