Alexander Central softball blasts Bandys 12-2 in 5 innings

“I thought when she came up with that big home run that it sort of lit a fire under us offensively,” said Hamby of Church’s homer. “And we stayed on a roll after that.”

The Trojans cut the deficit in half with a leadoff homer from Adie Goble in the top of the third, but Alexander Central took complete control of the contest in the bottom half of the frame. The Cougars recorded nine runs on nine hits in the inning, with the first five batters tallying hits.

Alexander Central’s Ava Chapman led off the third with a double, while a single from Peyton Price was followed by a two-run double from Faith Carrigan. After Wike deposited a two-run homer over the center-field fence for a 7-2 lead, Herman singled to give the Cougars another base runner.

Bandys’ defense finally registered an out on a soft liner to shortstop, but Church followed with a walk. Macy Law added an infield single to short, while a sacrifice fly to left from Anna Jordan extended the Cougars’ advantage before an infield single from Chapman and the ensuing throwing error allowed another run to score.