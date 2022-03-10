Alexander Central softball blasts Bandys 12-2 in 5 innings

TAYLORSVILLE — Visiting Bandys started Wednesday night’s softball game with a bang, but it was the Alexander Central hitters that did most of the pounding. The Cougars finished with 11 hits and two home runs in a 12-2, five-inning victory over the Trojans at Central Park.
With the win, Alexander Central improved to 5-0. The Cougars have outscored opponents 33-4 this spring, with the two runs scored by Bandys (3-1) on Wednesday representing the most runs they have allowed in a game thus far.
“I have an amazing group of kids,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group. They come out here each and every day and work hard, and they take pride in wearing the Alexander uniform and all the traditions that we have. ... They’re fighters and they’re gonna fight until the very last out.”
Caroline McIntosh got Bandys off to a strong start when she blasted a solo home run off the left-field pole foul with one out in the top of the first inning, but after being retired in order in its initial at-bat, Alexander Central found its way on offense in the bottom of the second. Laney Wike led off with a single to left before Kirstyn Herman sacrificed her to second, Abby Teague walked and Kenzie Church homered to straightaway center to give the Cougars a 3-1 advantage.
“I thought when she came up with that big home run that it sort of lit a fire under us offensively,” said Hamby of Church’s homer. “And we stayed on a roll after that.”
The Trojans cut the deficit in half with a leadoff homer from Adie Goble in the top of the third, but Alexander Central took complete control of the contest in the bottom half of the frame. The Cougars recorded nine runs on nine hits in the inning, with the first five batters tallying hits.
Alexander Central’s Ava Chapman led off the third with a double, while a single from Peyton Price was followed by a two-run double from Faith Carrigan. After Wike deposited a two-run homer over the center-field fence for a 7-2 lead, Herman singled to give the Cougars another base runner.
Bandys’ defense finally registered an out on a soft liner to shortstop, but Church followed with a walk. Macy Law added an infield single to short, while a sacrifice fly to left from Anna Jordan extended the Cougars’ advantage before an infield single from Chapman and the ensuing throwing error allowed another run to score.
Alexander Central wasn’t done, with a bloop single from Price plating two more runs before an RBI double from Carrigan made it 12-2. Although Bandys got a one-out single from Riley Fox in the fourth and loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, the Cougars were able to end the game after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“I think we just did a better job of making adjustments on pitches and hitting earlier in the count to produce those runs,” said Hamby of her team’s big third inning.
Wike, Chapman, Price and Carrigan each had two hits for the Cougars, who also received one apiece from Church, Herman and Law. Meanwhile, the Trojans got two hits from McIntosh and one each from Fox, Goble and Annie Andrews.
Carrigan picked up her fifth win in as many games for Alexander Central, pitching three innings of two-run, three-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk. Kara Hinkle threw the final two innings, giving up two hits while striking out two and issuing a pair of bases on balls.
On the other side, Owyen Lyall and Fox each pitched two innings for the Trojans. The duo combined for three strikeouts and three walks.
“I thought she threw well tonight,” said Hamby of Carrigan. “She’s thrown four great games for us. The wind was blowing out, so anything up was carrying tonight. She had a little bit of struggles keeping the ball down in the zone early on, but I thought she made adjustments on that.”
Alexander Central continues nonconference play with a trip to North Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke.