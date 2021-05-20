Alexander Central searching for new volleyball coach

TAYLORSVILLE — Following five full seasons as the head coach of the Alexander Central volleyball team, Leslie Williamson made the decision to step down last week. She guided the Cougars to an overall record of 50-58 over the past five seasons, including a 34-30 mark in conference play.

Prior to the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Alexander Central had reached the state playoffs in each of Williamson’s first four seasons at the helm. The Cougars advanced to the second round in both 2016 and 2017.

“The Alexander Central athletic department would like to publicly thank Coach Leslie Williamson for the last five-plus seasons she spent as our head volleyball coach,” Alexander Central athletic director Nathan Robinson said in a statement sent to media members on Wednesday. “Leslie made the decision last week to step down as head coach and we would like to thank her for all she did for the ACHS volleyball program.”

The search for a new head volleyball coach is underway and anyone that is interested is asked to contact Robinson via email at nrobinson@alexander.k12.nc.us.