Alexander Central’s bats go cold, defense falters as Southern Alamance evens state title series

LEXINGTON — Game 1 of the 3A state softball championship series went just as Alexander Central wanted. Game 2 did not.
A day after taking the loss in the opening game of the series, Southern Alamance’s Isley Duggins hurled a no-hitter as the Patriots defeated the Cougars 3-0 on Saturday morning at North Davidson High’s Mike Lambros Field to even the best-of-three series at one game apiece. The Patriots’ senior right-hander struck out five and walked one while facing just one batter over the minimum.
As it turned out, the run fourth-seeded Southern Alamance (16-4) scored in the top of the first inning was all the Patriots would end up needing. With two outs, Brianna Gallagher singled to right and moved to second on a passed ball. Fellow junior Niki Vaughn followed with an RBI single down the left-field line to give the East Regional champions an early advantage.
Alexander Central (16-4) junior Chesney Stikeleather reached on a fielding error by the shortstop to lead off the bottom half of the frame, but was picked off and tagged out after a lengthy rundown. The next two batters were retired in order as the third-seeded Cougars remained in a 1-0 hole.
Darcy Childers walked with one out in the third, but that was the only other time Alexander Central would put a runner on base. Overall, Duggins recorded eight flyouts and seven groundouts to go with the five punchouts.
As for the Patriots’ offense, it would add two insurance runs in the fifth. Heather Vaughn walked with two outs before advancing to second on a single to center from fellow sophomore Greta Hessenthaler. Two runs scored on a triple by Gallagher when a pair of Alexander Central outfielders miscommunicated and allowed the ball to drop in.
While the defensive miscue in the fifth wasn’t scored as an error, the Cougars did commit three errors in the contest. None of those blunders led to a run, but Alexander Central certainly looked shaky in the field a day after turning in several web gems.
Junior pitcher Faith Carrigan suffered her fourth loss of the season for Alexander Central despite limiting Southern Alamance to three runs on five hits in a complete-game effort. The righty struck out six and issued four walks — one of which was intentional — while stranding eight base runners.
In addition to Gallagher’s two hits and two RBIs, the Patriots also received one hit and one RBI from Niki Vaughn and one hit apiece from Hessenthaler and Wilson. Gallagher’s fifth-inning triple represented the game’s only extra-base knock.
The teams return to the diamond at 4 p.m. today for the decisive Game 3 of the series. Alexander Central has won 10 of its previous 11 appearances in the state championship series, while Southern Alamance is 7-5 all-time in the state title series.
The Cougars last won a state title in 2018, while the Patriots’ previous state title appearance saw them lift the championship trophy in 2004.
Southern Alamance: 100 020 0 — 3 5 1
Alexander Central: 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
WP: Isley Duggins
LP: Faith Carrigan (10-4)
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.