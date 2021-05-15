Alexander Central’s bats go cold, defense falters as Southern Alamance evens state title series

LEXINGTON — Game 1 of the 3A state softball championship series went just as Alexander Central wanted. Game 2 did not.

A day after taking the loss in the opening game of the series, Southern Alamance’s Isley Duggins hurled a no-hitter as the Patriots defeated the Cougars 3-0 on Saturday morning at North Davidson High’s Mike Lambros Field to even the best-of-three series at one game apiece. The Patriots’ senior right-hander struck out five and walked one while facing just one batter over the minimum.

As it turned out, the run fourth-seeded Southern Alamance (16-4) scored in the top of the first inning was all the Patriots would end up needing. With two outs, Brianna Gallagher singled to right and moved to second on a passed ball. Fellow junior Niki Vaughn followed with an RBI single down the left-field line to give the East Regional champions an early advantage.

Alexander Central (16-4) junior Chesney Stikeleather reached on a fielding error by the shortstop to lead off the bottom half of the frame, but was picked off and tagged out after a lengthy rundown. The next two batters were retired in order as the third-seeded Cougars remained in a 1-0 hole.