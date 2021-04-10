Alexander Central pulls away from South Caldwell

“We decided we were going to do everything we could to play,” said Carter. “We didn’t know how many games we were going to get to play. We’ve been working so hard in the offseason and then we get hit hard with COVID right there in the first week. I think it helped us in the long run getting some others playing time and getting them some experience. ... They learned about themselves.”

South Caldwell (3-2 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) had already wrapped the conference’s 4A automatic bid prior to Friday’s game.

The Cougars entered the regular season finale with 1,983 yards on the ground over the six previous games. They added 380 more to that total on Friday on just 39 carries (9.74 yards per carry). Alexander Central scored on six of the seven drives it had the ball with the lone stoppage coming on an abbreviated possession to end the first half. About the only offensive failure on the night came on the team’s lone pass when Lance Justice overthrew a wide open receiver that was sprinting between the hash marks.

“That was all we kept saying,” said Spartans head coach Mark Kirkpatrick. “We’ve got to get a stop one way or another, or cause a turnover. We just couldn’t get a stop. They just ran over us.”