Alexander Central pulls away from South Caldwell

TAYLORSVILLE — During Friday night’s regular season finale, the Alexander Central football team did what it does best. The Cougars ran. And ran. And ran some more. And kept running until they piled up a 49-20 win over visiting South Caldwell in a matchup of state playoff teams out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Cougars’ win was their fifth straight after an 0-2 start to the season, and likely assured them of a spot in the 3A state playoffs next week as a wild card. With conference winning percentage as the determining factor, Alexander Central entered Friday night’s game among five teams at 4-1 in their respective conferences in the hunt for four wild-card spots among non-automatic qualifiers in the 3A West Region. Two of those teams, West Rowan and Dudley, completed their seasons on Thursday to reach 4-1. Charlotte Catholic eliminated Marvin Ridge to claim an automatic bid in the Southern Carolina Conference. That leaves Alexander Central as the lone team with a 5-1 conference mark among non-automatic qualifiers.
At press time, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association was scheduled to release the playoff brackets later on Saturday. Several teams around the state had to suspend or postpone games due to stormy weather, pushing back the bracketing process.
For their part, Cougars head coach Butch Carter said his team’s drive to the playoffs came out of the adversity of the first two weeks, after several starters were quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We decided we were going to do everything we could to play,” said Carter. “We didn’t know how many games we were going to get to play. We’ve been working so hard in the offseason and then we get hit hard with COVID right there in the first week. I think it helped us in the long run getting some others playing time and getting them some experience. ... They learned about themselves.”
South Caldwell (3-2 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) had already wrapped the conference’s 4A automatic bid prior to Friday’s game.
The Cougars entered the regular season finale with 1,983 yards on the ground over the six previous games. They added 380 more to that total on Friday on just 39 carries (9.74 yards per carry). Alexander Central scored on six of the seven drives it had the ball with the lone stoppage coming on an abbreviated possession to end the first half. About the only offensive failure on the night came on the team’s lone pass when Lance Justice overthrew a wide open receiver that was sprinting between the hash marks.
“That was all we kept saying,” said Spartans head coach Mark Kirkpatrick. “We’ve got to get a stop one way or another, or cause a turnover. We just couldn’t get a stop. They just ran over us.”
A four-headed monster provided all the offense for Alexander Central. Justice had 13 carries for 90 yards, while Cameron Lackey led with 146 yards on nine carries with Dayente Calhoun and Ryheem Craig each finishing with 72 yards.
“They’re not selfish,” said Carter of the group of runners. “They help each other and they push each other and root for each other. And that offensive line. Their steps were good and our power level was low. We knew it was going to be a 12-round boxing match.”
Enabling the Cougars at the start was a short field, as the kickoffs covered a short distance or went out of bounds. Alexander Central’s opening drive netted just 53 yards with Justice’s keeper from the 3-yard line providing the score.
South Caldwell countered on offense with quarterback Avery Raynor. The senior threw for 215 yards and ran for 81 more, much of that coming on scrambles out of the spread offense. The Spartans answered the initial drive with their own. Raynor extended the drive with a 54-yard pass to Isaiah Kirby on third-and-10. South Caldwell converted two fourth downs on the drive, the second one a 10-yard pass from Raynor to JB Robbins. Raynor ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-6.
Alexander Central needed just seven plays to go 65 yards for the answer. Craig’s 26-yard run converted a third down to the 4 from where he finished it off the with the touchdown.
The game’s momentum turned for good after Alexander Central forced a punt from the Spartans' 17. Craig found penetration up the middle to block the punt off the foot of Raynor. The ball bounced high in the air and settled into the end zone where Josh Abernathy recovered it for a Cougars score.
After another South Caldwell punt put the Cougars deep into their territory, Lackey found a huge hole on the left side and had nothing but green grass for 92 yards on the touchdown run.
South Caldwell stayed in the game with a 75-yard drive, keyed by a Raynor scramble for 11 with a facemask penalty added on. Raynor then used his scrambling ability to the left side before lobbing a pass to Isaiah Kirby for a 15-yard TD pass to provide the halftime margin at 28-14.
The Spartans cut the deficit further through the arm and feet of Raynor, who accounted for 93 yards of total offense on the first scoring drive of the second half, including a 7-yard scramble that ended as he slammed into a defender at the right-front pylon of the end zone.
“He’s done that all year long,” said Kirkpatrick. “He’s played outside linebacker also. ... He makes so many plays on both sides of the ball and he’s done some magical things at quarterback.”
However, Alexander Central wore down the Spartans the rest of the way. A 21-yard run by Craig plus a late hit set up a 9-yard TD from Justice, in which he shook off a tackler in the backfield and carried two defenders past the goal line.
“We knew that they had size and that they were big,” said Carter of the game plan against the Spartans. “We had to wear them down.”
Calhoun added scores of 2 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
South Caldwell: 08 06 06 00 — 20
Alexander Central: 07 21 08 13 — 49
First Quarter
AC – Lance Justice 3-yard run (Daniel Specht kick), 7:55
SC – JB Robbins 10-yard pass from Avery Raynor (Raynor run), 2:19
Second Quarter
AC – Ryheem Craig 4-yard run (Specht kick), 11:56
AC – Josh Abernathy recovered blocked punt in end zone (Specht kick), 10:12
AC – Cameron Lackey 92-yard run (Specht kick), 5:17
SC – Isaiah Kirby 15-yard pass from Raynor (pass failed), 1:37
Third Quarter
SC – Raynor 7-yard run (pass failed), 6:44
AC – Justice 9-yard run (Dayente Calhoun run), 5:17
Fourth Quarter
AC – Calhoun 2-yard run (pass failed), 8:44
AC – Calhoun 16-yard run (Specht kick), 1:43
Team Stats
First Downs: South Caldwell 20, Alexander Central 16
Rushes-yards: South Caldwell 33-116, Alexander Central 39-380
Comp-Att-Int: South Caldwell 18-23-0, Alexander Central 0-1-0
Passing yards: South Caldwell 219, Alexander Central 0
Fumbles-Lost: South Caldwell 2-1, Alexander Central 0-0
Penalties-yards: South Caldwell 12-68, Alexander Central 7-72
Individual Stats
RUSHING — South Caldwell: Avery Raynor 21-81 and 1 TD, Isaiah Kirby 5-13 and 1 TD, Garrett Ashley 3-20, Triston Adkins 2-7. Josue Dickerson 1-3, Joe Bolick 1-(-8). Alexander Central: Landon Justice 13-90 and 2 TDs, Cameron Lackey 9-146 and 1 TD, Dayente Calhoun 9-72 and 2 TDs, Ryheem Craig 8-72 and 1 TD.
PASSING — South Caldwell: Raynor 17-22-0 for 215 yards and 2 TDs. Bolick 1-1-0 for 4 yards. Alexander Central: Justice 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — South Caldwell: Kirby 7-126 and 1 TD, JB Robbins 4-50 and 1 TD, Will Connor 2-18, Adkins 1-12, Kaleb Isenhour 1-5, Josue Dickerson 1-4, Jaxson Wilkerson 1-4, Mason Isenhour 1-0. Alexander Central: None.