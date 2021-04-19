 Skip to main content
Alexander Central lands 14 on all-conference team
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Alexander Central lands 14 on all-conference team

Alexander Central placed 14 players on the Northwestern 3A/4A conference’s all-conference football squad, the most by any team in the conference. That tally included co-player of the year Rhyeem Craig and special teams player of the year Josh Abernathy.

Watauga and South Caldwell both placed 10 players on the squad. South Caldwell’s Avery Raynor was also co-player of the year and Marc Kirkpatrick was honored as coach of the year.

St. Stephens was represented by five players, including offensive player of the year Zak McLauchlin. Three members of the Hickory High football team were also honored.

McDowell was represented by nine players, and Freedom landed six players on the team.

Watauga’s Orlando Leon was defensive player of the year.

Watauga was the conference champion. Alexander Central was the second-place team, and South Caldwell finished third.

