TAYLORSVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Cam Gant as the new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Alexander Central. Gant will fill the position that came open in March after Ed Wills announced he was stepping down after 19 seasons.

“I would like to thank Alexander Central High School principal Jacob Lail and Alexander Central High School athletic director Nathan Robinson for allowing me the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program here at Alexander Central,” said Gant. “I am grateful for this opportunity and will work tirelessly to continue our success on and off the floor. I also want to express my sincere thanks to my mentor and former head coach, Ed Wills, I can’t thank him enough for his guidance over the past several years as I learned how to coach from him. I look forward to the challenge of keeping our program at the level it has been over the past 19 seasons under the direction of Coach Wills.”

A 2012 graduate of Alexander Central, Gant played two years of varsity boys basketball before continuing his playing career at Guilford College. Prior coaching experience includes serving as the Cougars' JV boys basketball coach for eight seasons while also assisting Wills with the varsity squad for those eight years. Gant also spent two seasons as head boys tennis coach early in his career, along with serving as an assistant football and track and field coach for one season each.

Gant and his wife, Haley, have a 3-year-old son named Beckham. Gant is employed by Alexander County Schools as a physical education teacher at the high school, a position he has held since the 2016-17 school year.

“I am excited with the hiring of Cam Gant to guide our men’s basketball program,” said Robinson. “His passion for the game is second to none and I feel that he will do a great job of leading our young men. Coach Gant played under Coach Ed Wills while also coaching under him for several years, so he has seen what it takes to win and direct a successful and disciplined program. I look forward to seeing Coach Gant take over our men’s basketball program and helping develop our athletes on and off the floor.”

Robinson also noted that a meeting will be held on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria for any parents, players or fans who want to meet the Cougars' new head coach.