Alexander Central girls capture first Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic title

The same two teams that met in the finals of the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic (DSGC) girls basketball tournament faced off again in the championship game of the 2022 DSGC on Thursday night at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. But this time around, the result was different.

Following a loss to Newton-Conover a year ago, Alexander Central defeated the Red Devils 49-43 in Thursday’s rematch. Not only did the victory keep the Cougars unbeaten at 12-0, but it also represented the Alexander Central girls’ first championship in the 35th installment of the annual holiday tournament.

The win was also Alexander Central’s second over Newton-Conover, which fell to 10-2 on the season. The Cougars previously topped the Red Devils 32-30 on Dec. 9 in Taylorsville.

“I think we were so disappointed last year when we lost in the championship, I think that helped us this year,” Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell said. “... I think last year’s game we learned from it and it was just fun to win it. Alexander Central’s never won the Christmas tournament and the girls talk about that a lot, they wanted to be the first to win it.”

“Coming into it you have that feeling, you’re in there and you just remember what it feels like to be in that silent locker room,” added Alexander Central senior guard Sydney Hayes of last year’s loss to Newton-Conover. “And all you can feel is just disappointment in yourself, and it’s hard, it was really hard. But we had a couple returners including me coming back and we felt that we needed to spread that feeling around to make sure that nobody else was gonna feel like that this time, we wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again.”

Early on, the top-seeded Cougars had no answer for second-seeded Newton-Conover’s Lizzie Sain, who was 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line during a 10-point opening quarter. At the end of the initial period, the Red Devils held an 11-7 lead.

Sain added four more points in the second quarter and teammates Hadleigh Swagger and Alaysia Hewitt each nailed 3-pointers, but it was the Cougars who led 22-21 at the half. Kirstyn Herman scored 10 points in the frame on four field goals including two triples, but after her second 3 of the quarter put Alexander Central up by four points, Hewitt’s buzzer-beating trey made it a one-point game at the break.

Herman also came up with a steal to start the third quarter, which led to a Hallie Jarrett layup on the other end. Sain responded with a putback, but Alexander Central’s Meredith Wike countered with a layup to make it 26-23 in favor of the Cougars. Nevertheless, Newton-Conover scored 11 of the next 15 points to build a four-point advantage before jumpers from Herman and Malayah Adams tied things at 34-all entering the fourth period.

Alexander Central also scored the first eight points of the final quarter, with Hayes sandwiching a pair of 3s around a basket from Herman. Newton-Conover called the game’s first timeout with 5:49 remaining and was able to cut into the deficit thanks to a right-corner 3 from Hewitt, which was followed by another Red Devils timeout with 4:27 to play.

Shortly thereafter, Alexander Central called its first timeout of the night, but Geddes brought the Red Devils within 42-40 on a 3 from the right wing. However, Hayes drilled a 3 from the left corner to make it a five-point margin again.

With 1:11 remaining, Lizzie Sain was fouled. But she suffered a busted nose on the play and ended up having to be replaced at the free-throw line by her sister, Sara Sain, who knocked down both foul shots to make it a one-possession game. Then Geddes was fouled following a missed free throw by the Cougars, and she hit 1 of 2 foul shots on the other end to cut the deficit to 45-43 with 1:08 left.

Wike and Hayes each made two free throws in the final minute to account for the final margin, but Newton-Conover had several opportunities down the stretch. The Red Devils missed six 3s in the closing minute to finish 5 of 28 (17.9%) from behind the arc.

“We were trying to work inside-out, we were trying to get some shots, and we got some good looks,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of Alexander Central’s comeback late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. “And Sydney found two openings and knocked down two 3s and that was sort of the dagger right there. We know she’s a good shooter and she finds a good time to do it, and she did and that was the bottom line, plus they didn’t let down defensively.

“I thought both teams played a very strong defensive night, give them all the credit, they stuck with their game plan,” she added. “They like to find that open man and shoot the jumper and they found her and shot the jumper.”

Alexander Central was led by 14 points apiece from Herman and Hayes, the latter of whom was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Herman also had 12 rebounds and Hayes had six boards to go with 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, while Wike finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I believe that we have multiple MVPs,” said Hayes. “I feel so blessed my senior year, I couldn’t have imagined it even coming into the tournament, but I feel very blessed and very thankful for great teammates that love and support me. Just very blessed is how I’m feeling right now, it’s a great feeling.

“I’ve played on many teams ... and this is the group, we’re just special, there’s just something about us,” she continued. “We always find a way to win and our friendships off the court are just so meaningful, always wanting to be around each other, and I think that makes a difference. When the chemistry off the court and on the court is the same, you don’t just get that with everybody, so I’m just so blessed. Like it was purely God’s plan for this to happen, I feel like.”

As a team, the Cougars made 7 of 13 (53.8%) 3-pointers and 18 of 46 (39.1%) field goals. In addition, Newton-Conover was just 16 of 57 (28.1%) from the field, while both squads had 40 rebounds and 12 turnovers.

The Red Devils were led by 18 points and 15 rebounds from Lizzie Sain, who made 8 of 14 field goals. Geddes added nine points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.

“Lizzie’s just gotten better and better from the time she joined us last year and she is one of our captains, her and Cassidy, and they both take on a lot of leadership role,” said White. “And we knew tonight that they were gonna pressure our guards hard, and we’ve known all year long and we just talked to Lizzie about having confidence. She’s got a beautiful shot, and the confidence comes along and she’s such a hard worker, she was making it happen for us. ... You can’t say enough about her and it came down to the end situation and it didn’t go our way, and that’s the way it works sometimes, that’s the sport.”

The new year will offer new challenges for both teams, as Alexander Central begins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a home game against Ashe County next Friday and Newton-Conover returns to Catawba Valley 2A Conference play with a trip to East Burke on Tuesday. Ashe County is currently 8-3, while East Burke is 8-1.

“We’re 12-0 and I’m so proud of them, but now we’re gonna go play in one of the toughest conferences in the state of North Carolina, so it’s not gonna get any easier, it’s just gonna get tougher,” said Presnell. “But I coach tough girls, so we’re gonna enjoy this one and then get ready for conference.”

“We talked about in the locker room we can be upset that we didn’t win the ballgame tonight and we can look at what we need to do better,” added White. “But the best thing we can do is turn our efforts to where we’re going next.”

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 49, NEWTON-CONOVER 43

Newton-Conover;11;10;13;09;—;43

Alexander Central;07;15;12;15;—;49

Newton-Conover — Lizzie Sain 18, Cassidy Geddes 9, Alaysia Hewitt 6, Grayson Rowe 5, Hadleigh Swagger 3, Sara Sain 2.

Alexander Central — Sydney Hayes 14, Kirstyn Herman 14, Meredith Wike 11, Hallie Jarrett 6, Malayah Adams 4.

All-Tournament Team: Alexander Central: Sydney Hayes (MVP), Meredith Wike, Kirstyn Herman. Newton-Conover: Lizzie Sain, Cassidy Geddes. Hickory: Laken Powe, Léa Boyens, South Caldwell: Lillie Bumgarner. Fred T. Foard: Samaria Tipps. St. Stephens: Molli Harris. Maiden: Kennedie Noble. Bunker Hill: Vanessa Morales.