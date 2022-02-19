Alexander Central boys, Watauga girls win NWC tourney titles

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central’s boys basketball team trailed after the first and third quarters before ultimately using a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Freedom 52-51 in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Friday at Alexander Central High School. The second-seeded Cougars were outshot 58.1% (18 of 31) to 47.4% (18 of 38) from the field and the top-seeded Patriots made 10 3-pointers as compared to four by Alexander Central, which was led by 14 points from Avery Cook to go with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Evan Presnell and 12 points and four boards from Dusty Sigmon.
Speaking of Evan Presnell, he was named tournament MVP while Cook and Grayson Presnell also filled spots on the all-tournament team. Freedom’s Amore Connelly (27 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Philly Harris (11 points) were also named to the all-tournament squad, as were Hibriten’s Garrett Smargian and South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey.
Alexander Central improved to 22-4, while Freedom dropped to 17-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watauga 39, Alexander Central 28
The top-seeded Pioneers came from behind to knock off the second-seeded Cougars during Friday’s championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament in Taylorsville, receiving a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds from tournament MVP Kate Sears while also getting 11 points and eight boards from fellow all-tournament team member Brelyn Sturgill. Watauga’s Charlotte Torgerson was Watauga’s third all-tournament selection.
On the other side, Alexander Central (21-4) got 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks from Madeleine Jenkins and nine points from Julianna Walter. Both Jenkins and Walter were named to the all-tournament team, and they were joined by Freedom’s Christena Rhone and Ashe County’s Katie Woods.
Watauga (22-3) was down 12-8 after the opening quarter and 19-11 at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 16-3 and 12-6 over the final two quarters.