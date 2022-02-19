Alexander Central boys, Watauga girls win NWC tourney titles

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central’s boys basketball team trailed after the first and third quarters before ultimately using a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Freedom 52-51 in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Friday at Alexander Central High School. The second-seeded Cougars were outshot 58.1% (18 of 31) to 47.4% (18 of 38) from the field and the top-seeded Patriots made 10 3-pointers as compared to four by Alexander Central, which was led by 14 points from Avery Cook to go with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Evan Presnell and 12 points and four boards from Dusty Sigmon.