Alexander Central basketball sweeps Red Devils in close games

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central’s girls basketball team overcame a lengthy scoring drought and rallied to edge previously unbeaten Newton-Conover 32-30 in a nonconference game Friday night.

After Sydney Hayes got the Cougars (5-0) within 11-10 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter, the team went without a field goal for the next 10:21 before Hayes hit a 3-point shot.

Meanwhile, Newton-Conover (5-1) inched away to a 23-11 lead early in the third quarter, the largest lead of the game. But the Red Devils’ work was quickly washed away with another Hayes 3-pointer getting the Cougars within 23-21 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

The biggest factor in the rally was offensive rebounding by Alexander Central, which turned 11 boards into 17 second-chance points in the second half. The Cougars also held a 10-3 margin in points off turnovers after intermission.

Alexander Central finally took the lead early in the fourth quarter on two free throws by Kirstyn Herman.

A layup by Herman put the Cougars up 31-28 with 47 seconds left. Lizzie Sain sank a jumper to cut the Red Devils' deficit to 31-30 with six seconds left.

Hayes hit the second of two free throws, setting up one last chance for Newton-Conover with 3.4 seconds to play. Cassidy Geddes was able to get the ball to the frontcourt but was unable to get a shot away before the buzzer sounded.

Herman scored a game-high 14 points to lead Alexander Central, with Hayes adding 12. On the other side, the Red Devils got eight points from Hadleigh Swagger and seven apiece from Sain and Geddes.

BOYS

Alexander Central 52, Newton-Conover 50

Avery Cook sank two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give the Cougars a tight win over the Red Devils.

Using a 16-10 rebounding edge in the first half, the Cougars led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and took a 27-16 lead to the locker room at intermission. The rebounding advantage contributed to an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points, and the Cougars also turned eight turnovers into nine points.

However, Newton-Conover (3-3) got hot from behind the 3-point arc in the second half to lead the comeback. The Red Devils hit 9 of 13 3-pointers in the second half, with Owen Cannon hitting five of the nine over the final 16 minutes.

A pair of free throws from Javier Lineberger put Newton-Conover up 47-46 with 3:25 to play. Alexander Central’s leading scorer Chad Lasher countered with a follow off a miss and Luke Hammer added a layup to push the lead to 50-47.

Cannon swished in the tying shot from the left corner with 1:04 left to play.

Alexander Central (3-2) worked the ball around the perimeter for the last shot, which came from Cook, who was fouled on the attempt. He calmly stepped to the line and sank both shots, leaving the Red Devils 1.2 seconds to try a “Hail Mary” attempt. Newton-Conover was able to get the ball to the frontcourt, but was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Along with Cannon’s 21 points, Zion White hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Trey Stinson added 11, which included three 3-point shots.

Lasher led Alexander Central with 19 points and Cook had 13.

Both of Alexander Central’s teams return to play Monday at North Davidson before hosting Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday. The Red Devils return home Wednesday against Hibriten.

GIRLS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 32, NEWTON-CONOVER 30

Newton-Conover;11;09;05;05;—;30

Alexander Central;10;01;11;10;—;32

Newton-Conover — Hadleigh Swagger 8, Cassidy Geddes 7, Lizzie Sain 7, Alaysia Hewitt 5, Grayson Rowe 3.

Alexander Central — Kirstyn Herman 14, Sydney Hayes 12, Meredith Wike 3, Malayah Adams 2, Hallie Jarrett 1.

BOYS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 52, NEWTON-CONOVER 50

Newton-Conover;06;10;18;16;—;50

Alexander Central;08;19;09;16;—;52

Newton-Conover — Owen Cannon 21, Zion White 12, Trey Stinson 11, Zyon Chambers 4, Javier Lineberger 2.

Alexander Central — Chad Lasher 19, Avery Cook 13, Maddox Jack 6, Luke Hammer 5, Jenner Barnes 4, Carter Fortner 3, Grayson Presnell 2.