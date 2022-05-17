Alexander Central, Bandys look to advance

Thursday night’s second round pared the area schools down to four still in the hunt of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball championship. Both No. 1 seeds from the area — Alexander Central in the 4A West Region and East Lincoln in 3A — remain, along with Hibriten and Bandys.

The winners from Tuesday advance to Friday night’s state quarterfinal, with the winner of those games getting into the best-of-three regional final next week.

Here is a look at the three games set to be played on Tuesday

4A WEST REGION

No. 8 Providence (19-7) at No. 1 Alexander Central (24-2), 5/12, 6 p.m.

Alexander Central (89-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 10 state titles, last 2018)

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, Tournament champion

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (22-2, 128 IP, 1.16 ERA, 212 K, 28 BB)

Key hitters: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (.500, 8 2B, 8 HR, 39 RBI); Kenzie Church, So. (.378, 6 2B, 8 HR, 29 RBI); Peyton Price, Sr. (.494, 5 2B, 1 3B, 17 RBI).

Dominant all season, pitcher Faith Carrigan has amped up her game in the postseason. In the conference tournament championship game against South Caldwell, she was one batter away from a perfect game — the one batter reached on a strikeout-wild pitch. In round one, she no-hit Cox Mill, threw four innings and struck out eight. Last Thursday, the Lenoir-Rhyne commit threw a complete game, three-hitter and struck out 12 against Weddington.

At the plate, the Cougars pounded out eight singles with Chesney Stikeleather, Peyton Price and Anna Jordan all getting RBI hits.

Coach’s comments: Our success so far in the playoffs has been due to the dominance of Faith Carrigan in the circle and our timely hitting along with having good at bats. Our concerns moving forward would be that we need to continue to have Faith pitch the way she has been and be able to shut our opponents down. We also have to continue to have quality at bats throughout our entire lineup while needing others to step up when their number is called off the bench. We know we are going to continue to see quality opponents and better pitching the further we go in the playoffs.

Providence (16-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Southwestern 4A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Coach: Don Mace

Key players: Berkeley Whitten, Jr. (.426, 5 2B, 16 HR, 42 RBI); Ava Goodrich, Jr. (.405, 12 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 30 RBI); Lilly Deaton, Jr. (.575, 2B, 2 3B, HR, 16 RBI); Ava McCauley, Fr. (12-1, 79.2 IP, 65 K, 14 BB, 2.11 ERA perfect game, 7 shutouts).

Olivia Mora cracked a two-run HR in the first to put Providence ahead early, and the Panthers went on to shutout A.C. Reynolds 5-0 on Thursday. Mora also had an RBI single in the game. Ava McCauley threw a four-hit shutout with three walks and seven strikeouts. Before the second-round win, Providence had three straight mercy-rule wins, including victories in the tournament championship and round one last week. The Panthers have pounded opponents all season, scoring 244 runs in 26 games. They have scored 10 more runs in a game 13 times. Providence has been eliminated the last two times the tournament was played by South Caldwell, including a state quarterfinal game in 2019.

Series history: These two teams last met in the second round of the playoffs in 2015 with Alexander Central routing the Panthers 11-1.

Next up: No. 5 East Forsyth (23-1) or No. 4 Mooresville (21-4)

3A WEST REGION

No. 8 Hibriten (16-9) at No. 1 East Lincoln (23-0), 6:30 p.m.

East Lincoln (11-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key pitcher: Leah Correll (22-0 overall, 17 complete games, 11 shutouts, 2 no hitters and 1 perfect game, 126 IP, 206 K, 40 BB)

Key hitters: Taniyah Thomas, Fr. (.550, 44 Hits, 2 2B, 6 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 15 SB); Taliyah Thomas, Sr. (.547, 41 Hits, 8 2B, 6 3B, 13 HR, 42 RBI, 14 SB); Betsy Eatmon, Jr. (.623, 43 Hits, 6 2B, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Starting pitcher Leah Correll allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout to lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 win over East Rowan last Thursday. Thus far in the playoffs, East Lincoln has allowed one hit and struck out 15. For the season, the Mustangs have 16 shutouts. Meanwhile, Taniyah Thomas had a triple, single and two RBI to lead the attack at the plate. Madison Currence also had an RBI single in the contest. As a group, the Mustangs are 11-for-11 in steal attempts. The Mustangs are seeing their second round-of-16 appearance in two seasons, after they reached the 2A West Region last year.

Hibriten (7-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Northwestern 3A representative

Coach: Brittany Morgan

Key pitcher: Anna Reeves, Sr. (10-5, 159.1 IP, 123 K , 56 BB, 2.55 ERA)

Key hitters: Cady Ferguson, Jr. (.419, 10 2B, 5 3B, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 16 SB); Parker Boggs, Fr. (.384, 3 2B, 1 3B, 28 RBI); Katie Story, Jr. (.270, 6 2B, 16 SB).

Cady Ferguson and Zoey Walker hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to send the Panthers to an 8-7 win over Parkwood in round two. Hibriten is looking to get into the round-of-16 for the second year in a row.

Coach’s comments: The things that have helped us throughout the playoffs is to have fun and enjoy every last minute as a softball family. The team has fought hard with all their hearts. No matter what happened the play before each teammate had each other’s back. That is all I ask as a coach is to continue to pick each other up and have fun playing the game they love. All the coaches are very proud of how the team is performing and playing with great sportsmanship.

Next up: No. 5 Central Cabarrus (22-4) or No. 4 Central Davidson (15-5)

2A WEST REGION

No. 14 Anson (17-7) at No. 6 Bandys (23-4)

Bandys (14-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 1985)

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Coach: Todd Smith

Key pitchers: Owyen Lyall, So. (7-3, 57.1, 72 K, 20 BB, 2.08 ERA); Riley Fox, Sr. (5-1, 37.2 IP, 28 K, 21 BB, 1.49 ERA); Haven Helton, Fr. (4-0, 27.2 IP, 31 K, 11 BB, 2.02 ERA).

Key hitters: Annie Andrews, Sr. (.361, 24 runs, 4 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 6 SB); Caroline McIntosh, Sr. (.486, 35 runs, 11 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 24 RBI); Bailey McClelland (.426, 19 runs scored, 13 RBI)

Down 2-1 in the fourth, Bandys rallied to defeat North Stanly. Caroline McIntosh had two doubles to head the attack. Freshman Paige Barrymore singled, tripled, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Overall, the Trojans have 23 hits and received six walks in two playoff games. From the circle, Owyen Lyall picked up the ball in the third inning and shut out North Stanly on two hits over 4.2 innings, while striking out six. Bandys playoff wins last week were the first since 2014, which is also the last time the team made a trip to the round-of-16.

Coach’s comments: So far, the reasons we have been successful are our strong pitching staff, stellar defense and aggressive base running. Going forward, we know each team we face will only get better so we need make sure we are having quality at-bats and some timely hitting. Also, we need to limit the opponent’s walks and make them earn everything they get by letting our defense do the work. Also, our fans have been a big advantage for us too in these home games by helping keep the players pumped throughout the game.

Anson (4-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Rocky River 2A/3A Conference tournament champion.

Coach: Haily Jarman

Key pitchers: Haileigh Boone, Sr. (10-4, 96.1 IP, 162 K, 29 BB, 1.53 ERA, 12 complete games, 1 save); Cierra Lear, Jr. (6-1, 41 IP, 55 K, 17 BB, 2.05 ERA)

Key hitters: Camryn Martin, Jr. (.419, 7 2B, 10 HR, 28 RBI); Cierra Lear, Jr. (.394, 5 2B, 4 3B, HR, 12 RBI).

Gracie Stinson singled in a run in the second and Haileigh Boone threw a four-hitter and struck out nine to upset No. 3 East Rutherford 1-0 in round two. Camryn Martin homered and scored twice during Anson’s first-round win. Anson has won four straight and nine out of the last 10 games and has matched its deepest playoff run in the program’s history, which came in 2010.

Next up: No. 23 Morehead (16-8) or No. 2 West Stanly (23-4)