Alexander Central announces digital-only ticketing

TAYLORSVILLE — In order to expedite wait times, Alexander Central High School (ACHS) recently announced that it has adopted a digital-only ticketing solution for all home athletic events. Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://gofan.co/app/school/NC45 or on-site via credit card.

All major credit cards are accepted, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and Apple Pay. Digital tickets will be sent to the purchaser’s email electronically after purchase or can be accessed through the GoFan mobile app, and tickets will be redeemed directly from your phone upon entry into an event.

Additionally, ACHS will no longer sell discounted tickets to varsity football games at local businesses. All pre-sale tickets must be purchased using the GoFan platform.

Senior Tar Heel cards will no longer be accepted, except during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) playoffs. However, the following passes will be accepted for all-regular season events:

• NCHSAA and North Carolina Coaches Association passes

• Faculty and immediate family of ACHS and Alexander Early College (AEC) students

• Alexander County Schools employees