Additional, updated schedules announced by Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference announced several regular-season schedules last week. The seven-team conference, which consists of Hickory, St. Stephens, South Caldwell, Alexander Central, Freedom, McDowell and Watauga, released its schedules for volleyball, basketball, boys soccer, football, girls soccer, softball, boys tennis, baseball and girls tennis.
This past Tuesday, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference also released its regular-season schedules for cross country and wrestling, announcing updated schedules for girls soccer and softball as well. The other previously announced schedules remain the same for now.
Here’s a look at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s regular-season schedules for cross country, wrestling, girls soccer and softball:
CROSS COUNTRY
• Monday, Nov. 16 (2-mile competitions): Freedom at Watauga, Hickory at South Caldwell, St. Stephens at McDowell
• Thursday, Nov. 19 (5K competitions): Watauga at Alexander Central, McDowell at Hickory, Freedom at St. Stephens
• Tuesday, Nov. 24 (virtual competition): Each school runs 3,200 meters at their home track
• Monday, Nov. 30 (2-mile competitions): Alexander Central at South Caldwell, Hickory at Freedom, Watauga at St. Stephens
• Thursday, Dec. 3 (5K competitions): St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Monday, Dec. 7 (2-mile competitions): Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom, St. Stephens at Hickory
• Thursday, Dec. 10 (5K competitions): Hickory at Alexander Central, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, Dec. 14 (2-mile competitions): Alexander Central at Freedom, McDowell at Watauga, St. Stephens at South Caldwell
• Thursday, Dec. 17 (virtual competition): Each school runs a 5K at their home track
• Wednesday, Jan. 6 (5K competition): Conference championship meet at South Caldwell; could be turned into a two-day event with boys on day one and girls on day two; currently only top seven will run this meet
WRESTLING
• Tuesday, May 4: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Friday, May 7: Watauga at St. Stephens, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Week of May 10: Alexander Central at Freedom, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Week of May 17: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Week of May 24: St. Stephens at Hickory, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Week of May 31: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Tuesday, June 8: McDowell at St. Stephens, Alexander Central at Watauga, Freedom at Hickory
• Thursday, June 10: Conference tournament at McDowell
GIRLS SOCCER
• Monday, March 15: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 17: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, March 22: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 24: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Monday, March 29: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 31: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, April 5: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, April 7: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, April 12: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Monday, April 19: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Thursday, April 22: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Monday, April 26: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, April 28: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
SOFTBALL
• Monday, March 15: Alexander Central at St. Stephens, Hickory at South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 17: Watauga at St. Stephens, McDowell at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom
• Monday, March 22: Freedom at Alexander Central, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell
• Wednesday, March 24: St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Freedom at Watauga, Alexander Central at Hickory
• Monday, March 29: St. Stephens at Hickory, McDowell at Freedom, Alexander Central at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, March 31: St. Stephens at Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga
• Monday, April 5: McDowell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hickory
• Wednesday, April 7: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga
• Monday, April 12: St. Stephens at Watauga, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell
• Thursday, April 15: Alexander Central at Freedom, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell
• Monday, April 19: South Caldwell at St. Stephens, Watauga at Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central
• Thursday, April 22: Hickory at St. Stephens, Freedom at McDowell, South Caldwell at Alexander Central
• Monday, April 26: Freedom at St. Stephens, McDowell at Hickory, Watauga at South Caldwell
• Wednesday, April 28: St. Stephens at McDowell, Alexander Central at Watauga, Hickory at Freedom
