Additional, updated schedules announced by Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

• Thursday, Dec. 3 (5K competitions): St. Stephens at Alexander Central, Watauga at Hickory, McDowell at South Caldwell

• Monday, Dec. 7 (2-mile competitions): Alexander Central at McDowell, South Caldwell at Freedom, St. Stephens at Hickory

• Thursday, Dec. 10 (5K competitions): Hickory at Alexander Central, McDowell at Freedom, South Caldwell at Watauga

• Monday, Dec. 14 (2-mile competitions): Alexander Central at Freedom, McDowell at Watauga, St. Stephens at South Caldwell

• Thursday, Dec. 17 (virtual competition): Each school runs a 5K at their home track

• Wednesday, Jan. 6 (5K competition): Conference championship meet at South Caldwell; could be turned into a two-day event with boys on day one and girls on day two; currently only top seven will run this meet

WRESTLING

• Tuesday, May 4: St. Stephens at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Hickory, McDowell at Watauga

• Friday, May 7: Watauga at St. Stephens, Alexander Central at McDowell, Freedom at South Caldwell

• Week of May 10: Alexander Central at Freedom, Hickory at Watauga, South Caldwell at McDowell