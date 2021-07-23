 Skip to main content
A TRIO OF TIGERS: Foard’s Lombardi, Wolgemuth and Foor earn HighSchoolOT Honors awards
A TRIO OF TIGERS: Foard’s Lombardi, Wolgemuth and Foor earn HighSchoolOT Honors awards

RALEIGH — Fred T. Foard cleaned up during the 2021 HighSchoolOT Honors awards show on Thursday evening. The Tigers took home three awards, with volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi earning Female Coach of the Year, rising senior Alexis Wolgemuth nabbing Girls Tennis Player of the Year and recent graduate Landon Foor collecting Wrestler of the Year.

A total of 37 different awards were handed out during the ceremony, which was streamed online at www.HighSchoolOT.com and via the HighSchoolOT app. Thirty-six of the awards were voted on by the public, while a Lifetime Achievement Award winner was selected by the HighSchoolOT staff.

Here’s more information about Lombardi, Wolgemuth and Foor, along with a complete list of award winners (descriptions of Foard’s award winners were originally published by Nick Stevens, the managing editor of HighSchoolOT):

Female Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

“As the head volleyball coach at Foard, Lombardi led her team to back-to-back 2A state championships. This year, Foard defeated McMichael in a three-set sweep in the championship match in Cary. Lombardi was named the NCHSAA (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) Female Coach of the Year in June as well.”

Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard

“This spring, Wolgemuth won her third NCHSAA tennis state title. Her previous two were in doubles competition in 2018 and 2019, but this year’s championship came in the singles tournament.”

Wrestler of the Year: Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard

“Foor won his fourth individual wrestling state championship last month. Foor pinned his opponent in the championship match of the 182-pound bracket, finishing off a 24-0 season. He is undefeated the last three seasons in high school wrestling.”

2021 HIGHSCHOOLOT HONORS AWARD WINNERS

Female Athlete of the Year: Kylie Aldridge, Gray's Creek

Male Athlete of the Year: Breon Pass, Reidsville

Female Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

Male Coach of the Year: Johnny Sowell, Monroe

Athletic Director of the Year: Michelle Phifer, Union Academy

Stuart Scott Courage Award: Troy Ennis, Northwood

Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Catherine MacNichol, Roanoke Rapids

Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Dillon Bethea, Heritage

Team of the Year: Cardinal Gibbons Boys Lacrosse

Baseball Player of the Year: Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest

Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Bobby Pettiford, South Granville

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Ryan Motondo, Williams

Boys Golfer of the Year: Jackson Van Paris, Pinecrest

Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Joey Annetta, Holly Springs

Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Connor Kitson, Wake Forest

Boys Swimmer of the Year: Lance Norris, Nash Central

Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Joe Wayand, Cardinal Gibbons

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Trevin Moyer, Mountain Island Charter

Football Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Curtain, Grimsley

Football Offensive Player of the Year: Byrum Brown, Rolesville

Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, Ashley

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Carmen Alder, Pinecrest

Girls Golfer of the Year: Macy Pate, Reagan

Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Jordyn Case, Weddington

Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Lauren Landry, Pinecrest

Girls Swimmer of the Year: Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons

Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Shawnti Jackson, Cardinal Gibbons

Softball Player of the Year: Icess Tresvik, Hoggard

Volleyball Player of the Year: Arica Davis, North Raleigh Christian Academy

Wrestler of the Year: Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard

Best Mascot: Green Level Gators

Cheerleading Squad of the Year: Charlotte Catholic

Game of the Year: Millbrook vs. Ardrey Kell in the 4A boys basketball state championship

Story of the Year: Page's girls soccer team makes playoff run after coach dies during season

Upset of the Year: East Chapel Hill beats Cardinal Gibbons in girls lacrosse playoffs

