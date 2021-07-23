A TRIO OF TIGERS: Foard’s Lombardi, Wolgemuth and Foor earn HighSchoolOT Honors awards

RALEIGH — Fred T. Foard cleaned up during the 2021 HighSchoolOT Honors awards show on Thursday evening. The Tigers took home three awards, with volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi earning Female Coach of the Year, rising senior Alexis Wolgemuth nabbing Girls Tennis Player of the Year and recent graduate Landon Foor collecting Wrestler of the Year.

A total of 37 different awards were handed out during the ceremony, which was streamed online at www.HighSchoolOT.com and via the HighSchoolOT app. Thirty-six of the awards were voted on by the public, while a Lifetime Achievement Award winner was selected by the HighSchoolOT staff.

Here’s more information about Lombardi, Wolgemuth and Foor, along with a complete list of award winners (descriptions of Foard’s award winners were originally published by Nick Stevens, the managing editor of HighSchoolOT):

Female Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

“As the head volleyball coach at Foard, Lombardi led her team to back-to-back 2A state championships. This year, Foard defeated McMichael in a three-set sweep in the championship match in Cary. Lombardi was named the NCHSAA (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) Female Coach of the Year in June as well.”