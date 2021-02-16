A TALE OF TWO HALVES: Newton-Conover girls overcome halftime deficit, defeat Blue Devils to move to 13-0

Maiden grabbed the first lead of the evening on a layup from Maggie Andrews before Mia Powell knocked down a 3-pointer to put Newton-Conover on top. Following another Andrews layup, a putback from the Red Devils’ Grace Loftin resulted in another lead change before Lainee Hentschel drilled the Blue Devils’ first triple of the contest. Newton-Conover later moved back in front on Powell’s second 3, but the frame ended with the squads tied at 11-all.

Hentschel recorded the first basket of the second quarter to give the lead back to the Blue Devils, but Loftin tied things at 13-all on a pair of free throws at the 7:22 mark. Maiden scored the next five points on an Alyssa Keener trey and a layup from Andrews, and although the Red Devils briefly knotted the score again late in the half, Maiden surged ahead 24-22 at the intermission on a jumper from Morgan Bohemier.

Following another jumper from Bohemier to start the second half, Newton-Conover went on a 5-0 run that included a 3 from Cassidy Geddes and a layup from Emma Fox to retake the lead. Then Kennedie Noble gave the advantage back to the visitors with a layup of her own before a jumper from the Red Devils’ Powell resulted in what would turn out to be the final lead change of the game. Loftin and Fox followed with layups of their own to extend the lead, and by the time the fourth quarter arrived, Newton-Conover enjoyed a 39-31 advantage.