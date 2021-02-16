A TALE OF TWO HALVES: Newton-Conover girls overcome halftime deficit, defeat Blue Devils to move to 13-0

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team isn’t accustomed to playing from behind. In fact, Tuesday evening was the first time the Red Devils have trailed at halftime since the Jan. 7 season opener at Bandys.
Hosting rival Maiden in their regular-season home finale, the Red Devils were down by two points at the half before taking control over the final two quarters. Newton-Conover scored 40 points in the second half and cruised to a 62-40 victory over the Blue Devils to remain perfect at 13-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.
On the other side, Maiden dropped to 5-8 both overall and in league play ahead of Friday’s home finale against Lincolnton. Newton-Conover also wraps up its regular season on Friday at East Lincoln, and a win would complete the Red Devils’ third consecutive unbeaten conference season.
“It’s gonna be a tough game,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of the matchup with East Lincoln, which has won seven straight games since a 51-41 loss at Newton-Conover on Jan. 26 and is 10-3 on the season. “I don’t look and talk a lot about records, but if our kids can win Friday night we would have three years of being undefeated in the conference and I don’t know of many teams that’s ever done that.
“We have something to play for Friday night too, and it’s the last game going into playoffs, you always like to have a good night that night,” she added. “But we also know East Lincoln’s been as good as anybody in the league, especially the second half (of the season), so it’ll be a good contest, it’ll be a good ballgame.”
Maiden grabbed the first lead of the evening on a layup from Maggie Andrews before Mia Powell knocked down a 3-pointer to put Newton-Conover on top. Following another Andrews layup, a putback from the Red Devils’ Grace Loftin resulted in another lead change before Lainee Hentschel drilled the Blue Devils’ first triple of the contest. Newton-Conover later moved back in front on Powell’s second 3, but the frame ended with the squads tied at 11-all.
Hentschel recorded the first basket of the second quarter to give the lead back to the Blue Devils, but Loftin tied things at 13-all on a pair of free throws at the 7:22 mark. Maiden scored the next five points on an Alyssa Keener trey and a layup from Andrews, and although the Red Devils briefly knotted the score again late in the half, Maiden surged ahead 24-22 at the intermission on a jumper from Morgan Bohemier.
Following another jumper from Bohemier to start the second half, Newton-Conover went on a 5-0 run that included a 3 from Cassidy Geddes and a layup from Emma Fox to retake the lead. Then Kennedie Noble gave the advantage back to the visitors with a layup of her own before a jumper from the Red Devils’ Powell resulted in what would turn out to be the final lead change of the game. Loftin and Fox followed with layups of their own to extend the lead, and by the time the fourth quarter arrived, Newton-Conover enjoyed a 39-31 advantage.
The lead only continued to grow in the final period, which began with another 3 from Geddes, who led all scorers with nine points in the quarter. Maiden’s Marley Mingus converted a layup to briefly cut the deficit back to single digits, but a right-wing jumper from Newton-Conover’s Jayla Woods and a putback from Loftin made it 46-33 with 5:18 remaining. From there, Geddes, Fox, Nalece Duncan and Loftin all scored as the Red Devils put the finishing touches on a 22-point triumph.
“The first half we got some shots and just missed them, we just didn’t knock down some shots,” said White. “But I give them (Maiden) some credit, they were getting after us defensively pretty good, they were doubling down on the low post so we weren’t getting that wide-open, easy shot that we get sometimes. Offensively, they run that little pass-and-pick game really well and they were pretty much running five forwards or guards and didn’t really have a center person out there, so that gave us a little bit of a matchup problem.”
“We like to play a lot of man-to-man. Emma’s a good kid and she plays hard, but it’s hard for her to guard 3-point land sometimes, and that’s true with a lot of centers and low posts,” she continued. “So we changed things up defensively, gave a little more help on the baseline to help with penetration and we got a little more patient on offense.”
After the game, Loftin was presented with a commemorative basketball after surpassing 1,000 points as a Red Devil in Newton-Conover’s 62-20 road win over North Lincoln last Friday. The senior forward added 19 points to her career total on Tuesday, while Fox had 14 and Geddes scored 13.
“It’s always nice to acknowledge a kid that accomplishes something like that,” said White. “Grace is a workhorse for us, she’s on the boards every night, she’s had a double-double nine out of 13 games. ... You don’t find a better kid.
“She’s our captain, unanimously elected by her team, and she is a captain,” she added. “What I mean by that is she works with the best player on the team to the player that’s the least skilled on our team, and she’s the one that’s encouraging them, working with them, helping them get better.”
Maiden was paced by 10 points from Bohemier, while Hentschel added nine. Andrews chipped in eight points for the Blue Devils, matching the eight scored by Newton-Conover’s Powell — the latter also tallied eight points in the Red Devils’ previous contest to establish a new career high — as Maiden suffered its second straight loss following a season-high three-game winning streak.
“If you look at it, in the first half we were shooting wide-open shots, and I always tell our kids, ‘When you’re open, shoot it,’” said White. “But we want to shoot the best shot, and the open shot we had tonight early wasn’t our best shot, so in the second half we got a lot more deliberate, a lot more patient. Our posts spread out a little bit instead of being so close on top of each other and created a little more movement in there and then we were able to get ahead.”
Maiden: 11 13 07 09 — 40
Newton-Conover: 11 11 17 23 — 62
Maiden — Morgan Bohemier 10, Lainee Hentschel 9, Maggie Andrews 8, Kennedie Noble 6, Marley Mingus 4, Alyssa Keener 3.