A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Hickory shuts out North Iredell on homecoming, improves to 4-3

Although Hickory (4-3, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) fumbled the ball away on the third play from scrimmage, the Red Tornadoes forced North Iredell to go three-and-out on its initial drive. Then Hickory’s offense embarked on its first of six scoring drives, receiving a 22-yard run from Lackey and a 27-yard pass from Wood to Baker before capping the series with a 2-yard TD run from Edwards.

The Red Tornadoes added another score on their next possession, which only lasted two plays. Following a 16-yard burst from Lackey on the opening play, Edwards caught a short pass from Wood and took it 58 yards to pay dirt to make it 14-0 in favor of the hosts.

Hickory scored twice more in the second quarter, first on a 54-yard scoring scamper from Lackey with 2:24 remaining and then on a 23-yard TD pass from Wood to Baker that came one play after Landan Maddox recovered a Raiders (2-4, 2-2) fumble. Baker’s TD reception came with 1:13 left in the first half and accounted for the 27-0 halftime score.

Wood and Baker hooked up again just over three minutes into the third quarter, this time for a 36-yard TD pass. After Edwards executed a jump pass to Rico Walker for a 10-yard score moments later, Horyza completed the scoring with his pick-six at the 4:24 mark of the final period.