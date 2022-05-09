A dozen area golfers ready for state play

It was a banner year for the area in high school boys golf, and now several will take their game to the biggest stage in the state as they compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championships. After COVID-19 played havoc with boys golf the last two springs, the format returns to a full 36-hole, two-day event for first time since 2019.

The two rounds in all four classifications begin today at sites across the Southern Pines region. The concluding holes are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with team and individual championships to be awarded.

Twelve golfers from area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record advanced out of their respective regionals last week. The Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference, which will send its top five league finishers during the regular season, had the top three placers at last week’s regional. The CVAC will have seven players teeing off today on the Red Course at Foxfire Resort in Jackson Springs. Bandys will compete as a team, as the Trojans finished third in the 2A West Region.

Four of the top five finishers during the regular season from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference advanced out of their respective regionals, with two each playing in the 3A and 4A state tournaments.

Here is a look at the golfers scheduled to compete along with coach’s comments about their players:

NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs, 8 a.m.

TEAM: BANDYS (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference Champion, 2A West Region Third Place)

State tournament appearances: 1994 (8th)

Coach: Ryan Cosson

Players (Regional score, today’s tee time): Atley Gabriel, Jr. (73, 10:33 a.m.); Sam Harwell, Fr. (76, 10:42 a.m.); Chase Barnette, Fr. (87, 10:51 a.m.); Owen Little, Fr. (94, 11 a.m.)

The Trojans qualified for their second state tournament by finishing seven strokes ahead of Chase at last week’s 2A West Regional. Bandys won the program’s first conference championship, finishing ahead of East Burke by 19 strokes.

Gabriel will play in his second state tournament after finishing third at regionals, one stroke off the lead. It was the second top-three finish in a row at regionals for the Trojans’ junior, who was 29th at last year’s state tournament.

Joining Gabriel are three freshmen making their state tournament debut. Harwell also finished in the top 10, checking in at eighth place, four shots out. Gabriel, Harwell and Barnette all finished in the top 10 in the CVAC and were named all-conference.

Coach’s comments: “Atley was the medalist in three matches this year and is our most experienced veteran. Harwell shot a season-best 76 at the regional match to help us get to the state championship. He has a very good short game.

“Chase Barnette is a multi-sport athlete that has played well all year. He has consistently shot in the low 80s. Owen Little takes the fourth spot for the state championship tournament.

“Jacob Mosteller is our alternate for the state tournament. He has played for Bandys the last two years, but really improved this year.

“All three freshmen have a great work ethic and a bright future. The juniors have provided a great example of work ethic and approach to the game.”

INDIVIDUALS:

EAST BURKE

Coach: Richard Hartley

Player: Sam Mace, Sr. (72, 8 a.m.)

Mace came in second at last week’s regional, losing a tiebreaker with CVAC rival Lawson Harkey of West Lincoln. The senior was the player of the year in the CVAC, finishing two strokes ahead of Atley Gabriel of Bandys. This is the first state appearance for the Cavaliers senior.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Previous individual champions: Alex Hefner (2013), Logan McNeely (2017)

Coach: John Echerd

Player: Hatley Hicks, Jr. (79, 10:24 a.m.)

Hicks is making his first state tournament appearance after winning a tiebreaker with two other players at regionals for the final individual qualification spot. The Red Devils junior was a CVAC all-conference player this season after coming in fourth during the season.

Coach’s comments: “He’s a steady young golfer who plays with a positive mindset. He has a natural ability to play golf that has come from his hard work over the past few years. In the regional, he had a few bad holes at the end of his round to finish with a 79, but he did not let that affect him when he found out that he would be in a playoff for the final spot to qualify for the state championship. Hatley was determined to play in the state championship this year, and he has achieved that goal. He is looking forward to two solid days of competition.”

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Matthew Lytton

Player: Lawson Harkey, Sr. (72, 8:09 a.m.)

After coming in third in the CVAC and being named all-conference, the senior won a tiebreaker against East Burke’s Sam Mace to win the 2A West championship. This is the second appearance at the state tournament for Harkey, who came in 23rd as a freshman in 2019.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Pinehurst No. 6, Pinehurst, 7:30 a.m.

INDIVIDUALS:

FREEDOM (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Champion)

Coach: Rob Scott

Player (Regional score, today’s tee time): Alex Bock, So. (70, 7:30 a.m.)

A legitimate contender for a state title, the Patriots sophomore finished tied for sixth at the 2021 state tournament, but just three strokes off the pace. Winner of the 3A West Region last spring. Bock shot 2-under par at last week’s regional but finished three shots behind Will Spicer of Kings Mountain, who blistered the River Bend YMCA Course in Shelby with a 67. Bock was the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of the year.

Coach’s comments: “Alex has been a successful junior golfer for some time, at all age levels. He works constantly on his game and is an unparalleled leader by example on his team. He comes from a fantastic golf family, who supports him in his endeavors. Speaking on behalf of all of Freedom High School and the community, we are all looking forward to seeing how well he competes Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst #6 for the NCHSAA 3A state championship.”

FRED T. FOARD

Coach: Nolan Whitener

Players: Max Cranford, Sr. (71, 7:40 a.m.)

Cranford dominated the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference, winning the league title by 28 strokes. Last week at regionals, he shot a 1-under-par 71 at River Bend YMCA in Shelby, which was good for third. This will be Cranford’s second state tournament. As a freshman, he was 12-over in the two-day event, which was good for 12th.

HIBRITEN

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Maddox Whittington, Sr. (72, 7:50 a.m.)

The Gardner-Webb signee claimed a spot at his second straight golf tournament after placing fifth at regionals with an even-par 72. Winner of the 2A West Region in 2021, he finished in a tie for 13th on the same course at last year’s state tournament.

Coach’s comments: “He seems to be peaking good with his ball striking. He finished second in conference and fifth in regional, shooting even par. He should do well.”

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Pinehurst No. 8, 7:30 a.m.

INDIVIDUALS:

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Matt Wilson

Player (Regional score, Monday’s tee time): Aiden Hollar, So. (79, 9 a.m.)

Hollar shot a 79 at last week’s 4A West Region to gain an entry into his first state tournament. The Cougars sophomore was sixth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference individual standings to lead his team into the region tournament as a team.

Coach’s comments: “Aidan Hollar has worked really hard for this moment. His passion and dedication to the game of golf has been a large factor behind his vast improvement from his freshman year to this year. Aidan has the ability to shot-shape his driver and long irons, and has great touch around the greens. If he can get hot with the flat stick during the state championship tournament, he has a chance to compete. Lastly and most importantly, Aidan is a tremendous human being. He excels in the classroom and is a young man of high character. He will represent our team, school and community with class. We are very proud of Aidan.”

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Darren Hart

Players: Mac Helton, Jr. (78, 9 a.m.)

The Spartans junior shot a 78 at last week’s 4A West Region to finish in a tie for 14th and make his first state tournament. Helton was fifth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference individual standings.

Coach’s comments: “Mac is an excellent young man who works hard on his game. He has been hitting great shots and is peaking at the right time.”