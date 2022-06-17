7 area players land on all-state baseball

The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association revealed its all-state selections for the 2022 high school baseball season this week, with seven players from the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties receiving recognition.

Four players from Bandys landed on the 2A all-state team, with seniors Parker Styborski, Terick Bumgarner and Zach Barnett and junior Cade Spencer representing the Trojans.

Styborksi led Bandys with a .516 batting average, 47 hits, 44 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He was also the team leader in home runs (six) and triples (six) while registering eight doubles and seven stolen bases in seven attempts.

Bumgarner batted .363 with 33 hits including 10 doubles and two homers, and he also had 27 RBIs and 20 runs scored. In addition, he was 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts while pitching 50 innings with an 8-2 record, a 1.26 ERA and 94 strikeouts against 21 walks.

Barnett finished with a .404 batting average and 38 hits, also tallying 39 RBIs and 22 runs scored. His 13 doubles led the Trojans, and he also hit three homers to go with one triple.

Spencer led Bandys’ pitching staff with nine wins — he posted a 9-2 record — while tossing five complete games with 81 strikeouts and 10 walks in 59 innings. At the plate, he had 18 hits including three doubles to go with eight RBIs and nine runs scored.

Elsewhere, Hibriten junior Jake Absher was named to the 3A all-state team and Alexander Central’s Mason Chapman (junior) and Maddox Jack (sophomore) filled spots on the 4A all-state squad.

Absher had the highest batting average for the Panthers with a .487 mark, and he also led Hibriten in hits (38), doubles (14), RBIs (26) and runs scored (31) while tying for the team lead in homers and triples with one apiece. Absher stole eight bases as well.

Chapman hit .380 with 27 hits including five doubles, a homer and a triple, driving in 13 runs and scoring a team-high 33 times. On the base paths, he finished with seven stolen bases to tie for third on the team.

Jack finished with a .323 batting average, notching 20 hits including a double while recording 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a 7-1 record and a 1.35 ERA with two saves and 56 strikeouts against 13 walks in a team-high 41 1/3 innings.