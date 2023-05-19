The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host one of its largest sporting events during the academic year, as the track and field state championship meets take place over two days.

Starting today, the 1A and 3A state championships will be held concurrently throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. On Saturday, the 2A and 4A meets will also be held concurrently starting at 10 a.m.

Tracksters reached the state meets by finishing in the top four of regionals held throughout the state last weekend. Of the 11 3A schools from area conferences, 10 will have at least one athlete representing their schools. A total of 51 athletes will compete in 47 separate events.

Draughn, the lone 1A school in the area, will have five athletes slated for four events.

Below is a capsule look at the teams and individuals scheduled to compete in the 1A and 3A events today. A separate preview will be published for the 2A and 4A meets on Saturday. NCmilesplit.com will have live updates of the meets both dates.

(Note: All races are measured in meters. Each event listed will have the regional finish listed. Those in bold are regional champions for that event.)

1A & 3A TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

Marcus T. Johnson Track, North Carolina State A&T in Greensboro, 10 a.m.

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

DRAUGHN

COACH: Phillip Harkey and Donna Simmons

BOYS (10th place 1A West):

Last individual champion: Chris Bumgarner, 2014 (Discus)

Individuals: Elijah Tillery, Jr. (Long Jump 1st, Triple Jump, 3rd)

Relays: 4x100 (3rd) (Tywan Nemorin, Sr.; Zachary Pinkerton, Sr.; Justice Cunningham, Jr.; Tillery)

GIRLS (11th place 1A West):

Last individual champion: Leanna Seagraves, 2016 (Pole Vault)

Individuals: Ambria Blalock, Jr. (100, 3rd)

About the Wildcats: Blalock is the lone participant to return to the state level, as she was 14th in the girls’ 400 as a freshman in 2021. Tillery was the lone regional winner for Draughn last week in the long jump. He is seeded sixth for today’s event.

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

ASHE COUNTY

COACH: Alex Rollins

GIRLS (8th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Emily Hartsoe, 2022 (Discus and Shot Put)

Individuals: Emmi Cheek, Jr. (300 hurdle, 4th); Katlyn French, Jr. (High Jump, 3rd); Emily Hartsoe, Jr. (Shot Put 4th, Discus 2nd); Paige Overcash, Jr. (High Jump, 1st)

Relays: 4x200 (4th) (Cheek; French; Jezik Martin; Addison Dollar); 4x400 (2nd) (French, Abigail McClure, Sr. Overcash, Cheek)

About the Huskies: Hartsoe is the two-time defending state champion in the discus and added the shot put title to her medal count last year. However, the lone Ashe County athlete to win her event at regionals was Overcash in the high jump. Hartsoe is seeded second in the discus, while Overcash is sixth in the high jump.

Other than Hartsoe, Cheek is the lone returner from last year’s state meet. She finished sixth the last two years in the 300-meter hurdles.

EAST LINCOLN

COACH: David Brehm and Ryan Goggio

BOYS (15th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Marcus McDowell 2012, (400)

Individuals: Jaylen Roseboro, Jr. (400, 4th)

GIRLS (12th 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: 4x800 Relay, 2015

Individuals: Kiara Anderson, So. (Long Jump, 4th); Alexa Dos Santos, Jr. (High Jump, 4th)

About the Mustangs: This will be Roseboro’s third state meet, but the first as an individual. He ran the anchor leg for the 4x100 team that came in third last spring.

FREEDOM

COACH: Chip Lewis

GIRLS (11th place 3A West Region):

Individuals: Ava Cooke, Fr. (400, 3rd); Katie Deacon, Sr. (800, 2nd)

About the Patriots: Deacon will close out her high school career with a third trip to state. She finished eighth and 16th at the last two state meets in the 1,600. Cooke is at her first state meet.

HIBRITEN

State Championships (Girls): 1998

COACH: Jimmy Watkins

BOYS (16th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Brandon Coonse, 1993 (3200)

Individuals: Gabriel Suddreth, Jr. (Discus, 2nd)

GIRLS (13th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: 4x100 Relay, 2008

Individual: Jada Brown, Jr. (Long Jump, 2nd; Triple Jump, 2nd)

About the Panthers: Brown will compete in the long jump (seeded third) for the third time at state. She was fifth at the 3A meet last year and third at the 2A meet in 2021. This will be her first state level competition in the triple jump (seeded second). Suddreth will make his state meet debut and is seeded third in the discus.

HICKORY

COACH: Ronnie Hopper and Jody Weatherman

BOYS (11th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Ryan Hill, 2008 (3200)

Individuals: Kwan Oates, Jr. (Triple Jump, 1st; Long Jump, 3rd)

About the Red Tornadoes: This will be the first state meet for Oates, who won the triple jump at last week’s regional and is seeded first at state.

NORTH IREDELL

COACH: Andy Howell

BOYS (9th place 3A West Region):

Individuals: Philip Riddle, Sr. (3200, 2nd)

Relay: 4x800 (1st) (Parker Anderson, Sr.; Maddox Gantt, So.; Riddle; Brodie Anderson, Sr.)

GIRLS (14th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Jonna Strange, 2019 (3200)

Relays: 4x800 (2nd) (Mia Sohovich, Fr.; Julia Hollar, Jr.; Breanna Sturtevant, Fr.; Natalia Nieto, Sr.)

About the Raiders: This will be the first state meet for all eight competitors. Winners of the boys’ 4x800 relay at last week’s regionals, they are seeded second and have a chance to win the Raiders’ first state championship in boys track.

NORTH LINCOLN

State Championships (Boys): 2019, 2021 (Girls): 2021

COACH: Jerry Castro

BOYS (2nd place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: 4x100 relay, 2022

Individuals: Connor Bagwell, Jr. (1600, 4th); Stephen Fernetti, Sr. (3200, 1st; 1600, 2nd) Mirko Glavan, Sr. (3200, 3rd); Kolton Hodges, Sr. (800, 2nd); Logan Jones, Sr. (Pole Vault, 2nd); Jeremiah Sellers, Jr. (Long Jump, 1st); Liam Sutton, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 1st, 300 Hurdles, 2nd)

Relay: 4x100 (3rd) (Shawn Wingate, Fr.; Sutton; Sellers; Immanuel Mayner, Sr.)

GIRLS (2nd Place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Angie Allen 2021 (800, 1600, 3200)

Individuals: Olivia Ferraro, Fr. (800, 3rd; 1600 2nd) Macy Parks, Sr. (1600 3rd; 3200 2nd); Bella Wood, Jr. (3200, 1st)

Relays: 4x400 (3rd) (Haylee Gibson, So.; Ferraro, Kayla Leslie, Jr.; Blythe Jaworsky, So.)

About the Knights: Sellers, Mayner and Sutton are back to defend their 3A state championship in the boys’ 4x100 relay alongside Wingate, a first-time state qualifier. Sutton was the state runner-up a year ago in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He is the top seed in the 110 for today’s event. Fernetti, the regional champion in the 3,200, is seeded second.

For the girls, Wood is the top seed in the 3,200 and Ferraro second in the 1,600. Parks is back for a second time at state after competing for East Lincoln last spring.

ST. STEPHENS

COACH: James Mayfield and Stephen Carpenter

GIRLS (17th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Jennifer Coffey, 1990 (3200)

Individuals: Jordyn Horan, Jr. (Pole Vault 4th)

About the Indians: After a year away, Horan returns for a second appearance at the state meet, where she was ninth in the pole vault back in 2021.

STATESVILLE

COACH: Dave Rucker

BOYS (5th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Samuel Johnson, 2017 (Long Jump)

Individuals: Titus Myers, Sr. (200, 2nd)

Relays: 4x100 (2nd) (Mekiaum Davis, Jr.; Myers; Davin Clarke, Jr.; Jehahj Sherrill, So.); 4x200 (2nd) (Clarke; Myers; Sherrill; Jaylen Himes, Jr.)

GIRLS (3rd place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: Cambria Shuford, 2016 (400)

Individuals: Janiya Johnson, Jr. (100, 1st; 200, 1st); Alaya Gillespie, Sr. (100, 3rd; 200 2nd)

Relays: 4x100 (1st) (Nakirah Adams, So.; Gillespie; Sakari Johnson, So.; J. Johnson); 4x200 (1st) (Adams, Gillespie; Dynasty Hamilton, Jr., J. Johnson)

About the Greyhounds: Running for West Iredell last year, Gillespie is the defending 3A champion in the 100. However, it was her former teammate at West Iredell, Johnson, who twice took gold in the 100 and 200 at last week’s regional. The two paired up to blitz the field in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Gillespie also won the 2021 2A state title in the 400.

WEST IREDELL

COACH: Ryne Cooper

BOYS (20th place 3A West Region):

Last individual champion: 4x100 relay (1998)

Individuals: Jermiah Glaspy, Sr. (Triple Jump, 2nd)

About the Warriors: Glaspy will compete at his first state meet for the Warriors.