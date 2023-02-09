Schools from area conferences will be well represented this weekend as 50 swimmers from 13 schools hit the pool at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association swimming and diving state meet.

Competitors from throughout the state will vie for individual championships in 24 separate events, as well as team titles in three separate classification events.

The 1A/2A classes have a combined meet and will start the swimming portion of the championship today. The 3A schools take to the pool on Friday, and the 4A contingent swims on Saturday.

The diving competition takes place at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh a day prior to the swim meet for each class. None of the area athletes are scheduled to compete in diving.

Preliminary swimming events will take place in a morning session with the consolation and championship finals occurring in the afternoon.

The largest group from the area will be St. Stephens, which had 18 of its 29 entries qualify for Friday’s 3A championship.

The lone swimmer from the area to qualify as a No. 1 seed for their race is Kathryn Cinson of Fred T. Foard. The freshman had the top time in the state in all regionals in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle event.

Below is a capsule of all athletes scheduled to compete.

(Note: All races are measured in yards. Alternate swimmers can be used in relay races, which is determined at the meet. Abbreviations for space are as follows: Free-Freestyle, Fly-Butterfly, Back-Backstroke, Breast-Breaststroke, IM-Individual Medley)

NCHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Swimming: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, Preliminaries 8:45 a.m., Finals 5 p.m.

1A/2A Thursday, 4A Friday, 3A Saturday

1A/2A STATE MEET

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Last Individual Champion: None

Coach: David Harmon

BOYS (20th 1A/2A West Region)

Trey Jensen, Sr.: 100 Breast (1:08.15, 19th). Won the Western Highlands (WHC) title in the 50 free and second in the breaststroke. This is his second state appearance. Swam in the 200 medley relay as a freshman.

Brandon Sexton, Fr., Griffin Stephens, So., William Abernathy, So., Jensen: 200 Free Relay (1:42.72, 21st). Was runner-up in this event at WHC meet and 11th at last week’s regional. Abernathy and Stephens were on this relay team last year that finished 23rd.

GIRLS (10th 1A/2A West Region)

Rhyannon Reasoner, Sr.: 500 Free (5:58.24, 19th); 100 Back (1:05.31, 20th). Won the WHC title in the 500 free and was eighth at regional. Was runner-up in the backstroke at conference, 10th at regionals. This is her fourth state meet, second in an individual event. Top finish was 15th in the backstroke last year.

Abby Wood, Sr.: 100 Free (1:01.97, 24th). Won the WHC title in this event and was 11th at regionals. This is her second state meet. Swam 400 free relay in 2021.

Wood, Sarah Mull, Sr., Allyson Auton, So., Reasoner: 200 Free Relay (1:53.70, 12th); 400 Free Relay (4:13.57, 12th). Won WHC title in the 200 relay and was seventh at regional. Took sixth in the 400 at regionals. All but Wood swam the 200 at state in 2022 and came in 22nd.

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2019 (Ross Dant – 500 Free)

Coach: Ryan Adams

GIRLS (13th 1A/2A West Region)

Morgan Ruebusch, Fr.: 100 Fly (59.40, 4th); 200 Free (1:57.56, 3rd). Won the 1A/2A West championship last weekend in the butterfly and was third in the 200 freestyle. Won the 100 free and 100 backstroke at the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) meet.

NCSSM-MORGANTON DRAGONS

Last Individual Champion: None

BOYS (15th 1A/2A West Region)

Christos Papaioannou: 100 Breast (1:02.60, 8th). Finished third in this event at regionals. Making his debut at state meet.

GIRLS 18th 1A/2A West Region)

Anneliese Pinnell: 100 Free (55.57, 5th); 100 Back (1:04.06, 15th). Finished fourth in the freestyle and sixth in the backstroke. Will make her state meet debut.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last Individual Champion: None

Coaches: Kristen Erwin/Sean Alexander

BOYS (19th 1A/2A West Region)

Coley Welch, Sr.: 50 Free (22.68, 7th); 100 Free (50.61, 6th). Swept the 50 and 100 freestyle at Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet. Took third in both events at regionals. Is swimming in his third state meet, second as an individual. Was 12th in the 100 and 15th in the 50 last year.

WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS

Last Individual Champion: None

Coach: Milland Bradley

GIRLS (20th 1A/2A West Region)

Zoie Miller, Sr.: 50 Free (26.57, 16th); 100 Free (59.24, 16th). Won the 50 and 500 freestyle in the CVAC championship. At regionals, was ninth in both the 50 and 100. Swam the same two events at state last year with a top finish of 12th in the 50 free.

3A WEST REGIONAL

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Team champion: Boys: 2006, 2007

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2007 (200 Free Relay and 200 Medley)

Coach: Jon-Paul Barrineau

BOYS (4th 3A West Region)

Zachary Clendenning, Sr.: 100 Fly (52.84, 4th); 100 Breast (1:01.47, 3rd). Was the runner-up in both events at regionals. At the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) meet, won both the 100 breast and 50 free races. This is his fourth state meet, the second as an individual with his top finish at fifth in the butterfly.

Owen Pridmore, So.: 200 IM (2:15.91, 19th); 500 Free (5:18.16, 15th). Won the 200 individual medley in the WFAC championship meet and was third in the 500 freestyle. At regionals, was seventh in the 500 and 10th in the IM. This is his second state meet after finishing 20th in the backstroke last year.

Rider Warner, So.: 200 Free (1:51.77, 16th) 100 Back (57.73, 8th). Won the WFAC championship in the backstroke and was second in the 200 freestyle. At regional, was fourth in the back and eighth in the 200. This is his first state meet.

Pridmore, Clendenning, Warner, Ayden Miller, So.: 200 Medley (1:46.79, 6th); 200 Free (1:36.53, 9th). This quartet won both WFAC championships. At regional, took third in the medley and fourth in the 200 free relay.

GIRLS (12th 3A West Region)

Stella Pridmore, Fr.: 200 Free (2:12.31, 23rd); 500 Free (5:53.31, 19th). Was third in 200 and fourth in the 500 in the WFAC championship. At regionals, was seventh in the 500 and ninth in the 200. This is her first state meet.

Pridmore, Talyn Morris, Fr., Eva Lachapelle, So., Makenna Garrett, Fr. 200 Medley (2:07.48, 18th). The quartet was the WFAC runner-up in this event and seventh at regionals. Lachapelle is the lone returnee, swimming in this relay in 2022 in a 22nd-place finish.

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Coach: Sarah Scronce

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2013 (Jake Pierce – 500 Free)

BOYS (26th 3A West Region)

Jacky Lam, Jr.: 100 Fly (59.67, 20th). Did not swim this event at WFAC, but was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the backstroke. Was 12th in the butterfly at regionals to take the last wild card slot. This is his first state meet.

GIRLS (8th 3A West Region)

Emmalyn Buskirk, So.: 200 Free (2:04.68, 12th); 500 Free (5:28.12, 9th). Was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 in the WFAC championship meet. Was third at regionals in the 500 and fifth in the 200. This is her second state meet after swimming the same races in 2022, when her top finish was 13th in the 200.

Kathryn Cinson, Fr.: 500 Free (5:06.43, 1st); 200 IM (2:13.49, 4th). Won the WFAC and 3A West Region championships in the 500 and was runner-up at both in the medley. This is her first state meet. Foard has never had a state championship in girls swimming.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last Individual Champion: None

Coaches: Dan St. Louis and Scott Lookadoo

BOYS (14th 3A West Region)

Emerson Miller, Jr.: 50 Free (23.01, 11th). Did not swim this event in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) meet. Was the 100 freestyle champion and runner-up in the 200. Took fourth in the 50 at regionals. This is his third state meet, the second as an individual after coming in 13th in last year’s 50.

Nathaniel Carswell, So., Asher Ellis, Sr., Caelan Houpe, Jr., Miller: 200 Free Relay (1:38.85, 13th). Finished seventh at regionals. With Timothy Truitt in place of Carswell, the quartet was the NWC runner-up.

Carswell, Timothy Truitt, Jr., Houpe, Miller: 400 Free Relay (3:45.25, 20th). Finished ninth at last week’s regional meet. This group swap the same race at state in 2022 and was 24th.

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2009 (Kyle Hines – 100 Breast, 200 IM; Ted Esch – 200 Free). Girls: 1998 (400 Free Relay)

Coach: George Christas, Jeanne Schlichting

GIRLS (14th 3A West Region)

Elettra Dalcerri, Jr.: 100 Butterfly (1:00.40, 17th). Was the NWC runner-up in both the butterfly and 200 freestyle. Took third in the butterfly at regionals. This is her first state meet.

Darby Keen, Jr., Anslie Norris, Sr., Laci McPeak, Sr., Dalcerri: 400 Free Relay (4:09.32, 12th). Keen, McPeak and Dalcerri were a part of the team that finished second in this event at the NWC championship meet. The current group was seventh at regionals. This is the first state meet for all competitors.

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Team champion: Girls (1981, 1994)

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2011 (Graham Williams – 200 Free , 500 Free). Girls: 2018 (Anna Durak – 500 Free)

Coach: Cathy Hitchcock

BOYS (16th 3A West Region)

Charles Fields, Jr.: 200 IM (2:13.21, 14th); 100 Breast (1:05.15, 11th). Was third in the breaststroke in the WFAC championship meet. At regionals, was eight in the medley and fifth in the breaststroke. This is his second state meet after coming in 18th in the breaststroke last winter.

Joseph Mogray, Jr.: 100 Fly (55.46, 10th); 100 Free (51.68, 18th). Won the WFAC championship in the 100 freestyle and was runner-up in the 200 free. Switched to the butterfly at regionals and was fifth to go with an eighth-place finish in the 100 free. This is his second state meet after coming in 11th in the butterfly in 2022.

GIRLS (5th 3A West Region)

Colby Fields, Sr.: 100 Free (57.00, 8th); 500 Free (5:40.23, 12th). Won the WFAC championship in the 100 freestyle and was runner-up in the 50. At regionals, took third in the 100 and fourth in the 500. This is her second state meet after swimming the 50 and 100 last year. Her top finish was 12th in the 100.

Ella Brett Hitchcock, So.: 200 Free (1:59.97, 8th); 100 Fly (59.01, 2nd). Won the 3A West Region and WFAC championship in the butterfly. Was third at regionals in the 200 freestyle. Runner-up in the conference meet in the 500 freestyle. Swam the same two events at state last year with a sixth-place finish in the butterfly and seventh in the 200. Hickory’s last girls champion at state was Anna Durak in 2018 in the 500. The Red Tornadoes had at least one state champion from 2014 to 2018.

Emma Pitts, Jr.: 200 IM (2:12.25, 3rd); 100 Breast (1:11.61, 5th). Won the 3A West Region and WFAC championship in the 200 individual medley to go with a conference title in the breaststroke. Was third in the breaststroke at regional. This is the second state meet after swimming the IM and 500 freestyle last year with her best finish at fifth in the IM.

Fields, Hitchcock, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Jr., Pitts: 200 Free Relay (1:48.42, 9th); 400 Free (3:55.46, 5th). This quartet won both events at the WFAC championship meet. They were fourth in both at regionals. As a relay at state last year, they were fourth in the 400 and 11th in the 200.

NORTH LINCOLN

Last Individual Champion: Girls: 2015 (McKenzie Weed – 50 Free)

Coach: Brianna Tapp

BOYS (16th 3A West Region)

Aiden Deluca, Fr.: 200 IM (2:04.91, 6th); 500 Free (10th). Was the WFAC champion in the 500 freestyle and runner-up in the backstroke. Switched to the 200 individual to go with the 500 at regional and took fourth in both. This is his first state meet.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Last Individual Champion: Boys: 2016 (Jacob Queen—500 Free). Girls: 2003 (Monique Huynh – 200 Free).

Coach: LeeAnn Privett

BOYS (6th 3A West Region)

Cameron Broos: 200 Free (1:53.99, 19th); 100 Breast (1:07.24, 16th). Won the WFAC championship in the 200 freestyle and was runner-up in the breaststroke. At regionals, he was eighth in the breaststroke and 10th in the 200. This is his second state meet with a top finish of fourth in the 200 free last year.

Jackson Broos: 500 Free (5:17.43, 14th). Was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the backstroke at the WFAC meet. Came in sixth in the 500 free at regional. This is his second state meet with a top finish of 11th in the 500 last year.

Noah Hedrick: 500 Free (5:26.07, 21st). Took runner-up finishes in the WFAC meet in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Was 10th in the 500 at regionals. This is his first state meet.

Broos, Broos, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales, Gunner Smith: 200 Medley Relay (1:50.87, 13th); 400 Free Relay (3:36.29, 11th). This quartet won the WFAC title in the 400 freestyle medley and was the runner-up in the 200 medley. At regionals they turned in a fifth-place finish in the 400 and sixth in the medley. The Broos brothers were a part of relay teams for both at state last year with a top finish of eighth in the 400. This is Castellanos-Morales’ second state meet after swimming in the butterfly last winter.

GIRLS (4th 3A West Region)

Riley Caudle, Jr.: 100 Fly (1:03.96, 14th); 100 Breast (1:16.81, 17th). Was runner-up in the breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley at the WFAC meet. At regional, took seventh in the butterfly and eighth in the breaststroke. This is her second state meet with a top finish of 13th in the 200 IM last year.

Zoe Coburn: 100 Fly (1:01.86, 11th); 100 Back (59.46, 2nd). Was WFAC champion and 3A West Region runner-up in the breaststroke. Took runner-up at the conference meet in the 100 freestyle. Finished sixth in the butterfly. This is her second meet with a top finish of fourth in the backstroke last year.

Ava Gruber: 100 Fly (1:04.52, 16th); 100 Back (1:07.85, 19th). Was the WFAC runner-up in the butterfly and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Switching to backstroke for regionals, took seventh there and eighth in the butterfly. This is her second state meet, the first as an individual swimmer.

Jovie Lee: 200 Free (2:11.60, 19th); 500 Free (5:45.13, 14th). At the WFAC, was fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500. Came in fifth in the 500 at regionals and seventh in the 200. Swam the same races in her first state meet last year with a top finish of 19th in the 200.

Katelyn Parmenter, Sr.: 200 Free (1:55.26, 2nd); 100 Free (53.81, 2nd). For the second year in a row, Parmenter took double golds at both the WFAC and 3A West Regional. This year, she won regional titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle races after winning the 50 and 200 in conference. This is her fourth state meet after swimming the 200 and 500 freestyle races the past three years. Her best finish in both came last year when she took silver in the 500 and bronze in the 200.

Coburn, Caudle, Gruber, Parmenter: 200 Medley (1:57.68, 4th). 400 Free (3:56.03, 7th). This quartet won the WFAC title in the 200 medley and took second in the same event at regionals. In the 400, they were second in conference and fifth at regional. This same group was 11th in the 200 and 8th in the 400 at state last year.

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Last Individual Champion: Girls: 1997 (200 Free Relay)

Coach: David Gragg

GIRLS (11th 4A West Region)

Lauren Patterson, Jr.: 100 Fly (56.86, 12th); 100 Back (57.08, 14th). Won both events at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship. At regionals, finished fourth in the butterfly and eighth in the backstroke. This is her third state meet with her top finish at sixth in the butterfly last year.