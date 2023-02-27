Burke County was the big winner from Saturday’s third round with three girls teams advancing to Tuesday's quarterfinal round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state basketball tournament.

Draughn and Freedom each continued their respective run of upsets in the 1A and 3A brackets, while East Burke overcame Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) rival Newton-Conover to advance.

At least one area conference school will make it to Saturday’s 3A West final, as Freedom will travel to Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) champion East Lincoln. In fact, all three Burke County schools will take to the road on Tuesday, as Draughn will make the nearly three-hour trip to Robbinsville and East Burke goes to Randleman.

The area will be represented in all four classifications on Tuesday, with Watauga hosting Charlotte Catholic in a 4A state quarterfinal game.

There is the likelihood there will be new blood in Saturday’s West finals in all four classifications. In the four games involving area conference schools and the opponents, the eight schools, according to the NCHSAA, have won a total of 24 games in the regional round, which includes the quarterfinals and regional finals. Freedom has 21 of those wins, East Burke two and Charlotte Catholic one. East Lincoln won a state title in 1973, but its run to that final is not included in the records kept by the NCHSAA. The other four schools have not advanced past the quarterfinals.

Below are the capsules of all four games. Games streamed on NFHSnetwork.com require a subscription.

NCHSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinals- Tuesday; Regional Finals – Saturday, March 4 (sites TBA); State Finals – Saturday, March 11 at UNC Chapel Hill and NC State.

1A GIRLS

NO. 16 DRAUGHN (17-12) AT NO. 13 ROBBINSVILLE (20-8), 6 p.m.

About the matchup:

Cinderella’s slipper will fit one of these double digit-seeded teams with one of them getting to the regional final for the first time. While Draughn has reached this round for the first time, it is Robbinsville that has to hope this is the year it finally breaks through. This will be the Black Knights' ninth quarterfinal visit, but they have lost in the previous eight trips, including two seasons ago when they lost to eventual 1A champion Murphy.

In looking at Draughn’s recipe for success, there seems to be a formula that has held true for the Wildcats. The team has averaged 54 points a game this season and when the Wildcats have reached that number and higher, their record is 14-1. When they don’t, they are 3-11.

Curiously, two of those three wins have come in the last two games — Draughn scored 47 points against Mountain Heritage and 52 against North Rowan. The defense, which averages 48 points allowed per game, has amped up even more in the postseason. While the success for Draughn has been predictable at scoring 54 or more, it has been just as predictable allowing 55 or more. When the opposition has reached that number, Draughn is 2-11, but 15-1 otherwise.

Draughn’s defense could have a challenge against the Black Knights, as they have scored 60 or more in seven straight, clearing 70 points in five of those.

About the Wildcats

Coach: Liz Taylor

Key players: Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Jenna Abernathy

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 17 Union Academy (57-56), at No. 1 Mountain Heritage (47-37), at No. 8 North Rowan (52-45)

About the Black Knights

Coach: Lucas Ford

Key players: Desta Trammell (23.4 ppg, 5.1 apg, 2.5 spg), Kensley Phillips (10.3 ppg)

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. Starmount (83-60), 2/23 at No. 4 Albemarle (71-66), 2/25 at No. 5 Eastern Randolph (60-45)

Next up: No. 3 Cherokee (26-3) or No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (25-4)

2A GIRLS

NO. 5 EAST BURKE (26-2) AT NO. 1 RANDLEMAN (27-1), 6 p.m.

About the matchup:

With its third win of the season over Newton-Conover last weekend, East Burke advanced to its sixth quarterfinals since 2012 and the fifth under coach Crystal Bartlett. The Cavaliers are looking to move on to the regional finals for the first time since 2017. Randleman has reached this round for the fifth time, including a stretch that has reached four in a row.

The high-low matchups for both sides could be interesting to watch: East Burke's Braelyn Stilwell against Randleman’s Elizabeth York at the point guard position, and the Tigers' Gracyn Hall vs. Aubree Grigg of East Burke in the post.

Both teams are solid defensively, with East Burke allowing 34 points a game and Randleman 42. Both score around 60 a game, so expect a half-court game with precision passing and rebounding the key.

About the Cavaliers

Coach: Crystal Bartlett

Key players: Braelyn Stilwell (16.8 ppg, 7.7 apg), Aubree Grigg (7.8 rpg), Kara Brinkley (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 28 Polk County (77-40), 2/23 vs. No. 12 East Surry (68-51), 2/25 vs. No. 13 Newton-Conover (54-37)

About the Tigers

Coach: Brandon Varner

Key players: Gracyn Hall (16.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg), Elizabeth York (15.0 ppg, 4.7 apg)

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 32 Bandys (52-34), 2/23 vs. No. 16 Hendersonville (63-54), 2/25 vs. No. 8 East Rutherford (62-55)

Next up: No. 3 Salisbury (24-3) or No. 2 Shelby (26-1)

3A GIRLS

NO. 14 FREEDOM (15-12) AT NO. 2 EAST LINCOLN (30-0), 7 p.m.

About the matchup:

Other than East Lincoln’s state title in 1973, this will be the first time East Lincoln has reached this level. Freedom will make its 21st appearance.

Against Hibriten and Oak Grove, it certainly seemed that Freedom head coach Amber Reddick used her experience in big games to get this far. Down by 11 at the half at Hibriten, Freedom rallied back and won by nine. Down five with 1:30 left at Oak Grove, the Patriots rallied back with a 3-pointer from Statlee McGee, who had five in the game, and a five-second closely guarded defensive gem by Sydnie Demiter before Peyton Caldwell slipped through two defenders to score the winning bucket with seven seconds left.

Lacking in size inside, that Patriots pick and choose their spots on offense and play tenacious in the post. Yet, will that be enough against an East Lincoln team that starts freshman guard Emma Montanari (scored 20 points vs. St. Stephens on Saturday), who is 5-foot-8, and then goes 5-10, 5-11 and 6-2 across the front? The Mustangs set a program record of 30 wins in the victory over St. Stephens and most of the wins have been routs. Since mid-December, only St. Stephens had a margin of defeat within single digits.

About the Patriots

State championships: 5 (1989, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016)

Coach: Amber Reddick

Key players: Sydnie Demiter, Peyton Caldwell

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 19 Franklin (60-37), 2/23 at No. 3 Hibriten (59-50), at No. 6 Oak Grove (49-48)

Comments from Coach Reddick:

What has been the biggest turnaround for your team, which went from 3-7 in conference and a first-round loss to this? What has fueled the team?

"I think the biggest turnaround is just that we have started playing with confidence again and believing in each other. We have been able to put conference play behind us and just play hard and play together."

About the Mustangs

State championships: 1 (1973)

Coach: Jason Otey

Key players: Kiara Anderson (10.9 ppg), Hailey McFadden (10.9 ppg), Emma Montanari (10.7 ppg).

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 31 North Buncombe (66-39), 2/23 vs. No. 15 Ashbrook (55-35), 2/25 vs. St. Stephens (55-33)

Comments from Coach Otey:

How is the team approaching playing teams that maybe got further than expected and have nothing to lose?

"We are approaching it in the same manner that we have approached every opponent. Our kids have bought into the fact that we do not overlook anyone, and we have taken this season one game at a time. We are simply trying to control what we can control and that is our preparation physically and mentally. Our kids have done a great job of getting in great shape for this time of the year and they do a great job in our film room and understanding their scout. At this point, every team in this tournament can win it and so we just want our kids to go out there, play hard, play for each other and enjoy the moment. One thing I know is, win or lose, our kids are going to play their hearts out and leave it all on the court. They love to play and they love to compete and that is all I can ask for."

After St. Stephens played you close in the WFAC final, what were some things your team learned from being challenged for the first time in a while?

"Well, in that game we learned or probably more appropriately reinforced, that we can trust each other — staff and players. This season we have learned we can find ways to win in a variety of ways and even when we don't have our best stuff. Not to take anything away from St. Stephens, as they played phenomenally the night of the conference tournament championship, but we played that game without one of our four-year starters and captains, and another starter played while not feeling well. We found some early foul trouble in the post and got a bit out of rhythm. But in the face of adversity, the kids never blinked. They stayed true to the game plan and executed down the stretch. We have a nice blend of experience and youth as well as a bench that understands their role and has contributed all season."

Next up: No. 4 Ben L. Smith (25-2) or No. 1 West Rowan (28-0)

4A GIRLS

NO. 11 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC (24-6) AT NO. 2 WATAUGA (23-6), 6 p.m. (NFHS)

About the matchup:

Three of the six losses this year by Watauga came in a four-game stretch heading into Christmas. One of those was by 34 against West No. 1 seed Lake Norman — a team Watauga could possibly see in the West finals, if it wins on Tuesday — and another against Charlotte Catholic by a 53-42 score. Since then, the only two losses have been against conference foe Hibriten, against whom the Pioneers got revenge in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament final.

The Pioneers’ offense revolves around sophomore guard Kate Sears, who has scored 26, 31 and 26 points in the three playoff games so far. Charlotte Torgenson has scored in double figures all three games and other role players include Brooke Sheffler and Caroline Farthing.

In the game between the two back in December, Sears and Scheffler combined for 32 points, but the team scored 42 total in the loss. With Torgerson more involved, the Pioneers have another option inside, but will it be enough against 6-5 Blanca Thomas and 6-0 Gracynn Gough? With no one on Watauga taller than 5-11, those two combined for 46 points in the win. The ability to have an answer for that size will likely be the key for Watauga to advance to the regional finals for the first time in the program’s history.

About the Pioneers

Coach: Laura Berry

Key players: Kate Sears (20.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.0 apg), Charlotte Torgerson (11.4 ppg).

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 31 Chambers (83-46), 2/23 vs. No. 15 Northwest Guilford (58-37), 2/25 vs. No. 7 South Mecklenburg (58-44)

Comments from Coach Barry:

What has your team learned since playing Charlotte Catholic, especially coming in a stretch in which the team lost three of four (one of those to Lake Norman, which you may get to see again)?

"We have bought into the idea in postseason that every possession matters. A defensive lapse in the second quarter or a few possessions of bad shot selection in the third quarter can really affect a game. I think we know from experience that big moments come when you play big-time teams, and we are going to have to make plays and take care of the details: making free throws, being committed to boxing out, playing defense with our feet and being committed to the game plan for 32 minutes. These will all be important moving forward and we have practiced these habits all season."

What has to be sharper/better in playing Catholic?

"Catholic is obviously post dominate and will be a handful in the paint. We have to give a focused defensive effort. On the offensive side, we have to play our game and create great shots for each other. Pace and energy will be a big part of our success as it has been in the first three rounds."

About the Cougars

Coach: Robert Conrad

Key players: Blanca Thomas (16 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 4.1 bpg), Gracyn Gough (15.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Playoff results: 2/21 vs. No. 22 Reagan (63-53), 2/23 at No. 6 Marvin Ridge (60-34), 2/25 at No. 3 Northern Guilford (58-53)

Next up: No. 4 North Mecklenburg (27-2) or No. 1 Lake Norman (29-0)