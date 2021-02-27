5 area squads remain as field continues to thin in state hoops playoffs

Bunker Hill adjusted to full-court pressure dished out by R-S Central and routed the Hilltoppers 80-53 on Thursday. The Bears are a team that moves the ball well on the dribble, whether it’s penetration in the lane, or as on Thursday, getting away from defensive pressure. As she has been much of her high school career, Addie Wray is a main focus of the offense. However, in her senior year, she is not the only focus. She has the ability, or course, to put up points (averaged 21.3 points per game during the season). Yet, Wray’s ability to get others involved, (averaged five assists per game) has made the Bears dangerous from anywhere on the court. Olivia Ellis is a deadly shooter from the left side, popping in 44.7 percent of her 3-point shots. Faith Isenhour is a lunch-pail kind of forward that does a lot of things well, be it on the score sheet (12 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, five assists) or intangibles that don’t show up on paper. Freshman center Damireona Burch provided muscle inside from off the bench. The 5-foot-11 post player continues to develop her post skills and has been a key player in the two wins, especially with 18 in Thursday’s win.