5 area squads remain as field continues to thin in state hoops playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the regional semifinals of the high school basketball tournament today throughout the state, Included are five area schools from local conferences. Three members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference will play today, with Freedom and Hickory facing each other in the 3A class and South Caldwell taking on Providence in the 4A bracket. Bunker Hill is the only 2A girls team remaining from the area. North Lincoln is the only boys team remaining in the playoffs, as the Knights continue in the 2A tournament.
The winner of each contest today will play in the regional finals, scheduled for Tuesday. The state finals are scheduled for next Saturday at either Wheatmore High in Trinity or Providence Grove High in Climax.
Here is a look at all four games on the docket involving area schools:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A
No. 5 Bunker Hill (12-0) at No. 1 West Stokes (13-0) (West Stokes High School YouTube Channel), 6 p.m.
A pair of girls basketball programs are reaching heights rarely seen, if ever. The winner of this game will have a chance to get to the state championship game.
Bunker Hill adjusted to full-court pressure dished out by R-S Central and routed the Hilltoppers 80-53 on Thursday. The Bears are a team that moves the ball well on the dribble, whether it’s penetration in the lane, or as on Thursday, getting away from defensive pressure. As she has been much of her high school career, Addie Wray is a main focus of the offense. However, in her senior year, she is not the only focus. She has the ability, or course, to put up points (averaged 21.3 points per game during the season). Yet, Wray’s ability to get others involved, (averaged five assists per game) has made the Bears dangerous from anywhere on the court. Olivia Ellis is a deadly shooter from the left side, popping in 44.7 percent of her 3-point shots. Faith Isenhour is a lunch-pail kind of forward that does a lot of things well, be it on the score sheet (12 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, five assists) or intangibles that don’t show up on paper. Freshman center Damireona Burch provided muscle inside from off the bench. The 5-foot-11 post player continues to develop her post skills and has been a key player in the two wins, especially with 18 in Thursday’s win.
The Bears are in the final eight for the first time since 2002, which was also the only time they played in the West final.
West Stokes advanced by knocking out defending state co-champions Newton-Conover on Thursday. The Wildcats pushed a close game at the half into an 18-point lead at the end of three quarters. West Stokes is in the regional semifinals for the first time.
Next up: No. 6 Shelby (16-0) or No. 2 Mountain Heritage (10-2)
3A
No. 12 Hickory (10-2) at No. 1 Freedom (11-0) (FHS Live YouTube Channel), 3 p.m.
Hickory High starts five seniors. Some of the quintet were freshmen on the 2017-18 Red Tornadoes team that slugged through a 13-12 record and scored just 32 points in a first-round state playoff defeat. It was a rare down year for the program that had three state final appearances in the first part of the decade of the 2010s. The next year, Hickory went 18-8 and made it to the second round before a loss to Asheville. As juniors, the group cleared the 20-win mark (21-7) and took another step to the round-of-16. A COVID-19 quarantine put a damper on their senior season, but the group has raised the level of the program again. Two wins and the Red Tornadoes are now in the regional semifinals for the first time since winning the 3A state title in 2015.
Finley Lefevers is the jack-of-all-trades of the bunch. At 6-foot, she can play the role of a traditional post player, but she can also spot up anywhere around the arc and bomb away for 3s. Lefevers can also assume the role of a point guard, as she did at times during Hickory’s win at Ashbrook on Thursday. At 6-foot-4, Kellen Morin, a volleyball signee with Virginia Tech, is an aggressive center that seems to relish the role of making dribblers play for lane penetration and grabbing rebounds. Unofficially, she filled the score sheet on Thursday with 12 points, 13 boards and six blocks. Guards Chloe James, Ayesha Short and Ellie Rumbaugh each handle the ball well under pressure, and provide maddening defensive pressure to opponents.
The group definitely will leave Hickory basketball in a better place than when they entered it. But there is one more item on the to-do list for the group: Beat Freedom.
The Red Tornadoes had a shot in the only game this season at Morganton. Hickory led by 12 early, but the Patriots stormed back to lead by 16 before hanging on for the victory.
The Patriots have won 13 straight against Hickory in a streak that started in 2016, the year a changing of the guard placed Freedom among the elite of 3A West basketball. After Hickory won it all in 2015, Freedom went unbeaten to take the 2016 crown. Over the last eight years, the Patriots have been in the final eight seven times. A win today would put them in the 3A West final a third year in a row.
It’s been a tough year for the Patriots, with a pair of COVID quarantines that limited them to nine of the scheduled 14 games. Yet, it was business as usual. they went unbeaten in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for the third straight year, and had enough to put away both North Buncombe and Asheville. At 6-1, Adair Garrison matches up well with the Hickory height that can also drift outside to knock down a three. Christena Rhone is a skilled point guard among a team that works the half-court set well. They are adept with backdoor cuts, as well as slicing the lane either for layups or to draw fouls. In Thursday’s win Freedom made 28 of 41 free throws. Danisha Hemphill carved up the Cougars with 31 points, 13 from the free-throw line.
Hickory has won its first two playoff games at Northwest Cabarrus and Ashbrook with big first-half runs.
Today’s contest will be the final pairing of the two as Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rivals, as the teams go their separate ways into different leagues this fall.
Next up: No. 3 Jesse Carson (16-0) at No. 2 Enka (15-1)
4A
No. 3 Providence (8-0) at No. 2 South Caldwell (8-6) (SCHS Live Stream), 6 p.m.
Down by as many as seven in the first half, South Caldwell pushed out to a seven-point lead after three quarters and held on for a 47-45 win over Lake Norman on Thursday. Olivia Miller scored 19 and Katlyn Wynn added 14 to put the Spartans into the regional semifinals for the first time since 2000, when they played as a 3A school. They have played in the West final just once in school history.
After going 8-43 from 2015-17, Providence will play in the 4A regional semifinals for the second year in a row. The Panthers lost to eventual 4A state co-champions Vance in the same round in 2020. Senior forward Nyla McGill leads Providence in both scoring (19.4 points per game) and rebounds (9.4 per game) this season. The Panthers defeated Panther Creek 61-42 on Thursday to advance.
Next up: No. 12 Independence (7-2) or Vance (9-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A
No. 10 Shelby (15-1) at No. 3 North Lincoln (14-2) (sfcnetwork.tv, fee required), 6 p.m.
Although it is playing at home, North Lincoln will be the proverbial David in this matchup against Goliath. It is the first regional semifinal in the program’s history, and the Knights reached it two seasons after going 8-15.
Cole Seagle has been big for the Knights, as he put down 35 in the first-round win over Forbush and 26 in Thursday’s victory over North Davidson. Jack Carter has also been a factor for North Lincoln with 21 and 22 points, respectively.
Defending 2A state co-champion Shelby enters the regional semifinals for the third year in a row and the 16th time overall. The Golden Lions avenged their only loss on Thursday by routing Southwestern Athletic 2A Conference rival R-S Central 75-48.
Next up: No. 5 Mountain Heritage (13-0) or No. 1 Hendersonville (15-0)