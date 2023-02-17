GREENSBORO — It was a solid day for wrestlers in the area in the first of three days at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday.

At the end of Round 1, 41 of the 66 grapplers from area conferences won their first-round matches and are still vying for gold by the end of the championship round on Saturday. Winners from Thursday will take to the mat in the quarterfinal round Friday morning. The remaining wrestlers drop into the consolation round of the double-elimination format, which begins at 9 a.m.

2A STATE RECAP

Of the 34 participating out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC), 24 advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Newton-Conover had six of its eight athletes win matches on Thursday, three of those by pin. Earning taps were Isaiah Pittman (113 pounds), Jason Brawley (152) and defending state champion Owen Clark (195). Others moving on by winning decisions were Connor Shumate (138), Jordan Henze (170) and defending state champion Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220). Phoenix Michaud (120) and Mykie Xiong (285) lost and look to stay in the tournament Friday morning.

Bandys took nine to Greensboro and had five advance to the quarterfinals, four winning by pin. Included are Will Nix (138), Trey Ballew (145), Ian Moore (160) and Zack Evans (195). Winning in overtime was heavyweight Andrew McCreary. Looking to stay alive in the tournament will be Trey Story (126), Luke Burkett (152), Camden Mongene (182) and Matthew Cranfill (220).

Donta Davis (160) of Bunker Hill advanced with a 6-0 decision, as did DJ Spring (285) from Maiden, who grabbed a pin. Spring’s teammate Christian Wylie (120) lost his match by pinfall.

West Caldwell had two grapplers move ahead, as Rakeem Smith (145) and Fernando Teniente (113) each won decisions with Teniente’s coming in overtime. Grayson Phillips of East Burke won a 10-6 decision.

From the region, Lincolnton had all five wrestlers win by pin, including Isaac Powell (106), Caleb Deaton (132), Ethan Smith (138), Josh White (145) and Geviaunta Walker (220).

West Lincoln went 3-3 on the day, as Patrick Goins (160) and Mason Avery (182) earned pins while Andy Saine (106) received a forfeit victory. Bladen Ingle (120), Dayne Harrelson (220) and Camden Sain (285) dropped into the consolation bracket.

In the team standings, Morehead sits in first place with 23.5 points, followed by R-S Central with 21. CVAC schools round out the top five with Lincolnton in third with 20 points, followed by Bandys and Newton-Conover each with 18 points.

3A State Recap

Defending 3A state champion Fred T. Foard currently sits in second place with 26 points behind Eastern Guilford which has 27.5.

The Tigers had eight of nine wrestlers win first-round matches and advance to the quarterfinals. Earning pins were Zane Birtchet (170) and Sam Bolch (285), while Brock Carey (145) and defending state champion Dylan Smith (195) got technical falls. Earning decisions were Kevin Romero (138), Brayden Mejia (152) and Colby Mace (220), while George Coleman (106) received a forfeit. The lone defeat was suffered by Austin Laws (113) via pinfall.

Others from Catawba County to get to the quarterfinals are Hickory’s Nicholas Martinez (220), a winner by pin, and St. Stephens’ Andrew Kehoe, who spun an 8-0 shutout.

Hibriten had a tough day with all five wrestlers going down on Thursday. Seeking to stay in the tournament Friday morning are Ross Watts (145), Chandler Wyke (152), Dillan Earp (182) and Elijah Amaya (285). Brayden Reid (106) defaulted after suffering an injury in his match.

Others results from the Western Foothills: 3A North Iredell went 3-for-3 in pins with Bray Trivette (138), Brixon Burgess (182) and Eddie Flores (220) getting taps. The three wins have the Raiders in a tie for eighth with 11 points. Statesville split its two matches with Steven Hamby (285) getting a pin, but Raymon Gray (195) getting tapped. Till Helms (113) of North Lincoln lost a 7-0 decision.

Out of the Northwestern 3A schools, Ashe County had Luke Sheets (138) win a 3-2 decision and Matthew Peterson (160) moving ahead on an injury default. Luke Osborne (145) was disqualified in his bout. Freedom’s Fredy Vicente-Perez (220) lost a decision to Flores of North Iredell.

4A State Recap

There is the threat of a short stay for local 4A schools out of the Northwestern Conference, as its representatives went 1-5 in the first round.

Alexander Central’s Nathaniel Dahlstrom (182) garnered the only win via pinfall. Striving to stay in the tournament on Friday are Cougars teammates Kanon Harrington (138), Dylan Dalton (145) and Gilmore Kirby (285).

From Watauga, Palmer Smith (152) and Trabey Shepherd (220) each lost decisions.