40 area players set for regional boys tennis tournaments

The road to a state championship begins for 40 area high school boys tennis players, as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its individual regional tournaments this weekend at sites throughout the state. The top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications, and at two regionals in the 1A class, will advance to next week’s state tournament. Play is scheduled to start Friday afternoon and wrap up Saturday.

From the three area conferences, 14 singles players and 13 doubles teams from 15 schools qualified by virtue of their finish at their respective conference tournaments. For the 2A West regional, the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference received six berths for both singles and doubles entrants. The Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference received four of each. Schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held separate tournaments for the two classifications. The 3A group received a spot for only its singles and doubles championships, while the 4A schools divvied up two spots for each.

The doubles team of Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern from Hickory is back to defend its 3A state title from 2021.

Listed below are the players from the area conferences for each regional, with comments from a few of the coaches about their players.

1A WEST REGIONAL

Elkin Municipal Park, Elkin, 1 p.m.

DRAUGHN

Coach: Ryan Kisner

Singles: Corey Powell, So. (No. 1 Singles, Western Highlands 1A/2A Runner-up)

Powell returns after qualifying for the 2A West Regional in doubles last spring.

2A WEST REGIONAL

Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.

BANDYS

Coach: Candace Newman

Singles: Josh Cross, Jr. (11-3, No. 1 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Runner-up)

Doubles: Aiden Brittain Jr. and Jeremiah Cockman, Jr. (4-1, No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley Third Place)

Kevin Rodriguez, So. and Gabriel Wright, Jr. (8-2, No. 3 Doubles, Catawba Valley Fourth Place)

Cross and Cockman were doubles partners in last year’s 2A West Regional. Brittain, Rodriguez and Wright are making their first appearance at regionals. Brittain and Cockman played just one match together during the regular season, but advanced to the CVAC semifinals. They defeated their teammates, Rodriguez and Wright, in the third-place match. Cross reached the singles final of the CVAC tournament, but had to withdraw from the final due to injury.

Coach’s comments: "(Cross) unfortunately had to forfeit the conference championship match. I have full faith that he will go into regionals with the want to finish the job he started at the conference tournament. Jeremiah Cockman and Aiden Brittain played very well at conference. They are a new team and only played together once in the regular season. I believe in them and know that if they communicate and play the way I know they can, they will do great. My other doubles team is Gabriel Wright and Kevin Rodriguez. They played all season together and did not drop a match. I have full confidence that they will go far in the tournament. Overall, it will come down to playing smart, taking it one point at a time and ultimately really going after the win."

LINCOLNTON

Coach: Michael Budzinski

Singles: Zander Harrison, Sr. (10-1, No. 3 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Fifth Place)

Doubles: Piero Rovalino, Jr. and Zachary Zagorski, Sr. (11-0 No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Champion)

Rovalino and Zagorski are 16-2 at No. 1 doubles over the last two regular seasons and return to the 2A West Regional. The pair claimed the CVAC title by losing two games of the three straight-set wins at the conference tournament. Harrison is making his regional debut.

Coach’s comments: "Zach Zagorski and Piero Rovalino look to avenge a regional upset last season in doubles. They play very fast and physical but have impeccable communication and play. Zander Harrison knows that he will have a hard draw and is ready for the competition."

MAIDEN

Coach: Mark Herman

Singles: Cooper Houser, So. (11-6, No. 1 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Champion)

Will Eneix, Sr. (7-11, No. 2 Singles, Catawba Valley 2A Sixth Place)

Both players are making their debut in regional play. Houser lost the first set 1-6 at the CVAC tournament semifinals before storming back to close out the tiebreaker set 6-0. Eneix lost the first match of the same tournament, but battled to win three-set match in the backdraw semifinal to qualify for regionals.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: Randall Porter

Singles: Eli Chellman, Sr. (7-6, No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Third Place)

Doubles: Alex Furr, So. and Evan Huynh, Sr. (7-2 No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Runner-up)

Leo Olvera, Jr. and Ben Tepper, So. (3-3, No. 2 Doubles, Catawba Valley Sixth Place)

Both doubles teams and Chellman are making their regional debuts this weekend. Olvera and Tepper lost the lone doubles match in which they partnered. However, the two outlasted an East Burke team 9-7 in the tiebreaker set in the backdraw semifinal to qualify for regionals.

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Ken Hildebran

Singles: Zach Prorock, Sr. (6-7, No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Fourth Place)

Doubles: John Schrum, Jr. and Caleb Short, Jr. (5-4, No. 2 Doubles, Catawba Valley 2A Fifth Place)

All three players for the Rebels are making their regional debut this weekend.

3A WEST REGIONAL

Hickory City Park, Hickory, 1 p.m.

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Judy Moser-Smith

Singles: John Perkins, Jr. (12-5, No. 1 Singles, Northwestern 3A Champion)

As a doubles player in 2021, Perkins won the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament to qualify for the 2A West Regional last season. Perkins added the Northwestern 3A singles title earlier this month to advance.

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Singles: Max Patterson, Jr. (4-12, No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Fourth Place)

Patterson matched his regular season total in wins during the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference tournament to reach the semifinals and earn his first invitation to regionals.

Coach’s comments: "He is excited to play and will be going into the competition planning to gain experience as he continues to prep for his senior year."

FRED T. FOARD

Coach: Ryan Gettys

Doubles: Connor Josey, Sr. and Graham Wright, Sr. (5-4, No. 1 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A third place)

Aiden Ollis So. and Grayson Walker, Jr. (6-4, No. 2 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A fourth place)

Wright partnered with Luke Fountain last spring to win the 2A West Region title and advanced to the state tournament, where they made it to the second round. The other three doubles players will play at regionals for the first time.

HIBRITEN

Coach: Lynn Bruton

Doubles: Jacob Norwood, Sr. and Nathaniel Wright, Jr. (11-2 No. 1 Doubles, Northwestern 3A Champion)

Both Norwood and Wright return to regional action after qualifying for the 2A West tournament last spring. Norwood played singles in 2021, while Wright teamed with another partner.

Coach’s comments: "They have been playing together a couple years and I feel they will do well. These two beat the Watauga doubles team twice. Not only are they the champions of our conference but they are stellar young men."

HICKORY

Coach: Jon Graham

Doubles: Costen Holtzman, Sr. and Griffin Lovern, Jr. (11-0, No. 1 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Clint Powers So. and Lewis Tate, Sr. (8-1, No. 2 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Runner-up)

Holtzman and Lovern are undefeated as partners the last two seasons and are the defending 3A state and West Region champions. Tate also advanced to the state tournament last spring, pairing with Jack McIntosh to take the 3A West runner-up spot.

Coach’s comments: "We are hoping to get both doubles teams to state. Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman won the state 3A doubles championship last year and will be trying to repeat this year. Lewis Tate and Clint Powers are a strong team and we're looking for them to make a strong run in regionals and state."

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Sean Wilkinson

Singles: Riley Carroll, Sr. (6-4, No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills Third Place)

Carroll returns to regional action after a runner-up finish in doubles in the 2A West Region to advance to the state tournament in 2021.

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Patrick Smith

Singles: Ajay Swisher, Jr. (16-1, No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Blake Walker, Fr. (14-3, No.2/ No. 3 Singles, Western Foothills 3A Runner-up)

Swisher will make his second appearance in a row in singles at the 3A West tournament after winning the WFAC title. Walker is one of two freshmen in the area to qualify for regional.

Coach’s comments: "Ajay Swisher is our No. 1 player and our team leader. Our hopes for him are to win the regional tournament and advance to the state championship. Blake Walker is a freshman and had a very good tournament only losing to Ajay in the championship. Our goal for Blake is to qualify for the state tournament."

4A WEST REGIONAL

Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Andrew Cook

Singles: Asher Mearns, Sr. (9-3, No. 1 singles, Northwestern 4A Champion)

Mearns captured the Northwestern 4A tournament championship for the second time in two years to advance to regionals.

WATAUGA

Coach: David Peeler

Singles: Cameron Artus, Sr. (8-5, No. 1 Singles, Northwestern 4A Runner-up)

Doubles: Bryant Carroll, So. and Cody Talton, Fr. (6-1, No. 1 Doubles, Northwestern 4A Champion)

Cristian Hamilton, Sr. and Marcus Muse, So. (6-2, No. 2 Doubles, Northwestern 4A Runner-up)

Artus and Muse are the two Pioneers returning to regionals after both appeared in their respective spots in 2021. Artus reached the Northwestern 4A tournament final earlier this month but withdrew from his match against South Caldwell’s Asher Mearns due to an injury. Talton is one of two freshmen from the area conferences to reach the regional tournament.

Coach’s comments: "My guys will have to stay composed and be patient. These five guys have dictated most of the matches this year. This team is young so I plan for us to be around for a while."