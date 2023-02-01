4 CVAC teams, Foard vie for state championship berths

The opening two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual state wrestling tournament were held over the weekend, with several schools from the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area advancing to the state quarterfinals, including four teams from the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC). All four of those squads will compete in the same quad match tonight, while Western Foothills 3A Conference champion Fred T. Foard is the remaining area team still alive as the Tigers look to earn a chance to compete for their fifth state title since 2013.

Listed below is an overview of the area teams and opponents. Area coaches were invited to list key wrestlers, as well as keys for their teams’ success.

Nchsaa Dual

Wrestling Tournament2A WEST REGION

At Lincolnton High School, 6 p.m.

No 1. Newton-Conover (45-1) vs. No. 12 Lincolnton (20-7)

No. 11 Bandys (24-8) vs. No. 10 West Lincoln (26-6)

Next up: Winner of the East Region quad (No 1. Bunn, No. 2 Southwest Onslow, No. 5 Manteo, No. 11 West Craven)

The conference names have changed from Southern District 7 to South Fork to Catawba Valley. However, the dominance of the state in dual-team wrestling has remained the same. It has become this sport’s equivalent of SEC football. In the 17 seasons since 2005, a member of the current CVAC configuration has represented the West in the state finals 13 times with nine championships.

Following the results of last weekend’s opening rounds of the state dual-team tournament, a 14th team is guaranteed to reach the state finals. In tonight’s third and fourth rounds at Lincolnton High, the Wolves will host a mini-CVAC tournament, as Bandys, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln pay a visit with the 2A West Region championship on the line. The winner advances to Saturday’s state final at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse against the East Region winner between Bunn, Southwest Onslow, Manteo and West Craven.

“I think it’s great that our conference makes up the regional final,” said Bandys coach Justin Adams. “It just goes to show how hard the kids and coaches work during the season and offseason to achieve this. It’s also tough that we’re beating each other up another time this year.”

At this point of the tournament, there is usually a mystery of seeing a team for the first time. That has disappeared with this regional. The names are known; the battles already fought will have to be fought again.

“It’s hard to wrestle good teams this many times,” West Lincoln coach Butch Ross said. “But says a lot for the toughness of our conference.”

While there is the familiarity, Wolves coach Brent Gates iterates that doesn’t mean a tweak here or there can’t happen.

“We’ve already seen one another during the regular season,” said Gates. “But that doesn’t mean that the lineups won’t be shaken up or changed significantly. West Lincoln, Newton-Conover and Bandys all have incredible head coaches. These are historically some of the best programs in the state of North Carolina. So, the strategy of the unknown is always there.”

As for the athletes on the mat, there is the worry of keeping the emotions in check when facing a rival.

“I think all four teams get a little more amped up for these matches,” said Adams. “The key will be which team has their kids ready in all aspects of the evening.”

Newton-Conover head coach Eddy Clark agrees that getting the team to focus on the task at hand will be paramount to success.

“We just have to stick to our routine and what we do right,” stated Clark. “We have to focus on wrestling and doing what we love, and not winning and losing.”

TEAM CAPSULES

<&underline>Newton-Conover Red Devils</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 61-20 (3 state titles 2013, 2014, 2016)

Coach: Eddy Clark

Projected lineup: 106: Christian Garcia (45-3); 113: Isaiah Pittman (49-2); 120 Phoenix Michaud (44-8); 126: Wyatt Hernandez (18-18); 132: Darius Musaeus (32-19) or Cooper Murray (7-11); 138: Connor Shumate (48-5); 145: Landon Williams (31-20); 152: Jason Brawley (51-3); 160: Caiden Rowe (34-15); 170: Jordan Henze (48-8); 182: Caleb Louchez (15-8) or Nicholas Cadwallader (11-6) or Matthew Race (13-6) 195: Owen Clark (47-2) 220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (50-3); 285: Mason Abernathy (17-8) or Mykie Xiong (20-9).

Clark’s comments: “We can win regionals if we trust our process and have fun.”

<&underline>Lincolnton Wolves</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 2-5

Coach: Brent Gates

Projected lineup: 106: Isaac Powell (33-9); 113: Matthew Davis (24-13); 120: Rylee Wesson (28-22); 126: Nehemiah Lynch (21-22); 132: Caleb Deaton (41-5); 138: Ethan Smith (43-8); 145: Josh White (39-5); 152: Cory Watson (13-20); 160: Nathan Wells (15-21); 170: Gabriel Robinson (16-21); 182: Skyler Teague (20-20); 195: Keondre Smith (11-27); 220: Gavin Gholami (23-23); 285: Geviaunta Walker (10-0).

Gates’ comments: “We can win the regional if our kids wrestle the best they’re able to wrestle. They’ll have to wrestle as good as they have all year. Everything has to line up and fall in place. And, a little bit of luck won’t hurt a bit.”

<&underline>Bandys Trojans</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 20-10 (3 state titles 2005, 2006, 2022)

Coach: Justin Adams

Projected lineup: 106: Eli Timberlake (12-19); 113: Chauncy Reece (18-15); 120: Hunter Wilhite (5-16); 126: Trey Story (39-10); 132: Keilan Adams (9-11); 138: Will Nix (42-5); 145: Trey Ballew (22-4); 152: Luke Burkett (40-14); 160: Connor Byrd (16-10); 170: Ian Moore (34-3); 182: Camden Mongene (19-6); 195: Matthew Cranfill (47-8); 220: Grayson Lail (5-7); 285: Andrew McCrary (24-15).

Adams’ comments: “The key will be winning the toss-up matches and having our kids perform to their expectations.”

<&underline>West Lincoln Rebels</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 63-24 (4 state titles 2000, 2015, 2018, 2019)

Coach: Butch Ross

Projected lineup: 106: Andy Saine (33-6); 113: Eli Leatherman (30-12); 120: Bladen Ingle (32-16); 126: Logan Reynolds (25-18); 132: Jack Stewart (19-15); 138: Keegan Bostic (27-14); 145: Alex Fincannon (23-22); 152: Blaze Dedmon (15-23); 160: Levi Huss (24-20); 170: Patrick Goins (40-5); 182: Mason Avery (37-2); 195: Curtis Goins (27-10); 220: Dayne Harrelson (12-6) 285: Camden Sain (36-10).

Ross’ comments: “We can win the regional if we wrestle real well, and have something good happen.”

3A WEST REGION

At West Rowan High School, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Fred T. Foard (35-1) vs. No. 5 Enka (22-8)

No. 2 Eastern Guilford (49-0) vs. No. 3 West Rowan (23-0)

Next up: Winner of the East Region quad (No. 1 Union Pines, No. 2 Orange, No. 3 Swansboro, No. 4 First Flight)

Foard’s senior class is 138-3 as the Tigers enter tonight’s third round at West Rowan High. However, as the Tigers look for their third straight dual championship, the road has not been smooth.

Injuries have robbed the seasons of last year’s state qualifiers Hunter Clark and Colby Mace. Other recent injuries have taken their toll on the team. On Saturday, a missed weight cost the Tigers another starter. They added Brock Carey to the list of concerns, as he suffered a knee injury in the second round dual vs. Ashe County.

However, the Tigers keep rolling along. After an easy win against West Charlotte, the makeshift lineup had little problem putting away Ashe County.

The mentality of “next man up” is built into the group with a program standard that goes beyond winning and losing. Meet the standard, and the rest takes care of itself. The standard goes for the program’s hammers and the little-used backup.

“We live by standards,” said head coach Mike Carey after the Ashe County match Saturday that had several subs in the starting lineup. “At least that’s what I preach. Some of those kids found a way to live up to those standards. The first one is to be tough. That has to be ingrained in you and you’ve got to believe that. Some of those kids believed it and that’s why they fought the way they did. They didn’t necessarily win, but they showed the grit that we have to have in this program.”

Mike Carey hopes to have most of the lineup intact Wednesday night. If the Tigers advance past Enka in the third round, they’ll see an unbeaten team in either Enka or Eastern Guilford for the right to go back to Greensboro and defend their title.

TEAM CAPSULES

<&underline>Fred T. Foard Tigers</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 43-9 (4 state titles 2013, 2015, 2020, 2022)

Coach: Mike Carey

Projected lineup: 106: George Coleman (42-5); 113: Austin Laws (34-6); 120: Toby Bowman (29-16) or Hayden Smith (4-8); 126: Parker Johns (29-10); 132: Brayden Johns (9-3); 138: Kevin Romero (23-7) or Evan Hunsinger (11-7); 145: Brock Carey (45-0); 152: Brayden Mejia (39-1); 160: Jon Byrd (30-9) or Matthew Whalen (7-5); 170: Zane Birtchet (42-2); 182: Sam Drum (32-14); 195: Dylan Smith (43-0); 220: Colby Mace (10-1) or Aiden Alesi (21-14); 285: Sam Bolch (37-6).

Carey’s comments: “We can win regionals if we do the little things right with our positions and techniques. Be tough where they might be better than us and go get pins where we are better than them.”

<&underline>Enka Jets</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 38-29

Coach: Mark Harris

Projected lineup: 106: Jaden Barnes (13-15); 113: Alejandro Herrera (10-10); 120: Gavin Cryderman (14-3); 126: Isaiah Morrison (46-3); 132: Jesse Smith (19-15); 138: Noah Tocaben (40-3); 145: Bodhi McCormack (29-7); 152: Colton Crooke (15-6) or Lathan Lunsford (18-16); 160: Keith Rhodarmer (28-7); 170: Riley Pugh (28-7); 182: Logan Weaver (0-6); 195: Elijah Park (42-9) or Coleman Jones (2-9); 220: Owen Hinson (11-9); 285: Daniel Gath (35-13).

<&underline>Eastern Guilford Wildcats</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 12-11

Coach: Maurice Atwood

Projected lineup: 106: Willian Hoo Chocoj (50-5); 113: Jeremiah Chapman (46-10); 120: Eljhdji Diouf (31-19); 126: Devin Ellis (33-5); 132: Omari Figueroa (51-5) or Malachi Cobb (38-13); 138: Malachi Hamilton (41-3); 145: Michael Green (41-7); 152: Nasir Grant (46-5) or Troy Gryder (20-2); 160: Marcus Bynum (48-2) or Zachari Burke (12-8); 170: Kelvin Daniels (50-5) or Kolby Gryder (12-6); 182: Solomon Howell (28-3) or Samuel Gidderon (18-6); 195: Karin Sein (52-3) or Adejuwon Abidoye (8-4); 220: Xavier Wilson (47-4); 285: Christopher Riley (39-5).

<&underline>West Rowan Falcons</&underline>

State dual tournament record: 6-8

Coach: John Brown

Projected lineup: 106: Jathan Roby (33-5); 113: Oliver Perry (24-8); 120: Mark Truman (14-8) or Levi Graham (13-9); 126: Stetson Collins (25-4) or Landon Spicer (8-0); 132: Kevin Obrein (37-2); 138: Jacob Perry (34-6); 145: Brian Taylor (25-10); 152: Connor Misenheimer (27-8); 160: Adam Coughenour (25-15) or Lucas Watts (2-5); 170: Eli Jenkins (28-5); 182: Braxton Barger (33-8) or Dakota Ashley (11-2); 195: Hunter Miller (29-3); 220: Greyson Burleson (35-8); 285: Christian Hercules (41-1).