35 area players named to all-district softball

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association has announced its all-district selections for the 2022 high school softball season. Thirty-five players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are on the list of honorees.

District 7 includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. Fred T. Foard sophomore catcher Riley Vogel is the District 7 3A Player of the Year and St. Stephens senior Mayson Lail is the District 7 Pitcher of the Year, while Alexander Central senior Faith Carrigan is the District 7 4A Pitcher of the Year.

The full list of all-district selections from area schools is as follows:

2A ALL-DISTRICT 7

Bandys

• Avery Alexander, freshman 2B/SS/OF

• Annie Andrews, senior OF

• Owyen Lyall, sophomore P/Utility

• Bailey McClellan, senior C/3B

• Caroline McIntosh, senior C/2B

• Kenley Rembert, senior SS

Maiden

• Aleah Ikard, junior OF

• Macy Michael, sophomore SS

• Tristan Smalling, junior P

• Averie Waddell, sophomore C

West Caldwell

• Alexandrya Bell, senior 3B

• Abigail Bowman, freshman P/OF

• Lyndsey Brookshire, sophomore C

• Tori Davis, junior OF

3A ALL-DISTRICT 7

Fred T. Foard

• Kaitlyn Leonhardt, senior SS

• Alyssa Smith, junior P/Utility

• Riley Vogel, sophomore C (3A Player of the Year)

Hibriten

• Parker Boggs, freshman 3B

• Cady Ferguson, junior OF

• Anna Reeves, senior P

• Zoey Walker, junior 2B/SS

Hickory

• Kami Bolick, sophomore 1B

• Monnie Byrd, sophomore OF

• Mackenzie Hammons, junior 3B

• Abby Puett, sophomore SS

St. Stephens

• Mayson Lail, senior P (3A Pitcher of the Year)

4A ALL-DISTRICT 7

Alexander Central

• Faith Carrigan, senior P (4A Pitcher of the Year)

• Kenzie Church, sophomore SS

• Kirstyn Herman, sophomore C

• Peyton Price, senior 2B

• Abby Teague, senior OF

South Caldwell

• Kaylee Anderson, junior C/OF

• Kadie Becker, junior P

• Kennedy Crouch, sophomore 1B

• Brooklyn Johnson, freshman OF