35 area players named to all-district softball

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association has announced its all-district selections for the 2022 high school softball season. Thirty-five players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are on the list of honorees.
District 7 includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. Fred T. Foard sophomore catcher Riley Vogel is the District 7 3A Player of the Year and St. Stephens senior Mayson Lail is the District 7 Pitcher of the Year, while Alexander Central senior Faith Carrigan is the District 7 4A Pitcher of the Year.
The full list of all-district selections from area schools is as follows:
2A ALL-DISTRICT 7
Bandys
• Avery Alexander, freshman 2B/SS/OF
• Annie Andrews, senior OF
• Owyen Lyall, sophomore P/Utility
• Bailey McClellan, senior C/3B
• Caroline McIntosh, senior C/2B
• Kenley Rembert, senior SS
Maiden
• Aleah Ikard, junior OF
• Macy Michael, sophomore SS
• Tristan Smalling, junior P
• Averie Waddell, sophomore C
West Caldwell
• Alexandrya Bell, senior 3B
• Abigail Bowman, freshman P/OF
• Lyndsey Brookshire, sophomore C
• Tori Davis, junior OF
3A ALL-DISTRICT 7
Fred T. Foard
• Kaitlyn Leonhardt, senior SS
• Alyssa Smith, junior P/Utility
• Riley Vogel, sophomore C (3A Player of the Year)
Hibriten
• Parker Boggs, freshman 3B
• Cady Ferguson, junior OF
• Anna Reeves, senior P
• Zoey Walker, junior 2B/SS
Hickory
• Kami Bolick, sophomore 1B
• Monnie Byrd, sophomore OF
• Mackenzie Hammons, junior 3B
• Abby Puett, sophomore SS
St. Stephens
• Mayson Lail, senior P (3A Pitcher of the Year)
4A ALL-DISTRICT 7
Alexander Central
• Faith Carrigan, senior P (4A Pitcher of the Year)
• Kenzie Church, sophomore SS
• Kirstyn Herman, sophomore C
• Peyton Price, senior 2B
• Abby Teague, senior OF
South Caldwell
• Kaylee Anderson, junior C/OF
• Kadie Becker, junior P
• Kennedy Crouch, sophomore 1B
• Brooklyn Johnson, freshman OF