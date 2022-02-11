33 area athletes set for indoor track championships

After cancelling the 2021 meet due to COVID-19 protocols put into place, the annual indoor track and field state championship returns to the JDL Track in Winston-Salem, hosted by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Thirty-three athletes from 13 schools within the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record will take to the track in Winston-Salem in three separate championships. The 3A and 4A classifications will each have their own meet, while the 1A and 2A classes combine for one championship. Athletes qualified for the state meet by hitting a qualifying standard during the season.
From the area, track power North Lincoln has the largest group attending with 10 athletes consisting mostly of distance runners. Catawba County schools will send eight total with five of those distance runners from Bandys competing in the 1A/2A meet. From the Trojans, Grant Parham has the highest seed, slotted second in the 1,600-meter run. Ayden Thompson of Bunker Hill also is seeded second in his event, the 55-meter hurdles, in the 1A/2A.
Burke County has two male athletes as No. 1 seeds. Kenneth Byrd of East Burke is seeded first in the 1A/2A pole vault and second in the high jump. Patton’s 4x800-meter boys relay team is also the top seed. The highest-seeded girl from Catawba County is Jordyn Horan from St. Stephens, who is third in the 3A pole vault.
Below is a capsule of all the athletes, their events, qualifying times and event seeds.
NCHSAA INDOOR
TRACK AND FIELD
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPJDL Track, Winston-Salem
1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Today, 4 P.M.
BANDYS TROJANS Boys
David Birkhofer Jr., Sr.: 1000 Meter Run (2:46.58, 8th). Grant Parham, Sr.: 1600 Meter Run (4:34.82, 2nd)
Girls
Lauren Buckminster, Sr.: 1000 Meter Run (3:24.00, 9th). Emily Hedrick, Jr.: 1000 Meter Run (3:25.00, 12th). Paige Oldenburg, Sr.: 1600 Meter Run (5:34.87, 6th); 3200 Meter Run (11:48.37, 4th)
BUNKER HILL BEARSBoys
Ayden Thompson, Jr.: 55 Meter Hurdles (8.36, 2nd)
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS Boys
Kenneth Byrd, So.: High Jump (6-5, 2nd); Pole Vault (15-4, 1st)
Girls
Meah Walsh, Jr.: 3200 Meter Run (12:21.95, 9th)
PATTON PANTHERS Boys
Austin McGuire, So.: 500 Meter Dash (1:09.10, 6th); Vance Jones, Sr.: 1000 Meter Run (2:44.49, 4th)
McGuire, So., Caden Clontz, Sr., Charlie Bennett, So., Jones: 4x800 Meter Relay (8:22.34, 1st).
Girls
Madison Clay, Sr.: 3200 Meter Run (12:16.05, 7th)
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY, 9 A.M.
WATAUGA PIONEERS Boys Henry Coatney, Sr.: Pole Vault (13-0, 5th).
Girls Olivia Burroughs, So.: Pole Vault (9-6, 19th); Sarah Goode, Sr.: Pole Vault (11-3, 6th).
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY, 4 P.M.
ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES Boys Mason Carpenter, Sr.: 55 Meter Hurdles (8.31, 8th)
Girls Emily Hartsoe, So.: Shot Put (32-8, 7th)
EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS Boys Jaylen Roseboro, So.: 55 Meter Dash (6.64, 16th)
FREEDOM PATRIOTS Girls Katie Deacon, Jr.: 1600 Meter Run (5:28.48, 7th); 3200 Meter Run (11:41.67, 6th)
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS Boys Will Elkins, Sr.: 300 Meter Dash (36.42, 9th)
NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS Boys Connor Bagwell, So.: 1600 Meter Run (4:33.50, 10th); Stephen Fernetti, Jr.: 1600 Meter Run (4:26.28, 5th); 1000 Meter Run (2:39.04, 6th); 3200 Meter Run (9:30.93, 3rd); Liam Sutton, Jr.; 55 Meter Hurdles (8.10, 3rd)
Girls Cara Castro, Sr.: 1600 Meter Run (5:26.24, 5th); 1000 Meter Run (3:13.85, 5th); Lori Glavan, Sr.: 3200 Meter Run (11:50.07, 8th); Bella Green, Fr.: 500 Meter Dash (1:22.34, 4th); Kelbi Pierce, Jr.: 1600 Meter Run, (5:34.40, 8th); 3200 Meter Run (11:43.19, 7th); Chloe Soorus, Sr.: Pole Vault (10-0, 2nd); Bella Wood, So.: 3200 Meter Run (11:28.83, 4th)
Castro, Sr., Glavan, Sr., Kirsten Putnam, Fr., Green.: 4x800 Relay (10:30.87, 2nd)
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS Girls Jordyn Horan, So.: Pole Vault (9-6, 3rd)
WEST IREDELL WARRIORS Girls Alaya Gillespie, Jr.: Long Jump (17-5, 1st)