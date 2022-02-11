33 area athletes set for indoor track championships

After cancelling the 2021 meet due to COVID-19 protocols put into place, the annual indoor track and field state championship returns to the JDL Track in Winston-Salem, hosted by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Thirty-three athletes from 13 schools within the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record will take to the track in Winston-Salem in three separate championships. The 3A and 4A classifications will each have their own meet, while the 1A and 2A classes combine for one championship. Athletes qualified for the state meet by hitting a qualifying standard during the season.

From the area, track power North Lincoln has the largest group attending with 10 athletes consisting mostly of distance runners. Catawba County schools will send eight total with five of those distance runners from Bandys competing in the 1A/2A meet. From the Trojans, Grant Parham has the highest seed, slotted second in the 1,600-meter run. Ayden Thompson of Bunker Hill also is seeded second in his event, the 55-meter hurdles, in the 1A/2A.