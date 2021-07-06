30 area players earn all-state softball recognition

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released the 2021 all-state lists for the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications last week, with players from the three area conferences landing on the 2A, 3A and 4A teams. South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker was the 4A West Region pitcher of the year, while 29 others who played in either the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A or Northwestern 3A/4A Conference this past spring also earned all-state recognition.

The 2A all-state team included 21 players from area conferences, while four 3A players and five from the 4A classification — including Becker — also received all-state nods. Seventeen of those all-state selections were seniors, with four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen joining them.

Listed below are the top individual award winners in each classification, as well as a team-by-team look at the area players who received all-state accolades. For a full list of all-state selections, visit www.ncfastpitch.org.

STATE PLAYERS AND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR

1A Player of the Year (East Region): Ashlyn Guthrie, East Carteret Junior 1B

1A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Callie Thornton, Senior