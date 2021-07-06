 Skip to main content
30 area players earn all-state softball recognition
  • Updated
Kadie Becker

South Caldwell's Kadie Becker, 4, begins to deliver a pitch to the plate in a file photo from May. The sophomore was named North Carolina's 4A West Region pitcher of the year when all-state lists were released last week.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released the 2021 all-state lists for the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications last week, with players from the three area conferences landing on the 2A, 3A and 4A teams. South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker was the 4A West Region pitcher of the year, while 29 others who played in either the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A or Northwestern 3A/4A Conference this past spring also earned all-state recognition.

The 2A all-state team included 21 players from area conferences, while four 3A players and five from the 4A classification — including Becker — also received all-state nods. Seventeen of those all-state selections were seniors, with four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen joining them.

Listed below are the top individual award winners in each classification, as well as a team-by-team look at the area players who received all-state accolades. For a full list of all-state selections, visit www.ncfastpitch.org.

STATE PLAYERS AND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR

1A Player of the Year (East Region): Ashlyn Guthrie, East Carteret Junior 1B

1A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Callie Thornton, Senior

1A Player of the Year (West Region): Chloe Hatzopoulos, Mountain Island Charter Senior SS

1A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Kenzi Lyall, Alleghany Senior

2A Player of the Year (East Region): Mary Grace Beyer, South Lenoir Sophomore SS

2A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Brooke Bowling, South Granville Senior

2A Player of the Year (West Region): Shelby Barbee, West Stanly Senior C

2A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Jordan Hatch, West Stanly Senior

3A Player of the Year (East Region): Kylie Aldridge, Gray’s Creek Junior C

3A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Emma Neeley, Topsail Senior P

3A Player of the Year (West Region): Greta Hessenthaler, Southern Alamance Sophomore SS

3A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Isley Duggins, Southern Alamance Senior

4A Player of the Year (East Region): August Smith, Lumberton Senior 3B

4A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Icess Tresvik, John T. Hoggard Senior

4A Player of the Year (West Region): Emma Chopko, Mooresville Senior 1B

4A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Kadie Becker, South Caldwell Sophomore

2A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA

Bandys

Caroline McIntosh, Junior C

Bunker Hill

Camryn Bryant, Senior 2B

Addie Wray, Senior SS

Draughn

Maddie Crouch, Freshman 3B

Katelyn Cozort, Sophomore CF

Chloe Gary, Senior SS

East Lincoln

Payton Baker, Senior P

Betsy Eatmon, Sophomore C

Katie Hogue, Senior SS

Taliyah Thomas, Junior CF

Fred T. Foard

Breanna Minton, Senior P/1B

Payton Thomas, Senior P/1B

Riley Vogel, Freshman C/SS

Kaylee Yoder, Senior CF

Hibriten

Peyton Boggs, Senior SS

Jillian Jones, Senior P

Zoey Walker, Sophomore 2B

North Lincoln

Brianna Broome, Senior 3B

Clara Grace Dellinger, Freshman OF

Ashlyn White, Senior CF

Morgan McCaslin, Senior LF

3A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA

Alexander Central

Faith Carrigan, Junior P

Ava Chapman, Freshman 1B

Kirstyn Herman, Freshman C

Chesney Stikeleather, Junior CF

4A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA

South Caldwell

Kadie Becker, Sophomore P

Jasmine Hall, Senior SS

Ciara Hanson, Senior C

Maddie Carpenter, Senior 3B

Regan Weisner, Senior 2B

