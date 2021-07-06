30 area players earn all-state softball recognition

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released the 2021 all-state lists for the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classifications last week, with players from the three area conferences landing on the 2A, 3A and 4A teams. South Caldwell’s Kadie Becker was the 4A West Region pitcher of the year, while 29 others who played in either the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A or Northwestern 3A/4A Conference this past spring also earned all-state recognition.
The 2A all-state team included 21 players from area conferences, while four 3A players and five from the 4A classification — including Becker — also received all-state nods. Seventeen of those all-state selections were seniors, with four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen joining them.
Listed below are the top individual award winners in each classification, as well as a team-by-team look at the area players who received all-state accolades. For a full list of all-state selections, visit www.ncfastpitch.org.
STATE PLAYERS AND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
1A Player of the Year (East Region): Ashlyn Guthrie, East Carteret Junior 1B
1A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Callie Thornton, Senior
1A Player of the Year (West Region): Chloe Hatzopoulos, Mountain Island Charter Senior SS
1A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Kenzi Lyall, Alleghany Senior
2A Player of the Year (East Region): Mary Grace Beyer, South Lenoir Sophomore SS
2A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Brooke Bowling, South Granville Senior
2A Player of the Year (West Region): Shelby Barbee, West Stanly Senior C
2A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Jordan Hatch, West Stanly Senior
3A Player of the Year (East Region): Kylie Aldridge, Gray’s Creek Junior C
3A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Emma Neeley, Topsail Senior P
3A Player of the Year (West Region): Greta Hessenthaler, Southern Alamance Sophomore SS
3A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Isley Duggins, Southern Alamance Senior
4A Player of the Year (East Region): August Smith, Lumberton Senior 3B
4A Pitcher of the Year (East Region): Icess Tresvik, John T. Hoggard Senior
4A Player of the Year (West Region): Emma Chopko, Mooresville Senior 1B
4A Pitcher of the Year (West Region): Kadie Becker, South Caldwell Sophomore
2A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA
Bandys
Caroline McIntosh, Junior C
Bunker Hill
Camryn Bryant, Senior 2B
Addie Wray, Senior SS
Draughn
Maddie Crouch, Freshman 3B
Katelyn Cozort, Sophomore CF
Chloe Gary, Senior SS
East Lincoln
Payton Baker, Senior P
Betsy Eatmon, Sophomore C
Katie Hogue, Senior SS
Taliyah Thomas, Junior CF
Fred T. Foard
Breanna Minton, Senior P/1B
Payton Thomas, Senior P/1B
Riley Vogel, Freshman C/SS
Kaylee Yoder, Senior CF
Hibriten
Peyton Boggs, Senior SS
Jillian Jones, Senior P
Zoey Walker, Sophomore 2B
North Lincoln
Brianna Broome, Senior 3B
Clara Grace Dellinger, Freshman OF
Ashlyn White, Senior CF
Morgan McCaslin, Senior LF
3A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA
Alexander Central
Faith Carrigan, Junior P
Ava Chapman, Freshman 1B
Kirstyn Herman, Freshman C
Chesney Stikeleather, Junior CF
4A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS FROM THE AREA
South Caldwell
Kadie Becker, Sophomore P
Jasmine Hall, Senior SS
Ciara Hanson, Senior C
Maddie Carpenter, Senior 3B
Regan Weisner, Senior 2B