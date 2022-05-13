2A tracksters set for regionals

One of the largest events for high school athletes takes place this weekend as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold track and field regionals throughout the state.

Regional meets not only decide team and individual champions in each of the four classifications in the East, Mideast, Midwest and West regions, but meets also determine the individual qualifiers for the state track meets, which are scheduled to be held next weekend at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. The top four finishers in each individual and relay event will advance.

Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a pre-determined mark for a specific classification, which is set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 16 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks throughout the region are selected until each event reaches 16 participants. A maximum of three competitors from each school may compete in an individual event and only relay team per school is allowed. Individual athletes can compete in up to four separate events.

From the area schools, only the 2A West Regional will be held today. The 1A, 3A and 4A meets will be held on Saturday and a separate preview will be published for those events (the preview of the 1A, 3A and 4A West Regional meets will run in the Hickory Daily Record‘s print edition if there’s enough space; if not, it will be an online-only story).

Below is a list of athletes from each school slated to compete today.

(Note: Names and specific events for persons with a seed mark in the top four are italicized. Those listed in bold have the top seed mark for that event. * designates an athlete competed in that specific event at regionals last spring. All distances listed are in meters.)

2A WEST REGIONAL

EAST BURKE HIGH, ICARD, 10 A.M.

BANDYS

Coach: Jason Barnes

BOYS

Individuals: Jayden Albores, So. (Pole Vault); Chase Barnette, Fr. (100 Hurdles); David Birkhofer, Sr. (400*, 800* 1600); Jayden Brown, So., (400); Bryson Burkett, Sr. (1600 m); Marcelo Castillo-Manzanares, Sr. (Triple Jump); Austin Cline. Sr. (Shot Put, Discus*); Cole Deal, Sr. (3200); Parker DeHart, Sr. (100); Kage Hefner, So. (Pole Vault); Jack Huggin, Sr. (300 Hurdles); Kyler Jones, Sr. (Triple Jones); Nolan Jones, Jr. (100); Jake Knight, Fr. (3200); Caleb Moore, Sr. (Discus); Will Nix, Jr. (200); Grant Parham, Sr. (800, 1600*, 3200); CJ Scronce, Jr., (800); Weston Setzer, Sr.; Trey Story, Jr. (Pole Vault); TJ White, Sr. (High jump)

Relays: 4x100 (DeHart, Cole Dorothy, So., Fletcher Harris, Jr.; Jones); 4x200 (Brown, Dorothy, White, Delson Hillier, So.); 4x400 (Birkhofer, Burkett, Brown, Eli Cross, Jr.); 4x800 (Burkett, Scronce, Knight, Deal)

GIRLS

Individuals: Lauren Buckminster, Jr. (800*, 1600*); Allison Beard, Sr. (1600, 3200); Elizabeth Carpenter, Sr. (Shot Put*); Kaylee Cunshaw, So. (Shot put, Discus); Ashlyn Cline, So. (Shot put, Discus); Logan Dutka, Sr. (Discus*); Gabriella Edwards, Sr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Lydia Fisher, Fr. (High jump, 300 Hurdles); Madison Hatley, Fr., (100); Emily Hedrick, Jr., (800); Marley Hefner, Sr. (High Jump); Bryce Kirkland, Jr. (Pole Vault); Sydni Knuckles, Fr. (Triple Jump), Jayden Lineberger, Sr. (Pole Vault); Lexi Matthew, Fr. (3200); Paige Oldenburg, Sr. (1600, 3200); Bailey Reynolds, Sr. (Pole Vault, 100 Hurdles*, 300 Hurdles*); Caroline Rhodes, So. (100 Hurdles); Macy Rummage, Sr. (100, 200*, 400) Nautica Smith, So. (Triple Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Hatley, Eva Lasala, So., Morgan Lester, Fr., Mackenzie Oakland, Sr.): 4x200 (Lasala, Lester, Hefner, Caroline Rhodes, So.); 4x400 (Buckminster, Hedrick, Reynolds, Rummage); 4x800 (Beard, Hedrick, Buckminster, Oldenburg)

About the Trojans: The Trojans’ boys and girls teams swept the Catawba Valley 2A Conference meets earlier this month. They also swept the Catawba County meet held in April. As a team at the 2021 2A West Regional meet, the girls finished seventh and the boys 16th.

Individuals looking to return to the state meet are Elizabeth Carpenter (11th shot put), David Birkhofer (3rd 800 meters) and Austin Cline (3rd discus). The girls’ quartet of Lauren Buckminster, Emily Hedrick, Bailey Reynolds and Macy Rummage return to the 4x400 relay, an event in which they finished eighth in the state.

BUNKER HILL

Coach: John Sullivan

BOYS

Individuals: NaHeaven Banks, Fr. (Long Jump); Elijah Boston, Jr. (Long Jump); Devin Brice, So. (Long Jump*, 200); Jackson Brown, So. (1600); Tyler Fransella, So. (Pole Vault); Josh Horniman, Jr. (800); Luke Kelly, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Ben Martin, So. (1600*, 3200*); Xavier McCleave, So. (400); Walter McGill, So. (Triple Jump); Alan Morales, Jr. (Pole Vault); Angel Rojas, Jr; (Pole Vault); Logan Starnes, Fr. (300 Hurdles); Chadz Stevenson, Sr. (100*); Ayden Thompson, Jr. (110 Hurdles*, 300 Hurdles*); Jaylan Willis, Fr. (110 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Boston, Brice, Stevenson, Thompson); 4x200 (Thompson, Stevenson, McCleave, Brice); 4x400 (Stevenson, McCleave, Horniman, Christopher Price, Sr.); 4x800 (Riley Killian, So., Morales, Horniman, Martin)

GIRLS

Individuals: Olivia Ellis, Jr. (Pole Vault, Sr.*); Tyra Mitchell, (Pole Vault*); Kaylee Nelson, Fr. (1600, 3200)

Relays: 4x200 *Agatha Cane, So., Madison Lafone, Fr., Mitchell, Hailee Morrison, Sr.); 4x800 (Nelson, Maya Cappelletty, Sr., Moriah Hollar, Jr., Vanessa Morales, Fr.)

About the Bears: Ayden Thompson has the boys’ top time among 2A runners in the state in the 110-meter high hurdles at 14.89 seconds, set in late March at an event on his home track. The lone individual returning from last year’s state meet is Olivia Ellis, who finished in the tie for fifth in the girls’ pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches). Three of the four members of the boys’ 4x100 relay team return. Chadz Stevenon, Devin Brice and Thompson were fifth at the state meet.

EAST BURKE

BOYS

Individuals: Brady Bostain, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Kenneth Byrd, So. (Long Jump, High Jump,* Pole Vault*, 110 Hurdles); Kolby Byrd, Fr. (Shot Put, Discus); Ian Cox, Jr. (High Jump); Avery Fraley, So. (Long Jump, High Jump, 100); Jonathan Garcia, Sr. (1600); Spencer Goins, Sr. (100, 200); Shamus O’Toole, Fr. (Triple Jump); Christopher Price, Sr. (Triple Jump, 400); Luke Wilson, Jr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100 (Asher Gebhard, So., Fraley, Mason Robison, Fr., Goins); 4x200 (Travis Craig, So., O’Toole, Fr., Gebhard, Robison); 4x400 (Travis Craig, So., Seth Adamcyzk, So., Jackson Spencer, Jr., Price); 4x800 (Garcia, Joseph Williams, Jr., Spencer, Caleb Johnson-White, Sr.)

GIRLS

Individuals: Taylor Bostain, Jr. (Shot put, Discus*); Mekenzie Harris, Jr., (400); Karlynna McDaniel, Jr., (1600); Piper Strong, Jr. (800, 1600); Meah Walsh, Jr. (3200*).

Relays: 4x800 (Strong, McDaniel, Harris, Walsh)

About the Cavaliers: Kenneth Byrd is the defending 2A state champion in the pole vault and was third in the high jump. He is the defending regional champion in both events. His pole vault of 15 feet, 4 inches during a Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet in March is the top mark in the NCHSAA this season in all classifications.

LINCOLNTON

Coaches: David Byrd, Brad McKee

BOYS

Individuals: Nehemiah Lynch, So. (Shot Put); Kahari Phelps, So. (100, 300 hurdles); Bernard Wingate, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus)

Relays: 4x200 (Lynch, Anthony Odum, Jr., Antonio Wilson, Fr., Deandra Smith, Sr.); 4x800 (Will Simonton, Jr., Chandler Sneed, Jr., Miles Maham, Fr., Cory Watson, Jr.)

GIRLS

Individuals: Allyson Carpenter, So. (400); Katherine Hopkins, Jr. (1600*); Zeriah Stowers, Fr. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x100 (Princess-Zijah Lynch, Fr., Jaida Thomas, So., Kanighsha Thomas, Sr., Stowers); 4x200 (Lynch, Thomas, E’niiya Smith, Fr., Thomas,); 4x400 (Jada Charles, Fr., Carpenter, Daniel Loaiza, So., Sara Lopez, Jr.)

About the Wolves: Katherine Hopkins was the 2A state runner-up in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 3,200-meter event. She will compete only in the 1,600 this weekend.

MAIDEN

Coach: Stephen Hensley

BOYS

Individuals: Chris Cullliver, Jr. (100*); Bryson Foard, Jr. (400); Cameron Gore, Sr. (100); Jackson Hensley, Jr. (Shot Put); Willie Cooper Holloway, Jr. (300 hurdles); Aaron Lefevers, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus); Nymier Ramseur, Jr., (400); Hunter Smathers, Jr., (1600, 3200); DJ Spring, Sr. (Discus); Joshua Stover, Fr. (High Jump); Chance Stull, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump, 110 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Caden Hilenmon, Jr., Drake Marshall, Fr., Levi Shelton, So., Alec Hall, Jr.); 4x200 (Gore, Ben Gibbs, Jr., Culliver, Jayden Lawrence, Sr.); 4x400 (Ramseur, Holloway, B. Foard, Jr., C. Foard, Jr.); 4x800 (Smathers, Christian Rodriguez, So., Ramseur, Carson Foard, Jr.)

GIRLS

Individuals: Shaley Dunn, Jr. (800); Zaraiah Goode, Fr. (100); Alyssa Keener, Sr. (400); Macy Landis, Sr. (100 hurdles,300 hurdles); Callie Stamey, Jr. (110 Hurdles*, 300 Hurdles*); Sophie Seeger, Fr. (Triple Jump); Madison Whittaker, Fr. (High Jump, 400); Grace White, Jr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump); Isabella Woloshuk, Fr. (High Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Britten Holdren, So., Annalee Smith, Jr., Goode, Payton Miller, So.); 4x200 (Keener, Smith, Stamey, Holdren); 4x400 (Woloshuk, Whittaker, Stamey, Miller); 4x800 (Allyson Carpenter, Fr., Shaley Dunn, Jr., Laney Miller, Fr., Whittaker)

About the Blue Devils: As a team at the 2021 2A West Region meet, the boys finished 10th and the girls 11th. The lone individual returnee from last year’s state meet is Callie Stamey, who was 14th in the 300-meter hurdles. She enters regionals as the top seed in that event. Annalee Smith, Alyssa Keener and Stamey were a part of the 4x200-meter relay team that advanced to state last spring, when the group came in 14th.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: Marcus Miller

BOYS

Individuals: Devan Crawford, Sr. (200*); Caiden Rowe, Jr. (300 hurdles); Michael Sifford, Fr. (100, 200, 400)

Relay: 4x200 (Rakim Moore, Jr., Jayden Felder, So., Crawford, Sifford)

GIRLS

Individuals: Saniya Miller, Jr. (Long Jump, 100, 200)

About the Red Devils: Devan Crawford looks to return to the state meet in the 200-meter dash. He qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter events, and finished 11th in the 100.

PATTON

Coach: Chris Collins

BOYS

Individuals: Charlie Bennett, So. (1600); Caden Clontz, Sr. (1600); Vance Jones, Sr. (800); Austin McGuire, So. (400*); Connor Ruddisill, Jr. (High Jump*)

Relays: 4x400 (Cayden Roscoe, Fr., Clontz, McGuire, Jones); 4x800 (McGuire, Bennett, Clontz, Jones).

GIRLS

Individuals: Madison Clay, Sr. (3200*).

About the Panthers: Vance Jones currently holds the 2A state classification’s top time in the 800 meters (1:55.07), which was set at an event held at Weddington High in late April. Jones also anchored the state’s top 2A time (8:15.75) in the 4x800-meter relay, held at Myers Park. Jones, along with Charlie Bennett, Austin McGuire and Caden Clontz were fifth at the 2A state meet last spring and are the defending 2A West champions. Madison Clay holds the best girls time in the state in 2A with a 11:23.86 time in the 3,200 meters. She was the 2A state runner-up last spring. Connor Ruddisill was 8th in the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches) in the 2021 state meet.

WEST CALDWELL

Coaches: Neil Ramsey, Kristen Bowman

BOYS

Individuals: Makyis Dula, Sr. (100); Nigel Ransby, So., (200)

Relays: 4x200 (Nehemiah Foxx, So., Ransby, Tony Petty, Sr., Victor Rosa, Sr.); 4x400 (Petty, Jayco Castro, Fr., Ransby, Rosa).

GIRLS

Individuals: Sarah Swanson, Sr. (200);

Relays: 4x100 (Omarzria Wright, So. Jozlyne Winkler, So., Maddy Eaches, So., Swanson)

WEST LINCOLN

Coaches: Chuck Mallory, Tom Sain

BOYS

Individuals: Dillon Armstrong, Jr. (Long Jump); Parker Cochrane, Fr. (Discus); Trent Goins, Sr. (Shot Put); Jersey Singletary, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus*); Charlie Wyant, Sr. (200)

Relays: 4x100 (Armstrong, Nathan Rye, Jr., Zachary Daigler, Sr., Wyant); 4x800 (Andy Saine, So., Matthew Hopkins, Jr., Zachary Sanders, Sr., Curtis Angeles-Gonzalez, So.)

GIRLS

Individuals: Sierra Church, Jr. (Triple Jump, 100, 200, 400); Gracie Elmore, Jr. (Shot Put*); Zoey Owenby, So. (High Jump); Promise Pendleton, Jr. (Discus)