One of the largest events held for high school athletes each year is taking place this weekend as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association is holding track and field regionals throughout the state.

Team and individual championships are on the line in each of the four classifications, with four regionals — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — held within those classes. The top four individual qualifiers for each event advance to next weekend’s state track meets, scheduled to be held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a pre-determined mark for a specific classification, which is set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 16 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks throughout the region are selected until each event reaches 16 participants. A maximum of three competitors from each school may compete in an individual event and only one team per school is allowed in each relay event. Individual athletes can compete in up to four separate events.

Below is a list of athletes from each area conference school in the 2A and 4A meets, scheduled for Saturday. The 1A and 3A meets were held Friday and a separate preview for those meets were published prior to the meets.

(NOTE: Names and specific events for persons with a top-four seed are italicized. Those listed in bold have the top seed mark for that event. All distances listed are in meters.)

2A WEST REGIONAL MEET

EAST BURKE HIGH, 10 a.m.

BANDYS

Coach: Jason Barnes

BOYS:

Individuals: Jayden Albores, Jr. (Pole Vault); Winford Batten, Sr. (1600); Isaac Carroll, So. (300 Hurdles, 800); Noah Cockman, Jr. (High Jump); Chase Cooke, Fr. (Long Jump, High Jump); Connley Greene, Fr. (110 Hurdles); Sincere Haqq, Fr. (110 Hurdles); Kage Hefner, Jr. (Pole Vault); Avery Miller, Fr. (Discus); Aries Sigmon, Fr. (Discus, Shot Put); Trey Story, Sr. (Pole Vault)

Relays: 4x100 (Cole Dorothy, Jr., Brady Swett, Fr.; Will Nix, Sr.; Nolan Jones, Sr.); 4x200 (Fletcher Harris, Sr.; Swett; Nix; Evan Turner, So.); 4x400 (Harris, Joshua Ramirez, Fr.; Turner; Jayden Brown, Jr.); 4x800 (CJ Scronce, Sr.; Batten; Carroll; Blaze Burden, Jr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Chase Anderson, So. (Triple Jump); Lizzie Avey, Jr. (Discus); Raelle Brown, Fr. (300 Hurdles, 100 Hurdles); Ashlyn Cline, Jr. (Discus, Shot Put); Gabrielle Cook, Fr. (100); Amy Cordoba, Fr. (3200); Haley Cross, So. (300 Hurdles); Kaylee Cutshaw, Jr. (Discus, Shot Put); Brooklyn Fisher, Fr. (Shot Put); Lydia Fisher, So. (High Jump); Kaylin Foster, Fr. (Pole Vault, 400); Madison Hatley, So., (200); Emily Hedrick, Sr. (800); Sydney Hill, Jr. (3200); Makayla Kennedy, Sr. (Triple Jump); Mika Langdon, Fr. (High Jump, Long Jump); Geneva Lynch, So. (Pole Vault); Lexi Matthews, So. (3200); Gaige Mongne, So. (High Jump); Caroline Rhodes, Jr. (100 Hurdles); Nautica Smith, Jr. (Triple Jump); Alley Thompson, Fr. (200); Olivia Wesson, Jr. (Pole Vault); Ashanti Williams, Fr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles).

Relays: 4x100 (Morgan Lester, Jr.; Thompson; Eva Lasala, Jr.; Hatley); 4x200 (Hatley, Cross, Lester, Thompson); 4x400 (Brown, Hedrick, Foster, Cross); 4x800 (Hedrick; Matthews; Cross; Lindsey Proffitt, So.)

About the Trojans: The top seed in the girls' discus throw, Kaylee Cutshaw was the regional runner-up last year and placed fifth at state. Lydia Fisher also qualified for state in the high jump. On the boys' side, the top returning finisher was Kage Hefner, who was fourth in the pole vault at regionals and state.

BUNKER HILL

Coach: John Sullivan

BOYS:

Individuals: NaHeaven Banks, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, 200); Elijah Boston, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Devin Brice, Jr. (Long Jump, 100, 200); Jackson Brown, Sr. (1600); Josh Horniman, Sr. (800); Luke Kelly, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Matthew Kelly, So. (Discus); Riley Killian, Jr. (High Jump, 400); Cole Linebarger, So. (300 Hurdle); Ben Martin, Sr. (800, 1600, 3200); Xavier Mc Cleave, Jr. (400); Alan Morales, Sr. (Pole Vault); Byron Neaves, So. (Discus); Xavier Rinehardt, So. (Shot Put); Janes Skeens, Sr. (1600, 3200); Ayden Thompson, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 100); Jason Willis, So. (100, 200); Jaylan Willis, So. (110 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Jason Willis, Thompson, Brice, McCleave); 4x200 (Brice, Thompson, Jason Willis, Banks)’ 4x400 (McCleave, Horniman, L. Kelly, Logan Starnes, So.); 4x800 (Martin; Horniman; Kyler Whitener, Fr.; Kamden Whitner, So.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Agatha Cane, Jr. (Pole Vault); Kaylee Nelson, So. (Triple Jump, 800); Morgan Workman, So. (Pole Vault)

Relays: 4x400 (Jordan Andersen, So.; Genesis Salgado, Fr.; Nelson, Madison Lafone, So.); 4x800 (Andersen; Nelson; Salgado; Moriah Hollar, Sr.)

About the Bears: Ayden Thompson and Devin Brice, each sporting a top seed in their event, look to return to the state meet. Thompson was fourth both at regionals and state in the 110 hurdles, while Brice was 11th in the long jump. Most of the boys' contingent was at regionals a year ago. Only Kaylee Nelson returns for the girls.

EAST BURKE

Coach: Heather Ramsey

BOYS:

Individuals: Brady Bostain, Jr. (Shot Put, Discus); Ossie Burkeen, Fr. (110 Hurdles); Kenneth Byrd, Jr. (High Jump, Pole Vault, 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Kolby Byrd, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Ian Cox, Sr. (Triple Jump, High Jump); Marc Denton, So. (3200); Jacob Fair, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Avery Fraley, Jr. (Triple Jump, Long Jump, High Jump, 200); Michael Hathcock, Sr. (Shot Put); Luke Wilson, Sr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100 (Asher Gehhard, Jr., Burkeen; Mason Robison, So., Jacob Dellinger, Jr.) 4x200 (Gebhard; Jacob Fair, Sr. Robison; Dellinger); 4x200 (Travis Craig, Jr., O’Toole, Fr., Gebhard, Robison); 4x400 (Seth Adamcyzk, Jr., Jackson Spencer, Sr., Nathan Rees, So.; Fair); 4x800 (Adamcyzk; Grant Mauldin, So.; M. Calvin Curtis, So.; Joseph Williams, Sr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Taylor Bostain, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus); Michelle Cook, So. (High Jump); Lacie Forino, Fr. (Long Jump, 300 Hurdles); Emmonie Haith, Fr. (100, 200); Karlynna McDaniel, Sr., (Pole Vault, 400); Hannah Parker, Fr. (Long Jump, 100, 300 Hurdles); Ashaunah Reinhardt-Phillips, So. (Discus); Piper Strong, Sr. (800, 1600); Meah Walsh, Sr. (1600, 3200); Cadence Willis, So. (3200)

Relays: 4x100 (McKensie Branch, So.; M. Cook, So.; Sarah Cook, So.; Haith); 4x200 (Branch, M. Cook; S. Cook; Haith); 4x800 (McDaniel; Willis; Strong; Walsh)

About the Cavaliers: With 17 marks in the top four, including five that are top seeds, East Burke’s boys have a chance to win the regional and, perhaps, add an outdoor state title to the one the team won during the indoor season.

The Cavaliers are led by Kenneth Byrd, who is the two-time defending 2A state champion in the pole vault. He also came in second last year in the high jump. On the regional level, he is the defending 2A West champion in the pole vault, high jump, long jump and 110 hurdles. Along with Byrd, Ian Cox and Avery Fraley qualified for state in the high jump. Fraley has a top-four seed in all four of his events, including the top seed in the triple jump.

On the girls’ side, Meah Walsh looks to return to state, where she was fifth in the 3,200 last year.

LINCOLNTON

Coach: Michael Budzinski

BOYS:

Individuals: Andre Bost, Jr. (100); Nehemiah Lynch, Jr. (Triple Jump); Kahari Phelps, Jr. (Long Jump, 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Gabriel Robinson, Fr. (200); Khalil Yarborough, Jr. (110 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100 (Bost; Lynch; Antonio Wilson, So.; Phelps); 4x200 (Yarborough; Wilson; Robinson; Lynch); 4x800 (Miles Maham, So.; Chandler Sneed, Sr., Cory Watson, Sr.; Ja’Rehyl Hamilton, Fr.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Katherine Hopkins, Jr. (1600, 3200); Princess-Zijah Lynch, So. (100, 200); Zeriah Stowers, So. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x100 (Lynch, Jaida Thomas, Jr., Jada Charles, So.; Stowers); 4x400 (Daniela Loaiza, Jr.; Sara Lopez, Sr.; Amari Simpson, Jr.; Hannah Varela, Fr.)

About the Wolves: Katherine Hopkins won the 2A West Regional in the 3,200 race two years ago and the 1,600 last year. She was the 2A state runner-up in the 1,600 the last two years. Kahari Phelps and Nehemiah Lynch are the boys returning from last year’s regional.

MAIDEN

Coach: Stephen Hensley

BOYS:

Individuals: Mackenzie Adams, So. (Discus); Jackson Hensley, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus); Nymeir Ramseur, Sr., (400); Jacob Sifford, So. (100, 200); Hunter Smathers, Sr., (1600, 3200); Keldon Smyres, Fr. (High Jump); Joshua Stover, So. (Triple Jump, High Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Chris Cullliver, Sr; Ben Gibbs, Sr.; Alex Hall, Sr.; Sifford); 4x200 (Conner Cline, Sr.; Ramseur; Sifford; Jacob Sigmon, Sr.); 4x400 (Cline; Derrick Cline; Ramseur; Sigmon)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Addison Abernathy, So. (Long Jump); Addison Jennings, Fr. (400); Makayla Little, Jr. (Discus); Payton Miller, Jr. (Shot Put); Aubrey Morant, Fr. (100 Hurdles); Sophie Seeger, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump); Annalee Smith, Sr. (Shot Put); Grace White, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump); Madison Whittaker, So. (400); Isabella Woloshuk, So. (High Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Khiara Culliver, Fr.; Smith; Morant; Britten Holdren, Jr.); 4x200 (Miller; Smith; Callie Stamey, Jr.; White); 4x400 (Jennings; Whittaker; Woloshuk; Allyson Carpenter, So.)

About the Blue Devils: Callie Stamey is the defending 2A West champion in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. However, she will not compete in either event this year. She, along with Isabella Woloshuk and Grace White, return to regionals for the girls team, while Nymeir Ramseur, Jackson Hensley and Josh Stover are back for the boys, all looking for their first state appearance.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: Marcus Miller

BOYS:

Individuals: Ethan Okoro, Jr. (100); Michael Sifford, So. (100, 200)

Relay: 4x100 (Kendall Roberts, So.; Rakim Moore, Sr.; Okoro; Sifford)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Sarahmya Abbott, Jr. (100); Saniya Miller, Sr. (100, 200, Long Jump); Karsyn Osbourne, Fr. (1600); Morgan Ruebusch, Fr. (800)

Relay: 4x100 (Gorgeous Cole, Fr.; Kylie Hill, Sr.; Abbott, Miller)

About the Red Devils: Saniya Miller and Michael Sifford are the only athletes back from last year’s regional. Sifford finished fourth in the 100 to get to the state meet, where he was 12th. All four boys events on Saturday are seeded in the top four, while Miller has top-four seeds in the girls' 100 and 200 dashes.

PATTON

Coach: Clay Nelson

BOYS:

Individuals: Charlie Bennett, Jr. (1600); Austin McGuire, So. (400); Gabe Wykle, So. (3200)

Relays: 4x400 (Bennett; Alex Gonzalez, Jr.; McGuire; Cayden Roscoe, So.); 4x800 (Bennett; Gonzelez; McGuire; Gabe Wykle. So.)

About the Panthers: Patton lost two state individual champions to graduation, leaving Charlie Bennett and Austin McGuire to anchor the boys team. Bennett and McGuire were a part of the 2A state 4x800 championship relay team.

WEST CALDWELL

Coaches: Neil Ramsey and Kristen Bowman

BOYS:

Individuals: Thaxton Dula, Sr. (Triple Jump, 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Nigel Ransby, Jr., (100, 200)

Relays: 4x200 (Trenton Ramseur, Fr.; Jayden Quesenberry, Fr.; Dula; Ransby); 4x400 (Jacob Spencer, Sr.; John Davis, Jr.; Quesenberry, Fr.; Jayco Castro, So.)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Maddy Eaches, Jr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Jozlyne Winkler, Jr. (Shot Put, Discus); Omarzria Wright, Jr. (Triple Jump)

Relays: 4x100 (Molly Spencer, Jr.; Winkler; Eaches; Wright); 4x200 (Spencer; Winker; Eaches, Wright); 4x400 (Asha Lail, So.; Zoey Dunst, Jr.; Spencer; Wright)

About the Warriors: Nigel Ransby is the only West Caldwell athlete from last year’s regional to return this year. He was 13th in the state in the 200 dash.

WEST LINCOLN

Coaches: Chuck Mallory and Tom Sain

BOYS:

Individuals: Mikalister Anderson, So. (High Jump); Mason Avery, Sr. (400); Johnathan Carpenter, Sr. (Long Jump, High Jump); Parker Cochrane, So. (Discus, Shot Put); Blaze Dedmon, Sr. (Triple Jump); Lucas Howell, Sr. (100, 200); Parker Kelly, Jr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump); Nathan Rye, Sr. (400)

Relays: 4x200 (Avery; Nathan Rye; Howell; Morgan¬); 4x400 (Avery; Howell; Rye; Morgan)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Sierra Church, Sr. (Triple Jump, Long Jump, 200, 400); Gracie Elmore, Sr. (Shot Put); Zoey Owenby, Jr. (High Jump); Promise Pendleton, Sr. (Discus); Addison Wright, Jr. (Shot Put)

About the Rebels: Sierra Church, Gracie Elmore and Promise Pendleton return from last year’s regional girls team, as does Parker Cochrane on the boys team. Church qualified for the state meet in the 400 and wound up 11th.

4A WEST REGIONAL MEET

WATAUGA HIGH, 10 a.m.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Marcus Bowen

BOYS:

Individuals: Conner Ashford, Sr. (Discus); Kellen Hartman, Sr. (High Jump); Chad Lasher, Jr. (Discus, Shot Put); Garrison Millsaps, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Kellun Triplett, Sr. (Long Jump Triple Jump)

GIRLS:

Individuals: Malayah Adams, Fr. (Long Jump)

Relays: 4x100

About the Cougars: Except for two events, the Cougars will compete in field events. All but Conner Ashford and Malayah Adams return to the 4A regionals. Hartman and Triplett are back a third time, with Hartman seeking to return to his second state meet. Hartman was 11th in the boys' high jump at the 3A state meet in 2021.

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Jason Childers

BOYS:

Individuals: Ricky Flores, Sr. (Long Jump, Pole Vault); Eathan Jarrell, Jr. (Pole Vault); Sam Moore, Jr. (300 Hurdles)

Relay: 4x800

GIRLS:

Individuals: Skyla Corey, So. (Pole Vault)

About the Spartans: All individual competitors will make their first appearance at regionals.

WATAUGA

Coach: Randy McDonough

BOYS:

Individuals: Carson Gunnell-Beck, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Davis Hunt, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Clayo Kulcyk, So. (Pole Vault); Jonathan Lutabingwa, Sr. (Shot Put, Discus); Sam Nixon, Jr. (1600); Lade Oguntowinbo, Jr. (200); Josiah Railey, So. (Triple Jump); Landon Smith, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Luke Wilson, Fr. (Pole Vault); Santino Wood, Fr. (Pole Vault)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x800

GIRLS:

Individuals: Gwendolyn Anderson, Sr. (1600, 3200); Brianna Anderson, Sr. (1600); Janie Beach Verhey, Fr. (3200); Sadie Buchanan, So. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Olivia Burroughs, Jr. (Pole Vault, Shot Put, Discus); Caroline Farthing, Sr. (High Jump); Olivia Foskey, Jr. (High Jump); Kayla Graham, Jr. (High Jump); Meggin Gunnell-Back, Jr. (Discus, Pole Vault); Emma Martin, Jr. (Pole Vault); Emma Pastusic, Fr. (Shot Put, Discus); Kara Schneider, So. (100 Hurdles); Ellary Smith, Jr. (3200); Virginia St. Clair, Sr. (1600); Lily Stough, Fr. (Triple Jump)

Relays: 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

About the Pioneers: Looking to reach her third state meet in the pole vault, Olivia Burroughs was the 4A West runner-up in the pole vault last year and placed 11th at state. Davis Hunt missed the 4A state meet a year ago; he was the 3A West runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles and 11th at state.